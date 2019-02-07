Yum Brands : Reports Fourth-Quarter GAAP Operating Profit Decline of (39)%; Fourth-Quarter Core Operating Profit Growth of +5%; On Track with Strategic Transformation to Accelerate Growth
0
02/07/2019 | 07:06am EST
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the
fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS
was $1.04, a decrease of (17)%. Full-year GAAP EPS was $4.69, an
increase of 24%. Fourth-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $0.40, a
decrease of (58)%. Full-year EPS excluding Special Items was $3.17, an
increase of 7%.
Greg Creed, CEO, said, “I am very proud of what we have been able to
accomplish in just two short years since we announced the transformation
of Yum!. In 2018, our diverse portfolio of iconic brands generated over
$49 billion in system sales and ended the year with over 48,000
restaurants. Focus on our four growth drivers, increased collaboration
and a new mindset are fueling strong results. During 2018, system sales
grew 5% with same store sales growth of 2%, and net unit growth of 4%,
excluding the impact of Telepizza. Combined across our brands and led by
over 2,000 world-class franchisees, we opened a record 8 gross new
restaurants per day across the globe in 2018. As we move into 2019, we
will continue to pursue even more growth, leverage our unprecedented
scale, and maximize value for all Yum! stakeholders.”
David Gibbs, President, COO and CFO, continued, “Fourth-quarter results
were a strong finish to a solid year, and serve as a healthy foundation
for our 2019 guidance. I am also pleased that we made significant
progress on our transformation commitments in 2018, having achieved our
goal of becoming at least 98% franchised. Our commitment to being more
focused, more franchised and more efficient is strengthening our
enviable business model. Yum! is well positioned to leverage our massive
scale and expand our capabilities in order to improve franchise unit
economics and accelerate growth.”
SUMMARY FINANCIAL TABLE
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
GAAP EPS
$1.04
$1.26
(17)
$4.69
$3.77
+24
Special Items EPS1
$0.64
$0.30
NM
$1.52
$0.81
NM
EPS Excluding Special Items
$0.40
$0.96
(58)
$3.17
$2.96
+7
1See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP
Results within this release for further detail of Special Items.
All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. As required,
we adopted a new accounting standard on revenue recognition
effective January 1, 2018. Prior year results have not been restated
for this change. See the Other Items section of this release for
further details.
System sales growth figures exclude foreign currency translation
("F/X") and core operating profit growth figures exclude F/X and
Special Items. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and
therefore only impact worldwide GAAP results. See reconciliation of
Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for
further details.
FOURTH-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
•
Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew
6%, with Taco Bell at 9%, KFC at 7% and Pizza Hut at 2%.
•
We opened 865 net new units and added 1,282 Telepizza units for 7%
net unit growth.
•
We refranchised 331 restaurants, including 227 KFC and 104 Taco Bell
units, for pre-tax proceeds of $380 million. We recorded net
refranchising gains of $255 million in Special Items. As of quarter
end, our global franchise ownership mix increased to 98%.
•
We repurchased 7.8 million shares totaling $696 million at an
average price of $90.
•
We reflected the change in fair value of our investment in Grubhub
by recording $171 million of pre-tax investment expense, resulting
in a negative ($0.41) impact to EPS on the quarter.
1Pizza Hut Division and Worldwide net new units include
Telepizza units.
KFC DIVISION
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
%/ppts Change
%/ppts Change
2018
2017
Reported
Ex F/X
2018
2017
Reported
Ex F/X
Restaurants
22,621
21,487
+5
NA
22,621
21,487
+5
NA
System Sales ($MM)
7,049
6,827
+3
+7
26,239
24,515
+7
+6
Same-Store Sales Growth (%)
+3
+3
NM
NM
+2
+3
NM
NM
Franchise & Property Revenues ($MM)
357
351
+2
+6
1,294
1,182
+10
+9
Operating Profit ($MM)
255
271
(6)
(1)
959
981
(2)
(2)
Operating Margin (%)
37.2
33.4
3.8
3.6
36.3
31.6
4.7
4.6
Fourth Quarter (% Change)
Year-to-Date (% Change)
International
U.S.
International
U.S.
System Sales Growth Ex F/X
+8
+2
+8
Even
Same-Store Sales Growth
+4
+1
+3
+1
•
KFC Division opened 650 new international restaurants during the
quarter.
○
For the year, KFC Division opened 1,558 new international
restaurants in 87 countries.
•
Operating margin increased 3.8 percentage points for the quarter and
4.7 percentage points for the year driven by refranchising and
same-store sales growth, partially offset by the gross up of
advertising and other franchise service revenues.
•
Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted operating profit
by $12 million for the quarter and had no impact for the year.
Pizza Hut Division opened 352 new international restaurants during
the quarter.
○
For the year, Pizza Hut Division opened 860 new international
restaurants in 76 countries.
•
Pizza Hut Division added 1,282 Telepizza units during the quarter.
•
Operating margin decreased 5.7 percentage points for the quarter and
2.9 percentage points for the year driven by the gross up of
advertising and other franchise service revenues partially offset by
refranchising.
•
Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted operating profit
by $2 million for the quarter and favorably impacted operating
profit by $1 million for the year.
(2) Reflects full year 2018 and does not include any
impact from Telepizza.
TACO BELL DIVISION
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
%/ppts Change
%/ppts Change
2018
2017
Reported
Ex F/X
2018
2017
Reported
Ex F/X
Restaurants
7,072
6,849
+3
NA
7,072
6,849
+3
NA
System Sales ($MM)
3,346
3,087
+8
+9
10,786
10,145
+6
+6
Same-Store Sales Growth (%)
+6
+2
NM
NM
+4
+4
NM
NM
Franchise & Property Revenues ($MM)
186
163
+14
+14
590
521
+13
+13
Operating Profit ($MM)
191
179
+7
+7
633
619
+2
+2
Operating Margin (%)
31.9
33.6
(1.7)
(1.7)
30.8
32.9
(2.1)
(2.1)
•
Taco Bell Division opened 151 new restaurants during the quarter.
○
For the year, Taco Bell Division opened 309 new restaurants,
including 94 international new restaurants.
•
Operating margin decreased 1.7 percentage points for the quarter and
2.1 percentage points for the year driven by the gross up of
advertising and other franchise service revenues offset by
refranchising and same-store sales growth.
OTHER ITEMS
•
Effective January 1, 2018, we adopted the new accounting standard
on revenue recognition. As a result, we are now required to
recognize upfront fees, such as initial and renewal fees we
receive from franchisees, as revenue over the term of the related
franchise agreement. We also record incentive payments we may make
to franchisees (e.g., equipment funding provided under the KFC
U.S. Acceleration Agreement) as a reduction of revenue over the
period of expected cash flows from the franchise agreements to
which the payment relates. Under our historical accounting, we
recognized upfront fees from franchisees in full upon commencement
of the related franchise agreements and incentive payments made to
franchisees when we were obligated to make the payment.
Additionally, the new accounting standard requires us to begin
recording other revenues we receive from franchisees and the
related expenses on a gross basis within our Income Statement.
Previously, these revenues and expenses, the largest of which
relate to franchisee contributions to and subsequent expenditures
from advertising cooperatives we consolidate, were reported on a
net basis within our Income Statement. We have reported these
revenues and expenses in our Income Statement on the two new line
items of franchise contributions for advertising and other
services and Franchise advertising and other services expense.
Prior results have not been restated for the impact of this
accounting change and therefore remain reported as they have been
historically. However, the adoption was done on a modified
retrospective basis resulting in the current year impact being
reported as if the now-required accounting had been in place since
the inception of currently active franchise agreements or when
Franchise incentive payments were originally made. As a result of
the new standard, core operating profit growth was negatively
impacted by six percentage points during the fourth quarter and
two percentage points on a full-year basis.
•
Disclosures pertaining to outstanding debt in our Restricted Group
capital structure will be provided at the time of the filing of the
2018 Form 10-K.
•
Our Effective Tax Rate and Effective Tax Rate Before Special Items
were negatively impacted due to a reserve of approximately $20
million we recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The
reserve related to a dispute concerning the income tax rate to be
applied to our 2018 income in a foreign market.
•
During the fourth quarter of 2018 a subsidiary of Taco Bell Corp.
issued $1.45 billion of Securitization Notes. Proceeds were used to
repay $0.8 billion of existing securitization notes issued in 2016,
repay the then $0.3 billion outstanding balance on the Revolving
Facility and for general corporate purposes including capital return
to shareholders.
CONFERENCE CALL
Yum! Brands, Inc. will host a conference call to review the company's
financial performance and strategies at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time Thursday,
February 7, 2019. The number is 877/815-2029 for U.S. callers and
706/645-9271 for international callers, conference ID 6587363.
The call will be available for playback beginning at 11:15 a.m. Eastern
Time Thursday, February 7, 2019 through Thursday, April 11, 2019.To
access the playback, dial 855/859-2056 in the U.S. and 404/537-3406
internationally, conference ID 6587363.
Quarter end dates for each division, restaurant count details,
definitions of terms and Restricted Group financial information are
available at www.yum.com/investors.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly
comparable GAAP results are included within this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement may contain “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking
statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements
generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly
to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words
such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,”
“could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,”
“likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,”
“forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based
on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or
projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions,
as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable
under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither
predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or
performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to
differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be
no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or
projections, including with respect to the future earnings and
performance or capital structure of Yum! Brands, will prove to be
correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will
be achieved.
Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking
statements, including, without limitation: food safety and food
borne-illness issues; health concerns arising from outbreaks of viruses
or other diseases; the success of our franchisees and licensees, and the
success of our transformation initiatives, including our refranchising
strategy; our significant exposure to the Chinese market; changes in
economic and political conditions in countries and territories outside
of the U.S. where we operate; our ability to protect the integrity and
security of individually identifiable data of our customers and
employees; our increasing dependence on digital commerce platforms and
information technology systems; the impact of social media; our ability
to secure and maintain distribution and adequate supply to our
restaurants; the success of our development strategy in emerging
markets; changes in commodity, labor and other operating costs; pending
or future litigation and legal claims or proceedings; changes in or
noncompliance with government regulations, including labor standards and
anti-bribery or anti-corruption laws; recent Tax Legislation (defined
below) and other tax matters, including disagreements with taxing
authorities; consumer preferences and perceptions of our brands; changes
in consumer discretionary spending and general economic conditions;
competition within the retail food industry; and risks relating to our
significant amount of indebtedness. In addition, other risks and
uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to
be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking
statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the
understanding of their inherent uncertainty.
Information regarding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
(“Tax Legislation”) consists of preliminary estimates which are
forward-looking statements and are subject to change. Information
regarding the impact of Tax Legislation is based on our current
calculations, as well our current interpretations, assumptions and
expectations relating to Tax Legislation, which are subject to further
ongoing change.
The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are only
made as of the date of this announcement and we disclaim any obligation
to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent
events or circumstances. You should consult our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth
under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in
our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report
on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our
financial and other results.
Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 48,000
restaurants in more than 140 countries. The company’s restaurant brands
- KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell - are global leaders of the chicken,
pizza and Mexican-style food categories. Worldwide, the Yum! Brands
system opens over eight new restaurants per day on average, making it a
leader in global retail development. In 2018, Yum! Brands was named to
the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and ranked among the
top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility Magazine. In
2019, Yum! Brands was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for
the second consecutive year.
YUM! Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Summary of Results
(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Quarter ended
% Change
B/(W)
Year ended
% Change
B/(W)
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
Revenues
Company sales
$
477
$
890
(46)
$
2,000
$
3,572
(44)
Franchise and property revenues
709
687
3
2,482
2,306
8
Franchise contributions for advertising and other services
372
—
N/A
1,206
—
N/A
Total revenues
1,558
1,577
(1)
5,688
5,878
(3)
Costs and Expenses, Net
Company restaurant expenses
376
731
49
1,634
2,954
45
General and administrative expenses
264
300
12
895
999
10
Franchise and property expenses
61
76
20
188
237
21
Franchise advertising and other services expense
374
—
N/A
1,208
—
N/A
Refranchising (gain) loss
(255
)
(752
)
(66)
(540
)
(1,083
)
(50)
Other (income) expense
(3
)
7
NM
7
10
NM
Total costs and expenses, net
817
362
NM
3,392
3,117
(9)
Operating Profit
741
1,215
(39)
2,296
2,761
(17)
Investment (income) expense, net
176
(2
)
NM
(9
)
(5
)
88
Other pension (income) expense
4
5
22
14
47
70
Interest expense, net
122
120
(2)
452
445
(1)
Income before income taxes
439
1,092
(60)
1,839
2,274
(19)
Income tax provision
105
656
84
297
934
68
Net income
334
436
(23)
1,542
1,340
15
Effective tax rate
24.0
%
60.1
%
36.1 ppts.
16.2
%
41.1
%
24.9 ppts.
Basic EPS
EPS
$
1.07
$
1.29
(17)
$
4.80
$
3.86
24
Average shares outstanding
313
337
7
322
347
7
Diluted EPS
EPS
$
1.04
$
1.26
(17)
$
4.69
$
3.77
24
Average shares outstanding
320
345
7
329
355
7
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.36
$
0.30
$
1.44
$
0.90
See accompanying notes.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
YUM! Brands, Inc.
KFC DIVISION Operating Results
(amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Quarter ended
% Change
B/(W)
Year ended
% Change
B/(W)
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
Company sales
$
187
$
463
(60)
$
894
$
1,928
(54)
Franchise and property revenues
357
351
2
1,294
1,182
10
Franchise contributions for advertising and other services
142
—
N/A
456
—
N/A
Total revenues
686
814
(16)
2,644
3,110
(15)
Company restaurant expenses
158
395
60
775
1,639
53
General and administrative expenses
103
111
7
350
370
5
Franchise and property expenses
29
37
19
107
117
8
Franchise advertising and other services expenses
140
—
N/A
452
—
N/A
Other (income) expense
1
—
NM
1
3
NM
Total costs and expenses, net
431
543
21
1,685
2,129
21
Operating Profit
$
255
$
271
(6)
$
959
$
981
(2)
Restaurant margin
15.6
%
14.6
%
1.0 ppts.
13.3
%
15.0
%
(1.7) ppts.
Operating margin
37.2
%
33.4
%
3.8 ppts.
36.3
%
31.6
%
4.7 ppts.
See accompanying notes.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
YUM! Brands, Inc.
PIZZA HUT DIVISION Operating Results
(amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Quarter ended
% Change
B/(W)
Year ended
% Change
B/(W)
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
Company sales
$
14
$
59
(76)
$
69
$
285
(76)
Franchise and property revenues
166
175
(5)
598
608
(2)
Franchise contributions for advertising and other services
95
—
N/A
321
—
N/A
Total revenues
275
234
18
988
893
11
Company restaurant expenses
13
59
77
69
271
74
General and administrative expenses
56
60
8
197
211
7
Franchise and property expenses
17
24
32
45
68
35
Franchise advertising and other services expenses
99
—
N/A
328
—
N/A
Other (income) expense
(1
)
—
NM
1
2
NM
Total costs and expenses, net
184
143
(29)
640
552
(16)
Operating Profit
$
91
$
91
Even
$
348
$
341
2
Restaurant margin
4.7
%
2.4
%
2.3 ppts.
(0.1
)%
5.3
%
(5.4) ppts.
Operating margin
33.1
%
38.8
%
(5.7) ppts.
35.3
%
38.2
%
(2.9) ppts.
See accompanying notes.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
YUM! Brands, Inc.
TACO BELL DIVISION Operating Results
(amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Quarter ended
% Change
B/(W)
Year ended
% Change
B/(W)
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
Company sales
$
276
$
368
(25)
$
1,037
$
1,359
(24)
Franchise and property revenues
186
163
14
590
521
13
Franchise contributions for advertising and other services
135
—
N/A
429
—
N/A
Total revenues
597
531
12
2,056
1,880
9
Company restaurant expenses
206
282
27
793
1,054
25
General and administrative expenses
56
66
14
177
188
6
Franchise and property expenses
11
6
(87)
28
22
(31)
Franchise advertising and other services expenses
135
—
N/A
428
—
N/A
Other (income) expense
(2
)
(2
)
NM
(3
)
(3
)
NM
Total costs and expenses, net
406
352
(15)
1,423
1,261
(13)
Operating Profit
$
191
$
179
7
$
633
$
619
2
Restaurant margin
25.2
%
23.1
%
2.1 ppts.
23.5
%
22.4
%
1.1 ppts.
Operating margin
31.9
%
33.6
%
(1.7) ppts.
30.8
%
32.9
%
(2.1) ppts.
See accompanying notes.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
YUM! Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
292
$
1,522
Accounts and notes receivable, less allowance: $31 in 2018 and $19
in 2017
561
400
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
354
384
Advertising cooperative assets, restricted
—
201
Total Current Assets
1,207
2,507
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and
amortization of $1,116 in 2018 and $1,342 in 2017
1,237
1,594
Goodwill
525
512
Intangible assets, net
242
214
Other assets
724
345
Deferred income taxes
195
139
Total Assets
$
4,130
$
5,311
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
$
911
$
813
Income taxes payable
69
123
Short-term borrowings
321
375
Advertising cooperative liabilities
—
201
Total Current Liabilities
1,301
1,512
Long-term debt
9,751
9,429
Other liabilities and deferred credits
1,004
704
Total Liabilities
12,056
11,645
Shareholders' Deficit
Common stock, no par value, 750 shares authorized; 306 shares and
332 shares issued in 2018 and 2017, respectively
—
—
Accumulated deficit
(7,592
)
(6,063
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(334
)
(271
)
Total Shareholders' Deficit
(7,926
)
(6,334
)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit
$
4,130
$
5,311
See accompanying notes.
YUM! Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Year ended
12/31/18
12/31/17
Cash Flows - Operating Activities
Net income
$
1,542
$
1,340
Depreciation and amortization
137
253
Refranchising (gain) loss
(540
)
(1,083
)
Investment (income) expense, net
(9
)
(5
)
Contributions to defined benefit pension plans
(16
)
(55
)
Deferred income taxes
(11
)
634
Share-based compensation expense
50
65
Changes in accounts and notes receivable
(66
)
(19
)
Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets
—
(10
)
Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities
(68
)
(173
)
Changes in income taxes payable
65
(55
)
Other, net
92
138
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
1,176
1,030
Cash Flows - Investing Activities
Capital spending
(234
)
(318
)
QuikOrder acquisition, net of cash acquired
(66
)
—
Investment in Grubhub Inc. common stock
(200
)
—
Proceeds from refranchising of restaurants
825
1,773
Other, net
(12
)
17
Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities
313
1,472
Cash Flows - Financing Activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
1,556
1,088
Repayments of long-term debt
(1,264
)
(385
)
Revolving credit facilities, three months or less, net
—
—
Short-term borrowings, by original maturity
More than three months - proceeds
59
—
More than three months - payments
(59
)
—
Three months or less, net
—
—
Repurchase shares of Common Stock
(2,390
)
(1,960
)
Dividends paid on Common Stock
(462
)
(416
)
Debt issuance costs
(13
)
(32
)
Other, net
(47
)
(90
)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(2,620
)
(1,795
)
Effect of Exchange Rate on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(63
)
61
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted
Cash and Restricted Cash Equivalents
(1,194
)
768
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Restricted Cash
Equivalents - Beginning of Period
1,668
831
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Restricted Cash
Equivalents - End of Period
$
474
$
1,599
See accompanying notes.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results
(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
In addition to the results provided in accordance with Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America
("GAAP"), the Company provides the following non-GAAP measurements.
• System sales and System sales excluding the impacts of foreign
currency translation ("FX"). System sales include the results of
all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned
and franchise restaurants that operate our Concepts. Sales of
franchise restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise and
license fees for the Company at a rate of 3% to 6% of sales.
Franchise restaurant sales are not included in Company sales on
the Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise and
license fees are included in the Company’s revenues. We believe
System sales growth is useful to investors as a significant
indicator of the overall strength of our business as it
incorporates our primary revenue drivers, Company and franchise
same-store sales as well as net unit growth.
• Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") excluding Special Items (as
defined below);
• Effective Tax Rate excluding Special Items;
• Core Operating Profit. Core Operating Profit excludes Special
Items and FX and we use Core Operating Profit for the purposes of
evaluating performance internally.
These non-GAAP measurements are not intended to replace the
presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP.
Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP
measurements provide additional information to investors to
facilitate the comparison of past and present operations.
Special Items are not included in any of our Division segment
results as the Company does not believe they are indicative of our
ongoing operations due to their size and/or nature. Our chief
operating decision maker does not consider the impact of Special
Items when assessing segment performance. The Special Items are
described in (b), (c), (d), (e), (f), (g), (h) and (i) in the
accompanying notes.
Certain non-GAAP measurements are presented excluding the impact of
FX. These amounts are derived by translating current year results at
prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the
FX impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the
distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.
Quarter ended
Year ended
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
Detail of Special Items
Refranchising gain (loss)(b)
$
255
$
752
$
540
$
1,083
YUM's Strategic Transformation initiatives(c)
(6
)
(8
)
(8
)
(23
)
Costs associated with Pizza Hut U.S. Transformation Agreement(d)
(3
)
(11
)
(6
)
(31
)
Costs associated with KFC U.S. Acceleration Agreement(e)
—
(5
)
(2
)
(17
)
Non-cash credits (charges) associated with share-based compensation(f)
—
—
3
(18
)
Other Special Items Income
2
4
3
7
Special Items Income - Operating Profit
248
732
530
1,001
Special Items - Other Pension Income (Expense)(g)
—
—
—
(23
)
Special Items Income before Income Taxes
248
732
530
978
Tax Benefit (Expense) on Special Items(h)
(47
)
(192
)
(96
)
(256
)
Tax Benefit (Expense) - U.S. Tax Act(i)
4
(434
)
66
(434
)
Special Items Income, net of tax
$
205
$
106
$
500
$
288
Average diluted shares outstanding
320
345
329
355
Special Items diluted EPS
$
0.64
$
0.30
$
1.52
$
0.81
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit
Consolidated
GAAP Operating Profit
$
741
$
1,215
$
2,296
$
2,761
Special Items Income
248
732
530
1,001
Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit
(14
)
N/A
1
N/A
Core Operating Profit
$
507
$
483
$
1,765
$
1,760
Quarter ended
Year ended
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
KFC Division
GAAP Operating Profit
$
255
$
271
$
959
$
981
Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit
(12
)
N/A
—
N/A
Core Operating Profit
$
267
$
271
$
959
$
981
Pizza Hut Division
GAAP Operating Profit
$
91
$
91
$
348
$
341
Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit
(2
)
N/A
1
N/A
Core Operating Profit
$
93
$
91
$
347
$
341
Taco Bell Division
GAAP Operating Profit
$
191
$
179
$
633
$
619
Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit
—
N/A
—
N/A
Core Operating Profit
$
191
$
179
$
633
$
619
Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS excluding Special
Items
Diluted EPS
$
1.04
$
1.26
$
4.69
$
3.77
Special Items Diluted EPS
0.64
0.30
1.52
0.81
Diluted EPS excluding Special Items
$
0.40
$
0.96
$
3.17
$
2.96
Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Tax Rate to Effective Tax Rate
excluding Special Items
GAAP Effective Tax Rate
24.0
%
60.1
%
16.2
%
41.1
%
Impact on Tax Rate as a result of Special Items
(8.5
)%
51.8
%
(4.2
)%
22.3
%
Effective Tax Rate excluding Special Items
32.5
%
8.3
%
20.4
%
18.8
%
Reconciliation of Company sales to System sales
Consolidated
GAAP Company sales
$
477
$
890
$
2,000
$
3,572
Franchise sales
13,275
12,393
47,237
43,122
System sales
13,752
13,283
49,237
46,694
Foreign Currency Impact on System sales
(340
)
N/A
186
N/A
System sales, excluding FX
$
14,092
$
13,283
$
49,051
$
46,694
KFC Division
GAAP Company sales
$
187
$
463
$
894
$
1,928
Franchise sales
6,862
6,364
25,345
22,587
System sales
7,049
6,827
26,239
24,515
Foreign Currency Impact on System sales
(266
)
N/A
142
N/A
System sales, excluding FX
$
7,315
$
6,827
$
26,097
$
24,515
Quarter ended
Year ended
12/31/18
12/31/17
12/31/18
12/31/17
Pizza Hut Division
GAAP Company sales
$
14
$
59
$
69
$
285
Franchise sales
3,343
3,310
12,143
11,749
System sales
3,357
3,369
12,212
12,034
Foreign Currency Impact on System sales
(69
)
N/A
47
N/A
System sales, excluding FX
$
3,426
$
3,369
$
12,165
$
12,034
Taco Bell Division
GAAP Company sales
$
276
$
368
$
1,037
$
1,359
Franchise sales
3,070
2,719
9,749
8,786
System sales
3,346
3,087
10,786
10,145
Foreign Currency Impact on System sales
(5
)
N/A
(3
)
N/A
System sales, excluding FX
$
3,351
$
3,087
$
10,789
$
10,145
2019 EPS GUIDANCE
We have also provided certain forward-looking guidance using non-GAAP
measurements. Specifically, in connection with the announcement of our
strategic transformation initiatives in 2016, we announced a 2019
Diluted EPS target of at least $3.75 (“2019 Adjusted EPS Target”). This
2019 Adjusted EPS Target was intended to exclude:
Any impact from changes in FX rates (i.e. FX rates were assumed not to
change from those in place when we determined the 2019 Adjusted EPS
Target in 2016)
Any Special Items; and
The impact of the 53rd week in 2019 for our U.S. businesses
and certain international subsidiaries that report on a period
calendar;
Additionally, we acquired an interest in Grubhub common stock subsequent
to our original determination of the 2019 Adjusted EPS Target and thus
are excluding any resulting mark-to-market adjustment for that
investment from the 2019 Adjusted EPS target.
At this time, we are unable to forecast any Special Items or Grubhub
mark-to-market adjustments for 2019, and therefore cannot provide an
estimate of 2019 EPS on a GAAP basis. The forecasted impacts of FX and
the 53rd week on our 2019 Adjusted EPS Target are shown
below. This impact of FX has been determined as the difference in
translating our current local currency forecasts for 2019 at current FX
forward rates and FX rates at the time the 2019 Adjusted EPS target was
determined in 2016.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - 2019 Adjusted EPS Target
2019 Diluted EPS with no forecasted impact of Special Items or
Grubhub mark-to-market
At least $3.77
Foreign Currency Impact
0.04
Impact of 53rd Week
(0.06
)
2019 Adjusted EPS Target
At least $3.75
YUM! Brands, Inc.
Segment Results
(amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Corporate and
Quarter Ended 12/31/18
KFC
Pizza Hut
Taco Bell
Unallocated
Consolidated
Total revenues
$
686
$
275
$
597
$
—
$
1,558
Company restaurant expenses
158
13
206
(1
)
376
General and administrative expenses
103
56
56
49
264
Franchise and property expenses
29
17
11
4
61
Franchise advertising and other services expense
140
99
135
—
374
Refranchising (gain) loss
—
—
—
(255
)
(255
)
Other (income) expense
1
(1
)
(2
)
(1
)
(3
)
Total costs and expenses, net
431
184
406
(204
)
817
Operating Profit (loss)
$
255
$
91
$
191
$
204
$
741
Corporate and
Quarter Ended 12/31/17
KFC
Pizza Hut
Taco Bell
Unallocated
Consolidated
Total revenues
$
814
$
234
$
531
$
(2
)
$
1,577
Company restaurant expenses
395
59
282
(5
)
731
General and administrative expenses
111
60
66
63
300
Franchise and property expenses
37
24
6
9
76
Refranchising (gain) loss
—
—
—
(752
)
(752
)
Other (income) expense
—
—
(2
)
9
7
Total costs and expenses, net
543
143
352
(676
)
362
Operating Profit (loss)
$
271
$
91
$
179
$
674
$
1,215
The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on
management responsibility, with our Consolidated Summary of Results.
Corporate and unallocated expenses comprise items that are not
allocated to segments for performance reporting purposes.
The Corporate and Unallocated column in the above tables includes,
among other amounts, all amounts that we have deemed Special Items.
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results.
YUM! Brands, Inc.
Segment Results
(amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
Corporate and
Year Ended 12/31/18
KFC
Pizza Hut
Taco Bell
Unallocated
Consolidated
Total revenues
$
2,644
$
988
$
2,056
$
—
$
5,688
Company restaurant expenses
775
69
793
(3
)
1,634
General and administrative expenses
350
197
177
171
895
Franchise and property expenses
107
45
28
8
188
Franchise advertising and other services expense
452
328
428
—
1,208
Refranchising (gain) loss
—
—
—
(540
)
(540
)
Other (income) expense
1
1
(3
)
8
7
Total costs and expenses, net
1,685
640
1,423
(356
)
3,392
Operating Profit (loss)
$
959
$
348
$
633
$
356
$
2,296
Corporate and
Year Ended 12/31/17
KFC
Pizza Hut
Taco Bell
Unallocated
Consolidated
Total revenues
$
3,110
$
893
$
1,880
$
(5
)
$
5,878
Company restaurant expenses
1,639
271
1,054
(10
)
2,954
General and administrative expenses
370
211
188
230
999
Franchise and property expenses
117
68
22
30
237
Refranchising (gain) loss
—
—
—
(1,083
)
(1,083
)
Other (income) expense
3
2
(3
)
8
10
Total costs and expenses, net
2,129
552
1,261
(825
)
3,117
Operating Profit (loss)
$
981
$
341
$
619
$
820
$
2,761
The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on
management responsibility, with our Consolidated Summary of Results.
Corporate and unallocated expenses comprise items that are not
allocated to segments for performance reporting purposes.
The Corporate and Unallocated column in the above tables includes,
among other amounts, all amounts that we have deemed Special Items.
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results.
Notes to the Consolidated Summary of Results, Consolidated
Balance Sheets
and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(amounts in millions)
(unaudited)
(a)
Amounts presented as of and for the quarters and years ended
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 are preliminary.
(b)
In connection with our previously announced plans to have at least
98% franchise restaurant ownership by the end of 2018, we recorded
net refranchising gains during the quarters ended December 31, 2018
and 2017 of $255 million and $752 million, respectively, that have
been reflected as Special Items. During the years ended December 31,
2018 and 2017, we recorded net refranchising gains of $540 million
and $1.1 billion, respectively, that have been reflected as Special
Items.
The fourth quarter 2018 net refranchising gains related primarily to
refranchising Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S. and KFC restaurants
in Russia. The fourth quarter 2017 net refranchising gains related
primarily to refranchising KFC restaurants in Thailand, Australia
and the UK, and the refranchising of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut
restaurants in the U.S.
(c)
In the fourth quarter of 2016, we announced our plan to transform
our business. Major features of the Company's strategic
transformation plans involve being more focused on development of
our three brands, increasing our franchise ownership and creating a
leaner, more efficient cost structure (“YUM’s Strategic
Transformation Initiatives”). During the quarters ended December 31,
2018 and 2017, we recognized Special Item charges of $6 million and
$8 million, respectively, related to these initiatives. During the
years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, we recognized Special Item
charges of $8 million and $23 million, respectively. In the fourth
quarters of 2018 and 2017, these costs related primarily to contract
termination costs that were recorded within G&A. During the
remainder of 2018 and 2017, these costs related primarily to
severance and relocation costs that were recorded within G&A.
(d)
On May 1, 2017, we reached an agreement with our Pizza Hut U.S.
franchisees that will improve brand marketing alignment, accelerate
enhancements in operations and technology and includes a permanent
commitment to incremental advertising contributions by franchisees
beginning in 2018. In connection with this agreement, we recognized
Special Item charges of $3 million and $11 million for the quarters
ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. During the years
ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, we recognized Special
Item charges of $6 million and $31 million, respectively. The
majority of these costs were recorded within Franchise and property
expenses.
(e)
During the first quarter of 2015, we reached an agreement with our
KFC U.S. franchisees that gave us brand marketing control as well as
an accelerated path to improved assets and customer experience. In
connection with this agreement, we recognized Special Item charges
of less than $1 million and $5 million for the quarters ended
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. During the years ended
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, we recognized Special Item
charges of $2 million and $17 million, respectively. The majority of
these costs were recorded within Franchise and property expenses.
(f)
In connection with the separation of Yum China, we modified certain
share-based compensation awards held as part of our Executive Income
Deferral Plan in YUM stock to provide one Yum China share-based
award for each outstanding YUM share-based award. Through October
31, 2018, these Yum China awards could be settled in cash, as
opposed to stock, which requires recognition of the fair value of
these awards within G&A in our Consolidated Income Statement. During
both the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, we recorded a
non-cash Special Item change of less than $1 million related to
these awards. During the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, we
recorded a non-cash Special Item credit of $3 million and a non-cash
Special Item charge of $18 million, respectively, related to these
awards.
(g)
We recorded a non-cash charge of $22 million related to the
adjustment of certain historical deferred vested liability balances
in our qualified U.S. plan during the first quarter of 2017.
Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2016 the Company allowed
certain former employees with deferred vested balances in the YUM
Retirement Plan an opportunity to voluntarily elect an early payout
of their pension benefits. In connection with this program we
incurred an additional Special Items settlement charge of $1 million
during the third quarter of 2017. These charges are recorded in
Other pension (income) expense.
(h)
Tax Benefit (Expense) on Special Items was determined based upon the
impact of the nature, as well as the jurisdiction of the respective
individual components within Special Items. Additionally, during the
second quarter of 2018, we recorded a $19 million increase to our
Income tax provision for the correction of an error associated with
the tax recorded on a prior year divestiture, the effects of which
were previously recorded as a Special Item.
(i)
During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, we recorded $4
million and $66 million decreases, respectively, related to our
provisional tax expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017
associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Act") that
was reported as a Special Item. These amounts included tax benefit
in the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 related to current
year U.S. foreign tax credits that became realizable directly as a
result of the impact of deemed repatriation tax expense associated
with the Tax Act.