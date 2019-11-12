YY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
11/12/2019 | 06:00pm EST
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“YY” or the “Company”), a global social media platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
Net revenues increased by 67.8% to RMB6,882.2 million (US$962.9 million) from RMB4,100.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc.1 was RMB109.9 million (US$15.4 million), compared to RMB650.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc.2 was RMB574.1 million (US$80.3 million), compared to RMB787.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the impact of the consolidation of Bigo Inc (“Bigo”).
Third Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights
Global average mobile MAUs3 reached 470.1 million, among that approximately 77.9% were from markets outside of China.
Average mobile MAUs of imo reached 212.0 million.
Average mobile MAUs of global short-form video services increased by 670.6% to 150.4 million from 19.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, including 100.2 million from Likee (formerly known as Like), which increased by 413.4% year over year, and 50.2 million from imo’s embedded short-form video services.
Average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services increased by 26.5% to 157.8 million from 124.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018, among that (i) 103.7 million were from China, including 39.9 million from YY, which increased by 3.0% year over year and 63.8 million from Huya, which increased by 29.1% year over year; and (ii) 54.1 million were from outside of China, including 21.9 million from BIGO LIVE, which increased by 9.7% year over year, and 32.3 million from HAGO, which increased by 92.4% year over year.
Total number of paying users4 of YY increased by 14.4% to 4.3 million from 3.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Total number of paying users of Huya increased by 28.5% to 5.3 million from 4.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YY, commented, “Our solid operating and financial performance demonstrates the effectiveness of our strategies in product globalization, content innovation and technology advancement. During the third quarter of 2019, we extended the global footprints of Likee, imo, BIGO LIVE and HAGO. Through content localization, cross-platform synergy and AI technology enhancement, our global user base grew rapidly to 470.1 million. Notably, Likee, our global leading short-form video platform, hit the milestone of 100 million average mobile MAUs in the third quarter of 2019, sporting a year-over-year growth rate of 413.4%. Meanwhile, HAGO, our casual game-oriented social platform also increased its average mobile MAUs by 92.4% year-over-year to 32.3 million. In addition, our technology advancement in AI enabled us to create personalized user experience at scale, distribute our short-form video and live streaming content with precision and speed, and enhance our operating efficiency while maintaining cost effectiveness. Going forward, we seek to capitalize on the growing market demand for global video-based social media by harnessing the synergy among our various products and markets, expanding our geographic coverage, innovating our content formats and advancing our technology development.”
Mr. Bing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of YY, further commented, “During the third quarter of 2019, we generated a year-over-year net revenues growth rate of 67.8%, exceeding the high end of our previous guidance range. We also managed to sustain profitability while maintaining investment in our overseas expansion. Because we hold a strong conviction of the vast market potential for our global video-based social media platform, we are willing to be patient and prudent when striking a balance between near-term monetization and long-term market share. We believe that our abundant cash reserve combined with our methodical execution of corporate strategies will not only yield superior shareholder value, but also propel our engine of innovation forward into the next phase of our global growth cycle.”
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
NET REVENUES Net revenues increased by 67.8% to RMB6,882.2 million (US$962.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB4,100.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily driven by an increase in live streaming revenues and the contribution from Bigo’s consolidation.
Live streaming revenues increased by 66.2% to RMB6,473.9 million (US$905.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB3,894.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily attributable to (i) the continued live streaming revenues growth in YY and Huya segments, amounting to RMB1,160.6 million (US$162.4 million), driven by user growth; and (ii) the contribution from the consolidation of Bigo segment, amounting to RMB1,418.8 million (US$198.5 million).
Other revenues increased by 98.3% to RMB408.3 million (US$57.1 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB205.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily driven by the increase in advertising revenues from Huya and Bigo.
COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT Cost of revenues increased by 76.2% to RMB4,713.2 million (US$659.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB2,674.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs increased to RMB3,460.0 million (US$484.1 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB2,212.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018 as a result of the increase in live streaming revenues of the Company. Bandwidth costs increased to RMB496.8 million (US$69.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB249.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, as the overseas user base and time spent continued to expand following the Bigo consolidation.
Gross profit increased by 52.1% to RMB2,169.0 million (US$303.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB1,426.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Gross margin was 31.5% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 34.8% in the corresponding period of 2018. In addition to the increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs, the gross margin contraction was also caused by the fact that the Huya and Bigo segments had lower gross margins but contributed significantly greater portions of net revenues in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period of 2018.
OPERATING INCOME Operating expenses were RMB2,161.5 million (US$302.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB864.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses increased to RMB1,079.6 million (US$151.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the Company’s increased efforts in sales and marketing activities in overseas markets and the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the Bigo consolidation. Research and development expenses increased to RMB673.1 million (US$94.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019, mostly due to the increase in salaries mainly due to consolidation of Bigo.
Operating income was RMB160.3 million (US$22.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB610.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Operating margin was 2.3% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 14.9% in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the decrease in gross margin, the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the Bigo consolidation and other overseas expansion initiatives.
Non-GAAP operating income5 was RMB611.4 million (US$85.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB774.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin6 was 8.9% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 18.9% in the corresponding period of 2018.
NET INCOME Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. was RMB109.9 million (US$15.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB650.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Net margin was 1.6% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 15.9% in the corresponding period of 2018. The high effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the profit (loss) structure and the different effective tax rates of YY, Huya and Bigo segments. Particularly, the Company was not getting as much benefit from losses incurred by Bigo as a majority of Bigo’s business that was subject to a low applicable tax rate in its jurisdiction.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. was RMB574.1 million (US$80.3 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB787.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP net margin7 was 8.3% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 19.2% in the corresponding period of 2018.
NET INCOME PER ADS Diluted net income per ADS8 was RMB1.11 (US$0.16) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB10.01 in the corresponding period of 2018.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS9 was RMB6.42 (US$0.90) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB12.07 in the corresponding period of 2018.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB25,334.3 million (US$3,544.4 million). For the third quarter of 2019, net cash from operating activities was RMB702.1 million (US$98.2 million).
SHARES OUTSTANDING As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a total of 1,614.4 million common shares, or the equivalent of 80.7 million ADSs, outstanding.
Business Outlook For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB7.32 billion and RMB7.52 billion10, representing a year-over-year growth of 57.7% to 62.0%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Recent Developments The Company had previously announced a share repurchase program of up to US$300 million, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on August 13, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had repurchased approximately US$23.7 million of its shares.
Exchange Rate This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2019 in the City of New York for cable transfers in Renminbi per U.S. dollar as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
About YY Inc. YY Inc. (“YY” or the “Company”) is a global social media platform. The Company’s highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. YY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. YY owns YY Live, a leading live streaming social media platform in China and Huya, a leading game live streaming platform in China. In addition, YY completed the acquisition of Bigo in March 2019. Bigo is a fast-growing global tech company. Headquartered in Singapore, Bigo owns Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; imo, a global video communication app and other social applications. YY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users. YY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.
Safe Harbor Statement This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as YY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. YY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about YY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: YY’s goals and strategies; YY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; YY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in YY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and YY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). YY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., non-GAAP net margin attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc., and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income is net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. is net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustment for non-GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. is net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustment for non-GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interests of YY Inc. is equal to the non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “YY Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.
1 Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., is net income less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholder.
2 Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (deemed disposal refers to dilution of equity interest in equity-method investments), gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustment and non-GAAP adjustment for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. These adjustments amounted to RMB464.1 million (US$64.9 million) and RMB136.3 million in the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more details.
3 Refers to mobile average monthly active users. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.
4 Refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual items on YY’s platforms at least once during the period presented.
5 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.
6 Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.
7 Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues.
8ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.
9 Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.
10 The outlook of net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes the impact from Bigo’s consolidation. However, when calculating the year-over-year growth rate, Bigo’s net revenues in the same period of 2018 was not included as the part of denominator.
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
6,004,231
3,979,081
556,694
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
-
71,018
9,936
Short-term deposits
7,326,996
16,576,276
2,319,106
Restricted short-term deposits
-
353,076
49,397
Short-term investments
979,053
4,354,839
609,264
Accounts receivable, net
198,428
820,933
114,853
Amounts due from related parties
193,559
18,860
2,639
Financing receivables, net
768,343
217,390
30,414
Prepayments and other current assets
1,019,019
1,183,778
165,619
Total current assets
16,489,629
27,575,251
3,857,922
Non-current assets
Long-term deposits
1,000,000
-
-
Deferred tax assets
70,834
130,601
18,272
Investments
4,591,524
1,646,836
230,401
Property and equipment, net
1,296,319
2,151,393
300,991
Land use rights, net
1,784,639
1,748,568
244,634
Intangible assets, net
74,685
3,315,171
463,809
Right-of-use assets, net(1)
-
275,991
38,613
Goodwill
11,763
13,126,509
1,836,466
Financing receivables, net
224,793
195,864
27,402
Other non-current assets
223,859
399,738
55,925
Total non-current assets
9,278,416
22,990,671
3,216,513
Total assets
25,768,045
50,565,922
7,074,435
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Convertible bonds
6,863
-
-
Accounts payable
114,589
193,364
27,053
Deferred revenue
951,616
1,251,781
175,131
Advances from customers
101,690
123,595
17,292
Income taxes payable
235,561
410,639
57,451
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
2,414,371
3,835,738
536,639
Amounts due to related parties
28,336
45,528
6,370
Lease liabilities due within one year(1)
-
111,889
15,654
Short-term loans
-
288,574
40,373
Total current liabilities
3,853,026
6,261,108
875,963
Non-current liabilities
Convertible bonds
-
4,974,947
696,021
Lease liabilities(1)
-
165,859
23,205
Deferred revenue
91,710
173,547
24,280
Deferred tax liabilities
27,505
291,719
40,813
Other non-current liabilities
-
1,239
173
Total non-current liabilities
119,215
5,607,311
784,492
Total liabilities
3,972,241
11,868,419
1,660,455
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Mezzanine equity
418,673
462,261
64,673
Shareholders’ equity
Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 981,740,848 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018; 1,300,746,944 shares issued and 1,287,878,395 shares outstanding as of and September 30, 2019, respectively)
59
79
11
Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 288,182,976 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)
21
24
3
Additional paid-in capital
11,168,866
21,560,965
3,016,490
Statutory reserves
101,725
101,725
14,232
Retained earnings
6,913,469
10,157,351
1,421,066
Accumulated other comprehensive income
336,152
1,162,927
162,699
Total YY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity
18,520,292
32,983,071
4,614,501
Non-controlling interests
2,856,839
5,252,171
734,806
Total shareholders’ equity
21,377,131
38,235,242
5,349,307
Total liabilities,mezzanine equity and
shareholders’ equity
25,768,045
50,565,922
7,074,435
(1) The Company has adopted ASC842 “Leases” beginning January 1, 2019 using the optional transition method. The only major impact of the standard is that assets and liabilities amounting to RMB145.2 million and RMB141.2 million, respectively, are recognized beginning January 1, 2019 for leased office space with terms of more than 12 months.
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming(1)
3,894,548
5,922,761
6,473,946
905,738
10,486,249
16,881,727
2,361,840
Others
205,924
372,486
408,268
57,119
636,384
1,076,318
150,582
Total net revenues
4,100,472
6,295,247
6,882,214
962,857
11,122,633
17,958,045
2,512,422
Cost of revenues(2)
(2,674,502)
(4,173,841)
(4,713,175)
(659,397)
(7,004,071)
(12,047,341)
(1,685,485)
Gross profit
1,425,970
2,121,406
2,169,039
303,460
4,118,562
5,910,704
826,937
Operating expenses(2)
Research and development expenses
(314,128)
(655,421)
(673,058)
(94,164)
(859,539)
(1,733,215)
(242,486)
Sales and marketing expenses
(343,839)
(1,099,494)
(1,079,577)
(151,038)
(825,627)
(2,713,307)
(379,606)
General and administrative expenses
(206,738)
(335,973)
(408,834)
(57,198)
(608,246)
(1,021,231)
(142,875)
Total operating expenses
(864,705)
(2,090,888)
(2,161,469)
(302,400)
(2,293,412)
(5,467,753)
(764,967)
Other income
49,640
41,407
152,718
21,366
95,936
262,813
36,769
Operating income
610,905
71,925
160,288
22,426
1,921,086
705,764
98,739
Interest expenses
(4,910)
(12,268)
(123,456)
(17,272)
(8,477)
(141,943)
(19,859)
Interest income and investment income
141,110
156,619
203,137
28,420
362,151
508,045
71,078
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net
(3,072)
13,801
16,393
2,293
824
31,527
4,411
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
-
-
-
-
13,999
-
-
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments
31,670
14,291
(11,492)
(1,608)
1,663,266
2,652,642
371,118
Fair value change on derivative
-
-
(1,753)
(245)
(2,285,223)
(1,753)
(245)
Other non-operating expenses
-
-
-
-
(2,000)
-
-
Income before income tax expenses
775,703
244,368
243,117
34,014
1,665,626
3,754,282
525,242
Income tax expenses
(74,929)
(143,896)
(86,571)
(12,112)
(370,593)
(354,438)
(49,588)
Income before share of (loss)income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
700,774
100,472
156,546
21,902
1,295,033
3,399,844
475,654
Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
(19,957)
6,947
21,261
2,975
78,214
35,364
4,948
Net income
680,817
107,419
177,807
24,877
1,373,247
3,435,208
480,602
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders
30,127
65,342
67,879
9,497
(141,054)
162,770
22,772
Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc.
650,690
42,077
109,928
15,380
1,514,301
3,272,438
457,830
Less: Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value
-
9,476
9,715
1,359
67,076
28,556
3,995
Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares
-
6,811
6,982
977
-
20,523
2,871
Deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders
-
-
-
-
489,284
-
-
Net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc.
650,690
25,790
93,231
13,044
957,941
3,223,359
450,964
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income per ADS
—Basic
10.12
0.32
1.16
0.16
14.98
42.24
5.91
—Diluted
10.01
0.27
1.11
0.16
14.80
41.20
5.76
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS
—Basic
64,301,796
79,682,966
80,033,607
80,033,607
63,952,614
76,310,648
76,310,648
—Diluted
64,829,757
81,167,679
80,973,447
80,973,447
64,738,363
81,040,767
81,040,767
(1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
PRC
3,894,240
5,016,587
5,266,815
736,854
10,485,941
14,472,812
2,024,820
Non-PRC
308
906,174
1,207,131
168,884
308
2,408,915
337,020
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
16,022
15,604
20,608
2,883
59,689
50,521
7,068
Research and development expenses
52,752
160,029
129,174
18,072
175,131
359,810
50,339
Sales and marketing expenses
290
3,452
2,643
370
4,565
8,071
1,129
General and administrative expenses
92,340
85,197
95,210
13,320
253,881
275,284
38,514
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income
610,905
71,925
160,288
22,426
1,921,086
705,764
98,739
Share-based compensation expenses
161,404
264,282
247,635
34,645
493,266
693,686
97,050
Impairment of goodwill and investments
1,900
-
10,000
1,399
20,249
10,000
1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
188,740
193,487
27,070
-
444,227
62,150
Non-GAAP operating income
774,209
524,947
611,410
85,540
2,434,601
1,853,677
259,338
Net income
680,817
107,419
177,807
24,877
1,373,247
3,435,208
480,602
Share-based compensation expenses
161,404
264,282
247,635
34,645
493,266
693,686
97,050
Impairment of goodwill and investments
1,900
-
10,000
1,399
20,249
10,000
1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
188,740
193,487
27,070
-
444,227
62,150
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
-
-
-
-
(13,999)
-
-
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
3,428
(13,332)
2,031
284
(1,710,420)
(2,666,639)
(373,077)
Fair value change on derivative
-
-
1,753
245
2,285,223
1,753
245
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value
-
4,287
100,885
14,114
-
105,172
14,714
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
1,014
(31,891)
(40,166)
(5,619)
76,081
(89,053)
(12,459)
Non-GAAP net income
848,563
519,505
693,432
97,015
2,523,647
1,934,354
270,624
Net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc.
650,690
25,790
93,231
13,044
957,941
3,223,359
450,964
Share-based compensation expenses
161,404
264,282
247,635
34,645
493,266
693,686
97,050
Impairment of goodwill and investments
1,900
-
10,000
1,399
20,249
10,000
1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
188,740
193,487
27,070
-
444,227
62,150
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
-
-
-
-
(13,999)
-
-
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
3,428
(13,332)
2,031
284
(1,710,420)
(2,666,639)
(373,077)
Fair value change on derivative
-
-
1,753
245
2,285,223
1,753
245
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value
-
4,287
100,885
14,114
-
105,172
14,714
Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders
-
16,287
16,697
2,336
556,360
49,079
6,866
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
1,014
(31,891)
(40,166)
(5,619)
76,081
(89,053)
(12,459)
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders
(31,449)
(29,941)
(51,481)
(7,202)
(237,513)
(119,768)
(16,756)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of YY Inc.
786,987
424,222
574,072
80,316
2,427,188
1,651,816
231,096
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
—Basic
12.24
5.32
7.17
1.00
37.95
21.65
3.03
—Diluted
12.07
5.14
6.42
0.90
37.04
20.44
2.86
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS
—Basic
64,301,796
79,682,966
80,033,607
80,033,607
63,952,614
76,310,648
76,310,648
—Diluted
64,829,757
81,855,180
91,400,547
91,400,547
64,738,363
81,040,767
81,040,767
YY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
YY(1)
Huya
Bigo
Elimination(2)
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
2,899,044
2,156,106
1,418,796
-
6,473,946
905,738
Others
181,006
108,986
118,419
(143)
408,268
57,119
Total net revenues
3,080,050
2,265,092
1,537,215
(143)
6,882,214
962,857
Cost of revenues(3)
(1,729,389)
(1,858,772)
(1,125,157)
143
(4,713,175)
(659,397)
Gross profit
1,350,661
406,320
412,058
-
2,169,039
303,460
Operating expenses(3)
Research and development expenses
(249,620)
(134,969)
(288,469)
-
(673,058)
(94,164)
Sales and marketing expenses
(340,619)
(122,316)
(616,642)
-
(1,079,577)
(151,038)
General and administrative expenses
(225,281)
(96,318)
(87,235)
-
(408,834)
(57,198)
Total operating expenses
(815,520)
(353,603)
(992,346)
-
(2,161,469)
(302,400)
Other income
136,535
11,148
5,035
-
152,718
21,366
Operating income (loss)
671,676
63,865
(575,253)
-
160,288
22,426
Interest expenses
(123,456)
-
(11,078)
11,078
(123,456)
(17,272)
Interest income and investment income
127,068
86,539
608
(11,078)
203,137
28,420
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net
2,798
645
12,950
-
16,393
2,293
Fair value change on derivative
(1,753)
-
-
-
(1,753)
(245)
Loss on fair value change of investments
(11,492)
-
-
-
(11,492)
(1,608)
Income (loss) before income tax expenses
664,841
151,049
(572,773)
-
243,117
34,014
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(146,835)
(27,879)
88,143
-
(86,571)
(12,112)
Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
518,006
123,170
(484,630)
-
156,546
21,902
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
21,189
72
-
-
21,261
2,975
Net income (loss)
539,195
123,242
(484,630)
-
177,807
24,877
(1) In 2019 the segment of “YY Live” was renamed as “YY”.
(2) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among YY and Huya segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.
(3) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
YY
Huya
Bigo
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
5,043
8,497
7,068
20,608
2,883
Research and development expenses
26,848
24,172
78,154
129,174
18,072
Sales and marketing expenses
419
1,468
756
2,643
370
General and administrative expenses
41,265
48,987
4,958
95,210
13,320
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
YY
Huya
Bigo
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
671,676
63,865
(575,253)
160,288
22,426
Share-based compensation expenses
73,575
83,124
90,936
247,635
34,645
Impairment of goodwill and investments
10,000
-
-
10,000
1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
-
193,487
193,487
27,070
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
755,251
146,989
(290,830)
611,410
85,540
Net income (loss)
539,195
123,242
(484,630)
177,807
24,877
Share-based compensation expenses
73,575
83,124
90,936
247,635
34,645
Impairment of goodwill and investments
10,000
-
-
10,000
1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
-
193,487
193,487
27,070
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
2,031
-
-
2,031
284
Fair value change on derivative
1,753
-
-
1,753
245
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value
100,885
-
-
100,885
14,114
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(188)
-
(39,978)
(40,166)
(5,619)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
727,251
206,366
(240,185)
693,432
97,015
YY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
YY
Huya
Bigo(1)
Elimination(2)
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
2,863,058
1,921,485
1,138,218
-
5,922,761
862,747
Others
190,758
88,976
92,752
-
372,486
54,259
Total net revenues
3,053,816
2,010,461
1,230,970
-
6,295,247
917,006
Cost of revenues(3)
(1,627,744)
(1,674,793)
(871,304)
-
(4,173,841)
(607,988)
Gross profit
1,426,072
335,668
359,666
-
2,121,406
309,018
Operating expenses(3)
Research and development expenses
(241,253)
(105,411)
(308,757)
-
(655,421)
(95,473)
Sales and marketing expenses
(335,602)
(119,592)
(644,300)
-
(1,099,494)
(160,159)
General and administrative expenses
(171,032)
(74,328)
(90,613)
-
(335,973)
(48,940)
Total operating expenses
(747,887)
(299,331)
(1,043,670)
-
(2,090,888)
(304,572)
Other income
8,602
31,332
1,473
-
41,407
6,032
Operating income (loss)
686,787
67,669
(682,531)
-
71,925
10,478
Interest expenses
(12,268)
-
(4,201)
4,201
(12,268)
(1,787)
Interest income and investment income
84,791
75,021
1,008
(4,201)
156,619
22,814
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net
(4,181)
787
17,195
-
13,801
2,010
Gain on fair value change of investments
14,291
-
-
-
14,291
2,082
Income (loss) before income tax expenses
769,420
143,477
(668,529)
-
244,368
35,597
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(160,152)
(21,632)
37,888
-
(143,896)
(20,961)
Income (loss) before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes
609,268
121,845
(630,641)
-
100,472
14,636
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes
6,991
(44)
-
-
6,947
1,012
Net income (loss)
616,259
121,801
(630,641)
-
107,419
15,648
(1) On March 4, 2019, YY completed the acquisition of Bigo. Therefore, Bigo’s financial results from March 4, 2019 to March 31, 2019 were included in YY’s consolidated financial statements.
(2) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.
(3) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
YY
Huya
Bigo
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
1,955
4,270
9,379
15,604
2,273
Research and development expenses
28,053
13,931
118,045
160,029
23,311
Sales and marketing expenses
655
907
1,890
3,452
503
General and administrative expenses
43,189
29,501
12,507
85,197
12,410
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
YY
Huya
Bigo
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
686,787
67,669
(682,531)
71,925
10,478
Share-based compensation expenses
73,852
48,609
141,821
264,282
38,497
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
-
188,740
188,740
27,493
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
760,639
116,278
(351,970)
524,947
76,468
Net income (loss)
616,259
121,801
(630,641)
107,419
15,648
Share-based compensation expenses
73,852
48,609
141,821
264,282
38,497
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
-
188,740
188,740
27,493
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
(13,332)
-
-
(13,332)
(1,942)
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value
4,287
-
-
4,287
624
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
1,421
-
(33,312)
(31,891)
(4,645)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
682,487
170,410
(333,392)
519,505
75,675
YY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2018
YY
Huya
Elimination(1)
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
2,678,081
1,216,467
-
3,894,548
567,057
Others
145,894
60,130
(100)
205,924
29,983
Total net revenues
2,823,975
1,276,597
(100)
4,100,472
597,040
Cost of revenues(2)
(1,591,645)
(1,082,857)
-
(2,674,502)
(389,415)
Gross profit
1,232,330
193,740
(100)
1,425,970
207,625
Operating expenses(2)
Research and development expenses
(239,503)
(74,625)
-
(314,128)
(45,738)
Sales and marketing expenses
(282,237)
(61,702)
100
(343,839)
(50,064)
General and administrative expenses
(135,537)
(71,201)
-
(206,738)
(30,102)
Total operating expenses
(657,277)
(207,528)
100
(864,705 )
(125,904)
Other income
38,568
11,072
-
49,640
7,228
Operating income (loss)
613,621
(2,716)
-
610,905
88,949
Interest expenses
(4,910)
-
-
(4,910)
(715)
Interest income and investment income
90,292
50,818
-
141,110
20,546
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gain, net
(3,170)
98
-
(3,072)
(447)
Gain on fair value change of investments
31,670
-
-
31,670
4,611
Income before income tax expenses
727,503
48,200
-
775,703
112,944
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(83,491)
8,562
-
(74,929)
(10,910)
Income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
644,012
56,762
-
700,774
102,034
Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
(19,967)
10
-
(19,957)
(2,906)
Net income
624,045
56,772
-
680,817
99,128
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from advertising services among YY Live and Huya segments.
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2018
YY
Huya
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
12,120
3,902
16,022
2,333
Research and development expenses
41,139
11,613
52,752
7,681
Sales and marketing expenses
215
75
290
42
General and administrative expenses
43,701
48,639
92,340
13,445
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2018
YY
Huya
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
613,621
(2,716)
610,905
88,949
Share-based compensation expenses
97,175
64,229
161,404
23,501
Impairment of goodwill and investments
1,900
-
1,900
277
Non-GAAP operating income
712,696
61,513
774,209
112,727
Net income
624,045
56,772
680,817
99,128
Share-based compensation expenses
97,175
64,229
161,404
23,501
Impairment of goodwill and investments
1,900
-
1,900
277
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee’s investments