Yum China Holdings Inc    YUMC

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC (YUMC)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Yum China : Fast-food chain Yum China rejects Hillhouse buyout offer - source

08/29/2018 | 03:39am CEST
The booth of fast food restaurant company Yum China Holdings Inc. is seen at an investment and trade fair in Hefei, Anhui

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Yum China Inc has rejected a buyout offer from a consortium of investors led by Chinese investment firm Hillhouse Capital Group, a person close to the situation said.

The Hillhouse-led consortium, which would also include regional investment house Baring Private Equity Asia, expressed an interest to offer $46 per share for the biggest fast-food chain in China, the person said.

Yum China’s board decided not to pursue the offer, which did not include detailed terms or the structure of the investor consortium, the person added.

Yum China did not have any immediate comment. Hillhouse did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Sources earlier told Reuters investment firms including KKR & Co and Chinese sovereign wealth fund CIC were also considering joining the bid, in what could be one of Asia’s biggest buyouts this year. [nL4N1V614R]

Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that Yum China had rejected a buyout offer from a consortium of investors that valued the company at more than $17 billion(13.33 billion pounds), citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter. [nL3N1VJ54D]

Stock of Yum China rose 3.86 percent on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 411 M
EBIT 2018 840 M
Net income 2018 628 M
Finance 2018 1 426 M
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 21,99
P/E ratio 2019 21,14
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 13 417 M
Chart YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Yum China Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 41,9 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joey Wat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zu Liu Hu Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jacky Lo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Muktesh Pant Vice Chairman
Jonathan S. Linen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-7.12%13 417
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.59%123 647
YUM BRANDS3.10%26 702
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL80.16%14 404
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.57.68%12 118
WENDYS CO8.40%4 218
