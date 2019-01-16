Yum Brands : Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) today was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality
Index (GEI) for the second consecutive year for the Company’s focused
commitment to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s
equality. The 2019 Bloomberg GEI includes 230 companies from 10 sectors
across 36 countries and regions.
“I’m incredibly proud that we’ve once again been named to the Bloomberg
Gender-Equality Index. It’s a recognition of our ongoing commitment to
ensure diversity and inclusion, including gender equity, are integrated
into all aspects of our business,” said Tracy Skeans, Yum! Chief
Transformation and People Officer. “Our focus on advancing women at Yum!
Brands, KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell has already resulted in more women
in senior leadership roles globally.”
In 2018, Yum! announced a goal to achieve gender parity in senior
leadership globally by 2030. The commitment aligns with the Paradigm for
Parity® coalition, a movement of Fortune 500 CEOs, senior business
leaders and academics who are committed to achieving a new norm in
corporate leadership: one in which women and men have equal power,
status and opportunity. Additionally in 2018, Yum! signed on to the CEO
Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, the largest CEO-driven business
commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.
“We applaud Yum! Brands and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for
their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI
framework,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding
Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Yum! Brands’ GEI inclusion is a strong
indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it
is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive
workplace.”
Bloomberg’s standardized reporting framework offers public companies the
opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality
across four separate areas – company statistics, policies, community
engagement and products and services. Reporting companies that score
above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of
disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and
policies, are included in the GEI.
For more information about Yum! Brands’ diversity efforts and progress
against its public commitments, visit citizenship.yum.com.
For more information on the Bloomberg 2019 Gender-Equality Index, visit
https://www.bloomberg.com/company/announcements/2019-bloomberg-gender-equality-index/.
In 2018, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones
Sustainability North America Index.
