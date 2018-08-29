Yum China : Fast-food chain Yum China rejects Hillhouse buyout offer - source

The Hillhouse-led consortium, which would also include regional investment house Baring Private Equity Asia, expressed an interest to offer $46 per share for the biggest fast-food chain in China, the person said.

Yum China’s board decided not to pursue the offer, which did not include detailed terms or the structure of the investor consortium, the person added.

Yum China did not have any immediate comment. Hillhouse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources earlier told Reuters investment firms including KKR & Co and Chinese sovereign wealth fund CIC were also considering joining the bid, in what could be one of Asia’s biggest buyouts this year. [nL4N1V614R]

Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that Yum China had rejected a buyout offer from a consortium of investors that valued the company at more than $17 billion(13.33 billion pounds), citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter. [nL3N1VJ54D]

Stock of Yum China rose 3.86 percent on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates)