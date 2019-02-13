Log in
YURA TECH CO LTD

YURA TECH CO LTD

(048430)
Yura Tech : South Korea's Yura to set up factory in Albania

02/13/2019 | 02:48pm EST

TIRANA (Reuters) - South Korea's Yura Tech Co. Ltd. will start producing automobile ignition parts in Albania in 2019, Albania's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, the beginning of a project that could eventually lead to several factories employing 4,000 people.

Finance Minister Anila Denaj and Yura's representative Lukas Nam signed a deal giving Yura a lease for one euro of 4.9 hectares in Zhupan, near Fier in southern Albania.

The statement said Yura planned an initial investment of 6.5 million euros ($7.3 million) to employ 600 people this year and would scale up to employ 1,100. Long-term plans foresee the opening of two other factories employing 4,000.

Nam was quoted by a Finance Ministry statement saying Yura had chosen Albania because of its qualified workforce, competitive costs, geography and incentives provided by the government.

(Reporting by Benet Koleka,; Editing by Peter Graff.)

Managers
NameTitle
Dae-Yeol Eom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yong-Kyu Kang Managing Director, Head-R&D
Byeong-Yoon Eom Director
Jeong-Yeon Lee Non-Executive Director
Yong-Do Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YURA TECH CO LTD0
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 880
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD3.92%3 723
FRENI BREMBO SPA10.01%3 702
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.10.16%2 272
ZHEJIANG WANLIYANG CO LTD--.--%1 234
