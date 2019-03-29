Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Yunnan Aluminium Co., Ltd    000807   CNE000000VG9

YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD

(000807)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yunnan Aluminium : China's Chalco leapfrogs Rusal as second-biggest listed aluminium producer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 12:46am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Chalco said on Friday it boosted annual aluminium output by 16 percent in 2018, putting it ahead of Russia's Rusal as the world's second-biggest publicly traded producer of the metal.

The increase underscores China's growing dominance of the global aluminium market, as the world's biggest producer and consumer of the metal, although weak aluminium prices have already led to some production being shuttered this year.

State-controlled Chalco, formally known as Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, said in a presentation to analysts reviewed by Reuters that its aluminium production came in at 4.17 million tonnes last year, beating the 3.753 million tonnes churned out by Rusal.

The Russian company, formerly the world's top producer, had already been overtaken in terms of output by China Hongqiao Group in 2015.

Chalco did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Chalco's unlisted parent, Chinalco, now has a group capacity in excess of 5 million tonnes after taking over Yunnan Aluminium last year.

U.S. sanctions on Rusal, announced last April but withdrawn in January, did not have any major impact on the Russian company's production, but its aluminium sales did fall 7.2 percent in 2018.

Rusal will keep its aluminium production stable at 3.8 million tonnes in 2019, its stakeholder En+ said.

Beijing-based Chalco last produced more metal than Rusal in 2012, when both firms produced more than 4 million tonnes of aluminium, according to a review of company filings.

Chalco, which in late 2017 started a 500,000 tonne per year aluminium smelter in Inner Mongolia, managed to raise annual output considerably despite being forced to close some production towards the end of the year as Shanghai aluminium prices tanked.

It has already shuttered 200,000 tonnes of capacity in 2019, while Rusal plans to launch the second line of its Boguchansk aluminium smelter in Siberia by the end of this month.

"Chalco is still saddled with higher costs of production compared to the private behemoths like Hongqiao and Xinfa... which means it is more exposed to soft metal prices," said Paul Adkins, managing director of aluminium consultancy AZ China.

"If metal prices don't improve soon, they may not stay at that level of output for long," Adkins said.

Chalco posted its first quarterly loss in more than three years on Thursday and said annual net profits fell last year due to low aluminium prices and slack domestic demand.

Chalco also said its alumina production rose by 5.5 percent in 2018 to 13.51 million tonnes, as it sought to capitalise on global shortages of the aluminium raw material.

($1 = 6.8997 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Polina Devitt in MOSCOW; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Tom Daly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -0.11% 1896.5 End-of-day quote.2.07%
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD
12:46aYUNNAN ALUMINIUM : China's Chalco leapfrogs Rusal as second-biggest listed alumi..
RE
2018Poverty alleviation efforts by A-share companies at high level last year
AQ
2018Poverty alleviation efforts by A-share companies at high level last year
AQ
2018YUNNAN ALUMINIUM : As winter curbs end, China's aluminum smelters face new recko..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 28 992 M
EBIT 2019 2 600 M
Net income 2019 650 M
Debt 2019 6 329 M
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 16,27
P/E ratio 2020 9,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 12 382 M
Chart YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Yunnan Aluminium Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
De Bin Chen General Manager & Director
Ji Lin Ding Chairman
Zi Yi Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei He Director
Yun Jiao Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD1 841
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC31.30%6 813
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD32.28%6 417
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.25.12%4 691
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 451
KAISER ALUMINUM CORP.15.88%1 661
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.