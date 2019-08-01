Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yum Brands    YUM

YUM BRANDS

(YUM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yum Brands : earnings beat on Taco bell, KFC boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 07:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delivery motorbikes line up in front of a Pizza Hut restaurant in Nice

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Thursday, as the restaurant chain operator benefited from better-than-expected growth at KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

Yum has invested in delivery services by picking up a stake in GrubHub Inc, while investing in online ordering software company QuikOrder to boost delivery speed and compete better in a crowded restaurant industry.

Taco Bell's same-store sales grew 7%, well above expectations of a 3.75% growth; while KFC grew 6%, topping estimates of a 3.68% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Pizza Hut, a weak spot for the company in the past few years, grew for the first time in five quarters, posting a better-than-expected 2% rise in same-store sales. Overall, the company's sales from restaurants open at least a year rose 5%, beating Wall Street expectations.

"Second-quarter results maintained early year momentum and helped us to exceed our already high expectations for a strong first half of 2019," Chief Executive Officer Greg Creed said in a statement.

Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, trouncing expectations by 6 cents.

Yum's total revenue fell 4% to $1.31 billion, hurt by the company's move to refranchise its restaurants which replaces sales with royalty fees. Analysts were expecting total revenue of $1.28 billion.

Yum shares rose 2.5 pct to $115.35 in light premarket trade.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUBHUB INC -3.29% 67.63 Delayed Quote.-11.95%
YUM BRANDS -0.64% 112.52 Delayed Quote.23.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUM BRANDS
08:15aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Bounce After Fed Disappointment Sparks Selloff
DJ
08:13aYUM BRANDS : Reports Sales Gains, Beats Adjusted Profit Targets -- Update
DJ
08:02aYUM BRANDS : same-store sales beat Wall Street expectations
AQ
07:53aYUM BRANDS : earnings beat on Taco bell, KFC boost
RE
07:45aYUM BRANDS : Reports Sales Gains, Beats Adjusted Profit Targets
DJ
07:11aYUM BRANDS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07:03aYUM BRANDS : Reports Strong Second-Quarter; System Sales Growth of 10%; Same-Sto..
BU
07/31YUM BRANDS : 2018 global citizenship & sustainability progress update highlights..
AQ
07/30Philippines' Jollibee sets sights on Indonesia with Coffee Bean beachhead
RE
07/29YUM BRANDS : Pizza Hut parent Yum Brands' stock value continues climb
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 508 M
EBIT 2019 1 954 M
Net income 2019 1 185 M
Debt 2019 10 159 M
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
EV / Sales2019 8,09x
EV / Sales2020 7,86x
Capitalization 34 428 M
Chart YUM BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Yum Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 106,35  $
Last Close Price 112,52  $
Spread / Highest target 7,54%
Spread / Average Target -5,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Creed Chief Executive Officer & Director
David W. Gibbs President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas C. Nelson Independent Director
Robert D. Walter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM BRANDS23.19%34 428
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION19.58%160 897
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.84.24%22 054
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC35.45%18 712
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC35.70%17 154
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-1.40%10 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group