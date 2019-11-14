Log in
Yunji Inc.    YJ

YUNJI INC.

(YJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Yunji, Inc. (YJ) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

0
11/14/2019

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Yunji, Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) has filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its May 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). Yunji operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Yunji's misconduct, click here.

Yunji, Inc. (YJ) Accused of Misleading Investors in IPO

According to the complaint, Yunji completed its IPO on May 3, 2019, offering 11,217,447 American Depository Shares ("ADSs") at $11.00 per share and raising $108.97 million in proceeds. In its Registration Statements, Yunji touted the Company's supply chain management as a factor leading to its organic growth. However, Yunji had failed to disclose that it was shifting certain sales to its marketplace platform, which was likely to disrupt its relationships with suppliers and adversely impact the Company's financial results. As a result, on August 22, 2019, Yunji finally revealed a year-over-year decrease in total revenues for second quarter 2019 due to its supply chain restructuring that shifted part of its merchandise sales to its marketplace platform. On this news, Yunji's share price fell $4.55, or nearly 46%, over the next 4 trading days to close at $6.05 per share on August 27, 2019. The stock currently trades at around $4.30, representing an almost 61% decline from its IPO price.

If you purchased Yunji, Inc. (YJ) securities in its May 2019 IPO, you have until January 13, 2020, to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 17 598 M
EBIT 2019 -386 M
Net income 2019 -310 M
Finance 2019 3 373 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -18,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,05x
Capitalization 6 228 M
Chart YUNJI INC.
Duration : Period :
Yunji Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNJI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 77,28  CNY
Last Close Price 28,85  CNY
Spread / Highest target 260%
Spread / Average Target 168%
Spread / Lowest Target 73,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Lüe Xiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Chen Chen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Huan Hao Chief Technology Officer & Director
Qing Rong Kong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUNJI INC.0.00%922
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.13%475 100
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%70 454
JD.COM, INC.59.44%48 683
PINDUODUO INC.85.78%48 459
SHOPIFY INC.127.02%36 426
