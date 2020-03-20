Yum China : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 28, 2020

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. ("Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020).

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

A live webcast of the call may also be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/usw8r7ts.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 (10:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, May 5, 2020) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

Additionally, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, COFFii & JOY and East Dawning concepts outright. The Company had 9,200 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of December 2019. In 2020, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2020 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

