Yum China : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

increased 5% year over year to from (8% year over year increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")). Total system sales grew 8% year over year, with growth of 10% at KFC and 3% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

grew 8% year over year, with growth of 10% at KFC and 3% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Same-store sales grew 2% year over year, with a 3% increase at KFC and a 1% increase at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

grew 2% year over year, with a 3% increase at KFC and a 1% increase at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Restaurant margin was 17.7%, compared with 17.6% in the prior year period.

was 17.7%, compared with 17.6% in the prior year period. Operating Profit increased 11% year over year to $300 million from $269 million (14% year over year increase excluding F/X).

increased 11% year over year to from (14% year over year increase excluding F/X). Effective tax rate was 26.9%.

Net Income increased 11% to $223 million from $203 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in operating profit and mark to market gain from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping.

increased 11% to from in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in operating profit and mark to market gain from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping. Diluted EPS increased 14% to $0.58 from $0.51 in the prior year period (8% year over year increase excluding the $0.03 per share mark to market gain from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping).

increased 14% to from in the prior year period (8% year over year increase excluding the per share mark to market gain from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping). Opened 231 new restaurants during the quarter, bringing total store count to 8,917 across more than 1,300 cities. Key Financial Results

Third Quarter 2019



Year to Date Ended 9/30/2019

% Change



% Change

System Sales

Same-Store

Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit



System Sales

Same-Store

Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit Yum China +8

+2

+7

+11



+9

+4

+7

(6) KFC +10

+3

+9

+12



+11

+4

+9

+4 Pizza Hut +3

+1

+2

(29)



+3

+1

+2

+9



Third Quarter





Year to Date Ended 9/30 (in US$ million, except











% Change















% Change for per share data and percentages)

2019



2018

Reported

Ex F/X



2019

2018

Reported

Ex F/X Operating Profit $ 300

$ 269

+11

+14



$ 807

$ 857

(6)

(1) Adjusted Operating Profit[1] $ 300

$ 269

+11

+14



$ 807

$ 759

+6

+12 Net Income $ 223

$ 203

+11

+14



$ 623

$ 634

(2)

+4 Adjusted Net Income[1] $ 223

$ 203

+11

+14



$ 631

$ 560

+13

+19 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.59

$ 0.53

+11

+15



$ 1.65

$ 1.64

+1

+6 Adjusted Basic Earnings Per







































Common Share[1] $ 0.59

$ 0.53

+11

+15



$ 1.67

$ 1.45

+15

+21 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.58

$ 0.51

+14

+16



$ 1.60

$ 1.59

+1

+6 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per







































Common Share[1] $ 0.58

$ 0.51

+14

+16



$ 1.62

$ 1.41

+15

+21 [1]See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago.

NM refers to changes over 100%, from negative to positive amounts or from zero to an amount. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. CEO and CFO Comments Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We are pleased with our continued strong performance in the third quarter, which was driven by our competitive positioning, leading digital capabilities and ongoing innovation across the business. We achieved our 12th consecutive quarter of system sales growth since the spin-off, highlighting the strength of our business model and demonstrating our ability to effectively adapt to changing market conditions. KFC delivered solid sales and profit growth as we strategically decreased promotion intensity to protect margins. Pizza Hut maintained positive sales momentum with a decline in margin during the quarter due to the important and necessary long-term investments in the revitalization program." "We will continue to build on KFC's resilient business model, cement the revitalization of Pizza Hut, invest in the growth of our smaller brands and sharpen our industry-leading digital ecosystem, which enables us to meet customer demands and manage the business effectively," continued Ms. Wat. "We are cautiously optimistic about the future because we see significant growth opportunities in China, and we will focus on leveraging our competitive advantages to succeed in this dynamic environment." Andy Yeung, CFO of Yum China, added, "I am very excited to have joined the Yum China team and am pleased to be reporting another strong set of quarterly results, which highlight Yum China's strength in many areas. We continued rapid expansion of our store network and maintained very healthy cash payback for our new stores. We also delivered strong sales, operating profit and EPS growth despite continued pressure from higher chicken and labor costs. In addition, we returned $109 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on driving sales and managing costs while making prudent investments to drive long-term growth. As always, we remain committed to driving significant overall value to our shareholders." Dividend and Share Repurchase The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable as of the close of business on December 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 26, 2019 .

per share on Yum China's common stock, payable as of the close of business on to shareholders of record as of the close of business on . During the third quarter, we repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of Yum China common stock for $64.0 million at an average price of $44.70 per share. Digital and Delivery As of September 30, 2019 , the KFC loyalty program had over 200 million members and the Pizza Hut loyalty program had over 65 million members, an increase of 55 million and 15 million, respectively, year over year.

, the KFC loyalty program had over 200 million members and the Pizza Hut loyalty program had over 65 million members, an increase of 55 million and 15 million, respectively, year over year. Digital payments accounted for 91% of Company sales in the quarter, an increase of 9 percentage points year over year.

Delivery contributed to 20% of Company sales in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 3 percentage points year over year. Delivery services are now available in 1,225 cities, up from 1,063 cities at the end of the prior year period. New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade The Company opened 231 new restaurants and remodeled 222 restaurants in the third quarter of 2019.



New Units



Restaurant Count



Third Quarter

Year to Date



As of 9/30



2019

Ended 9/30/2019



2019

2018 Yum China

231

646



8,917

8,313 KFC

174

501



6,324

5,800 Pizza Hut

24

84



2,255

2,215 Others[2]

33

61



338

298 [2] Others include Little Sheep, East Dawning, Taco Bell and COFFii & JOY. Restaurant Margin In the third quarter of 2019, Yum China restaurant margin was 17.7%, as compared with 17.6% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to sales leverage, productivity improvement and other cost savings, partially offset by wage and commodity inflation and promotional activities.

Third Quarter





Year to Date Ended 9/30







2019



2018



% pts change





2019



2018



% pts change



Yum China



17.7 %



17.6 %



+0.1







17.0 %



16.9 %



+0.1



KFC



20.1 %



19.2 %



+0.9







18.8 %



19.0 %



(0.2)



Pizza Hut



11.4 %



13.8 %



(2.4)







12.4 %



11.8 %



+0.6



2019 Outlook The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2019 targets as follows:

Between 800 and 850 gross new units.



Capital expenditures between $475 million and $525 million .

and .

Effective tax rate below 28%, excluding any impact from the Company's equity investment in Meituan Dianping. The Company provides its effective tax rate outlook excluding any impact from its investment in Meituan Dianping, which will be subject to mark to market accounting and may be significant.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc. Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,900 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of September 2019. In 2019, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2019 in China by the Top Employers Institute. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com . Investor Relations Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556

IR@YumChina.com



Media Contact:

Tel: +86 21 2407 7510

Media@YumChina.com Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

B/(W)

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

B/(W) Revenues

































Company sales $ 2,097

$ 2,008

4



$ 6,112

$ 5,912

3

Franchise fees and income

38



36

7





113



110

3

Revenues from transactions with

































franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

172



159

8





496



461

8

Other revenues

12



9

39





26



18

45

Total revenues

2,319



2,212

5





6,747



6,501

4

Costs and Expenses, Net

































Company restaurants

































Food and paper

651



610

(7)





1,896



1,775

(7)

Payroll and employee benefits

455



430

(6)





1,371



1,296

(6)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

619



615

(1)





1,804



1,841

2

Company restaurant expenses

1,725



1,655

(4)





5,071



4,912

(3)

General and administrative expenses

117



119

—





340



334

(2)

Franchise expenses

19



18

(3)





55



55

1

Expenses for transactions with

































franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

167



156

(7)





488



454

(7)

Other operating costs and expenses

9



6

(56)





20



17

(21)

Closures and impairment (income) expenses, net

(1)



(1)

18





14



15

6

Other income, net

(17)



(10)

73





(48)



(143)

(67)

Total costs and expenses, net

2,019



1,943

(4)





5,940



5,644

(5)

Operating Profit

300



269

11





807



857

(6)

Interest income, net

10



10

6





29



28

4

Investment gain

12



—

NM





39



—

NM

Income Before Income Taxes

322



279

15





875



885

(1)

Income tax provision

(87)



(67)

(28)





(226)



(227)

1

Net income – including noncontrolling interests

235



212

11





649



658

(1)

Net income – noncontrolling interests

12



9

(26)





26



24

(6)

Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc. $ 223

$ 203

11



$ 623

$ 634

(2)

Effective tax rate

26.9%



24.2%

(2.7) ppts.



25.8%



25.%7

(0.1) ppts.



































Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.59

$ 0.53







$ 1.65

$ 1.64





Weighted average shares outstanding

































(in millions)

377



384









378



386









































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.58

$ 0.51







$ 1.60

$ 1.59





Weighted average shares outstanding

































(in millions)

388



394









389



398









































Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.12

$ 0.10







$ 0.36

$ 0.30









































Company sales

100.0%



100.0%









100.0%



100.0%





Food and paper

31.0



30.4

(0.6) ppts.



31.0



30.0

(1.0) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

21.7



21.4

(0.3) ppts.



22.4



21.9

(0.5) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

29.6



30.6

1.0 ppts.



29.6



31.2

1.6 ppts. Restaurant margin

17.7%



17.6%

0.1 ppts.



17.0%



16.9%

0.1 ppts. Operating margin

14.3%



13.4%

0.9 ppts.



13.2%



14.5%

(1.3) ppts.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

B/(W)

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

B/(W) Revenues

































Company sales $ 1,546

$ 1,452

6



$ 4,495

$ 4,248

6

Franchise fees and income

35



34

4





104



104

1

Revenues from transactions with

































franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

16



15

9





48



47

3

Other revenues

1



—

NM





1



—

NM

Total revenues

1,598



1,501

6





4,648



4,399

6

Costs and Expenses, Net

































Company restaurants

































Food and paper

477



444

(7)





1,403



1,281

(10)

Payroll and employee benefits

311



297

(5)





942



879

(7)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

447



432

(3)





1,305



1,281

(2)

Company restaurant expenses

1,235



1,173

(5)





3,650



3,441

(6)

General and administrative expenses

50



44

(16)





148



135

(10)

Franchise expenses

18



17

(2)





53



53

—

Expenses for transactions with

































franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

16



15

(4)





48



47

(2)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

—



—

NM





7



6

(7)

Other income, net

(16)



(12)

34





(46)



(42)

7

Total costs and expenses, net

1,303



1,237

(5)





3,860



3,640

(6)

Operating Profit $ 295

$ 264

12



$ 788

$ 759

4

Company sales

100.0%



100.0%









100.0%



100.0%





Food and paper

30.9



30.6

(0.3) ppts.



31.2



30.2

(1.0) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

20.1



20.4

0.3 ppts.



21.0



20.7

(0.3) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

28.9



29.8

0.9 ppts.



29.0



30.1

1.1 ppts. Restaurant margin

20.1%



19.2%

0.9 ppts.



18.8%



19%.0

(0.2) ppts. Operating margin

19.1%



18.1%

1.0 ppts.



17.%5



17.8%

(0.3) ppts.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

B/(W)

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

B/(W) Revenues



































Company sales $ 540

$ 548

(1)



$ 1,588

$ 1,640



(3)

Franchise fees and income

1



1

NM





3



2



68

Revenues from transactions with



































franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

1



1

NM





3



1



NM

Other revenues

—



—

NM





1



—



NM

Total revenues

542



550

(1)





1,595



1,643



(3)

Costs and Expenses, Net



































Company restaurants



































Food and paper

170



163

(5)





484



486



—

Payroll and employee benefits

140



130

(8)





420



410



(2)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

168



179

7





487



551



12

Company restaurant expenses

478



472

(1)





1,391



1,447



4

General and administrative expenses

25



24

(6)





76



80



5

Franchise expenses

1



1

(73)





2



2



(34)

Expenses for transactions with



































franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

1



1

NM





3



1



NM

Other operating costs and expenses

—



—

NM





1



—



NM

Closures and impairment (income) expenses, net

(1)



(1)

77





5



9



38

Other income, net

—



—

NM





—



(2)



NM

Total costs and expenses, net

504



497

(2)





1,478



1,537



4

Operating Profit $ 38

$ 53

(29)



$ 117

$ 106



9

Company sales

100.0%



100.0%









100.0%



100.0%







Food and paper

31.5



29.7

(1.8) ppts.



30.5



29.6



(0.9) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

26.0



23.8

(2.2) ppts.



26.5



25.0



(1.5) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

31.1



32.7

1.6 ppts.



30.6



33.6



3 ppts. Restaurant margin

11.4%



13.8%

(2.4) ppts.



12.4%



11.8%



0.6 ppts. Operating margin

7.0%



9.8%

(2.8) ppts.



7.4%



6.5%



0.9 ppts.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)



9/30/2019

12/31/2018

(Unaudited)





ASSETS









Current Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,355

$ 1,266 Short-term investments

364



122 Accounts receivable, net

79



80 Inventories, net

317



307 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

141



177 Total Current Assets

2,256



1,952 Property, plant and equipment, net

1,506



1,615 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,893



— Goodwill

256



266 Intangible assets, net

97



116 Deferred income taxes

89



89 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

74



81 Other assets

539



491 Total Assets

6,710



4,610 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY









Current Liabilities









Accounts payable and other current liabilities

1,566



1,199 Income taxes payable

82



54 Total Current Liabilities

1,648



1,253 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,729



— Capital lease obligations

23



25 Other liabilities

195



355 Total Liabilities

3,595



1,633 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

1



1 Equity









Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 394 million shares and 392 million shares issued at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 376 million shares and 379 million shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

4



4 Treasury stock

(664)



(460) Additional paid-in capital

2,423



2,402 Retained earnings

1,371



944 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(109)



(17) Total Equity – Yum China Holdings, Inc.

3,025



2,873 Noncontrolling interests

89



103 Total Equity

3,114



2,976 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity $ 6,710

$ 4,610











Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)



Year to Date Ended

9/30/2019

9/30/2018 Cash Flows – Operating Activities









Net income – including noncontrolling interests $ 649

$ 658 Depreciation and amortization

322



343 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

251



— Closures and impairment expenses

14



15 Gain from re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition

—



(98) Investment gain

(39)



— Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates

(56)



(52) Distributions of income received from unconsolidated affiliates

50



51 Deferred income taxes

12



46 Share-based compensation expense

21



18 Changes in accounts receivable

(2)



2 Changes in inventories

(22)



14 Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets

7



(13) Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities

118



184 Changes in income taxes payable

32



41 Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities

(280)



— Other, net

(32)



(36) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

1,045



1,173 Cash Flows – Investing Activities









Capital spending

(310)



(359) Purchases of short-term investments

(619)



(513) Maturities of short-term investments

366



513 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

—



(91) Investment in equity securities

—



(74) Other, net

10



(3) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(553)



(527) Cash Flows – Financing Activities









Repayment of short-term borrowings assumed from acquisition

—



(10) Repurchase of shares of common stock

(207)



(161) Cash dividends paid on common stock

(136)



(115) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(25)



(29) Other, net

—



(3) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(368)



(318) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(26)



(53) Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

98



275 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period

1,266



1,059 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period $ 1,364

$ 1,334 In this press release: The Company provides certain percentage changes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned, franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at a rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.

Effective January 1, 2018 , the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores. Company Restaurant profit ("Restaurant profit") is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales. Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Adjusted Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited) In addition to the results provided in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation, amortization and other items, including store impairment charges and Special Items. The Special Item for the year to date ended September 30, 2019 represents the impact from the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"), as described in the accompanying notes. The Special Item for the year to date ended September 30, 2018 represents a gain recognized from the re-measurement of our previously held equity interest in Wuxi KFC at fair value upon acquisition, as described in the accompanying notes. The Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results. In addition, the Company provides Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to items such as income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation, amortization and other items, including store impairment charges and Special Items. These adjusted measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these adjusted measures provide additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their nature. These adjusted measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial results, but should be read in conjunction with the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and other information presented herein. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measures to adjusted measures follows.

Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

9/30/2019

9/30/2018 Detail of Special Items













































Gain from re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition(b) $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 98 Special Items, Operating Profit

—



—



—



98 Tax effect on Special Items(c)

—



—



—



(24) Impact from the Tax Act(d)

—



—



(8)



— Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests

—



—



(8)



74 Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests

—



—



—



— Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc. $ —

$ —

$ (8)

$ 74 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

388



394



389



398 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ —

$ —

$ (0.02)

$ 0.18 Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit





















Operating Profit $ 300

$ 269

$ 807

$ 857 Special Items, Operating Profit

—



—



—



98 Adjusted Operating Profit $ 300

$ 269

$ 807

$ 759 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income





















Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc. $ 223

$ 203

$ 623

$ 634 Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.

—



—



(8)



74 Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc. $ 223

$ 203

$ 631

$ 560 Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS





















Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.59

$ 0.53

$ 1.65

$ 1.64 Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share

—



—



(0.02)



0.19 Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.59

$ 0.53

$ 1.67

$ 1.45 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.58

$ 0.51

$ 1.6

$ 1.59 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

—



—



(0.02)



0.18 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.58

$ 0.51

$ 1.62

$ 1.41 Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate





















Effective tax rate

26.9%



24.2%



25.8%



25.7% Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items

—



—



0.9%



(0.1)% Adjusted effective tax rate

26.9%



24.2%



24.9%



25.8% Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets,

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Adjusted Measures

(in US$ million)

(unaudited) (a) Amounts presented as of and for the quarters and years to date ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are unaudited.

(b) As a result of the acquisition of Wuxi KFC in the first quarter of 2018, the Company recognized a gain of $98 million from the re-measurement of our previously held 47% equity interest at fair value, which was not allocated to any segment for performance reporting purposes.

(c) The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.

(d) We completed the evaluation of the impact on our transition tax computation based on the final regulations released by the US Treasury Department and the IRS in the first quarter of 2019 and recorded an additional amount of $8 million for the transition tax accordingly. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in US$ million) (unaudited) Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below.



Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

9/30/2019

9/30/2018 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA





















Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc. $ 223

$ 203

$ 623

$ 634 Net income – noncontrolling interests

12



9



26



24 Income tax provision

87



67



226



227 Interest income, net

(10)



(10)



(29)



(28) Investment gain

(12)



—



(39)



— Operating Profit

300



269



807



857 Special Items, Operating Profit

—



—



—



(98) Adjusted Operating Profit

300



269



807



759 Depreciation and amortization

105



108



322



343 Store impairment charges

2



2



27



23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 407

$ 379

$ 1,156

$ 1,125 Unit Count by Brand

KFC





12/31/2018



New Builds



Closures



Refranchised



9/30/2019

Company-owned



4,597





398





(62)





(8)





4,925

Unconsolidated affiliates



811





69





(17)













863

Franchisees



502





34





(8)





8





536

Total



5,910





501





(87)





—





6,324





Pizza Hut





12/31/2018



New Builds



Closures



Refranchised



9/30/2019

Company-owned



2,188





75





(68)





(30)





2,165

Franchisees



52





9





(1)





30





90

Total



2,240





84





(69)





—





2,255





Others





12/31/2018



New Builds



Closures



Refranchised



9/30/2019

Company-owned



47





38





(2)





(2)





81

Franchisees



287





23





(55)





2





257

Total



334





61





(57)





—





338

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)

Quarter Ended 9/30/2019

KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments(1)



Corporate and Unallocated(2)



Elimination



Total

Company sales

$ 1,546



$ 540



$ 11



$ —



$ —



$ 2,097

Franchise fees and income



35





1





2





—





—





38

Revenues from transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



16





1





8





147





—





172

Other revenues



1





—





19





1





(9)





12

Total revenues

$ 1,598



$ 542



$ 40



$ 148



$ (9)



$ 2,319

Company restaurant expenses



1,235





478





12





—





—





1,725

General and administrative expenses



50





25





8





34





—





117

Franchise expenses



18





1





—





—





—





19

Expenses for transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



16





1





5





145





—





167

Other operating costs and expenses



—





—





17





1





(9)





9

Closures and impairment income, net



—





(1)





—





—





—





(1)

Other income, net



(16)





—





—





(1)





—





(17)

Total costs and expenses, net



1,303





504





42





179





(9)





2,019

Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 295



$ 38



$ (2)



$ (31)



$ —



$ 300



Quarter Ended 9/30/2018

KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments(1)



Corporate and Unallocated(2)



Elimination



Total

Company sales

$ 1,452



$ 548



$ 8



$ —



$ —



$ 2,008

Franchise fees and income



34





1





1





—





—





36

Revenues from transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



15





1





7





136





—





159

Other revenues



—





—





14





1





(6)





9

Total revenues

$ 1,501



$ 550



$ 30



$ 137



$ (6)



$ 2,212

Company restaurant expenses



1,173





472





9





—





1





1,655

General and administrative expenses



44





24





9





42





—





119

Franchise expenses



17





1





—





—





—





18

Expenses for transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



15





1





5





135





—





156

Other operating costs and expenses



—





—





13





—





(7)





6

Closures and impairment income, net



—





(1)





—





—





—





(1)

Other income, net



(12)





—





—





2





—





(10)

Total costs and expenses, net



1,237





497





36





179





(6)





1,943

Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 264



$ 53



$ (6)



$ (42)



$ —



$ 269



Year to Date Ended 9/30/2019

KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments(1)



Corporate and Unallocated(2)



Elimination



Total

Company sales

$ 4,495



$ 1,588



$ 29



$ —



$ —



$ 6,112

Franchise fees and income



104





3





6





—





—





113

Revenues from transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



48





3





20





425





—





496

Other revenues



1





1





49





3





(28)





26

Total revenues

$ 4,648



$ 1,595



$ 104



$ 428



$ (28)



$ 6,747

Company restaurant expenses



3,650





1,391





31





—





(1)





5,071

General and administrative expenses



148





76





24





92





—





340

Franchise expenses



53





2





—





—





—





55

Expenses for transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



48





3





16





421





—





488

Other operating costs and expenses



—





1





43





3





(27)





20

Closures and impairment expenses, net



7





5





2





—





—





14

Other income, net



(46)





—





—





(2)





—





(48)

Total costs and expenses, net



3,860





1,478





116





514





(28)





5,940

Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 788



$ 117



$ (12)



$ (86)



$ —



$ 807



Year to Date Ended 9/30/2018

KFC



Pizza Hut



All Other

Segments(1)



Corporate and Unallocated(2)



Elimination



Total

Company sales

$ 4,248



$ 1,640



$ 24



$ —



$ —



$ 5,912

Franchise fees and income



104





2





4





—





—





110

Revenues from transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



47





1





18





395





—





461

Other revenues



—





—





25





2





(9)





18

Total revenues

$ 4,399



$ 1,643



$ 71



$ 397



$ (9)



$ 6,501

Company restaurant expenses



3,441





1,447





25





—





(1)





4,912

General and administrative expenses



135





80





25





94





—





334

Franchise expenses



53





2





—





—





—





55

Expenses for transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates



47





1





14





392





—





454

Other operating costs and expenses



—





—





24





1





(8)





17

Closures and impairment expenses, net



6





9





—





—





—





15

Other income, net



(42)





(2)





(1)





(98)





—





(143)

Total costs and expenses, net



3,640





1,537





87





389





(9)





5,644

Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 759



$ 106



$ (16)



$ 8



$ —



$ 857



The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Income.

(1) Starting from the first quarter of 2019, our newly developed COFFii & JOY concept and e-commerce business became

operating segments, as their financial results started being regularly reviewed by the Company's chief operating decision maker.

Accordingly, our six non-reportable operating segments, reflecting the operations of East Dawning, Little Sheep, Taco Bell,

Daojia, COFFii & JOY and our e-commerce business, are combined and referred to as All Other Segments, as those operating

segments are insignificant both individually and in the aggregate. Segment financial information for prior quarters has been

recast to align with this change in segment reporting. There was no impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements

of the Company as a result of this change.

(2) Corporate and unallocated expenses comprise items that are not allocated to segments for performance reporting purposes.

Amount includes revenues and expenses associated with transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates such as

inventory procurement and other services provided to franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates. The Corporate and Unallocated

column in the above tables includes, among other amounts, all amounts that we have deemed Special Items. See "Reconciliation

of Reported GAAP Results to Adjusted Measures". View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yum-china-reports-third-quarter-2019-results-300947122.html SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.

