YUNJI INC.

YUNJI INC.

(YJ)
  Report  
News 


INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Yunji Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

0
11/07/2019 | 03:22pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Yunji completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in May 2018, selling 11 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for $11 per share. Yunji admitted on August 22, 2019, that its revenues had decreased substantially year-over-year, blaming “primarily . . . a decrease in revenues from sales of merchandise, which recognizes revenues on a gross basis, as the Company shifted part of merchandise sales to its marketplace platform, which recognizes revenues on a net basis.” Based on this news, shares of Yunji plunged nearly 43% on August 27, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 17 598 M
EBIT 2019 -386 M
Net income 2019 -310 M
Finance 2019 3 373 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 7 416 M
Chart YUNJI INC.
Duration : Period :
Yunji Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNJI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 77,28  CNY
Last Close Price 34,35  CNY
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Lüe Xiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Chen Chen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Huan Hao Chief Technology Officer & Director
Qing Rong Kong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUNJI INC.0.00%1 060
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING34.35%479 474
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%71 665
PINDUODUO INC.93.81%50 551
JD.COM, INC.57.05%47 953
SHOPIFY INC.113.09%34 191
