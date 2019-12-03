Log in
YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LIMITED

(1628)
Yuzhou Properties : FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 2022 II NOTES

12/03/2019 | 11:13pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any country or jurisdiction in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such country or jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company has not registered and does not intend to register any of the securities referred to in this announcement in the United States.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01628)

US$500 MILLION 8.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

(Stock Code: 5561)

(ISIN: XS1938265474; Common Code: 193826547)

FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR

THE OUTSTANDING 2022 II NOTES

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company on 21 November 2019 in relation to the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Announcement"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Tender Offer Announcement.

The Company hereby announces today the results of the Tender Offer to purchase its outstanding 2022 II Notes from the 2022 II Notes holders. The Tender Offer expired at 4:00 p.m., London Time, on 3 December 2019 (the "Expiration Deadline").

1

The Tender Offer was made upon the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 21 November 2019.

The Company hereby announces that in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer Memorandum, the Company has accepted for purchase all the 2022 II Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$257,931,000 validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Deadline.

Aggregate

Principal

Outstanding

Outstanding

Aggregate

Following the

Aggregate

Principal

Completion of

ISIN/

Principal

Amount

the Tender

Purchase

Title of Security

Common Code

Amount(1)

Accepted

Offer

Price(2)

8.625% senior notes

XS1938265474/193826547

US$500,000,000

US$257,931,000

US$242,069,000

US$1,054

due 2022

  1. Principal amount of the 2022 II Notes outstanding as of 3 December 2019.
  2. Per US$1,000 principal amount of the 2022 II Notes accepted for purchase and excludes accrued interest which will also be paid.

The Tender Offer is expected to settle on or about 5 December 2019 and all payments for the 2022 II Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Deadline will be made on or about 5 December 2019.

Following the completion of the Tender Offer, all of the 2022 II Notes accepted for repurchase will be cancelled and the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 2022 II Notes after such cancellation will be US$242,069,000.

By order of the Board

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited

Lam Lung On

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Lung On (Chairman, J.P.), Ms. Kwok Ying Lan, Mr. Lin Conghui and Ms. Lam Yu Fong, the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. Xie Mei, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Mr. Wee Henny Soon Chiang and Dr. Zhai Pu.

2

Disclaimer

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 04:12:08 UTC
