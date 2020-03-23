Yum China : KFC Owner Says Stores in China Have Begun Reopening

By Dave Sebastian

Yum China Holdings Inc., which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in China, said about 95% of its stores have either partially or fully reopened as reported cases of the novel coronavirus in the country slow down.

The company, a licensee of Yum! Brands Inc., on Monday said 10% to 20% of open stores only offer delivery and takeaway service, while others operate in reduced hours. Traffic at open stores remains still below pre-outbreak levels but is recovering slowly, the company said.

Store closures peaked last month with about 35% of restaurants closed, the company said.

Same-store sales in recent days were down about 20%, Yum China said. The company has said same-stores sales fell 40% to 50% during the Lunar New Year holiday period.

