Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yum Brands    YUM

YUM BRANDS

(YUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yum Brands : Reports 12% Slip in Worldwide System Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 07:42am EDT

By Robert Barba

Yum! Brands reported a 12% decline in worldwide system sales in the latest quarter from a year earlier as the company contends with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell reported revenues of $1.2 billion, down 9% from $1.3 billion a year earlier.

Earnings were $206 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $289 million, or 92 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were 82 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of 54 cents a share.

Digital orders reached $3.5 billion in the quarter, an increase of more than $1 billion from a year earlier, Chief Executive David Gibbs said in prepared remarks. He said 95% of its restaurants are now at least partially open.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on YUM BRANDS
07:42aYUM BRANDS : Reports 12% Slip in Worldwide System Sales
DJ
07:10aYUM BRANDS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07:05aYUM BRANDS : Reports Second-Quarter Results; Significant Improvement from Early ..
BU
07/27Target to close on Thanksgiving, offer holiday deals in October
RE
07/27Papa John's, Pizza Hut parent perk up; Rave, Domino's drop
AQ
07/27Big restaurant chains could see sales rebound this week
RE
07/25Annie Young-Scrivner -- WSJ
DJ
07/24How Godiva's Chocolate Chief Was Molded
DJ
07/20YUM BRANDS : partners with Russian company on lab-grown KFC nuggets
AQ
07/20PIZZA TRADING : Soaring Domino's settles, Rave recedes
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 484 M - -
Net income 2020 819 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 28 542 M 28 542 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,05x
EV / Sales 2021 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart YUM BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Yum Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 95,30 $
Last Close Price 94,83 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Gibbs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Turner Chief Financial Officer
Clay Johnson Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Thomas C. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM BRANDS-7.92%28 542
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.71%145 893
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.37.74%32 244
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.11.96%20 233
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.80%17 073
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.31.10%15 155