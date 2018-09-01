Log in
Z ENERGY LTD (ZEL)
Z Energy : Kiwi brands unite to bring fuel discounts to customers

09/01/2018 | 12:52am CEST

Customers shopping at two of the most popular Kiwi supermarket brands can now earn fuel discounts for Z Energy service stations while they shop.

From today, Z Energy becomes Foodstuffs (NZ) Limited's exclusive nationwide fuel partner.

Customers will now be able to use the fuel discounts printed on their New World and PAK'nSAVE dockets at the more than 200 Z branded service stations around the country, instead of the supermarkets' previous partner, Mobil.

The partnership will also see Z Energy supplying fuel to the country's 53 New World and PAK'nSAVE branded fuel sites.

Z's General Manager of Marketing, Jane Anthony, says the supermarket fuel vouchers are an effective way for customers to save money on fuel, simply by doing their usual grocery shopping.

'Many customers have told us fuel discounts are really important, especially since the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax came into force in July and prices went up. That's why we're so pleased people who like using supermarket fuel vouchers can now come to Z.'

'Z has the country's largest network of service stations, which means customers using supermarket fuel vouchers now have more service station and fuel site locations to choose from and they get to come to a Kiwi company to save on fuel,' says Jane.

Foodstuffs (NZ) Ltd Managing Director, Steve Anderson, says the Co-operative looks forward to continuing to reward its customers with fuel discounts at its New World and PAK'nSAVE branded fuel sites and now Z service stations too.

'Our customers enjoy earning fuel discounts as they shop. By uniting with Z, another strong Kiwi brand, our customers will not only keep earning great fuel deals but will also get the chance to enjoy the wider Z retail and customer service experience around the country.'

'With Spring arriving today, and the warmer weather likely to see more Kiwis heading out on the roads exploring, we know that fuel discounts are more relevant than ever to customers.'

'New World and Z will stay part of the Fly Buys and Air New Zealand Airpoints loyalty programs, ensuring customers have a selection of loyalty programmes to choose from for earning rewards through grocery and fuel purchases,' says Steve.

Foodstuffs and Z are sharing detailed information on the change directly with customers. To find more details on the supermarket fuel voucher discounts, go to http://www.fuelup.co.nz

ENDS

Disclaimer

Z Energy Limited published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 22:51:04 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 4 779 M
EBIT 2019 331 M
Net income 2019 216 M
Debt 2019 779 M
Yield 2019 6,75%
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
P/E ratio 2020 11,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 2 876 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,95  NZD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael John Bennetts Chief Executive Officer
Peter Ward Griffiths Independent Chairman
Christopher William Day Chief Financial Officer
Alan Michael Dunn Independent Non-Executive Director
Abigail Kate Foote Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Z ENERGY LTD1 922
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD--.--%6 531
RUBIS-14.04%5 768
TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LTD13.67%2 606
SUNOCO LP-3.87%2 271
GIBSON ENERGY INC.8.20%2 212
