Z Energy : Kiwi brands unite to bring fuel discounts to customers

Customers shopping at two of the most popular Kiwi supermarket brands can now earn fuel discounts for Z Energy service stations while they shop.

From today, Z Energy becomes Foodstuffs (NZ) Limited's exclusive nationwide fuel partner.

Customers will now be able to use the fuel discounts printed on their New World and PAK'nSAVE dockets at the more than 200 Z branded service stations around the country, instead of the supermarkets' previous partner, Mobil.

The partnership will also see Z Energy supplying fuel to the country's 53 New World and PAK'nSAVE branded fuel sites.

Z's General Manager of Marketing, Jane Anthony, says the supermarket fuel vouchers are an effective way for customers to save money on fuel, simply by doing their usual grocery shopping.

'Many customers have told us fuel discounts are really important, especially since the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax came into force in July and prices went up. That's why we're so pleased people who like using supermarket fuel vouchers can now come to Z.'

'Z has the country's largest network of service stations, which means customers using supermarket fuel vouchers now have more service station and fuel site locations to choose from and they get to come to a Kiwi company to save on fuel,' says Jane.

Foodstuffs (NZ) Ltd Managing Director, Steve Anderson, says the Co-operative looks forward to continuing to reward its customers with fuel discounts at its New World and PAK'nSAVE branded fuel sites and now Z service stations too.

'Our customers enjoy earning fuel discounts as they shop. By uniting with Z, another strong Kiwi brand, our customers will not only keep earning great fuel deals but will also get the chance to enjoy the wider Z retail and customer service experience around the country.'

'With Spring arriving today, and the warmer weather likely to see more Kiwis heading out on the roads exploring, we know that fuel discounts are more relevant than ever to customers.'

'New World and Z will stay part of the Fly Buys and Air New Zealand Airpoints loyalty programs, ensuring customers have a selection of loyalty programmes to choose from for earning rewards through grocery and fuel purchases,' says Steve.

Foodstuffs and Z are sharing detailed information on the change directly with customers. To find more details on the supermarket fuel voucher discounts, go to http://www.fuelup.co.nz

