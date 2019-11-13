Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Yunji Inc.    YJ

YUNJI INC.

(YJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Yunji Inc. – YJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 09:50am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) who purchased or otherwise acquired Yunji securities pursuant and/or traceable to Yunji’s Registration Statement issued in connection with Yunji’s May 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Yunji investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Yunji class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1716.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was shifting certain of its sales to its marketplace platform; (2) this supply chain restructuring was likely to disrupt Yunji’s relationships with suppliers; (3) this supply chain restructuring was likely to have an adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 13, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1716.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUNJI INC.
09:50aROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class A..
BU
11/12GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yunji I..
BU
11/10YUNJI : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Cl..
BU
11/08YUNJI ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yunji, Inc. on Behalf..
BU
11/08INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
11/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Yunji Inc..
BU
11/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Yunji, In..
BU
11/07INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
11/07Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Yunji Inc..
BU
11/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Yunji Inc. In..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 17 598 M
EBIT 2019 -386 M
Net income 2019 -310 M
Finance 2019 3 373 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 7 416 M
Chart YUNJI INC.
Duration : Period :
Yunji Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNJI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 77,28  CNY
Last Close Price 34,35  CNY
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Lüe Xiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Chen Chen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Huan Hao Chief Technology Officer & Director
Qing Rong Kong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUNJI INC.0.00%1 060
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING36.40%479 474
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%71 665
PINDUODUO INC.85.25%50 551
JD.COM, INC.60.39%47 953
SHOPIFY INC.120.70%34 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group