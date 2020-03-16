Yunji to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 24, 2020
HANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.
Yunji’s management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 7:30 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States Toll Free:
+1-866-519-4004
International:
+65-6713-5090
China Domestic:
400-620-8038
Hong Kong:
+852-3018-6771
Conference ID:
3258766
The replay will be accessible through March 31, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:
Yunji is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model that leverages the power of social interaction. The Company’s e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a large variety of categories catering to the various daily needs of Chinese consumers. The Company incentivizes its members to promote its platform and share its products with their social contacts and uses advanced technologies, including big data and artificial intelligence, to optimize user experience. By combining careful product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits and features, including discounted prices. For more information, please visit http://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.
Investor Relations Contact
Yunji Inc. Investor Relations Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957
ICR, Inc. Xinran Rao Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957