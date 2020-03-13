Yunnan Water Investment : INSIDE INFORMATION TENDER AWARD OF THE PPP PROJECT OF FACILITATING CONSTRUCTION IN RELATION TO THE NEW ROUND OF THE URBAN AND RURAL WASTEWATER TREATMENT IN YINGDE, GUANGDONG, THE PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

雲南水務投資股份有限公司

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 6839)

INSIDE INFORMATION

TENDER AWARD OF THE PPP PROJECT OF FACILITATING CONSTRUCTION IN RELATION TO THE NEW ROUND OF THE URBAN AND RURAL WASTEWATER TREATMENT

IN YINGDE, GUANGDONG, THE PRC

This announcement is made by Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that, the

Company together with Central and Southern China Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd.* ( 中國市政工程中南設計研究總院有限公司 ) ("CSMDI") and (Jiangxi

Construction Engineering Third Construction Limited Liability Company* ( 江西建工第三建 築有限責任公司 ) ("JXCETC") were awarded the public-private partnership ("PPP") project (the "Project") of the facilitating construction in relation to the new round of the urban and rural wastewater treatment in Yingde, which is granted by the People's Government of Yingde city, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") by way of public tender. The total estimated investment of the Project amounted to approximately RMB626,850,500.

The Project is an operational asset project, covering the improvement of existing wastewater treatment facilities and auxiliary wastewater collection pipeline networks in six towns in Yingde and the construction of 22 new wastewater treatment facilities in 18 towns in Yingde under the operation model of DBFOT (Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer).