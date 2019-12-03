Yuzhou Properties : FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 2022 II NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01628)

US$500 MILLION 8.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

(Stock Code: 5561)

(ISIN: XS1938265474; Common Code: 193826547)

FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR

THE OUTSTANDING 2022 II NOTES

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company on 21 November 2019 in relation to the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Announcement"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Tender Offer Announcement.

The Company hereby announces today the results of the Tender Offer to purchase its outstanding 2022 II Notes from the 2022 II Notes holders. The Tender Offer expired at 4:00 p.m., London Time, on 3 December 2019 (the "Expiration Deadline").