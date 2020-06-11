Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yum Brands    YUM

YUM BRANDS

(YUM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/11 04:10:00 pm
90.67 USD   -3.63%
04:10pYUM BRANDS : Sues Grubhub -- CNBC
DJ
03:06pYum sues Grubhub for allegedly violating delivery deal
RE
06/10LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yum Brands : Sues Grubhub -- CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

-- Yum Brands sued Grubhub, alleging it improperly terminated a contract, CNBC reported Thursday.

-- In February 2018, Yum announced a partnership with Grubhub and said it would buy $200 million of stock.

-- Yum's lawsuit "claims that Grubhub showed signs that it regretted the contract it struck with Yum," the CNBC article said. CNBC said a Grubhub representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

www.cnbc.com/2020/06/11/taco-bell-owner-sues-grubhub-claiming-it-violated-distribution-agreement.html

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUBHUB INC. 4.64% 61.79 Delayed Quote.21.40%
YUM BRANDS -3.63% 90.67 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YUM BRANDS
04:10pYUM BRANDS : Sues Grubhub -- CNBC
DJ
03:06pYum sues Grubhub for allegedly violating delivery deal
RE
06/10LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/10Yum Brands Down 1.8%; Quarter-to-Date Through May Same-Store Sales Down 19%
DJ
06/10Yum Brands Says Quarter-To-Date Through May Same-Store Sales Down 19%
DJ
06/10YUM BRANDS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice
RE
06/08YUM BRANDS : pledges $3 million to advance equality and social justice Time for ..
AQ
06/03YUM BRANDS : Wendy's bears brunt of social media slam around franchisee's Trump ..
AQ
06/01Protests Derail Comeback Plans for Restaurants and Retailers--2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 422 M - -
Net income 2020 758 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,3x
Yield 2020 1,97%
Capitalization 28 320 M 28 320 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,09x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart YUM BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Yum Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 93,30 $
Last Close Price 94,09 $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Gibbs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Turner Chief Financial Officer
Clay Johnson Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Thomas C. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM BRANDS-5.13%28 320
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION0.97%145 588
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.22.92%28 698
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.4.58%18 901
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.64%17 295
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.33.54%15 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group