Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Yunji Inc.    YJ

YUNJI INC.

(YJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yunji : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Yunji Inc. – YJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 01:31pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) resulting from allegations that Yunji may have issued materially misleading information to the investing public.

In May 2019, Yunji completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which Yunji sold 11 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $11 per share. On August 22, 2019, Yunji issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Yunji disclosed that its total revenues had decreased significantly from the same period in the prior year, citing “primarily . . . a decrease in revenues from sales of merchandise, which recognizes revenues on a gross basis, as the Company shifted part of merchandise sales to its marketplace platform, which recognizes revenues on a net basis.”

On this news, Yunji’s stock price fell $4.55 per share, or 42.92%, over the following four trading sessions, closing at $6.05 per share on August 27, 2019. Yunji’s ADSs are trading substantially below the IPO price, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Yunji investors. If you purchased shares of Yunji please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1716.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUNJI INC.
01:31pYUNJI : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Cl..
BU
11/08YUNJI ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Yunji, Inc. on Behalf..
BU
11/08INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
11/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Yunji Inc..
BU
11/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Yunji, In..
BU
11/07INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
11/07Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Yunji Inc..
BU
11/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Yunji Inc. In..
BU
10/31YUNJI : Announces New Milestone As Memberships Pass the 10 Million Mark
PR
08/28Yunji Announces US$20 Million Share Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 17 598 M
EBIT 2019 -386 M
Net income 2019 -310 M
Finance 2019 3 373 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 7 416 M
Chart YUNJI INC.
Duration : Period :
Yunji Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUNJI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 77,28  CNY
Last Close Price 34,35  CNY
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shang Lüe Xiao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Chen Chen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Huan Hao Chief Technology Officer & Director
Qing Rong Kong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUNJI INC.0.00%1 060
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING36.54%479 474
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%71 665
PINDUODUO INC.92.65%50 551
JD.COM, INC.58.77%47 953
SHOPIFY INC.114.98%34 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group