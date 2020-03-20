Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yum China Holdings, Inc.    YUMC

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.

(YUMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yum China : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 02:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. ("Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020).  

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

U.S.:

+1 845 675 0437

Mainland China: 

400 620 8038 or 800 819 0121

Hong Kong:

+852 3018 6771

U.K.:

+44 20 36214779

International:

+65 6713 5090

Password:

Yum China

A live webcast of the call may also be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/usw8r7ts.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 (10:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, May 5, 2020) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.: 

+1 855 452 5696

Mainland China:

400 632 2162 or 800 870 0205

Hong Kong: 

+852 3051 2780

U.K.:

+44 20 37014269

International: 

+61 2 9003 4211

Replay access code:

7469858

Additionally, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.yumchina.com.  

About Yum China Holdings, Inc. 

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, COFFii & JOY and East Dawning concepts outright. The Company had 9,200 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of December 2019. In 2020, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2020 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Tel: +86 21 2407 7556
E-mail: IR@yumchina.com 

Media Contact
Tel:  +86 21 2407 7510
E-mail: Media@yumchina.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yum-china-to-report-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-april-28-2020-301027349.html

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.
02:01aYUM CHINA : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 28, 2020
PR
02/27YUM CHINA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/20YUM CHINA : Stands with Communities to Fight Coronavirus
PR
02/10YUM CHINA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
02/07Yum China Warns of Possible Losses as Virus Closes Outlets -- WSJ
DJ
02/06YUM BRANDS : ends 2019 strong, but China virus will hurt sales
AQ
02/06YUM CHINA : 4Q 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
02/06YUM CHINA : FY19 results rosy, but 2020 coronavirus pulls business back
AQ
02/06US RESTAURANTS VS CORONAVIRUS : The very real things US brands can do now
AQ
02/06Yum China Shows Coronavirus Outbreak Is Curbing Chinese Consumption
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group