YUM BRANDS
Yum Brands : Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year

01/16/2019

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) today was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second consecutive year for the Company’s focused commitment to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality. The 2019 Bloomberg GEI includes 230 companies from 10 sectors across 36 countries and regions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005569/en/

“I’m incredibly proud that we’ve once again been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. It’s a recognition of our ongoing commitment to ensure diversity and inclusion, including gender equity, are integrated into all aspects of our business,” said Tracy Skeans, Yum! Chief Transformation and People Officer. “Our focus on advancing women at Yum! Brands, KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell has already resulted in more women in senior leadership roles globally.”

In 2018, Yum! announced a goal to achieve gender parity in senior leadership globally by 2030. The commitment aligns with the Paradigm for Parity® coalition, a movement of Fortune 500 CEOs, senior business leaders and academics who are committed to achieving a new norm in corporate leadership: one in which women and men have equal power, status and opportunity. Additionally in 2018, Yum! signed on to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

“We applaud Yum! Brands and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Yum! Brands’ GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace.”

Bloomberg’s standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across four separate areas – company statistics, policies, community engagement and products and services. Reporting companies that score above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies, are included in the GEI.

For more information about Yum! Brands’ diversity efforts and progress against its public commitments, visit citizenship.yum.com.

For more information on the Bloomberg 2019 Gender-Equality Index, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/company/announcements/2019-bloomberg-gender-equality-index/.

About Yum! Brands, Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has 47,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries. In 2019, Yum! Brands was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility Magazine. In 2018, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. The company’s restaurant brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – are global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. Worldwide, the Yum! Brands system opens over seven new restaurants per day on average, making it a leader in global retail development.


© Business Wire 2019
