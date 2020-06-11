Yum Brands : Sues Grubhub -- CNBC

By Josh Beckerman

-- Yum Brands sued Grubhub, alleging it improperly terminated a contract, CNBC reported Thursday.

-- In February 2018, Yum announced a partnership with Grubhub and said it would buy $200 million of stock.

-- Yum's lawsuit "claims that Grubhub showed signs that it regretted the contract it struck with Yum," the CNBC article said. CNBC said a Grubhub representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

