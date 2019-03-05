Yum China : Opens Innovation Center in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) has opened an Innovation Center in downtown Shanghai, marking an exciting milestone as the Company continues to enhance the customer journey through innovation.

"In a fast paced and dynamic industry, innovation is key and central to everything we do. We have been in China for over 30 years and have continued to evolve and grow with new generations of customers thanks to our relentless focus on innovation and staying close to changing customer preferences," said Joey Wat, Chief Executive Officer of Yum China. "The establishment of the Innovation Center is testament to our commitment and vision to become the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. Through creating an integrated hub, we look forward to continuing to explore innovative ways to drive growth, deliver value, and enhance every aspect of the customer experience."

Covering an area of 27,000 square feet, the Innovation Center is an integrated research and development facility that has been designed to generate new ideas and concepts and enable the rapid roll out of localized and innovative products. The Center features state of the art facilities including a test kitchen, a sensory test area, as well as a suite of labs covering quality assurance, equipment and restaurant technology testing, packaging innovation, new store model prototypes, and content production.

Anchored by strong principles focused on being safe, convenient, shareable, scalable and environmentally friendly, the new Innovation Center is a space to engage, connect, and collaborate to create products and solutions that are at the forefront of industry trends. From KFC's Okinawa sea-salt ice-cream to Pizza Hut's durian pizza, Yum China launches more than 300 new and upgraded products on average every year across all of its brands. Each product needs to go through extensive rounds of testing and adjustments before it makes the menu. The Innovation Center will allow core functions across Yum China and its brands, partners and industry experts to work together closely and effectively to enhance the customer journey.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,400 restaurants in over 1,200 cities at the end of December 2018. For more information, please visit http://www.yumchina.com/en/.

