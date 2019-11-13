YUNJI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yunji, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Yunji, Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Investors have until January 13, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 3, 2019, the Company held its IPO in which it sold 11,217,447 shares for $11.00 per share.

On August 22, 2019, the Company disclosed a supply chain restructuring that shifted part of its merchandise sales to its marketplace platform, resulting in a year-over-year decrease in total revenues for second quarter 2019.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.21, or nearly 11%, to close at $9.39 per share on August 22, 2019. Yunji’s share price continued to decline by $3.34, or over 35%, over the next three consecutive trading sessions to close at $6.05 per share on August 27, 2019.

By the time this class action was filed, Yunji’s shares were trading as low as $4.40 per share, a nearly 60% decline from the $11 per share IPO price.

The complaint, filed on November 12, 2019, alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was shifting certain of its sales to its marketplace platform; (2) that this supply chain restructuring was likely to disrupt Yunji’s relationships with suppliers; (3) that this supply chain restructuring was likely to have an adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

