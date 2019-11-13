Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Yunji Inc.    YJ

YUNJI INC.

(YJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YUNJI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yunji, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:31pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Yunji, Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Investors have until January 13, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 3, 2019, the Company held its IPO in which it sold 11,217,447 shares for $11.00 per share.

On August 22, 2019, the Company disclosed a supply chain restructuring that shifted part of its merchandise sales to its marketplace platform, resulting in a year-over-year decrease in total revenues for second quarter 2019.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.21, or nearly 11%, to close at $9.39 per share on August 22, 2019. Yunji’s share price continued to decline by $3.34, or over 35%, over the next three consecutive trading sessions to close at $6.05 per share on August 27, 2019.

By the time this class action was filed, Yunji’s shares were trading as low as $4.40 per share, a nearly 60% decline from the $11 per share IPO price.

The complaint, filed on November 12, 2019, alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was shifting certain of its sales to its marketplace platform; (2) that this supply chain restructuring was likely to disrupt Yunji’s relationships with suppliers; (3) that this supply chain restructuring was likely to have an adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Yunji securities pursuant and/or traceable to Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s May 2019 IPO, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUNJI INC.
05:31pYUNJI ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit ..
BU
04:01pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Yu..
BU
11:02aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09:50aROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class A..
BU
11/12GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yunji I..
BU
11/10YUNJI : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Cl..
BU
11/08YUNJI ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yunji, Inc. on Behalf..
BU
11/08INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
11/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Yunji Inc..
BU
11/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Yunji, In..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 17 598 M
EBIT 2019 -386 M
Net income 2019 -310 M
Finance 2019 3 373 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,07x
Capitalization 6 916 M
Chart YUNJI INC.
Duration : Period :
Yunji Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNJI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 77,28  CNY
Last Close Price 32,04  CNY
Spread / Highest target 224%
Spread / Average Target 141%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Lüe Xiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Chen Chen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Huan Hao Chief Technology Officer & Director
Qing Rong Kong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUNJI INC.0.00%1 060
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING36.40%479 474
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%71 665
PINDUODUO INC.85.25%50 551
JD.COM, INC.60.39%47 953
SHOPIFY INC.120.70%34 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group