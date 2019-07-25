Yum Brands : Taps Executives for Taco Bell, Pizza Hut CEO Roles

By Micah Maidenberg

Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) hired a former Adidas executive to lead its Taco Bell division.

Yum said Thursday that Mark King, who previously worked as president of the North America division for German sporting-goods company Adidas, will serve as chief executive for the division.

The fast-food chain also promoted Artie Starrs from president to CEO over its Pizza Hut division.

Mr. King will report to Yum's operations and finance chief David Gibbs, the company said, and Mr. Starrs will continue to report to Mr. Gibbs.

Each of Yum's three divisions -- it also runs KFC -- now has a chief executive, the company said. Greg Creed serves as Yum's CEO.

