YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
0
08/14/2018 | 12:01am CEST
GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“YY” or “the Company”), a leading live streaming social media platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2018.
Second Quarter 2018 Highlights
Net revenues increased by 44.6% to RMB3,773.2 million (US$570.2 million) from RMB2,609.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY1 increased by 51.6% to RMB873.2 million (US$132.0 million) from RMB576.2 million in the corresponding period of 2017.
“Our strong performance in the second quarter of 2018 once again demonstrated our robust growth momentum in both YY Live and Huya,” stated Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and acting Chief Executive Officer of YY. “Our mobile live streaming monthly active users (MAU) increased by 21.3% year over year to 80.2 million, and our total live streaming paying users increased by 21.1% year over year to 6.9 million. During the quarter, we achieved solid progress in traffic acquisition, product advancement, and technology enhancement. We have devised an innovative way to attract traffic to our own ecosystem by promoting our top hosts across various short-form video platforms. We advanced our products further by rolling out two new games into Host Battalion features to enhance user engagement and strengthen the interaction between hosts and users. Meanwhile, we have implemented an AI-based content recommendation technology to accurately and efficiently identify and match live streaming content with user preferences. Looking forward, we remain committed to continuous product innovation and technology advancement to uphold YY’s market leadership in the live streaming industry.”
Mr. Bing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of YY, further commented, “We are pleased to deliver another quarter with strong financial results. During the second quarter, our total net revenues increased by 44.6% year over year to RMB3,773.2 million, exceeding the high end of our previous guidance range. Our total revenue growth was mainly driven by the robust growth of our live streaming revenues, which increased by 50.0% year over year to RMB3,559.7 million. In addition, our non-GAAP net income attributable to YY increased by 51.6% year over year to RMB873.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Looking ahead, we will continue to bring more innovations and offer more engaging services to users to further grow our market share.”
Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
NET REVENUES Net revenues increased by 44.6% to RMB3,773.2 million (US$570.2 million) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB2,609.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily driven by an increase in live streaming revenues. Live streaming revenues increased by 50.0% to RMB3,559.7 million (US$538.0 million) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB2,373.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017.
Other revenues2 decreased by 9.4% to RMB213.6 million (US$32.3 million) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB235.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017.
COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT Cost of revenues increased by 48.0% to RMB2,313.8 million (US$349.7 million) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB1,563.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily attributable to an increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs to RMB1,882.6 million (US$284.5 million) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB1,259.0 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs paid to performers, guilds, and content providers was in line with the increase in live streaming revenues. In addition, bandwidth costs increased to RMB246.0 million (US$37.2 million) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB165.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily reflecting continued user base expansion and live streaming quality improvements.
Gross profit increased by 39.6% to RMB1,459.5 million (US$220.6 million) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB1,045.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Gross margin was 38.7% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 40.1% in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to the increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs.
OPERATING INCOME Operating expenses were RMB779.6 million (US$117.8 million) in the second quarter of 2018 compared to RMB476.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017.
Operating income increased by 19.1% to RMB713.8 million (US$107.9 million) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB599.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Operating margin was 18.9% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 23.0% in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to the increase in share-based compensation.
Non-GAAP operating income3 increased by 45.5% to RMB933.1 million (US$141.0 million) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB641.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin4 was 24.7% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 24.6% in the corresponding period of 2017.
NET INCOME/LOSS Net loss attributable to YY Inc. was RMB136.9 million (US$20.7 million) in the second quarter of 2018 compared to a net income attributable to YY Inc. of RMB573.7 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Net loss attributable to YY Inc. in the second quarter of 2018 includes a non-recurring and non-cash item of RMB2,273.4 million (US$343.6 million) in fair value loss on derivative liabilities5, which resulted from the preferred shares of HUYA Inc. that existed before its IPO and the increase in HUYA Inc.’s enterprise value as indicated by the price of its initial public offering. Net loss attributable to YY Inc. in the second quarter of 2018 is partially offset by RMB1,205.0 million (US$182.1 million) of fair value change of investments6. The income tax expense in the second quarter of 2018 was significantly impacted by (i) non-recurring fair value loss on derivative liabilities which was non-deductible for income tax purpose, and (ii) gain on fair value change of Bigo Inc. which was non-taxable for income tax purpose.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. increased by 51.6% to RMB873.2 million (US$132.0million) from RMB576.2 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Non-GAAP net margin7 expanded to 23.1% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 22.1% in the corresponding period of 2017.
NET INCOME PER ADS Diluted net loss per ADS8 was RMB2.14 (US$0.32) in the second quarter of 2018 compared to diluted net income per ADS RMB9.98 in the corresponding period of 2017.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS9 increased by 34.3% to RMB13.46 (US$2.03) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB10.02 in the corresponding period of 2017.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB3,562.3 million (US$538.4 million) and short-term deposits of RMB9,503.5 million (US$1,436.2 million). For the second quarter of 2018, net cash from operating activities was RMB738.3 million (US$111.6 million).
SHARES OUTSTANDING As of June 30, 2018, the Company had a total of 1,265.4 million common shares, or the equivalent of 63.3 million ADSs, outstanding.
Business Outlook For the third quarter of 2018, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB3.89 billion and RMB4.02 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 25.8% to 30.0%. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Conference Call Information The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, August 13, 2018, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time or Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 9:00 am Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States: +1-845-675-0438 International: +65-6713-5440 China Domestic: 400-1200-654 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6776 Conference ID: #7888877
The replay will be accessible through August 21, 2018, by dialing the following numbers:
United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-9003-4211 Conference ID: #7888877
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yy.com/.
Exchange Rate This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.6171 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 29, 2018 in the City of New York for cable transfers in Renminbi per U.S. dollar as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
About YY Inc. YY Inc. (“YY” or the “Company”) is a leading live streaming social media platform in China. The Company’s highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. YY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. YY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.
Safe Harbor Statement This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as YY's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. YY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about YY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: YY’s goals and strategies; YY's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; YY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in YY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and YY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). YY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc., non-GAAP net margin, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income is net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. is net income attributable to YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustment for non-GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, and deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “YY Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.
Investor Relations Contact YY Inc. Matthew Zhao Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000 Email: IR@YY.com
ICR, Inc. Jack Wang Tel: +1 (646) 915-1611 Email: IR@YY.com
______________________
1 Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (deemed disposal refers to dilution of equity interest in equity-method investments), gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustment and non-GAAP adjustment for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. These adjustments amounted to RMB1,010.1 million (US152.7 million) and RMB2.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 and 2017 respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.
2 Starting from the first quarter of 2018, the Company re-classified its revenues from online games, revenues from memberships, and other revenues (which mainly represent revenues from the Company’s online advertising revenues) to the category “other revenues” in order to better reflect the Company’s continued strategic shift towards its live streaming business.
3 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.
4 Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.
5 Following the completion of the Series B financing of the Company's subsidiary, HUYA Inc. on March 8, 2018, the conversion features of the Series B-2 and Series A Preferred Shares were accounted for derivative liabilities and were measured at fair value. The derivative liabilities were transferred to shareholders' equity upon the completion of HUYA Inc.'s IPO as all preferred shares were converted into ordinary shares of HUYA Inc. upon completion of the IPO.
6 Following the adoption of ASU 2016-01 on January 1, 2018, the Company measures long-term investments other than equity method investments at fair value through earnings. For those investments without readily determinable fair values, the Company elects to record these investments at cost, less impairment, and plus or minus subsequent adjustments for observable price changes. In the second quarter of 2018, the Company recognised RMB1,205 million (US$182.1 million) of gain on fair value change on investments (primarily from the gain on fair value change of Bigo Inc).
7 Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues.
8 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.
9 Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income per ADS. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
December 31, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,617,432
3,562,329
538,352
Short-term deposits
6,000,104
9,503,518
1,436,206
Restricted short-term deposits
1,000,000
727,995
110,017
Short-term investments
124,550
686,840
103,798
Accounts receivable, net
153,944
188,389
28,470
Inventory
315
269
41
Amount due from related parties
11,190
20,427
3,087
Prepayments and other current assets
221,939
625,729
94,564
Total current assets
10,129,474
15,315,496
2,314,535
Non-current assets
Deferred tax assets
113,017
109,019
16,475
Investments
1,153,019
4,218,457
637,508
Property and equipment, net
1,016,998
1,145,356
173,090
Land use rights, net
1,832,739
1,808,687
273,335
Intangible assets, net
37,481
61,580
9,306
Goodwill
11,716
11,728
1,772
Amount due from related parties
20,000
-
-
Other non-current assets
144,275
166,652
25,185
Total non-current assets
4,329,245
7,521,479
1,136,671
Total assets
14,458,719
22,836,975
3,451,206
Liabilities ,mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Convertible bonds
-
6,618
1,000
Accounts payable
76,351
85,346
12,898
Deferred revenue
758,044
692,025
104,581
Advances from customers
80,406
95,311
14,404
Income taxes payable
146,298
182,692
27,609
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
1,465,963
1,622,057
245,131
Amounts due to related parties
30,502
24,253
3,665
Short-term loan
588,235
713,435
107,817
Total current liabilities
3,145,799
3,421,737
517,105
Non-current liabilities
Convertible bonds
6,536
-
-
Deferred revenue
57,718
69,272
10,469
Deferred tax liabilities
10,810
68,991
10,426
Total non-current liabilities
75,064
138,263
20,895
Total liabilities
3,220,863
3,560,000
538,000
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
December 31, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
RMB
RMB
US$
Mezzanine equity
524,997
-
-
Shareholders’ equity
Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 945,245,908 and 977,240,648 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively)
57
59
9
Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 317,982,976 and 288,182,976 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively)
23
21
3
Additional paid-in capital
5,339,844
10,852,697
1,640,099
Statutory reserves
62,718
62,718
9,478
Retained earnings(1)
5,218,110
5,613,163
848,281
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income(1)
(9,597)
70,206
10,610
Total YY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity
10,611,155
16,598,864
2,508,480
Non-controlling interests
101,704
2,678,111
404,726
Total shareholders’ equity
10,712,859
19,276,975
2,913,206
Total liabilities,mezzanine equity and
shareholders’ equity
14,458,719
22,836,975
3,451,206
(1) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2016-1, “Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments”. After the adoption of this new guidance, the Company measures long-term investments other than equity method investments at fair value through earnings. For those investments without readily determinable fair values, the Company elects to record these investments at cost, less impairment, and plus or minus subsequent adjustments for observable price changes. Changes in the basis of these investments are reported in current earnings. Following the adoption of this guidance, accumulated fair value gain, amounting to RMB87.8 million, was reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to retained earnings as of January 1, 2018.
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues(1)
Live streaming
2,373,397
3,032,035
3,559,666
537,950
4,430,824
6,591,701
996,162
Others
235,594
216,896
213,564
32,275
445,125
430,460
65,053
Total net revenues
2,608,991
3,248,931
3,773,230
570,225
4,875,949
7,022,161
1,061,215
Cost of revenues(2)
(1,563,445)
(2,015,797)
(2,313,772)
(349,666)
(2,940,440)
(4,329,569)
(654,300)
Gross profit
1,045,546
1,233,134
1,459,458
220,559
1,935,509
2,692,592
406,915
Operating expenses(2)
Research and development expenses
(167,359)
(249,465)
(295,946)
(44,724)
(332,920)
(545,411)
(82,424)
Sales and marketing expenses
(204,434)
(235,658)
(246,130)
(37,196)
(293,036)
(481,788)
(72,810)
General and administrative expenses
(104,545)
(163,976)
(237,532)
(35,897)
(181,197)
(401,508)
(60,677)
Total operating expenses
(476,338)
(649,099)
(779,608)
(117,817)
(807,153)
(1,428,707)
(215,911)
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
37,989
-
-
Other income
30,166
12,374
33,922
5,126
49,986
46,296
6,996
Operating income
599,374
596,409
713,772
107,868
1,216,331
1,310,181
198,000
Interest expenses
(3,459)
(2,019)
(1,548)
(234)
(24,727)
(3,567)
(539)
Interest income and investment income
27,317
92,191
128,850
19,472
58,348
221,041
33,405
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net
(281)
6,719
(2,823)
(427)
(1,574)
3,896
589
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
45,861
-
13,999
2,116
45,861
13,999
2,116
Gain on fair value change of investments
-
426,547
1,205,049
182,111
-
1,631,596
246,573
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities
-
(11,868)
(2,273,355)
(343,558)
-
(2,285,223)
(345,351)
Other non-operating expenses
-
-
(2,000)
(302)
-
(2,000)
(302)
Income (loss) before income tax expenses
668,812
1,107,979
(218,056)
(32,954)
1,294,239
889,923
134,491
Income tax expenses
(100,531)
(148,245)
(147,419)
(22,278)
(189,604)
(295,664)
(44,682)
Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
568,281
959,734
(365,475)
(55,232)
1,104,635
594,259
89,809
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
4,726
9,179
88,992
13,449
8,661
98,171
14,836
Net Income (loss)
573,007
968,913
(276,483)
(41,783)
1,113,296
692,430
104,645
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine classified non-controlling interest shareholders
(701)
35,491
(139,596)
(21,096)
(3,566)
(104,105)
(15,733)
Deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders
-
489,284
-
-
-
489,284
73,942
Net income (loss) attributable to YY Inc.
573,708
444,138
(136,887)
(20,687)
1,116,862
307,251
46,436
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income (loss) per ADS
—Basic
10.09
6.97
(2.14)
(0.32)
19.68
4.82
0.73
—Diluted
9.98
6.86
(2.14)
(0.32)
19.21
4.75
0.72
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS
—Basic
56,832,278
63,694,535
63,839,293
63,839,293
56,757,452
63,780,159
63,780,159
—Diluted
57,488,989
64,713,421
63,839,293
63,839,293
59,234,872
64,712,271
64,712,271
(1) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" using the modified retrospective method applied to those contracts which were not completed as of January 1, 2018. Based on the Company’s assessment, the adoption of ASC 606 did not have any material impact on the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
3,021
19,608
24,059
3,636
6,644
43,667
6,599
Research and development expenses
10,492
54,467
67,912
10,263
21,896
122,379
18,494
Sales and marketing expenses
303
1,869
2,406
364
812
4,275
646
General and administrative expenses
9,649
36,563
124,978
18,887
16,706
161,541
24,413
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income
599,374
596,409
713,772
107,868
1,216,331
1,310,181
198,000
Share-based compensation expenses
23,465
112,507
219,355
33,150
46,058
331,862
50,152
Impairment of goodwill and investments
18,634
18,349
-
-
20,334
18,349
2,773
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
(37,989
)
-
-
Non-GAAP operating income
641,473
727,265
933,127
141,018
1,244,734
1,660,392
250,925
Net income (loss)
573,007
968,913
(276,483
)
(41,783
)
1,113,296
692,430
104,645
Share-based compensation expenses
23,465
112,507
219,355
33,150
46,058
331,862
50,152
Impairment of goodwill and investments
18,634
18,349
-
-
20,334
18,349
2,773
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
(37,989
)
-
-
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
(45,861
)
-
(13,999
)
(2,116
)
(45,861
)
(13,999
)
(2,116
)
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
-
(426,547
)
(1,287,301
)
(194,541
)
-
(1,713,848
)
(259,003
)
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities
-
11,868
2,273,355
343,558
-
2,285,223
345,351
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
6,820
44,466
30,601
4,625
12,264
75,067
11,344
Non-GAAP net income
576,065
729,556
945,528
142,893
1,108,102
1,675,084
253,146
Net income (loss) attributable to YY Inc.
573,708
444,138
(136,887
)
(20,687
)
1,116,862
307,251
46,436
Share-based compensation expenses
23,465
112,507
219,355
33,150
46,058
331,862
50,152
Impairment of goodwill and investments
18,634
18,349
-
-
20,334
18,349
2,773
Gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
(37,989
)
-
-
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
(45,861
)
-
(13,999
)
(2,116
)
(45,861
)
(13,999
)
(2,116
)
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
-
(426,547
)
(1,287,301
)
(194,541
)
-
(1,713,848
)
(259,003
)
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities
-
11,868
2,273,355
343,558
-
2,285,223
345,351
Deemed dividend to subsidiary's Series A preferred shareholders
-
489,284
-
-
-
489,284
73,942
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
6,820
44,466
30,601
4,625
12,264
75,067
11,344
Non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders
(561
)
5,820
(211,884
)
(32,021
)
(1,594
)
(206,064
)
(31,141
)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to YY Inc.
576,205
699,885
873,240
131,968
1,110,074
1,573,125
237,738
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
—Basic
10.14
10.99
13.68
2.07
19.56
24.66
3.73
—Diluted
10.02
10.78
13.46
2.03
19.09
24.24
3.66
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS
—Basic
56,832,278
63,694,535
63,839,293
63,839,293
56,757,452
63,780,159
63,780,159
—Diluted
57,488,989
64,713,421
64,701,643
64,701,643
59,234,872
64,721,304
64,721,304
YY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
YY Live
Huya
Elimination(1)
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
2,567,854
991,812
-
3,559,666
537,950
Others
167,044
46,520
-
213,564
32,275
Total net revenues
2,734,898
1,038,332
-
3,773,230
570,225
Cost of revenues(2)
(1,441,807
)
(871,965
)
-
(2,313,772
)
(349,666
)
Gross profit
1,293,091
166,367
-
1,459,458
220,559
Operating expenses(2)
Research and development expenses
(235,982
)
(59,964
)
-
(295,946
)
(44,724
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(204,448
)
(41,682
)
-
(246,130
)
(37,196
)
General and administrative expenses
(149,059
)
(88,473
)
-
(237,532
)
(35,897
)
Total operating expenses
(589,489
)
(190,119
)
-
(779,608
)
(117,817
)
Other income
27,463
6,459
-
33,922
5,126
Operating income (loss)
731,065
(17,293
)
-
713,772
107,868
Interest expenses
(1,548
)
-
-
(1,548
)
(234
)
Interest income and investment income
86,406
42,444
-
128,850
19,472
Foreign currency exchange losses, net
(2,823
)
-
-
(2,823
)
(427
)
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
13,999
-
-
13,999
2,116
Gain on fair value change of investments
1,003,050
-
201,999
1,205,049
182,111
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities
-
(2,273,355
)
-
(2,273,355
)
(343,558
)
Other non-operating expenses
(2,000
)
-
-
(2,000
)
(302
)
Income (loss) before income tax expenses
1,828,149
(2,248,204
)
201,999
(218,056
)
(32,954
)
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(126,522
)
6,070
(26,967
)
(147,419
)
(22,278
)
Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
1,701,627
(2,242,134
)
175,032
(365,475
)
(55,232
)
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
147,337
116,687
(175,032
)
88,992
13,449
Net income (loss)
1,848,964
(2,125,447
)
-
(276,483
)
(41,783
)
(1) Elimination represents the gain resulting from change in fair value of an investment of one of the Company's subsidiaries, on which YY Live segment and Huya segment have joint control and accounted for as equity method investment.
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
YY Live
Huya
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
21,406
2,653
24,059
3,636
Research and development expenses
62,071
5,841
67,912
10,263
Sales and marketing expenses
1,674
732
2,406
364
General and administrative expenses
60,100
64,878
124,978
18,887
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
YY Live
Huya
Elimination
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
731,065
(17,293
)
-
713,772
107,868
Share-based compensation expenses
145,251
74,104
-
219,355
33,150
Non-GAAP operating income
876,316
56,811
-
933,127
141,018
Net income (loss)
1,848,964
(2,125,447
)
-
(276,483
)
(41,783
)
Share-based compensation expenses
145,251
74,104
-
219,355
33,150
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
(13,999
)
-
-
(13,999
)
(2,116
)
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
(1,143,680
)
(116,654
)
(26,967
)
(1,287,301
)
(194,541
)
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities
-
2,273,355
-
2,273,355
343,558
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
3,634
-
26,967
30,601
4,625
Non-GAAP net income
840,170
105,358
-
945,528
142,893
YY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
YY Live
Huya
Elimination(1)
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
2,239,251
792,784
-
3,032,035
483,378
Others
168,053
50,798
(1,955
)
216,896
34,578
Total net revenues
2,407,304
843,582
(1,955
)
3,248,931
517,956
Cost of revenues(2)
(1,303,264
)
(712,533
)
-
(2,015,797
)
(321,365
)
Gross profit
1,104,040
131,049
(1,955
)
1,233,134
196,591
Operating expenses(2)
Research and development expenses
(198,007
)
(51,458
)
-
(249,465
)
(39,771
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(211,673
)
(25,940
)
1,955
(235,658
)
(37,569
)
General and administrative expenses
(128,193
)
(35,783
)
-
(163,976
)
(26,142
)
Total operating expenses
(537,873
)
(113,181
)
1,955
(649,099
)
(103,482
)
Other income
2,091
10,283
-
12,374
1,973
Operating income
568,258
28,151
-
596,409
95,082
Interest expenses
(2,019
)
-
-
(2,019
)
(322
)
Interest income and investment income
81,607
10,584
-
92,191
14,697
Foreign currency exchange gains, net
6,719
-
-
6,719
1,071
Gain on fair value change of investments
426,547
-
-
426,547
68,002
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities
-
(11,868
)
-
(11,868
)
(1,892
)
Income before income tax expenses
1,081,112
26,867
-
1,107,979
176,638
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(152,709
)
4,464
-
(148,245
)
(23,634
)
Income before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
928,403
31,331
-
959,734
153,004
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
9,103
76
-
9,179
1,463
Net income
937,506
31,407
-
968,913
154,467
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from advertising services among YY Live and Huya segments.
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
YY Live
Huya
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
19,353
255
19,608
3,126
Research and development expenses
52,677
1,790
54,467
8,683
Sales and marketing expenses
1,451
418
1,869
298
General and administrative expenses
14,659
21,904
36,563
5,829
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
YY Live
Huya
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income
568,258
28,151
596,409
95,082
Share-based compensation expenses
88,140
24,367
112,507
17,936
Impairment of goodwill and investments
18,349
-
18,349
2,925
Non-GAAP operating income
674,747
52,518
727,265
115,943
Net income
937,506
31,407
968,913
154,467
Share-based compensation expenses
88,140
24,367
112,507
17,936
Impairment of goodwill and investments
18,349
-
18,349
2,925
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
(426,547
)
-
(426,547
)
(68,002
)
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities
-
11,868
11,868
1,892
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
44,466
-
44,466
7,089
Non-GAAP net income
661,914
67,642
729,556
116,307
YY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2017
YY Live
Huya
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
1,931,569
441,828
2,373,397
350,095
Others
216,058
19,536
235,594
34,752
Total net revenues
2,147,627
461,364
2,608,991
384,847
Cost of revenues(1)
(1,159,554
)
(403,891
)
(1,563,445
)
(230,620
)
Gross profit
988,073
57,473
1,045,546
154,227
Operating expenses(1)
Research and development expenses
(132,223
)
(35,136
)
(167,359
)
(24,687
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(183,119
)
(21,315
)
(204,434
)
(30,156
)
General and administrative expenses
(86,678
)
(17,867
)
(104,545
)
(15,421
)
Total operating expenses
(402,020
)
(74,318
)
(476,338
)
(70,264
)
Other income
30,156
10
30,166
4,450
Operating income (loss)
616,209
(16,835
)
599,374
88,413
Interest expenses
(3,459
)
-
(3,459
)
(510
)
Interest income and investment income
25,445
1,872
27,317
4,029
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
45,861
-
45,861
6,765
Foreign currency exchange losses, net
(281
)
-
(281
)
(41
)
Income (loss)before income tax expenses
683,775
(14,963
)
668,812
98,656
Income tax expenses
(100,531
)
-
(100,531
)
(14,829
)
Income (loss)before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
583,244
(14,963
)
568,281
83,827
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
4,726
-
4,726
697
Net Income(loss)(2)
587,970
(14,963
)
573,007
84,524
(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2017
YY Live
Huya
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
2,372
649
3,021
446
Research and development expenses
8,229
2,263
10,492
1,548
Sales and marketing expenses
282
21
303
45
General and administrative expenses
6,872
2,777
9,649
1,423
(2) Starting from the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company reviews the financial performance of the operating segments up to the net income of each segment. Segment information for comparative periods has been revised to be presented on the same basis as the three months ended December 31, 2017
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2017
YY Live
Huya
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
616,209
(16,835
)
599,374
88,413
Share-based compensation expenses
17,755
5,710
23,465
3,462
Impairment of goodwill and investments
18,634
-
18,634
2,749
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
652,598
(11,125
)
641,473
94,624
Net income
587,970
(14,963
)
573,007
84,524
Share-based compensation expenses
17,755
5,710
23,465
3,461
Impairment of goodwill and investments
18,634
-
18,634
2,749
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments