YUNJI INC.

(YJ)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Yunji Inc. Investors

11/06/2019

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In May 2019, Yunji held its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 11 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for $11 per share.

However, since the IPO, Yunji stock has traded as low as $4.91, or nearly 55% below the IPO price.

If you purchased Yunji shares, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 17 598 M
EBIT 2019 -386 M
Net income 2019 -310 M
Finance 2019 3 373 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 7 416 M
Chart YUNJI INC.
Duration : Period :
Yunji Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNJI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 77,28  CNY
Last Close Price 34,35  CNY
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Lüe Xiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Chen Chen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Huan Hao Chief Technology Officer & Director
Qing Rong Kong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUNJI INC.0.00%1 101
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING32.78%473 850
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%71 992
PINDUODUO INC.93.98%50 597
JD.COM, INC.57.57%48 114
SHOPIFY INC.113.43%34 246
