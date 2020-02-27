Yum Brands : to Shift U.S. Offices to Renewable Energy, Sustainable Plastics by Year's End

By Kimberly Chin

Yum Brands Inc. said Thursday it will shift its U.S. corporate offices to 100% renewable energy by the end of 2020 and adopt sustainable packaging across its brands to reduce its carbon emission footprint and cut down on plastic waste.

The company said its U.S. offices, which are located in Louisville, Ky., Plano, Texas, Irvine, Calif., and Chicago, will move to renewable energy by the end of the year. The owner of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell will also start making the plastic packaging across its offices reusable, recyclable or compostable by year's end.

At its global Taco Bell locations, Yum Brands said it will move its packaging to sustainable plastic materials by 2025.

Yum Brands has also committed to phasing out styrofoam and expanded polystyrene packaging across all of its brands globally by 2022.

