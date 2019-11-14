Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Yunipro PAO    UPRO   RU000A0JNGA5

YUNIPRO PAO

(UPRO)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Russia approves Fortum plan to increase stake in Uniper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Finnish energy company Fortum sign is seen at their headquarters in Espoo

OSLO, MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia approved Finnish utility Fortum plan to increase its stake in Germany's Uniper, the head of Russia's anti-monopoly service (FAS) and the company both said on Thursday.

The deal will only come into effect after legislative amendments, said FAS' head Igor Artemyev.

The deal would bring Fortum's total stake to more than 70.5%. Its ownership of Uniper had been capped at 49.99% by Russian regulators due to a strategic water licence operated by the German firm's local subsidiary Unipro.

"The Russian Government Commission for Monitoring Foreign Investments has today approved, subject to certain conditions, the closing of Fortum’s acquisition of Uniper SE shares," Fortum said in a statement late on Thursday.

Fortum had been waiting for Russia's approval after agreeing the share acquisition from funds managed by Elliott Management Corporation and its affiliates and Knight Vinke Energy Advisors Limited and its affiliates.

"To Fortum’s understanding the details of the decision and the relevant conditions will be clarified by the FAS within approximately 10 days," Fortum said.

After that period Fortum will be able to share more details about the process, the company added.

The closing of the transactions is also subject to customary merger control clearances in Russia and the United States. Fortum expects to be able to close the transactions by the end the first quarter 2020.

On Oct. 8, Fortum announced that it has agreed to acquire all the Uniper shares held by Elliott and Knight Vinke, a total in excess of 20.5%. Upon closing, the transactions will increase Fortum’s share in Uniper to more than 70.5%.

Uniper has long been opposed to a full takeover by the Finnish firm and its Chief Financial Officer Sascha Bibert told analysts earlier this week that as Fortum had not yet had a majority stake, the firm would continue to drive its strategy as an independent company.

Uniper deliberately obstructed Fortum's proposed purchase of a stake in the German utility by registering assets in Russia as strategic, Kommersant daily quoted Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark as saying in late October.

Fortum has said it would be possible to divest Unipro's strategic operations to facilitate the deal.

(Editing by Mark Potter and Lisa Shumaker)

By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos and Darya Korsunskaya
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTUM -1.39% 21.27 Delayed Quote.12.72%
UNIPER SE 0.74% 28.58 Delayed Quote.25.53%
YUNIPRO PAO End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUNIPRO PAO
02:15pRussia approves Fortum plan to increase stake in Uniper
RE
10/24FORTUM CEO SAYS UNIPER OBSTRUCTED PR : Kommersant
RE
10/24Finland's Fortum reports quarterly profit surge, still misses forecasts
RE
10/18Russian commission could consider Fortum-Uniper by year-end - Interfax
RE
10/15Russia considers changing law to allow Fortum/Uniper deal - Ifx
RE
10/11Uniper remains independent for now despite Fortum push - CEO
RE
10/10Uniper says needs more answers from suitor Fortum
RE
10/08Finland's Fortum to gain control of Uniper in $2.5 billion deal
RE
06/24YUNIPRO PAO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/26Uniper chairman calls for signal from Fortum to resolve dispute
RE
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 81 545 M
EBIT 2019 23 012 M
Net income 2019 18 814 M
Debt 2019 2 228 M
Yield 2019 8,26%
P/E ratio 2019 9,11x
P/E ratio 2020 6,10x
EV / Sales2019 2,10x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 169 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,05  RUB
Last Close Price 2,69  RUB
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim Gennadyevich Shirokov Deputy Chairman & Director General
Andreas Schierenbeck Chairman
Ulf Backmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Reiner Hartmann Director
Anna Grigorevna Belova Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUNIPRO PAO2 633
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-19.87%7 262
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY LIMITED-11.98%2 765
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-15.02%2 109
CONTOURGLOBAL PLC16.67%1 809
DRAX GROUP PLC-19.18%1 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group