YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LIMITED    1628

YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LIMITED

(1628)
News 
News

Yuzhou Properties : FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 2021 NOTES

08/13/2020 | 12:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any country or jurisdiction in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such country or jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company has not registered and does not intend to register any of the securities referred to in this announcement in the United States.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01628)

US$375 MILLION 6.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

(Stock Code: 4436)

(ISIN: XS1788498167; Common Code: 178849816)

FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR

THE OUTSTANDING 2021 NOTES

Reference is made to the announcements made by the Company on 5 August 2020 in relation to the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Announcement"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Tender Offer Announcement.

The Company hereby announces today the results of the Tender Offer to purchase its outstanding 2021 Notes from the 2021 Notes holders. The Tender Offer expired at 4:00 p.m., London Time, on 12 August 2020 (the "Expiration Deadline").

The Tender Offer was made upon the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 5 August 2020.

The Company hereby announces that in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer Memorandum, the Company has accepted for purchase the 2021 Notes representing an aggregate principal amount of US$54,853,000 validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Deadline.

Aggregate

Principal

Outstanding

Outstanding

Aggregate

Following the

Aggregate

Principal

Completion of

ISIN/

Principal

Amount

the Tender

Purchase

Title of Security

Common Code

Amount(1)

Accepted

Offer

Price(2)

6.375% senior notes

XS1788498167/178849816

US$375,000,000

US$54,853,000

US$320,147,000

US$1,005

due 2021

  1. Principal amount of the 2021 Notes outstanding as of 12 August 2020.
  2. Per US$1,000 principal amount of the 2021 Notes accepted for purchase and excludes accrued interest which will also be paid.

The Tender Offer is expected to settle on or about 14 August 2020 and all payments for the 2021 Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Deadline will be made no later than 14 August 2020.

Following the completion of the Tender Offer, all of the 2021 Notes accepted for repurchase will be cancelled and the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes after such cancellation will be US$320,147,000.

By order of the Board

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited

Lam Lung On

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Lung On (Chairman, J.P.), Ms. Kwok Ying Lan, Mr. Lin Conghui and Ms. Lam Yu Fong, the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. Xie Mei, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Mr. Wee Henny Soon Chiang and Dr. Zhai Pu.

Disclaimer

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 04:02:15 UTC
