Yusei : Becomes Approved Parts Supplier to Tesla in China

By P.R. Venkat



Yusei Holdings Ltd. (0096.HK) said it has been approved as a parts supplier to Tesla Inc.'s operations in China, where the U.S. company produces its electric vehicles.

The Chinese company will supply parts and components for lighting, internal decoration and safety devices for Tesla's electric vehicles, Yusei said in a filing to the Hong Kong Exchange late Monday.

Tesla, the largest electric-vehicle company in the U.S., has commenced production of electric vehicles this year from its factory in Shanghai to cater to the demand in the Chinese market.

The new business to Tesla is expected to bring additional annual revenue of approximately 50 million yuan ($7.1 million) to the group, Yusei said.

Yusei said its factories in China have gradually resumed production from mid-February, but expects delivery of some orders to be delayed.

"The group can still meet new demands for orders from Tesla under the current production capacity," Yusei said.

