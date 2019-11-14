Log in
IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Yunji Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/14/2019 | 02:52pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement issued in connection with its May 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 13, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Yunji shifted sales to its marketplace, a restructuring likely to disrupt the Company’s relationships with suppliers. The change was also likely to have a negative impact on financial results. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Yunji, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 17 598 M
EBIT 2019 -386 M
Net income 2019 -310 M
Finance 2019 3 373 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
Capitalization 6 473 M
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Lüe Xiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Chen Chen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Huan Hao Chief Technology Officer & Director
Qing Rong Kong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUNJI INC.0.00%922
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.13%475 100
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%70 454
JD.COM, INC.59.44%48 683
PINDUODUO INC.85.78%48 459
SHOPIFY INC.127.02%36 426
