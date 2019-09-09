Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Yuzhou Properties Company Ltd    1628   KYG9884T1013

YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD

(1628)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Yuzhou Properties : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED AUGUST 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 10:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01628)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR THE MONTH ENDED AUGUST 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yuzhou Properties Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the month ended August 2019, the sales of the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (the "Group") was RMB6,112 million. The corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") sold was 410,533 sq.m.. The average selling price was RMB14,887 per sq.m..

In the first eight months of 2019, the accumulated sales of Group was RMB40,648 million. The corresponding GFA sold was 2,693,763 sq.m.. The average selling price was RMB15,090 per sq.m.. In addition, approximately RMB125 million was subscribed but in the process of signing contracts as at 31 August 2019.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are subject to change and may differ from those appear in audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisor.

By Order of the Board

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited

Lam Lung On

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Lung On (Chairman, J.P.), Ms. Kwok Ying Lan, Mr. Lin Conghui and Ms. Lam Yu Fong, the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. Xie Mei, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Mr. Wee Henny Soon Chiang and Dr. Zhai Pu.

Disclaimer

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 14:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY
10:07aYUZHOU PROPERTIES : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended august 2019
PU
06/17YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
04/29China developers push land prices up as credit, purchase rules ease
RE
03/25YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : annual earnings release
03/11YUZHOU PROPERTIES : PPT Feb sales up 1% to RMB3.08 billion
AQ
02/12YUZHOU PROPERTIES : PPT Jan sales up 1.66% to RMB2.8bn
AQ
01/25YUZHOU PROPERTIES : PPT grants 45.27 million share options
AQ
01/15YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Fitch Rates Yuzhou Properties' Proposed USD Notes 'BB-(EXP)'
AQ
01/14YUZHOU PROPERTIES : PPT year sales up 39% to RMB56bn
AQ
2018YUZHOU PROPERTIES : October sales up 79% to RMB6.3bn
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 32 313 M
EBIT 2019 7 976 M
Net income 2019 4 072 M
Debt 2019 20 389 M
Yield 2019 11,0%
P/E ratio 2019 3,73x
P/E ratio 2020 3,03x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 15 616 M
Chart YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Yuzhou Properties Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,91  CNY
Last Close Price 3,15  CNY
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lung On Lam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Hui Cai Group Executive President
Chin Hung Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ying Lan Kwok Vice Chairman
Cong Hui Lin Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD7.43%2 227
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.60%42 547
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.10%35 919
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.61%29 486
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-27.19%28 838
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD7.80%28 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group