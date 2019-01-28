Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yum Brands    YUM

YUM BRANDS (YUM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yum Brands : Opens Search for New CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 08:01pm EST

By Kristin Broughton and Ezequiel Minaya

Yum Brands Inc. is looking for a new chief financial officer following the promotion of its current finance chief, David Gibbs, to president and chief operating officer.

The promotion puts Mr. Gibbs in charge of the fast-food giant's biggest brands, including the global operations of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. He will continue to serve as CFO until the Louisville, Ky., company finds a successor.

The move comes on the heels of a three-year transformation that included the spinoff of Yum's businesses in China. Since then, the company has cut costs and boosted revenue from franchising. During the quarter ending Sept. 30, net income rose 9%, to $454 million, despite a 43% decline in company sales.

Mr. Gibbs "has been an invaluable strategic partner to me during a pivotal time for Yum," Greg Creed, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.

Mr. Gibbs' promotion, which sets him up as a potential successor to Mr. Creed, highlights the increasing role CFOs are playing in corporate strategy, once viewed as the territory of chief operating officers.

CFOs are playing a bigger role in operational decisions and exerting more influence in the C-Suite, according to Scott Simmons, managing director of Chicago-based recruiting firm Crist Kolder Associates.

The evolution of the position is accelerating as companies tackle an increasingly digital workplace, said Steve Culp, global head of finance and risk at management consulting firm Accenture.

"We've not reached the pinnacle," he said. "I think it's fair to say that the role of the CFO is more data driven, more active, has become broader."

The announcement was made after regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Yum closed at $92.59 per share, down 0.13%.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com and Ezequiel Minaya at ezequiel.minaya@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUM BRANDS
08:01pYUM BRANDS : Opens Search for New CFO
DJ
04:16pYUM BRANDS : Promotes David Gibbs to President and Chief Operating Officer
BU
09:00aKFC'S NEWEST VALUE OFFERING : Two Chicken Littles For Just $3, For A Limited Tim..
PR
01/25YUM BRANDS : Increases Quarterly Dividend 17%
DJ
01/25YUM! BRANDS, INC. : Announces 17% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.42 Per Sh..
BU
01/24YUM BRANDS : KFC Says Plastic Packaging Will be Recoverable by 2025
DJ
01/24YUM BRANDS : KFC Announces Global Pledge To Eliminate Non-Recoverable Or Non-Reu..
PR
01/23Restaurant Brands names Burger King boss Jose Cil as CEO
RE
01/23KFC : Unveils Limited-Edition Colonel Sanders Collectibles With Funko
PR
01/23THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC : Taco Bell eyes Asia-Pacific to drive overseas ex..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 725 M
EBIT 2018 1 792 M
Net income 2018 1 469 M
Debt 2018 9 398 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 20,11
P/E ratio 2019 24,07
EV / Sales 2018 6,70x
EV / Sales 2019 6,95x
Capitalization 28 954 M
Chart YUM BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Yum Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 95,1 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Creed CEO & Non-Independent Director
David W. Gibbs President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas C. Nelson Independent Director
Robert D. Walter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM BRANDS0.86%28 954
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION3.62%141 847
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC17.06%29 631
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL25.84%15 099
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC5.61%13 423
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.14.59%11 820
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.