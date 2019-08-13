YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
0
08/13/2019 | 06:00pm EDT
GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“YY” or the “Company”), a global social media platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
Net revenues increased by 66.8% to RMB6,295.2 million (US$917.0 million) from RMB3,773.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc.1 was RMB42.1 million (US$6.1 million), compared to net loss attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. of RMB99.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc.2 was RMB424.2 million (US$61.8 million), compared to RMB910.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the impact of the consolidation of Bigo Inc (“Bigo”).
Second Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights
Global average mobile MAUs3 reached 433.5 million, among which about 78.1% were from markets outside China.
Average mobile MAUs of IMO reached 211.9 million.
Average mobile MAUs of global short-form video services increased by 431.2% to 90.3 million from 17.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018, including 80.7 million from Likee (formerly known as Like), which increased by 374.7% year-over-year, and 9.6 million from IMO’s embedded short-form video services.
Average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services increased by 39.2% to 140.9 million from 101.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018, among that (i) 94.8 million were from China, including 38.9 million from YY, which increased by 3.7% year-over-year and 55.9 million from Huya, which increased by 31.1% year-over-year; (ii) 46.1 million were from outside China, including 20.8 million from Bigo Live, which increased by 6.6% year-over-year; and 25.3 million from Hago.
Total number of paying users4 of YY increased by 19.1% to 4.2 million from 3.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Total number of paying users of Huya increased by 46.7% to 4.9 million from 3.4 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YY, commented, “After we successfully completed the acquisition of BIGO in March, the second quarter was the first time we had the full quarter consolidation of the financial performance of BIGO. In the second quarter, our global average mobile MAUs reached 433.5 million, of which the average mobile MAUs of global short-form video services increased by 431.2% year-over-year to 90.3 million, and the average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services increased by 39.2% year-on-year to 140.9 million. More importantly, average mobile MAUs of our instant messaging platform IMO had reached nearly 211.9 million. Our massive and diverse user base offers us a great opportunity for the synergy and future monetization. During the second quarter, we further enhanced the stickiness of IMO users by introducing short-form video content into IMO. About 17.5 million monthly users in more than 40 countries were able to access to the short-form video content on IMO. We were pleased to see that the conversion rate to short-form video users had reached to over 50%. In addition, we also continued to bolster the foundation of our global ecosystem by enhancing our AI technologies and cultivating our localization capabilities. Going forward, as we continue to refine the synergies between our business segments and launch new monetization venues on a global scale, we are confident of achieving our vision of connecting people and enriching their lives through video.”
Mr. Bing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of YY, further commented, “We once again achieved strong financial and operating performances in the second quarter of 2019, highlighted by rapid growth and sustained profitability. Our total net revenues in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 66.8% year over year to RMB6,295.2 million, exceeding the high end of our previous guidance range. The increase in net revenues was primarily driven by a 66.4% year-over-year increase in live streaming revenues to RMB5,922.8 million. The consolidation of Bigo fueled additional user and revenue growth. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance content offerings and develop AI technologies across our products on a global scale, and we are confident that our instant messaging and short-form video businesses will become the next dual growth engines for the group and further drive our global expansion.”
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
NET REVENUES Net revenues increased by 66.8% to RMB6,295.2 million (US$917.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB3,773.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily driven by an increase in live streaming revenues, and the contribution from the consolidation of Bigo segment.
Live streaming revenues increased by 66.4% to RMB5,922.8 million (US$862.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB3,559.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily attributable to (i) the continued live streaming revenues growth in YY and Huya segments, amounting to RMB1,224.9 million (US$178.4 million), driven by user growth; and (ii) the contribution from the consolidation of Bigo segment, amounting to RMB1,138.2 million (US$165.8 million).
Other revenues increased by 74.4% to RMB372.5 million (US$54.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB213.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily driven by the increase in advertising revenues from Huya and Bigo segments.
COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT Cost of revenues increased by 80.4% to RMB4,173.8 million (US$608.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB2,313.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018, mainly attributable to an increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs to RMB3,149.3 million (US$458.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB1,882.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018, which was in line with the increase in live streaming revenues of the Company. Bandwidth costs increased to RMB423.8 million (US$61.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB246.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily reflecting continued overseas user base expansion mainly due to the impact of the consolidation of Bigo.
Gross profit increased by 45.4% to RMB2,121.4 million (US$309.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB1,459.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Gross margin was 33.7% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 38.7% in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the impact caused by the relatively low gross margin of Huya and Bigo segments as their contributions to net revenues increased significantly year over year. The decrease in gross margin was also attributable to the increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs.
OPERATING INCOME Operating expenses were RMB2,090.9 million (US$304.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB779.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses of RMB853.4 million (US$124.3 million), and research and development expenses of RMB359.5 million (US$52.4 million). The increase in sales and marketing expenses was primarily attributable to the Company’s increased efforts in sales and marketing activities in overseas markets and the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the consolidation of Bigo, while the increase in research and development expenses was due to the increase in staff related expenses.
Operating income was RMB71.9 million (US$10.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB713.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Operating margin was 1.1% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 18.9% in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the decrease in gross margin, the consolidation of Bigo and other overseas expansion initiatives.
Non-GAAP operating income5 was RMB524.9 million (US$76.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB933.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin6 was 8.3% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 24.7% in the corresponding period of 2018.
NET INCOME Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. was RMB42.1 million (US$6.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to net loss attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. of RMB99.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Net margin was 0.7% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to negative 2.6% in the corresponding period of 2018. The significantly high effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the profit (loss) structure and the different effective tax rates of YY, Huya and Bigo segments. Particularly, the Company was not getting as much benefit from losses incurred by Bigo as a majority of Bigo’s business that was subject to a low applicable tax rate in its jurisdiction.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. was RMB424.2 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB910.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP net margin7 was 6.7% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 24.1% in the corresponding period of 2018.
NET INCOME PER ADS Diluted net income per ADS8 was RMB0.27 (US$0.04) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to diluted net loss per ADS of RMB2.14 in the corresponding period of 2018.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS9 was RMB5.14 (US$0.75) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB13.75 in the corresponding period of 2018.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB25,106.5 million (US$3,657.2 million), which also included the proceeds received from the issuance of convertible senior notes and follow-on public offering of Huya in the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, net cash from operating activities was RMB1,125.4 million (US$163.9 million).
SHARES OUTSTANDING As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a total of 1,617.1 million common shares, or the equivalent of 80.9 million ADSs, outstanding.
Business Outlook For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB6.57 billion and RMB6.77 billion10, representing a year-over-year growth of 60.2% to 65.1%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Recent Developments The Company today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. The share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. YY’s board of directors will review the share repurchase plan periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund repurchases made under this plan from its existing funds.
Conference Call Information The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (or Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 China Domestic: 400-620-8038 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Conference ID: #6472108
The replay will be accessible through August 21, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:
United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: #6472108 A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yy.com/.
Exchange Rate This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 28, 2019 in the City of New York for cable transfers in Renminbi per U.S. dollar as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
About YY Inc. YY Inc. (“YY” or the “Company”) is a global social media platform. The Company’s highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. YY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. YY owns YY Live, a leading live streaming social media platform in China and Huya, a leading game live streaming platform in China. In addition, YY completed the acquisition of Bigo in March 2019. Bigo is a fast-growing global tech company. Headquartered in Singapore, Bigo owns Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; IMO, a global video communication app, and other social applications. YY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users. YY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.
Safe Harbor Statement This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as YY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. YY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about YY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: YY’s goals and strategies; YY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; YY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in YY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and YY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). YY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., non-GAAP net margin attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc., and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income is net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. is net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustment for non-GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. is net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustment for non-GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interests of YY Inc. is equal to the non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “YY Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.
1 Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., is net income less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholder.
2 Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (deemed disposal refers to dilution of equity interest in equity-method investments), gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustment and non-GAAP adjustment for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. These adjustments amounted to RMB382.1 million (US$55.7 million) and RMB1,010.1 million in the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more details.
3 Refers to mobile average monthly active users. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.
4 Refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual items on YY’s platforms at least once during the period presented.
5 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.
6 Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.
7 Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues.
8ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.
9Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.
10 The outlook of net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 includes the impact from Bigo’s consolidation. However, when calculating the year-over-year growth rate, Bigo’s net revenues in the same period of 2018 was not included as the part of denominator.
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
6,004,231
11,010,997
1,603,933
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
-
283,161
41,247
Short-term deposits
7,326,996
10,050,554
1,464,028
Restricted short-term deposits
-
302,990
44,135
Short-term investments
979,053
3,458,790
503,830
Accounts receivable, net
198,428
629,508
91,698
Amounts due from related parties
193,559
14,098
2,054
Financing receivables, net
768,343
494,088
71,972
Prepayments and other current assets
1,019,019
942,311
137,260
Total current assets
16,489,629
27,186,497
3,960,157
Non-current assets
Long-term deposits
1,000,000
-
-
Deferred tax assets
70,834
120,141
17,501
Investments
4,591,524
1,534,593
223,539
Property and equipment, net
1,296,319
1,984,150
289,024
Land use rights, net
1,784,639
1,760,591
256,459
Intangible assets, net
74,685
3,411,719
496,973
Right-of-use assets, net(1)
-
292,791
42,650
Goodwill
11,763
12,758,974
1,858,554
Financing receivables, net
224,793
224,048
32,636
Other non-current assets
223,859
276,233
40,238
Total non-current assets
9,278,416
22,363,240
3,257,574
Total assets
25,768,045
49,549,737
7,217,731
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Convertible bonds
6,863
-
-
Accounts payable
114,589
215,254
31,355
Deferred revenue
951,616
1,335,794
194,580
Advances from customers
101,690
97,081
14,141
Income taxes payable
235,561
403,005
58,704
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
2,414,371
3,855,975
561,686
Amounts due to related parties
28,336
34,890
5,082
Lease liabilities due within one year(1)
-
111,179
16,195
Short-term loans
-
281,588
41,018
Total current liabilities
3,853,026
6,334,766
922,761
Non-current liabilities
Convertible bonds
-
4,736,225
689,909
Lease liabilities(1)
-
187,094
27,253
Deferred revenue
91,710
153,948
22,425
Deferred tax liabilities
27,505
326,025
47,491
Total non-current liabilities
119,215
5,403,292
787,078
Total liabilities
3,972,241
11,738,058
1,709,839
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Mezzanine equity
418,673
439,325
63,995
Shareholders’ equity
Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 981,740,848 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018; 1,298,420,684 shares issued and 1,290,568,495 shares outstanding as of and June 30, 2019, respectively)
59
80
12
Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 288,182,976 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively)
21
24
3
Additional paid-in capital
11,168,866
21,620,780
3,149,422
Statutory reserves
101,725
101,725
14,818
Retained earnings
6,913,469
10,057,138
1,464,987
Accumulated other comprehensive income
336,152
600,217
87,431
Total YY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity
18,520,292
32,379,964
4,716,673
Non-controlling interests
2,856,839
4,992,390
727,224
Total shareholders’ equity
21,377,131
37,372,354
5,443,897
Total liabilities,mezzanine equity and
shareholders’ equity
25,768,045
49,549,737
7,217,731
(1) The Company has adopted ASC842 “Leases” beginning January 1, 2019 using the optional transition method. The only major impact of the standard is that assets and liabilities amounting to RMB145.2 million and RMB141.2 million, respectively, are recognized beginning January 1, 2019 for leased office space with terms of more than 12 months.
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming(1)
3,559,666
4,485,020
5,922,761
862,747
6,591,701
10,407,781
1,516,064
Others
213,564
295,564
372,486
54,259
430,460
668,050
97,312
Total net revenues
3,773,230
4,780,584
6,295,247
917,006
7,022,161
11,075,831
1,613,376
Cost of revenues(2)
(2,313,772
)
(3,160,325
)
(4,173,841
)
(607,988
)
(4,329,569
)
(7,334,166
)
(1,068,342
)
Gross profit
1,459,458
1,620,259
2,121,406
309,018
2,692,592
3,741,665
545,034
Operating expenses(2)
Research and development expenses
(295,946
)
(404,736
)
(655,421
)
(95,473
)
(545,411
)
(1,060,157
)
(154,429
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(246,130
)
(534,236
)
(1,099,494
)
(160,159
)
(481,788
)
(1,633,730
)
(237,980
)
General and administrative expenses
(237,532
)
(276,424
)
(335,973
)
(48,940
)
(401,508
)
(612,397
)
(89,206
)
Total operating expenses
(779,608
)
(1,215,396
)
(2,090,888
)
(304,572
)
(1,428,707
)
(3,306,284
)
(481,615
)
Other income
33,922
68,688
41,407
6,032
46,296
110,095
16,037
Operating income
713,772
473,551
71,925
10,478
1,310,181
545,476
79,456
Interest expenses
(1,548
)
(6,219
)
(12,268
)
(1,787
)
(3,567
)
(18,487
)
(2,693
)
Interest income and investment income
128,850
148,289
156,619
22,814
221,041
304,908
44,415
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net
(2,823
)
1,333
13,801
2,010
3,896
15,134
2,205
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
13,999
-
-
-
13,999
-
-
Gain on fair value change of investments
1,205,049
2,649,843
14,291
2,082
1,631,596
2,664,134
388,075
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities
(2,273,355
)
-
-
-
(2,285,223
)
-
-
Other non-operating expenses
(2,000
)
-
-
-
(2,000
)
-
-
(Loss) income before income tax expenses
(218,056
)
3,266,797
244,368
35,597
889,923
3,511,165
511,458
Income tax expenses
(147,419
)
(123,971
)
(143,896
)
(20,961
)
(295,664
)
(267,867
)
(39,019
)
(Loss) income before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
(365,475
)
3,142,826
100,472
14,636
594,259
3,243,298
472,439
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
88,992
7,156
6,947
1,012
98,171
14,103
2,054
Net (loss) income
(276,483
)
3,149,982
107,419
15,648
692,430
3,257,401
474,493
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders
(176,565
)
29,549
65,342
9,518
(171,181
)
94,891
13,822
Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc.
(99,918
)
3,120,433
42,077
6,130
863,611
3,162,510
460,671
Less: Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value
36,969
9,365
9,476
1,380
67,076
18,841
2,745
Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares
-
6,730
6,811
992
-
13,541
1,972
Deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders
-
-
-
-
489,284
-
-
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc.
(136,887
)
3,104,338
25,790
3,758
307,251
3,130,128
455,954
YY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss) income per ADS
—Basic
(2.14
)
44.93
0.32
0.05
4.82
42.06
6.13
—Diluted
(2.14
)
44.55
0.27
0.04
4.75
41.31
6.02
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS
—Basic
63,839,293
69,097,090
79,682,966
79,682,966
63,780,159
74,418,556
74,418,556
—Diluted
63,839,293
69,640,885
81,167,679
81,167,679
64,712,271
75,764,380
75,764,380
(1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
PRC
3,559,666
4,189,410
5,016,587
730,748
6,591,701
9,205,997
1,341,004
Non-PRC
-
295,610
906,174
131,999
-
1,201,784
175,060
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
24,059
14,309
15,604
2,273
43,667
29,913
4,357
Research and development expenses
67,912
70,607
160,029
23,311
122,379
230,636
33,596
Sales and marketing expenses
2,406
1,976
3,452
503
4,275
5,428
791
General and administrative expenses
124,978
94,877
85,197
12,410
161,541
180,074
26,231
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income
713,772
473,551
71,925
10,478
1,310,181
545,476
79,456
Share-based compensation expenses
219,355
181,769
264,282
38,497
331,862
446,051
64,975
Impairment of goodwill and investments
-
-
-
-
18,349
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
62,000
188,740
27,493
-
250,740
36,524
Non-GAAP operating income
933,127
717,320
524,947
76,468
1,660,392
1,242,267
180,955
Net (loss) income
(276,483
)
3,149,982
107,419
15,648
692,430
3,257,401
474,493
Share-based compensation expenses
219,355
181,769
264,282
38,497
331,862
446,051
64,975
Impairment of goodwill and investments
-
-
-
-
18,349
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
62,000
188,740
27,493
-
250,740
36,524
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
(13,999
)
-
-
-
(13,999
)
-
-
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
(1,287,301
)
(2,655,338
)
(13,332
)
(1,942
)
(1,713,848
)
(2,668,670
)
(388,736
)
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities
2,273,355
-
-
-
2,285,223
-
-
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value
-
-
4,287
624
-
4,287
624
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
30,601
(16,996
)
(31,891
)
(4,645
)
75,067
(48,887
)
(7,121
)
Non-GAAP net income
945,528
721,417
519,505
75,675
1,675,084
1,240,922
180,759
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc.
(136,887
)
3,104,338
25,790
3,758
307,251
3,130,128
455,954
Share-based compensation expenses
219,355
181,769
264,282
38,497
331,862
446,051
64,975
Impairment of goodwill and investments
-
-
-
-
18,349
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
62,000
188,740
27,493
-
250,740
36,524
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
(13,999
)
-
-
-
(13,999
)
-
-
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
(1,287,301
)
(2,655,338
)
(13,332
)
(1,942
)
(1,713,848
)
(2,668,670
)
(388,736
)
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities
2,273,355
-
-
-
2,285,223
-
-
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value
-
-
4,287
624
-
4,287
624
Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders
36,969
16,095
16,287
2,372
556,360
32,382
4,717
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
30,601
(16,996
)
(31,891
)
(4,645
)
75,067
(48,887
)
(7,121
)
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders
(211,884
)
(38,346
)
(29,941
)
(4,361
)
(206,064
)
(68,287
)
(9,947
)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of YY Inc.
910,209
653,522
424,222
61,796
1,640,201
1,077,744
156,990
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
—Basic
14.26
9.46
5.32
0.77
25.72
14.48
2.11
—Diluted
13.75
9.32
5.14
0.75
24.72
14.11
2.06
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS
—Basic
63,839,293
69,097,090
79,682,966
79,682,966
63,780,159
74,418,556
74,418,556
—Diluted
64,701,643
69,640,885
81,855,180
81,855,180
64,721,304
75,764,380
75,764,380
YY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
YY(1)
Huya
Bigo
Elimination(2)
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
2,863,058
1,921,485
1,138,218
-
5,922,761
862,747
Others
190,758
88,976
92,752
-
372,486
54,259
Total net revenues
3,053,816
2,010,461
1,230,970
-
6,295,247
917,006
Cost of revenues(3)
(1,627,744
)
(1,674,793
)
(871,304
)
-
(4,173,841
)
(607,988
)
Gross profit
1,426,072
335,668
359,666
-
2,121,406
309,018
Operating expenses(3)
Research and development expenses
(241,253
)
(105,411
)
(308,757
)
-
(655,421
)
(95,473
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(335,602
)
(119,592
)
(644,300
)
-
(1,099,494
)
(160,159
)
General and administrative expenses
(171,032
)
(74,328
)
(90,613
)
-
(335,973
)
(48,940
)
Total operating expenses
(747,887
)
(299,331
)
(1,043,670
)
-
(2,090,888
)
(304,572
)
Other income
8,602
31,332
1,473
-
41,407
6,032
Operating income (loss)
686,787
67,669
(682,531
)
-
71,925
10,478
Interest expenses
(12,268
)
-
(4,201
)
4,201
(12,268
)
(1,787
)
Interest income and investment income
84,791
75,021
1,008
(4,201
)
156,619
22,814
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net
(4,181
)
787
17,195
-
13,801
2,010
Gain on fair value change of investments
14,291
-
-
-
14,291
2,082
Income (loss) before income tax expenses
769,420
143,477
(668,529
)
-
244,368
35,597
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(160,152
)
(21,632
)
37,888
-
(143,896
)
(20,961
)
Income (loss) before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes
609,268
121,845
(630,641
)
-
100,472
14,636
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes
6,991
(44
)
-
-
6,947
1,012
Net income (loss)
616,259
121,801
(630,641
)
-
107,419
15,648
In 2019 the segment of “YY Live” was renamed as “YY”.
The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.
Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
YY
Huya
Bigo
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
1,955
4,270
9,379
15,604
2,273
Research and development expenses
28,053
13,931
118,045
160,029
23,311
Sales and marketing expenses
655
907
1,890
3,452
503
General and administrative expenses
43,189
29,501
12,507
85,197
12,410
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
YY
Huya
Bigo
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
686,787
67,669
(682,531
)
71,925
10,478
Share-based compensation expenses
73,852
48,609
141,821
264,282
38,497
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
-
188,740
188,740
27,493
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
760,639
116,278
(351,970
)
524,947
76,468
Net income (loss)
616,259
121,801
(630,641
)
107,419
15,648
Share-based compensation expenses
73,852
48,609
141,821
264,282
38,497
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
-
188,740
188,740
27,493
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
(13,332
)
-
-
(13,332
)
(1,942
)
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value
4,287
-
-
4,287
624
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
1,421
-
(33,312
)
(31,891
)
(4,645
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
682,487
170,410
(333,392
)
519,505
75,675
YY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
YY
Huya
Bigo(1)
Elimination(2)
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
2,566,523
1,552,482
366,015
-
4,485,020
668,289
Others
186,733
78,996
29,835
-
295,564
44,040
Total net revenues
2,753,256
1,631,478
395,850
-
4,780,584
712,329
Cost of revenues(3)
(1,548,046
)
(1,358,105
)
(254,174
)
-
(3,160,325
)
(470,903
)
Gross profit
1,205,210
273,373
141,676
-
1,620,259
241,426
Operating expenses(3)
Research and development expenses
(235,502
)
(90,044
)
(79,190
)
-
(404,736
)
(60,308
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(266,317
)
(78,164
)
(189,755
)
-
(534,236
)
(79,604
)
General and administrative expenses
(163,364
)
(85,811
)
(27,249
)
-
(276,424
)
(41,188
)
Total operating expenses
(665,183
)
(254,019
)
(296,194
)
-
(1,215,396
)
(181,100
)
Other income
58,066
8,864
1,758
-
68,688
10,235
Operating income (loss)
598,093
28,218
(152,760
)
-
473,551
70,561
Interest expenses
(6,219
)
-
(1,395
)
1,395
(6,219
)
(927
)
Interest income and investment income
94,745
54,585
354
(1,395
)
148,289
22,096
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net
(965
)
(374
)
2,672
-
1,333
199
Gain on fair value change of investments
2,649,843
-
-
-
2,649,843
394,839
Income (loss) before income tax expenses
3,335,497
82,429
(151,129
)
-
3,266,797
486,768
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(110,380
)
(18,968
)
5,377
-
(123,971
)
(18,472
)
Income (loss) before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes
3,225,117
63,461
(145,752
)
-
3,142,826
468,296
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes
7,157
(1
)
-
-
7,156
1,066
Net income (loss)
3,232,274
63,460
(145,752
)
-
3,149,982
469,362
On March 4, 2019, YY completed the acquisition of Bigo. Therefore, Bigo’s financial results from March 4, 2019 to March 31, 2019 were included in YY’s consolidated financial statements.
The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.
Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
YY
Huya
Bigo
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
7,224
4,020
3,065
14,309
2,132
Research and development expenses
25,992
11,824
32,791
70,607
10,521
Sales and marketing expenses
552
904
520
1,976
294
General and administrative expenses
38,194
51,078
5,605
94,877
14,137
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
YY
Huya
Bigo
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
598,093
28,218
(152,760
)
473,551
70,561
Share-based compensation expenses
71,962
67,826
41,981
181,769
27,084
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
-
62,000
62,000
9,238
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
670,055
96,044
(48,779
)
717,320
106,883
Net income (loss)
3,232,274
63,460
(145,752
)
3,149,982
469,362
Share-based compensation expenses
71,962
67,826
41,981
181,769
27,084
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
-
-
62,000
62,000
9,238
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments
(2,655,338
)
-
-
(2,655,338
)
(395,658
)
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(7,479
)
-
(9,517
)
(16,996
)
(2,532
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
641,419
131,286
(51,288
)
721,417
107,494
YY INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
YY
Huya
Elimination(1)
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Live streaming
2,567,854
991,812
-
3,559,666
537,950
Others
167,044
46,520
-
213,564
32,275
Total net revenues
2,734,898
1,038,332
-
3,773,230
570,225
Cost of revenues(2)
(1,441,807
)
(871,965
)
-
(2,313,772
)
(349,666
)
Gross profit
1,293,091
166,367
-
1,459,458
220,559
Operating expenses(2)
Research and development expenses
(235,982
)
(59,964
)
-
(295,946
)
(44,724
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(204,448
)
(41,682
)
-
(246,130
)
(37,196
)
General and administrative expenses
(149,059
)
(88,473
)
-
(237,532
)
(35,897
)
Total operating expenses
(589,489
)
(190,119
)
-
(779,608
)
(117,817
)
Other income
27,463
6,459
-
33,922
5,126
Operating income (loss)
731,065
(17,293
)
-
713,772
107,868
Interest expenses
(1,548
)
-
-
(1,548
)
(234
)
Interest income and investment income
86,406
42,444
-
128,850
19,472
Foreign currency exchange losses, net
(2,823
)
-
-
(2,823
)
(427
)
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
13,999
-
-
13,999
2,116
Gain on fair value change of investments
1,003,050
-
201,999
1,205,049
182,111
Fair value loss on derivative liabilities
-
(2,273,355
)
-
(2,273,355
)
(343,558
)
Other non-operating expenses
(2,000
)
-
-
(2,000
)
(302
)
Income (loss) before income tax expenses
1,828,149
(2,248,204
)
201,999
(218,056
)
(32,954
)
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(126,522
)
6,070
(26,967
)
(147,419
)
(22,278
)
Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
1,701,627
(2,242,134
)
175,032
(365,475
)
(55,232
)
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes
147,337
116,687
(175,032
)
88,992
13,449
Net income (loss)
1,848,964
(2,125,447
)
-
(276,483
)
(41,783
)
Elimination represents the gain resulting from change in fair value of an investment of one of the Company's subsidiaries, on which YY segment and Huya segment have joint control and accounted for as equity method investment.
Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
YY
Huya
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
21,406
2,653
24,059
3,636
Research and development expenses
62,071
5,841
67,912
10,263
Sales and marketing expenses
1,674
732
2,406
364
General and administrative expenses
60,100
64,878
124,978
18,887
YY INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2018
YY
Huya
Elimination
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
731,065
(17,293
)
-
713,772
107,868
Share-based compensation expenses
145,251
74,104
-
219,355
33,150
Non-GAAP operating income
876,316
56,811
-
933,127
141,018
Net income (loss)
1,848,964
(2,125,447
)
-
(276,483
)
(41,783
)
Share-based compensation expenses
145,251
74,104
-
219,355
33,150
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments
(13,999
)
-
-
(13,999
)
(2,116
)
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee’s investments