Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yum China Holdings, Inc.    YUMC

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.

(YUMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yum China : Temporarily Suspends Share Buybacks, Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Yum China Holdings Inc. on Tuesday said the company will temporarily suspend share repurchases, given "the unprecedented effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated economic uncertainty."

The company also said it was suspending cash dividends on its common stock for the next two quarters.

Andy Yeung, the company's chief financial officer, said Yum China has a strong balance sheet, decided to take these actions "out of an abundance of caution as we navigate through these challenging times."

The company also said its board members and senior executives will voluntarily forgo 10% of their base compensation for the rest of the year, with the money going to assist frontline employees and their families impacted by Covid-19 and other emergency relief.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
05:51pYUM CHINA : Temporarily Suspends Share Buybacks, Dividends
DJ
04:49pYUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04:31pYUM CHINA : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04/27LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04/27YUM CHINA : confirms nation's 1st QSR plant-based 'chicken' test
AQ
04/27YUM CHINA : KFC to Test Plant-Based Chicken at Select Stores in China
PR
04/08YUM CHINA : Has Completed the Acquisition of a Controlling Interest in Huang Ji ..
PR
03/23YUM BRANDS : KFC Owner Yum Says Stores in China Have Begun Reopening after Closu..
DJ
03/23YUM CHINA : sees 'early signs of recovery'
AQ
03/23YUM CHINA : KFC Owner Says Stores in China Have Begun Reopening
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 817 M
EBIT 2020 452 M
Net income 2020 305 M
Finance 2020 1 241 M
Yield 2020 0,99%
P/E ratio 2020 60,1x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,05x
EV / Sales2021 1,61x
Capitalization 17 274 M
Chart YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Yum China Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 51,53  $
Last Close Price 45,90  $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joey Wat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zu Liu Hu Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Yeung Chief Financial Officer
Leila Zhang Chief Technology Officer
Muktesh Pant Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-4.33%17 274
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-5.93%138 571
YUM BRANDS-12.45%26 530
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.5.49%24 438
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.98%14 277
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.23.23%14 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group