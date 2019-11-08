Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Yunji Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In May 2019, Yunji held its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 11 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for $11 per share.

On August 22, 2019, Yunji announced its second quarter 2019 financial results and noted that its total revenues had decreased significantly from the same period in the prior year. According to the Company, this decrease was primarily due to “a decrease in revenues from sales of merchandise, which recognizes revenues on a gross basis, as the Company shifted part of merchandise sales to its marketplace platform, which recognizes revenues on a net basis.”

On this news, Yunji’s share price fell $4.55 per share, or nearly 43%, over the following four trading sessions, closing at $6.05 per share on August 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Yunji shares have traded as low as $4.91, or nearly 55% below the IPO price.

