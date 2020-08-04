Chinese developers issue $6 bln in offshore dollar bonds in July

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chinese property developers
sold 33% more offshore dollar bonds in July than a year earlier,
as the debt-laden industry seized a window of robust investor
demand ahead of increasing market uncertainty to raise capital.
The total issuance by 16 developers for the month rose to $6
billion, the highest since January, Refinitiv data showed, and
the strong pace is continuing into August.
Total volume so far this year, however, was still 40% behind
the same period last year, as activities in March and April were
almost muted due to the coronavirus epidemic.
So far this week, at least three developers have sold senior
notes, and four others proposed on Wednesday new issuance,
including mid-tier Seazen Group and Henan-based
Central China Real Estate. Yuzhou Group is
marketing up to $300 million of six-year green bonds, IFR
reported.
"The companies have been hungry for too long," said a chief
financial officer of an issuer last week, who declined to be
named because he was not authorised to speak to the media. "We
saw huge demand in high-yield real estates two weeks ago and
it's a good window."
"2020 is a year of volatility and we don't know how the
market will be like in September and October so it's best to
issue when we can."
The CFO added that many peers chose to tap the offshore bond
market also because onshore rates now are not as attractive as a
few months ago.
The high-yield emerging markets, which Chinese property
companies dominate, have continued to improve since the end of
April, according to credit researcher Lucror Analytics, with
major indices gaining up to 6.25% in the last three months.
Rating agency Moody's said it expected Chinese developers
would strive to issue new notes in the second half to refinance
their $45.4 billion of maturities in the next 12 months,
including puttable bonds.
