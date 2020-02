Yunfeng Financial : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited

雲鋒金融集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 376)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the"Board") of Yunfeng financial Group Limited are set out below:

CHAIRMAN:

Mr. Yu Feng (Non-executive Director)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Ms. Hai Olivia Ou (Interim Chief Executive Director)

Mr. Huang Xin

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Mr. Adnan Omar Ahmed

Mr. Gareth Ross

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

Mr. Qi Daqing

Mr. Chu Chung Yue, Howard

Mr. Xiao Feng