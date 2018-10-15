Yum China unveils new look for Pizza Hut: Always Something New

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) has unveiled a new look for Pizza Hut as part of the revitalization plan, marking a new chapter for the restaurant chain. The refreshed brand identity, centered around the theme Always Something New, incorporates a redesigned logo, modern store fit out and exclusive new uniforms designed by leading fashion designer Anna Sui. The Company also launched a Pizza Hut Pioneer store in Nanjing that will serve to test and refine innovative dishes with customers before they are extended to other Pizza Hut stores within the national network of over 2,200 stores.

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, said, "Connecting to a younger generation of consumers and ensuring the brand stays fresh and relevant are fundamental to our revitalization strategy. Our refreshed brand identity marks a new chapter for Pizza Hut in China, reflecting our commitment to bringing customers innovative experiences and dishes. Our upgraded stores, new logo and uniforms all contribute to a more modern, fashionable dining experience while our exciting Pioneer concept store is designed to take customers on a journey of new tastes and discovery."

Anna Sui designs exclusive uniforms for Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has partnered with renowned New York fashion designer Anna Sui to launch a line of autumn/winter store uniforms that have been designed exclusively for the casual dining brand. Inspired by Anna Sui's edgy, retro rock 'n roll style, the uniforms have been adopted across all stores in China. Fashion loving customers can also enjoy the Anna Sui x Pizza Hut uniform designs displayed in 15 themed stores across China in the coming months.

Pizza Hut's new store design offers a fashionable dining experience

The new Pizza Hut restaurant is designed to deliver a modern and fashionable dining experience. Featuring an open kitchen, dining room, bar, indoor garden, and family dens with tasteful lighting, the space is designed to feel like a Chef's home, where customers can enjoy the freshest ingredients and classic recipes. In line with Yum China's strategy to use in-store technology to improve the customer experience, Pizza Hut recently launched table-side ordering through mobile phones across the country, offering customers a convenient and connected in-restaurant experience while also improving operating efficiency.

Pizza Hut launches Pioneer concept store to drive menu innovation

Pizza Hut also opened a Pioneer store in Nanjing, China at the end of September, 2018. The Pioneer store will serve as a product testing site and will enable Pizza Hut to offer and test new menu innovations with customers directly. Taking into account evolving customer preferences, the Pioneer store menu will initially feature unique, never-before-seen dishes, such as Pizza Hut's square Italian pizzas and "dirty" dessert series, including original takes on brown sugar ice-cream, tiramisu, and café lattes. The store will function as a guide for new menu items to be launched at Pizza Hut restaurants across China. Pizza Hut intends to open more Pioneer stores in different parts of China to gain deeper insight into customers' ever evolving preferences.

Smaller format Pizza Hut store opens in Nanjing

A new, smaller store format was also recently opened in Nanjing with dine-in seating options as well as the capacity to cater to the growing demand for home delivery. While the new store is smaller than regular stores, the kitchen is designed to offer the full Pizza Hut menu. Delivery is expected to account for a significant portion of sales at the store which has a separate delivery room to facilitate a fast and efficient delivery process. This new store format is expected to be well matched to customer preferences in lower tier cities.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep and East Dawning concepts outright.

