Yum Brands

YUM BRANDS

(YUM)
News 
News

Yum's quarterly results beat on pizza, taco cravings during lockdown

07/30/2020 | 07:45am EDT
A KFC restaurant is pictured in Burbank, California

Yum Brands Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly same-restaurant sales and profit, as consumers ordered more comfort foods such as pizzas and tacos online while under coronavirus lockdowns, sending its shares about 2% higher.

Restaurants have modified the way they serve their customers, launching new features to ensure safety along with fast and contactless delivery, as online orders surge.

For Yum, which operates about 50,000 restaurants globally, online sales reached an all-time high, said Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs.

"Digital sales were a big driver of the dramatic improvement in sales from the initial impact of COVID-19."

Sales at Pizza Hut and Taco Bell stores open for more than a year fell 9% and 8%, respectively. Analysts were expecting a decline of 11.98% for Pizza Hut and a 11.99% dip at Taco Bell, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, KFC sales slumped 21%, compared with the 17.32% fall forecast by analysts.

Overall, same-store sales for the second quarter ended June 30 fell 15%, compared with analysts' expectation of a 16.02% slump.

Net income fell about 29% to $206 million. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 82 cents per share, beating the estimate of 54 cents.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 484 M - -
Net income 2020 819 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 28 542 M 28 542 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,05x
EV / Sales 2021 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart YUM BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Yum Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 95,30 $
Last Close Price 94,83 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Gibbs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Cornell Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Turner Chief Financial Officer
Clay Johnson Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Thomas C. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM BRANDS-7.92%28 542
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.71%145 893
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.37.74%32 244
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.11.96%20 233
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.80%17 073
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.31.10%15 155
