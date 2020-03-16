Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Yusei Holdings Limited    96   KYG9883K1013

YUSEI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(96)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/16
0.9 HKD   -6.25%
09:04pYUSEI : Becomes Approved Parts Supplier to Tesla in China
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yusei : Becomes Approved Parts Supplier to Tesla in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 09:04pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Yusei Holdings Ltd. (0096.HK) said it has been approved as a parts supplier to Tesla Inc.'s operations in China, where the U.S. company produces its electric vehicles.

The Chinese company will supply parts and components for lighting, internal decoration and safety devices for Tesla's electric vehicles, Yusei said in a filing to the Hong Kong Exchange late Monday.

Tesla, the largest electric-vehicle company in the U.S., has commenced production of electric vehicles this year from its factory in Shanghai to cater to the demand in the Chinese market.

The new business to Tesla is expected to bring additional annual revenue of approximately 50 million yuan ($7.1 million) to the group, Yusei said.

Yusei said its factories in China have gradually resumed production from mid-February, but expects delivery of some orders to be delayed.

"The group can still meet new demands for orders from Tesla under the current production capacity," Yusei said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -18.58% 445.07 Delayed Quote.30.67%
YUSEI HOLDINGS LIMITED -6.25% 0.9 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on YUSEI HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:04pYUSEI : Becomes Approved Parts Supplier to Tesla in China
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 516 M
Chart YUSEI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yusei Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,90  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Xu GM, Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Katsutoshi Masuda Chairman
Xiao Ping Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hisaki Takabayashi Independent Non-Executive Director
Toshimitsu Masuda Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUSEI HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%79
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.17%35 127
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.49%33 268
FANUC CORPORATION-3.41%25 637
INGERSOLL-RAND-22.18%24 660
SMC CORPORATION-2.29%23 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group