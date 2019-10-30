Log in
YUZHOU PROPERTIES : US$500 MILLION 8.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

0
10/30/2019 | 07:57am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any country or jurisdiction in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such country or jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company has not registered and does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01628)

US$500 MILLION 8.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

(Stock Code: 40043)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

BOC

Morgan

J.P. Morgan

HSBC

Deutsche Bank

International

Stanley

Credit Suisse

Goldman Sachs (Asia)

Haitong

Yuzhou Financial

L.L.C.

International

1

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing and permission to deal in the senior notes due 2024 in the aggregate principal amount of US$500 million, bearing interest at the rate of 8.375% per annum (the "Notes"), to be issued by Yuzhou Properties Company Limited (the "Company") by way of debt issue to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the offering memorandum dated 23 October 2019. The listing and permission to deal in the Notes is expected to become effective on or around 31 October 2019.

By Order of the Board

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited

Lam Lung On

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Lung On (Chairman, J.P.), Ms. Kwok Ying Lan, Mr. Lin Conghui and Ms. Lam Yu Fong, the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. Xie Mei, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Mr. Wee Henny Soon Chiang and Dr. Zhai Pu.

2

Disclaimer

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:56:11 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 31 525 M
EBIT 2019 7 905 M
Net income 2019 4 075 M
Debt 2019 20 389 M
Yield 2019 11,7%
P/E ratio 2019 3,55x
P/E ratio 2020 2,88x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 15 101 M
Chart YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yuzhou Properties Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,99  CNY
Last Close Price 3,00  CNY
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lung On Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Hui Cai Group Executive President
Yu Kang Chiu Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Ying Lan Kwok Vice Chairman
Cong Hui Lin Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LIMITED3.10%2 137
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.23%42 800
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.60%35 355
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.61%29 747
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.01%29 597
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.22.86%26 191
