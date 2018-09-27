Yum China : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 30, 2018

Log in
09/27/2018 | 11:01am CEST

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. ("Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2018 at 4:30pm U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 (4:30am Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, October 31, 2018).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 (8:00am Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, October 31, 2018).  

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

US:

+1 845 675 0437

Mainland China:

400 620 8038 or 800 819 0121

Hong Kong:

+852 3018 6771

U.K.:

+44 20 36214779

International: 

+65 6713 5090



Password:

Yum China

A live webcast of the call may also be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/niaf6cpq.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 8:00am U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 (9:00pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, November 7, 2018) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

US:

+1 855 452 5696

International:

+61 2 8199 0299



Replay access code:

8893952

Additionally, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.yumchina.com.  

About Yum China Holdings, Inc. 

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep and East Dawning concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,100 restaurants and more than 460,000 employees in over 1,200 cities at the end of June 2018.  For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Tel: +86 21 2407 7556
E-mail: IR@yumchina.com

Media Contact
Tel:  +86 21 2407 7510
E-mail: Media@yumchina.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yum-china-to-report-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-october-30-2018-300720093.html

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
