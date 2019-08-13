Yum Brands's New Chief Is Company Veteran -- WSJ

By Heather Haddon

Yum Brands Inc. named Chief Operating Officer David Gibbs its next CEO as the parent company to KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell works to open more restaurants and expand delivery.

Mr. Gibbs, 55 years old, will succeed longtime CEO Greg Creed in January, Yum said on Monday. Mr. Creed, 62, will remain on Yum's board.

The world's largest fast-food-chain operator by store count, Yum in recent years spun off its business in China as a separate company and transferred ownership of the bulk of its nearly 48,800 restaurants world-wide, excluding its China division, to franchisees.

Proponents of the approach say franchising frees up cash for a corporate owner.

"The industry is probably changing now more than it has ever," Mr. Gibbs, a 30-year veteran of the company, said in an interview Monday. "We're well positioned to leverage that change."

Other chains also have pursued leaner corporate structures, including McDonald's Corp. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Starbucks Corp. still own all or most of their U.S. stores, which they say gives them tighter control over quality.

Yum reported one of its strongest quarters in years earlier this month, beating expectations for sales and profits. The company's shares are up nearly 27% this year.

Same-store sales at Taco Bell and KFC have been growing steadily, while sales at Pizza Hut have grown less vigorously. Executives said earlier this month that they intend to close hundreds of underperforming Pizza Hut locations to focus on delivery instead.

Yum last year took a 3% stake in Grubhub Inc. worth $200 million to buttress its delivery capabilities in the U.S. Mr. Gibbs said he intends to invest in technology to improve the ease of ordering delivery from Yum restaurants world-wide.

Traffic at U.S. restaurants has stalled in recent years. Many analysts believe there are too many restaurant locations in the U.S. Yum, meanwhile, recently increased its target for annual store growth to 1,800 from 1,400. Executives said having more restaurants helps meet a goal to improve delivery times.

Mr. Gibbs didn't rule out attempts to purchase more fast-food brands, though said he currently aims to grow Yum with its three current chains.