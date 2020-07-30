Yum Brands : Reports 12% Slip in Worldwide System Sales

By Robert Barba

Yum! Brands reported a 12% decline in worldwide system sales in the latest quarter from a year earlier as the company contends with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell reported revenues of $1.2 billion, down 9% from $1.3 billion a year earlier.

Earnings were $206 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $289 million, or 92 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were 82 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of 54 cents a share.

Digital orders reached $3.5 billion in the quarter, an increase of more than $1 billion from a year earlier, Chief Executive David Gibbs said in prepared remarks. He said 95% of its restaurants are now at least partially open.

