Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  YY Inc.    YY

YY INC.

(YY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/12 04:00:00 pm
65.03 USD   -0.52%
06:15pYY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:00pYY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
10/31YY to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 12, 2019
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

YY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:00pm EST

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“YY” or the “Company”), a global social media platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019. 

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 67.8% to RMB6,882.2 million (US$962.9 million) from RMB4,100.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
  • Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc.1 was RMB109.9 million (US$15.4 million), compared to RMB650.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc.2 was RMB574.1 million (US$80.3 million), compared to RMB787.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the impact of the consolidation of Bigo Inc (“Bigo”).

Third Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

  • Global average mobile MAUs3 reached 470.1 million, among that approximately 77.9% were from markets outside of China.
  • Average mobile MAUs of imo reached 212.0 million.
  • Average mobile MAUs of global short-form video services increased by 670.6% to 150.4 million from 19.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, including 100.2 million from Likee (formerly known as Like), which increased by 413.4% year over year, and 50.2 million from imo’s embedded short-form video services.
  • Average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services increased by 26.5% to 157.8 million from 124.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018, among that (i) 103.7 million were from China, including 39.9 million from YY, which increased by 3.0% year over year and 63.8 million from Huya, which increased by 29.1% year over year; and (ii) 54.1 million were from outside of China, including 21.9 million from BIGO LIVE, which increased by 9.7% year over year, and 32.3 million from HAGO, which increased by 92.4% year over year.
  • Total number of paying users4 of YY increased by 14.4% to 4.3 million from 3.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
  • Total number of paying users of Huya increased by 28.5% to 5.3 million from 4.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YY, commented, “Our solid operating and financial performance demonstrates the effectiveness of our strategies in product globalization, content innovation and technology advancement. During the third quarter of 2019, we extended the global footprints of Likee, imo, BIGO LIVE and HAGO. Through content localization, cross-platform synergy and AI technology enhancement, our global user base grew rapidly to 470.1 million. Notably, Likee, our global leading short-form video platform, hit the milestone of 100 million average mobile MAUs in the third quarter of 2019, sporting a year-over-year growth rate of 413.4%. Meanwhile, HAGO, our casual game-oriented social platform also increased its average mobile MAUs by 92.4% year-over-year to 32.3 million. In addition, our technology advancement in AI enabled us to create personalized user experience at scale, distribute our short-form video and live streaming content with precision and speed, and enhance our operating efficiency while maintaining cost effectiveness. Going forward, we seek to capitalize on the growing market demand for global video-based social media by harnessing the synergy among our various products and markets, expanding our geographic coverage, innovating our content formats and advancing our technology development.”

Mr. Bing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of YY, further commented, “During the third quarter of 2019, we generated a year-over-year net revenues growth rate of 67.8%, exceeding the high end of our previous guidance range. We also managed to sustain profitability while maintaining investment in our overseas expansion. Because we hold a strong conviction of the vast market potential for our global video-based social media platform, we are willing to be patient and prudent when striking a balance between near-term monetization and long-term market share. We believe that our abundant cash reserve combined with our methodical execution of corporate strategies will not only yield superior shareholder value, but also propel our engine of innovation forward into the next phase of our global growth cycle.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NET REVENUES
Net revenues increased by 67.8% to RMB6,882.2 million (US$962.9 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB4,100.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily driven by an increase in live streaming revenues and the contribution from Bigo’s consolidation.

Live streaming revenues increased by 66.2% to RMB6,473.9 million (US$905.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB3,894.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily attributable to (i) the continued live streaming revenues growth in YY and Huya segments, amounting to RMB1,160.6 million (US$162.4 million), driven by user growth; and (ii) the contribution from the consolidation of Bigo segment, amounting to RMB1,418.8 million (US$198.5 million).

Other revenues increased by 98.3% to RMB408.3 million (US$57.1 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB205.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily driven by the increase in advertising revenues from Huya and Bigo.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT
Cost of revenues increased by 76.2% to RMB4,713.2 million (US$659.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB2,674.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs increased to RMB3,460.0 million (US$484.1 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB2,212.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018 as a result of the increase in live streaming revenues of the Company. Bandwidth costs increased to RMB496.8 million (US$69.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB249.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, as the overseas user base and time spent continued to expand following the Bigo consolidation.

Gross profit increased by 52.1% to RMB2,169.0 million (US$303.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019 from RMB1,426.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Gross margin was 31.5% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 34.8% in the corresponding period of 2018. In addition to the increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs, the gross margin contraction was also caused by the fact that the Huya and Bigo segments had lower gross margins but contributed significantly greater portions of net revenues in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

OPERATING INCOME
Operating expenses were RMB2,161.5 million (US$302.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB864.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses increased to RMB1,079.6 million (US$151.0 million) in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the Company’s increased efforts in sales and marketing activities in overseas markets and the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the Bigo consolidation. Research and development expenses increased to RMB673.1 million (US$94.2 million) in the third quarter of 2019, mostly due to the increase in salaries mainly due to consolidation of Bigo.

Operating income was RMB160.3 million (US$22.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB610.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Operating margin was 2.3% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 14.9% in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the decrease in gross margin, the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the Bigo consolidation and other overseas expansion initiatives.

Non-GAAP operating income5 was RMB611.4 million (US$85.5 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB774.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin6 was 8.9% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 18.9% in the corresponding period of 2018.

NET INCOME
Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. was RMB109.9 million (US$15.4 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB650.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Net margin was 1.6% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 15.9% in the corresponding period of 2018. The high effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the profit (loss) structure and the different effective tax rates of YY, Huya and Bigo segments. Particularly, the Company was not getting as much benefit from losses incurred by Bigo as a majority of Bigo’s business that was subject to a low applicable tax rate in its jurisdiction.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. was RMB574.1 million (US$80.3 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB787.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP net margin7 was 8.3% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 19.2% in the corresponding period of 2018.

NET INCOME PER ADS
Diluted net income per ADS8 was RMB1.11 (US$0.16) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB10.01 in the corresponding period of 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS9 was RMB6.42 (US$0.90) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to RMB12.07 in the corresponding period of 2018.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB25,334.3 million (US$3,544.4 million). For the third quarter of 2019, net cash from operating activities was RMB702.1 million (US$98.2 million).

SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had a total of 1,614.4 million common shares, or the equivalent of 80.7 million ADSs, outstanding.

Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB7.32 billion and RMB7.52 billion10, representing a year-over-year growth of 57.7% to 62.0%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Recent Developments
The Company had previously announced a share repurchase program of up to US$300 million, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on August 13, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had repurchased approximately US$23.7 million of its shares.

Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (or Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States:+1-845-675-0437
International:+65-6713-5090
Mainland China:400-620-8038
Hong Kong, China:+852-3018-6771
Conference ID:#1957529
  
The replay will be accessible through November 20, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:
  
United States:+1-646-254-3697
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:#1957529

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yy.com/.

Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2019 in the City of New York for cable transfers in Renminbi per U.S. dollar as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About YY Inc.
YY Inc. (“YY” or the “Company”) is a global social media platform. The Company’s highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. YY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. YY owns YY Live, a leading live streaming social media platform in China and Huya, a leading game live streaming platform in China. In addition, YY completed the acquisition of Bigo in March 2019. Bigo is a fast-growing global tech company. Headquartered in Singapore, Bigo owns Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; imo, a global video communication app and other social applications. YY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users. YY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as YY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. YY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about YY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: YY’s goals and strategies; YY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; YY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in YY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and YY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). YY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., non-GAAP net margin attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc., and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income is net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. is net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustment for non-GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. is net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustment for non-GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interests of YY Inc. is equal to the non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “YY Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

Investor Relations Contact
YY Inc.
Matthew Zhao
Maggie Yan
Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000
Email: IR@YY.com

ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Tel: +1 (646) 915-1611
Email: IR@YY.com

1 Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., is net income less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholder.

2 Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (deemed disposal refers to dilution of equity interest in equity-method investments), gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustment and non-GAAP adjustment for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. These adjustments amounted to RMB464.1 million (US$64.9 million) and RMB136.3 million in the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more details.

3 Refers to mobile average monthly active users. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

4 Refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual items on YY’s platforms at least once during the period presented.

5 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

6 Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

7 Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues.

8ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

9 Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

10 The outlook of net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes the impact from Bigo’s consolidation. However, when calculating the year-over-year growth rate, Bigo’s net revenues in the same period of 2018 was not included as the part of denominator.

 

YY INC.
 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 December
 31,
2018 		 September
30,
2019		 September
30,
2019
 RMB RMB US$
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents6,004,231 3,979,081 556,694
Restricted cash and cash equivalents- 71,018 9,936
Short-term deposits7,326,996 16,576,276 2,319,106
Restricted short-term deposits- 353,076 49,397
Short-term investments979,053 4,354,839 609,264
Accounts receivable, net198,428 820,933 114,853
Amounts due from related parties193,559 18,860 2,639
Financing receivables, net768,343 217,390 30,414
Prepayments and other current assets1,019,019 1,183,778 165,619
      
Total current assets16,489,629 27,575,251 3,857,922
      
Non-current assets     
Long-term deposits1,000,000 - -
Deferred tax assets70,834 130,601 18,272
Investments4,591,524 1,646,836 230,401
Property and equipment, net1,296,319 2,151,393 300,991
Land use rights, net1,784,639 1,748,568 244,634
Intangible assets, net74,685 3,315,171 463,809
Right-of-use assets, net(1)- 275,991 38,613
Goodwill11,763 13,126,509 1,836,466
Financing receivables, net224,793 195,864 27,402
Other non-current assets223,859 399,738 55,925
      
Total non-current assets9,278,416 22,990,671 3,216,513
      
Total assets25,768,045 50,565,922 7,074,435 
      
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity     
Current liabilities     
Convertible bonds6,863 - -
Accounts payable114,589 193,364 27,053
Deferred revenue951,616 1,251,781 175,131
Advances from customers101,690 123,595 17,292
Income taxes payable235,561 410,639 57,451
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities2,414,371 3,835,738 536,639
Amounts due to related parties28,336 45,528 6,370
Lease liabilities due within one year(1)- 111,889 15,654
Short-term loans- 288,574 40,373
      
Total current liabilities3,853,026 6,261,108 875,963
      
Non-current liabilities     
Convertible bonds- 4,974,947 696,021
Lease liabilities(1)- 165,859 23,205
Deferred revenue91,710  173,547 24,280
Deferred tax liabilities27,505 291,719 40,813
Other non-current liabilities- 1,239 173
      
Total non-current liabilities119,215 5,607,311 784,492
      
Total liabilities3,972,241 11,868,419 1,660,455
      

 

YY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 December
31,
2018		 September
 30,
2019		 September
 30,
2019
 RMB RMB US$
      
Mezzanine equity418,673 462,261 64,673
      
Shareholders’ equity     
Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 981,740,848 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018; 1,300,746,944  shares issued and 1,287,878,395 shares outstanding as of and September 30, 2019, respectively)59 79 11
Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 288,182,976 and  326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)21 24 3
Additional paid-in capital11,168,866 21,560,965 3,016,490
Statutory reserves101,725 101,725 14,232
Retained earnings6,913,469 10,157,351 1,421,066
Accumulated other comprehensive income336,152 1,162,927 162,699
      
Total YY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity18,520,292 32,983,071 4,614,501
      
Non-controlling interests2,856,839 5,252,171 734,806
      
Total shareholders’ equity21,377,131 38,235,242 5,349,307
      
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and     
shareholders’ equity25,768,045 50,565,922 7,074,435
      
      

(1) The Company has adopted ASC842 “Leases” beginning January 1, 2019 using the optional transition method. The only major impact of the standard is that assets and liabilities amounting to RMB145.2 million and RMB141.2 million, respectively, are recognized beginning January 1, 2019 for leased office space with terms of more than 12 months.

 

YY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September
 30,
2018		 June
30,
2019		 September
 30,
2019		 September
30,
2019		 September
30,
2018		 September
30,
2019		 September
30,
2019		 
 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ 
               
Net revenues              
Live streaming(1)3,894,548 5,922,761 6,473,946 905,738 10,486,249 16,881,727 2,361,840 
Others205,924 372,486 408,268 57,119 636,384 1,076,318 150,582 
               
Total net revenues4,100,472 6,295,247 6,882,214 962,857 11,122,633 17,958,045 2,512,422 
               
Cost of revenues(2)(2,674,502) (4,173,841) (4,713,175) (659,397) (7,004,071) (12,047,341) (1,685,485) 
               
Gross profit1,425,970 2,121,406 2,169,039 303,460 4,118,562 5,910,704 826,937 
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses(314,128) (655,421) (673,058) (94,164) (859,539) (1,733,215) (242,486) 
Sales and marketing expenses(343,839) (1,099,494) (1,079,577) (151,038) (825,627) (2,713,307) (379,606) 
General and administrative expenses(206,738) (335,973) (408,834) (57,198) (608,246) (1,021,231) (142,875) 
               
Total operating expenses(864,705) (2,090,888) (2,161,469) (302,400) (2,293,412) (5,467,753) (764,967) 
               
Other income49,640 41,407 152,718 21,366 95,936 262,813 36,769 
               
Operating income610,905 71,925 160,288 22,426 1,921,086 705,764 98,739 
               
Interest expenses(4,910) (12,268) (123,456) (17,272) (8,477) (141,943) (19,859) 
Interest income and investment income141,110 156,619 203,137 28,420 362,151 508,045 71,078 
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net(3,072) 13,801 16,393 2,293 824 31,527 4,411 
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments- - - - 13,999 - - 
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments31,670 14,291 (11,492) (1,608) 1,663,266 2,652,642 371,118 
Fair value change on derivative- - (1,753) (245) (2,285,223) (1,753) (245) 
Other non-operating expenses- - - - (2,000) - - 
               
Income before income tax expenses775,703 244,368 243,117 34,014 1,665,626  3,754,282 525,242 
               
Income tax expenses(74,929) (143,896) (86,571) (12,112) (370,593) (354,438) (49,588) 
               
Income before share of (loss) income  in equity method investments, net of income taxes700,774 100,472 156,546 21,902 1,295,033 3,399,844 475,654 
               
Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes(19,957) 6,947 21,261 2,975 78,214 35,364 4,948 
               
Net income 680,817 107,419 177,807 24,877 1,373,247 3,435,208 480,602 
               
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders30,127 65,342 67,879 9,497 (141,054) 162,770 22,772 
               
Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc.650,690 42,077 109,928 15,380 1,514,301 3,272,438 457,830 
               
Less: Accretion of subsidiaries’  redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value- 9,476 9,715 1,359 67,076 28,556 3,995 
Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares- 6,811 6,982 977 - 20,523 2,871 
Deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders- - - - 489,284 - - 
               
Net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc.650,690 25,790 93,231 13,044 957,941 3,223,359 450,964 
               

 

YY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September
 30,
2018		June
 30,
2019		September
 30,
2019		September
30,
2019		 September
30,
2018		September
30,
2019		September
30,
2019
 RMBRMBRMBUS$ RMBRMBUS$
         
 

Net income per ADS		        
—Basic10.120.321.160.16 14.9842.245.91
—Diluted10.010.271.110.16 14.8041.205.76
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income  per ADS        
—Basic64,301,79679,682,96680,033,60780,033,607 63,952,61476,310,64876,310,648
—Diluted64,829,75781,167,67980,973,44780,973,447 64,738,36381,040,76781,040,767
         

(1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September
 30,
2018		June
 30,
2019		September
 30,
2019		September
30,
2019		 September
 30,
2018		September
30,
2019		September
30,
2019
 RMBRMBRMBUS$ RMBRMBUS$
         
PRC3,894,2405,016,5875,266,815736,854 10,485,94114,472,8122,024,820
Non-PRC308906,1741,207,131168,884 3082,408,915337,020
         

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September
 30,
2018		June
 30,
2019		September
 30,
2019		September
30,
2019		 September
 30,
2018		September
30,
2019		September
30,
2019
 RMBRMBRMBUS$ RMBRMBUS$
         
Cost of revenues16,02215,60420,6082,883 59,68950,5217,068
Research and development expenses52,752160,029129,17418,072 175,131359,81050,339
Sales and marketing expenses2903,4522,643370 4,5658,0711,129
General and administrative expenses92,34085,19795,21013,320 253,881275,28438,514
         

 

YY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September
 30,
2018		 June
30,
2019		 September
 30,
2019		 September
30,
2019		 September
30,
2018		 September
30,
2019		 September
30,
2019
 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$
              
Operating income610,905 71,925 160,288 22,426 1,921,086 705,764 98,739
Share-based compensation expenses161,404 264,282 247,635 34,645 493,266 693,686 97,050
Impairment of goodwill and investments1,900 - 10,000 1,399 20,249 10,000 1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions- 188,740 193,487 27,070 - 444,227 62,150
              
Non-GAAP operating income774,209 524,947 611,410 85,540 2,434,601 1,853,677 259,338


Net income680,817 107,419 177,807 24,877 1,373,247 3,435,208 480,602
Share-based compensation expenses161,404 264,282 247,635 34,645 493,266 693,686 97,050
Impairment of goodwill and investments1,900 - 10,000 1,399 20,249 10,000 1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions- 188,740 193,487 27,070 - 444,227 62,150
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments- - - - (13,999) - -
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments3,428 (13,332) 2,031 284 (1,710,420) (2,666,639) (373,077)
Fair value change on derivative- - 1,753 245 2,285,223 1,753 245
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value- 4,287 100,885 14,114 - 105,172 14,714
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments1,014 (31,891) (40,166) (5,619) 76,081 (89,053) (12,459)
              
Non-GAAP net income848,563 519,505 693,432 97,015 2,523,647 1,934,354 270,624


Net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc.650,690 25,790 93,231 13,044 957,941 3,223,359 450,964
Share-based compensation expenses161,404 264,282 247,635 34,645 493,266 693,686 97,050
Impairment of goodwill and investments1,900 - 10,000 1,399 20,249 10,000 1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions- 188,740 193,487 27,070 - 444,227 62,150
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal  of investments- - - - (13,999) - -
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments3,428 (13,332) 2,031 284 (1,710,420) (2,666,639) (373,077)
Fair value change on derivative- - 1,753 245 2,285,223 1,753 245
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value- 4,287 100,885 14,114 - 105,172 14,714
Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders- 16,287 16,697 2,336 556,360 49,079 6,866
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments1,014 (31,891) (40,166) (5,619) 76,081 (89,053) (12,459)
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders(31,449) (29,941) (51,481) (7,202) (237,513) (119,768) (16,756)
              
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of YY Inc.786,987 424,222 574,072 80,316 2,427,188  1,651,816 231,096


Non-GAAP net income per ADS             
—Basic12.24 5.32 7.17 1.00 37.95 21.65 3.03
—Diluted12.07 5.14 6.42 0.90 37.04 20.44 2.86
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP  net income per ADS             
—Basic64,301,796 79,682,966 80,033,607 80,033,607 63,952,614 76,310,648 76,310,648
—Diluted64,829,757 81,855,180 91,400,547 91,400,547 64,738,363 81,040,767 81,040,767
              

 

YY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)       

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2019
            
 YY(1) Huya Bigo Elimination(2) Total Total
 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
            
Net revenues           
Live streaming2,899,044 2,156,106 1,418,796 - 6,473,946 905,738
Others181,006  108,986 118,419 (143) 408,268 57,119
            
Total net revenues3,080,050 2,265,092 1,537,215 (143) 6,882,214 962,857
            
Cost of revenues(3)(1,729,389) (1,858,772) (1,125,157) 143 (4,713,175) (659,397)
            
Gross profit 1,350,661 406,320 412,058 - 2,169,039 303,460
Operating expenses(3)           
Research and development expenses(249,620) (134,969) (288,469) - (673,058) (94,164)
Sales and marketing expenses(340,619) (122,316) (616,642) - (1,079,577) (151,038)
General and administrative expenses(225,281) (96,318) (87,235) - (408,834) (57,198)
            
Total operating expenses(815,520) (353,603) (992,346) - (2,161,469) (302,400)
            
Other income136,535 11,148 5,035 - 152,718 21,366
            
Operating income (loss)671,676 63,865 (575,253) - 160,288 22,426
            
Interest expenses(123,456) - (11,078) 11,078 (123,456) (17,272)
Interest income and investment income127,068 86,539 608 (11,078) 203,137 28,420
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net2,798 645 12,950 - 16,393 2,293
Fair value change on derivative(1,753) - - - (1,753) (245)
Loss on fair value change of investments(11,492) - - - (11,492) (1,608)
            
Income (loss) before income tax expenses664,841 151,049 (572,773) - 243,117 34,014
            
Income tax (expenses) benefits(146,835) (27,879) 88,143 - (86,571) (12,112)
            
Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes518,006 123,170 (484,630) - 156,546 21,902
            
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes21,189 72 - - 21,261 2,975
            
Net income (loss)539,195 123,242 (484,630) - 177,807 24,877
            

(1) In 2019 the segment of “YY Live” was renamed as “YY”.

(2) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among YY and Huya segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.

(3) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2019
  
 YYHuyaBigoTotalTotal
 RMBRMBRMBRMBUS$
      
Cost of revenues5,0438,4977,06820,6082,883
Research and development expenses26,84824,17278,154129,17418,072
Sales and marketing expenses4191,4687562,643370
General and administrative expenses41,26548,9874,95895,21013,320
      

 

YY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2019
  
 YY Huya Bigo  Total Total
 RMB RMB RMB  RMB US$
           
Operating income (loss)671,676 63,865 (575,253)  160,288 22,426
Share-based compensation expenses73,575 83,124 90,936  247,635 34,645
Impairment of goodwill and investments10,000 - -  10,000 1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions- - 193,487  193,487 27,070
           
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)755,251 146,989 (290,830)  611,410 85,540


Net income (loss)539,195 123,242 (484,630) 177,807 24,877
Share-based compensation expenses73,575 83,124 90,936  247,635 34,645
Impairment of goodwill and investments10,000 - - 10,000 1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions- - 193,487 193,487 27,070
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments2,031 - - 2,031 284
Fair value change on derivative1,753 - - 1,753 245
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value100,885 - - 100,885 14,114
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(188) - (39,978) (40,166) (5,619)
          
Non-GAAP net income (loss)727,251 206,366 (240,185) 693,432 97,015
          

 

YY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)       

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2019
       
 YY Huya Bigo(1) Elimination(2) Total Total
 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
            
Net revenues           
Live streaming2,863,058 1,921,485 1,138,218 - 5,922,761 862,747
Others190,758 88,976 92,752 - 372,486 54,259
            
Total net revenues3,053,816 2,010,461 1,230,970 - 6,295,247 917,006
            
Cost of revenues(3)(1,627,744) (1,674,793) (871,304) - (4,173,841) (607,988)
            
Gross profit 1,426,072 335,668 359,666 - 2,121,406 309,018
Operating expenses(3)           
Research and development expenses(241,253) (105,411) (308,757) - (655,421) (95,473)
Sales and marketing expenses(335,602) (119,592) (644,300) - (1,099,494) (160,159)
General and administrative expenses(171,032) (74,328) (90,613) - (335,973) (48,940)
            
Total operating expenses(747,887) (299,331) (1,043,670) - (2,090,888) (304,572)
            
Other income8,602 31,332 1,473 - 41,407 6,032
            
Operating income (loss)686,787 67,669 (682,531) - 71,925 10,478
            
Interest expenses(12,268) - (4,201) 4,201 (12,268) (1,787)
Interest income and investment income84,791 75,021 1,008 (4,201) 156,619 22,814
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net(4,181) 787 17,195 - 13,801 2,010
Gain on fair value change of investments14,291 - - - 14,291 2,082
            
Income (loss) before income tax expenses769,420 143,477 (668,529) - 244,368 35,597
            
Income tax (expenses) benefits(160,152) (21,632) 37,888 - (143,896) (20,961)
            
Income (loss) before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes609,268 121,845 (630,641) - 100,472 14,636
            
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes6,991 (44) - - 6,947 1,012
            
Net income (loss)616,259 121,801 (630,641) - 107,419 15,648
            

(1) On March 4, 2019, YY completed the acquisition of Bigo. Therefore, Bigo’s financial results from March 4, 2019 to March 31, 2019 were included in YY’s consolidated financial statements.

(2) The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.

(3) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2019
  
 YYHuyaBigoTotalTotal
 RMBRMBRMBRMBUS$
      
Cost of revenues1,9554,2709,37915,6042,273
Research and development expenses28,05313,931118,045160,02923,311
Sales and marketing expenses6559071,8903,452503
General and administrative expenses43,18929,50112,50785,19712,410
      

 

YY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2019
  
 YY Huya Bigo Total Total
 RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
          
Operating income (loss)686,787 67,669 (682,531) 71,925 10,478
Share-based compensation expenses73,852 48,609 141,821 264,282 38,497
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions- - 188,740 188,740 27,493
          
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)760,639 116,278 (351,970) 524,947 76,468
          
Net income (loss)616,259 121,801 (630,641) 107,419 15,648
Share-based compensation expenses73,852 48,609 141,821 264,282 38,497
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions- - 188,740 188,740 27,493
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments(13,332) - - (13,332) (1,942)
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value4,287 - - 4,287 624
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments1,421 - (33,312) (31,891) (4,645)
          
Non-GAAP net income (loss)682,487 170,410 (333,392) 519,505 75,675
          

 

YY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2018
          
 YY Huya Elimination(1) Total Total
 RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
          
Net revenues         
Live streaming2,678,081 1,216,467 - 3,894,548 567,057
Others145,894 60,130 (100) 205,924 29,983
          
Total net revenues2,823,975 1,276,597 (100) 4,100,472 597,040
          
Cost of revenues(2)(1,591,645) (1,082,857) - (2,674,502) (389,415)
          
Gross profit 1,232,330  193,740 (100) 1,425,970 207,625
Operating expenses(2)         
Research and development expenses(239,503) (74,625) - (314,128) (45,738)
Sales and marketing expenses(282,237) (61,702) 100 (343,839) (50,064)
General and administrative expenses(135,537) (71,201) - (206,738) (30,102)
          
Total operating expenses(657,277) (207,528) 100 (864,705 ) (125,904)
          
Other income38,568 11,072 - 49,640 7,228
          
Operating income (loss)613,621 (2,716) - 610,905 88,949
          
Interest expenses(4,910) - - (4,910) (715)
Interest income and investment income90,292 50,818 - 141,110 20,546
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gain, net(3,170) 98 - (3,072) (447)
Gain on fair value change of investments31,670 - - 31,670 4,611
          
Income before income tax expenses727,503 48,200 - 775,703 112,944
          
Income tax (expenses) benefits(83,491) 8,562 - (74,929) (10,910)
          
Income before share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes644,012 56,762 - 700,774 102,034
          
Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes(19,967) 10 - (19,957) (2,906)
          
Net income624,045 56,772 - 680,817 99,128
          

(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from advertising services among YY Live and Huya segments.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2018
     
 YYHuyaTotalTotal
 RMBRMBRMBUS$
     
Cost of revenues12,1203,90216,0222,333
Research and development expenses41,13911,61352,7527,681
Sales and marketing expenses2157529042
General and administrative expenses43,70148,63992,34013,445
     

 

YY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2018 
        
 YY Huya Total Total
 RMB RMB RMB US$
        
Operating income (loss)613,621 (2,716) 610,905 88,949
Share-based compensation expenses97,175 64,229 161,404 23,501
Impairment of goodwill and investments1,900 - 1,900 277
        
Non-GAAP operating income712,696 61,513 774,209 112,727
        
Net income624,045 56,772 680,817 99,128
Share-based compensation expenses97,175 64,229 161,404 23,501
Impairment of goodwill and investments1,900 - 1,900 277
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee’s investments3,428 - 3,428 499
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments1,014 - 1,014 148
        
Non-GAAP net income727,562 121,001 848,563 123,553
        

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on YY INC.
06:15pYY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:00pYY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
10/31YY to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 12, 2019
GL
08/13YY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
08/05YY to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019
GL
06/26YY INC. : Closes Offering of US$1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
AQ
06/24YY Inc. Closes Offering of US$1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
GL
06/20YY Inc. Prices Offering of US$850 Million Convertible Senior Notes
GL
06/19YY INC. : Announces Proposed Offering of US$850 Million Convertible Senior Notes
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 531 M
EBIT 2019 332 M
Net income 2019 502 M
Finance 2019 2 137 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 5 134 M
Chart YY INC.
Duration : Period :
YY Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 83,93  $
Last Close Price 63,50  $
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Ling Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ting Li Chief Operating Officer
Bing Jin Chief Financial Officer
Qin Liu Independent Director
Peter Andrew Schloss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YY INC.9.20%5 134
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.83%405 443
NETFLIX9.91%126 475
NASPERS LIMITED-23.04%64 893
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%45 955
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.29.19%26 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group