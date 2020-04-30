Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Z Holdings Corporation    4689   JP3933800009

Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4689)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 04/30
419 JPY   +3.46%
08:09pZ : Announcement of FY2019 Full Year & 4Q Financial Results
PU
06:33aZ : P/L Trend
PU
06:28aZ : FY2019 4Q Earnings Slides
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Z : Announcement of FY2019 Full Year & 4Q Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:09pm EDT

FY2019 Full Year & 4Q

Conference Call

Date: April 30 (Thur), 2020 at 4:30 p.m. JST
Presenters: Kentaro Kawabe, President and Representative Director, CEO
Ryosuke Sakaue, Managing Corporate Officer EVP, GCFO

Attendees: Takao Ozawa, Director, EVP, Senior Managing Corporate Officer (Supervising Commerce)
Chiaki Fujimon, EVP, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Technology Officer (GCTO)
Gen Miyazawa, EVP, Managing Corporate Officer (Supervising Media)

On-demand streaming is available at the below link.
Please click here for on-demand streaming.(external link)

*Correction to the presentation slide
We regret to inform you that there was an error in the presentation slide 'Financial index'（P.49）used in the announcement of our financial results on April 30, 2020.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused and correct the error as follows:

Matter to be corrected:
'Interest-bearing debt/Net interest-bearing debt'

Legend
(Before) Net leverage ratio
(After) Net interest-bearing debt

Earnings Release（589 KB）PDF

Earnings Slides（3 MB）PDF

P/L Trend（468 KB）PDF

Key Performance Indicator Trends（61 KB）XLSX

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Consolidated Balance Sheets)）/Quarterly（47 KB）XLSX

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Consolidated Balance Sheet) （27 KB）XLSX

Consolidated Statements of Income /Quarterly（75 KB）XLSX

Consolidated Statements of Income/Full Year（44 KB）XLSX

Disclaimer

Z Holdings Corporation published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 00:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
08:09pZ : Announcement of FY2019 Full Year & 4Q Financial Results
PU
06:33aZ : P/L Trend
PU
06:28aZ : FY2019 4Q Earnings Slides
PU
03/31ALPHABET : Google Japan defends impartiality of search results amid lockdown rum..
RE
03/30Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23SoftBank's key assets
RE
02/26ALERT : New purchases in the MarketScreener's Portfolios
02/11Investor Activism Rises in Japan -- WSJ
DJ
02/05Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION : 3rd quarter results
CO
02/05Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Slide show Q3 results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 047 B
EBIT 2020 154 B
Net income 2020 83 853 M
Finance 2020 134 B
Yield 2020 2,12%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 1 995 B
Chart Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Z Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 480,50  JPY
Last Close Price 419,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Kawabe President, CEO & Representative Director
Manabu Miyasaka Chairman
Ryosuke Sakaue Chief Financial Officer
Masatsugu Shidachi Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Chiaki Fujimon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.72%18 083
ALPHABET INC.0.21%915 964
BAIDU, INC.-21.15%34 471
NAVER CORPORATION-1.00%23 572
YANDEX-8.92%12 979
SOGOU INC.-25.05%1 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group