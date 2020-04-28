Yum China : Temporarily Suspends Share Buybacks, Dividends

By Stephen Nakrosis

Yum China Holdings Inc. on Tuesday said the company will temporarily suspend share repurchases, given "the unprecedented effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated economic uncertainty."

The company also said it was suspending cash dividends on its common stock for the next two quarters.

Andy Yeung, the company's chief financial officer, said Yum China has a strong balance sheet, decided to take these actions "out of an abundance of caution as we navigate through these challenging times."

The company also said its board members and senior executives will voluntarily forgo 10% of their base compensation for the rest of the year, with the money going to assist frontline employees and their families impacted by Covid-19 and other emergency relief.

