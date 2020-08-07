MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Z Holdings Corporation 4689 JP3933800009 Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION (4689) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/06 645 JPY +3.37% 05:49a Z : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2020, and Independent Auditor's Report（3 MB） PU 08/06 Z : Apologies for the malfunction in Yahoo! JAPAN ID information registration system of Yahoo Japan Corporation, and notice on the resolution of the incid PU 08/04 Telco SoftBank's first quarter cash flow jumps 50% as broader group retrenches RE Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Z : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2020, and Independent Auditor's Report（3 MB） 0 08/07/2020 | 05:49am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Z Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2020, and Independent Auditor's Report Z Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Thousands of U.S. Dollars Millions of Yen (Note 2(3)) As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents (Note 7) ¥ 880,100 ¥ 546,784 $ 8,086,924 Call loans in banking business (Note 29) - 20,000 - Trade and other receivables (Notes 8 and 29) 386,799 328,281 3,554,157 Inventories 20,889 18,306 191,941 Loans in credit card business (Note 29) 342,245 253,340 3,144,767 Investment securities in banking business (Notes 9 and 29) 415,809 419,551 3,820,720 Loans in banking business (Note 29) 98,752 80,942 907,396 Other financial assets (Notes 10 and 29) 264,213 191,260 2,427,758 Property and equipment (Note 11) 131,215 133,867 1,205,687 Right-of-use assets (Note 12) 106,304 - 976,789 Goodwill (Note 13) 400,034 175,301 3,675,769 Intangible assets (Note 13) 679,375 165,293 6,242,534 Investments accounted for using the equity method (Note 14) 8,567 24,510 78,719 Deferred tax assets (Note 15) 43,739 34,551 401,902 Other assets (Note 16) 155,863 37,609 1,432,169 TOTAL ASSETS ¥ 3,933,910 ¥ 2,429,601 $ 36,147,293 - 4 - (Continued) Z Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Thousands of U.S. Dollars Millions of Yen (Note 2(3)) As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Liabilities: Trade and other payables (Notes 17 and 29) ¥ 487,242 ¥ 394,545 $ 4,477,092 Customer deposits in banking business (Notes 18 and 29) 903,118 768,613 8,298,428 Interest-bearing liabilities (Notes 19 and 29) 1,086,436 215,212 9,982,872 Other financial liabilities (Note 29) 10,157 8,683 93,329 Income taxes payable 32,887 24,138 302,186 Provisions (Note 20) 28,161 30,360 258,761 Deferred tax liabilities (Note 15) 160,976 20,403 1,479,150 Other liabilities (Note 22) 177,106 57,118 1,627,363 Total liabilities 2,886,086 1,519,077 26,519,213 Equity: Equity attributable to owners of the parent: Common stock (Note 26) 237,422 8,939 2,181,585 Capital surplus (Notes 26 and 28) 212,539 (12,545) 1,952,944 Retained earnings (Note 26) 330,752 832,147 3,039,161 Treasury stock (Note 26) (17,382) (24,440) (159,716) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,216 14,190 75,493 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 771,548 818,291 7,089,479 Non-controlling interests 276,274 92,231 2,538,583 Total equity 1,047,823 910,523 9,628,071 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY ¥ 3,933,910 ¥ 2,429,601 $ 36,147,293 See notes to consolidated financial statements. - 5 - (Concluded) Z Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Thousands of U.S. Dollars Millions of Yen (Note 2(3)) Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 REVENUE (Note 32) ¥ 1,052,943 ¥ 954,714 $ 9,675,117 COST OF SALES (Note 33) 424,463 408,912 3,900,238 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (Note 33) 476,204 413,249 4,375,668 GAIN ON SALE OF INVESTMENTS IN A SUBSIDIARY (Note 34) - 7,977 - Operating income 152,276 140,528 1,399,209 OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (Note 35) 12,954 1,320 119,029 OTHER NON-OPERATING EXPENSES 3,691 1,238 33,915 (LOSS) GAIN ON SALE OF INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES (1,319) 301 (12,119) EQUITY IN LOSSES OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES (Note 14) (24,542) (17,541) (225,507) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 135,676 123,370 1,246,678 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (Note 15) 47,655 45,542 437,884 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ¥ 88,020 ¥ 77,828 $ 808,784 ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the parent ¥ 81,675 ¥ 78,677 $ 750,482 Non-controlling interests 6,345 (848) 58,301 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ¥ 88,020 ¥ 77,828 $ 808,784 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT: Basic (yen and U.S. dollars) (Note 37) ¥16.88 ¥14.74 $0.16 Diluted (yen and U.S. dollars) (Note 37) 16.88 14.74 0.16 See notes to consolidated financial statements. - 6 - Z Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Thousands of U.S. Dollars Millions of Yen (Note 2(3)) Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ¥ 88,020 ¥ 77,828 $ 808,784 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME: Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss-equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 30 and 36) (6,677) 3,746 (61,352) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 30 and 36) (1,415) 1,080 (13,001) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (Notes 30 and 36) (535) 911 (4,915) Share of other comprehensive income of associates (Notes 14 and 36) 0 (13) 0 Subtotal (1,949) 1,979 (17,908) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (8,627) 5,725 (79,270) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ¥ 79,393 ¥ 83,554 $ 729,513 ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the parent ¥ 73,822 ¥ 83,855 $ 678,323 Non-controlling interests 5,570 (301) 51,180 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ¥ 79,393 ¥ 83,554 $ 729,513 See notes to consolidated financial statements. - 7 - Z Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Millions of Yen Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Accumulated Other Common Capital Retained Treasury Comprehensive Non-controlling Stock Surplus Earnings Stock Income Total Interests Total BALANCE AT APRIL 1, 2018 ¥ 8,737 ¥ (4,602) ¥ 993,894 ¥ (1,316) ¥ 16,655 ¥ 1,013,368 ¥ 108,518 ¥ 1,121,887 Cumulative effect of adopting a new accounting standard* - - (205) - 167 (38) (20) (59) BALANCE AT APRIL 1, 2018―As restated 8,737 (4,602) 993,688 (1,316) 16,822 1,013,330 108,497 1,121,827 Profit for the year - - 78,677 - - 78,677 (848) 77,828 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 5,178 5,178 546 5,725 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 78,677 - 5,178 83,855 (301) 83,554 Issue of common stock (Note 26) 201 201 - - - 403 - 403 Payment of dividends (Note 27) - - (50,449) - - (50,449) (1,815) (52,264) Transfer of accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings - - 7,810 - (7,810) - - - Purchase of treasury stock - - - (220,704) - (220,704) - (220,704) Disposal of treasury stock - - (197,579) 197,579 - - - - Changes attributable to obtaining or losing control of subsidiaries - - - - - - 1,693 1,693 Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without losing control - (8,050) - - - (8,050) (15,872) (23,923) Others - (93) - - - (93) 29 (63) Total 201 (7,942) (240,218) (23,124) (7,810) (278,894) (15,964) (294,858) BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2019 8,939 (12,545) 832,147 (24,440) 14,190 818,291 92,231 910,523 Cumulative effect of adopting a new accounting standard (Note 3)** - - (2,466) - - (2,466) (2,997) (5,463) BALANCE AT APRIL 1, 2019―As restated 8,939 (12,545) 829,681 (24,440) 14,190 815,825 89,234 905,060 Profit for the year - - 81,675 - - 81,675 6,345 88,020 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (7,852) (7,852) (774) (8,627) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 81,675 - (7,852) 73,822 5,570 79,393 Issue of common stock (Note 26) 228,483 226,393 - - - 454,877 - 454,877 Payment of dividends (Note 27) - - (45,042) - - (45,042) (5,608) (50,650) Transfer of accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings - - (1,877) - 1,877 - - - Purchase of treasury stock - - - (526,625) - (526,625) - (526,625) Disposal of treasury stock - - (533,684) 533,684 - - - - Changes attributable to obtaining or losing control of subsidiaries - - - - - - 186,309 186,309 Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without losing control - (1,138) - - - (1,138) 777 (361) Others - (170) (0) - - (170) (9) (180) Total 228,483 225,084 (580,603) 7,058 1,877 (118,099) 181,469 63,369 BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020 ¥ 237,422 ¥212,539 ¥ 330,752 ¥ (17,382) ¥ 8,216 ¥ 771,548 ¥ 276,274 ¥ 1,047,823 - 8 - (Continued) Z Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Thousands of U.S. Dollars (Note 2(3)) Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Accumulated Other Common Capital Retained Treasury Comprehensive Non-controlling Stock Surplus Earnings Stock Income Total Interests Total BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2019 $ 82,137 $ (115,271) $ 7,646,301 $ (224,570) $ 130,386 $ 7,518,983 $ 847,477 $ 8,366,470 Cumulative effect of adopting a new accounting standard** - - (22,659) - - (22,659) (27,538) (50,197) BALANCE AT APRIL 1, 2019―As restated 82,137 (115,271) 7,623,642 (224,570) 130,386 7,496,324 819,939 8,316,273 Profit for the year - - 750,482 - - 750,482 58,301 808,784 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (72,149) (72,149) (7,112) (79,270) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 750,482 - (72,149) 678,323 51,180 729,513 Issue of common stock (Note 26) 2,099,448 2,080,244 - - - 4,179,702 - 4,179,702 Payment of dividends (Note 27) - - (413,874) - - (413,874) (51,529) (465,404) Transfer of accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings - - (17,247) - 17,247 - - - Purchase of treasury stock - - - (4,838,969) - (4,838,969) - (4,838,969) Disposal of treasury stock - - (4,903,831) 4,903,831 - - - - Changes attributable to obtaining or losing control of subsidiaries - - - - - - 1,711,926 1,711,926 Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without losing control - (10,456) - - - (10,456) 7,139 (3,317) Others - (1,562) (0) - - (1,562) (82) (1,653) Total 2,099,448 2,068,216 (5,334,953) 64,853 17,247 (1,085,169) 1,667,453 582,275 BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020 $ 2,181,585 $ 1,952,944 $ 3,039,161 $ (159,716) $ 75,493 $ 7,089,479 $ 2,538,583 $ 9,628,071 In adopting IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments," the cumulative effect of retrospective adjustments was recognized as adjustments to the beginning balance of retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income. In adopting IFRS 16 "Leases," the cumulative effect of retrospective adjustments was recognized as adjustments to the beginning balance of retained earnings. See notes to consolidated financial statements. - 9 - (Concluded) Z Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Thousands of U.S. Dollars Millions of Yen (Note 2(3)) Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Profit before tax ¥ 135,676 ¥ 123,370 $ 1,246,678 Depreciation and amortization 83,419 52,498 766,507 Equity in losses of associates and joint ventures 24,542 17,541 225,507 Decrease in call loans in banking business 20,000 58,000 183,772 Increase in trade and other receivables (31,237) (40,744) (287,025) Increase in trade and other payables 73,784 50,274 677,974 Increase in loans in credit card business (88,904) (66,719) (816,907) Increase in loans in banking business (17,980) (5,057) (165,211) Increase in customer deposits in banking business 134,504 60,559 1,235,909 Others (31,467) (40,408) (289,139) Subtotal 302,337 209,314 2,778,066 Income taxes-paid (59,058) (59,356) (542,662) Net cash generated by operating activities 243,278 149,957 2,235,394 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of investment securities in banking business (278,180) (312,802) (2,556,096) Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities in banking business 279,696 200,393 2,570,026 Purchase of other investments (41,089) (49,633) (377,552) Purchase of property and equipment (34,361) (41,771) (315,730) Purchase of intangible assets (50,765) (43,278) (466,461) Net cash outflows arising from obtaining control of subsidiaries (378,575) (6,709) (3,478,590) Others 242 41,608 2,223 Net cash used in investing activities (503,034) (212,193) (4,622,199) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net increase of short-term bank loans 503,440 2,044 4,625,930 Proceeds from long-term bank loans 21,000 1,200 192,961 Proceeds from issue of new shares 454,498 394 4,176,219 Purchase of treasury stock (526,695) (221,014) (4,839,612) Proceeds from issuance of bonds 229,217 25,000 2,106,193 Dividends paid (45,036) (50,463) (413,819) Repayments of lease liabilities (23,630) - (217,127) Others (19,382) (20,467) (178,094) Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities 593,410 (263,305) 5,452,632 FORWARD ¥ 333,654 ¥ (325,541) $ 3,065,827 - 10 - (Continued) Z Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Thousands of U.S. Dollars Millions of Yen (Note 2(3)) Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 FORWARD ¥ 333,654 ¥ (325,541) $ 3,065,827 EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (338) 515 (3,105) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS DUE TO CLASSIFICATION OF ASSETS AS HELD FOR SALE - 3,484 - NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 333,316 (321,540) 3,062,721 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR (Note 7) 546,784 868,325 5,024,202 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR (Note 7) ¥ 880,100 ¥ 546,784 $ 8,086,924 See notes to consolidated financial statements. - 11 - (Concluded) Z Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements REPORTING ENTITY

Z Holdings Corporation (formerly known as Yahoo Japan Corporation, the "Company") was incorporated and is domiciled in Japan. Shiodome Z Holdings GK is the parent company of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). The ultimate parent company of the Group is SoftBank Group Corp. ("SBG"). The registered address of the Company's head office is 1-3, Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan. The nature of the Group's principal businesses is described in "Note 6. Segment information." The Company was renamed Z Holdings Corporation on October 1, 2019. BASIS OF PREPARATION

(1) Compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards The accompanying consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). (2) Basis of Measurement These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain items, such as financial instruments, that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period, as explained in the accounting policies provided in "Note 3. Significant accounting policies." (3) Presentation Currency and Unit of Currency These consolidated financial statements have been presented in Japanese yen, which is the currency of the primary economic environment of the Company ("functional currency"). The translations of Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts are included solely for the convenience of readers and have been made at the rate of ¥108.83 to U.S.$1, the approximate rate of exchange at March 31, 2020. Such translations should not be construed as representations that the Japanese yen amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that or any other rate. The Japanese yen amounts in millions are rounded down to the nearest million, from which the translations into U.S. dollar amounts are computed. U.S. dollar amounts in thousands are also rounded down to the nearest thousand. (4) Changes in Presentation Consolidated statement of profit or loss Gain on sale of investments in associates and joint ventures, which was included in "other non-operating income" in the prior-year consolidated statement of profit or loss, has been reclassified and presented separately in the current-year consolidated statement of profit or loss due to increased materiality. Impairment losses, which were presented separately in the prior-year consolidated statement of profit or loss, have been reclassified and aggregated into "selling, general and administrative expenses" in the current-year consolidated statement of profit or loss due to decreased materiality. - 12 - Consolidated statement of cash flows Impairment losses amounting to ¥6,668 million and gain on sale of investments in a subsidiary amounting to ¥(7,977) million, which were presented separately in cash flows from operating activities in the prior-year consolidated statement of cash flows, have been reclassified and aggregated into "others" in the current-year consolidated statement of cash flows due to decreased materiality. Net cash outflows arising from obtaining control of subsidiaries amounting to ¥(6,709) million, which was included in "others" in cash flows from investing activities in the prior-year consolidated statement of cash flows, has been reclassified and presented separately in the current-year consolidated statement of cash flows due to increased materiality. Proceeds from sales and redemption of other investments amounting to ¥25,701 million and net cash inflows arising from losing control of subsidiaries amounting to ¥16,353 million, which were presented separately in cash flows from investing activities in the prior-year consolidated statement of cash flows, have been reclassified and aggregated into "others" in the current-year consolidated statement of cash flows due to decreased materiality. Net increase of short-term bank loans amounting to ¥2,044 million, proceeds from long-term bank loans amounting to ¥1,200 million, and proceeds from issue of new shares amounting to ¥394 million, which were included in "others" in cash flows from financing activities in the prior-year consolidated statement of cash flows, have been reclassified and presented separately in the current-year consolidated statement of cash flows due to increased materiality. Payments for acquisition of interests in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests amounting to ¥(19,458) million and proceeds from sale and leaseback transactions amounting to ¥11,098 million, which were presented separately in cash flows from financing activities in the prior-year consolidated statement of cash flows, have been reclassified and aggregated into "others" in the current-year consolidated statement of cash flows due to decreased materiality. (5) New or Revised Standards and Interpretations Issued but Not Yet Effective Not applicable. 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The following accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these consolidated financial statements, unless otherwise specified. (1) Basis of Consolidation Basic policy of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company ("subsidiaries"). Control is achieved when the Company has power over the investee, is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee, and has the ability to use its power to affect its returns. The Company considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether the Company controls the investee, including the size of its holding of voting rights or similar rights or contractual arrangements with the investee.

Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Company obtains control over the subsidiary and ceases when the Company loses control of the subsidiary. Comprehensive income of subsidiaries is attributed to the owners of the parent and to the non-controlling interests even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. When necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring their accounting policies into line with the Group's accounting policies. All intragroup balances and transactions and unrealized gain or loss relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full upon consolidation. 13 - Changes in the Company's ownership interests in existing subsidiaries

Changes in the Company's ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in the Company losing control over the subsidiaries are accounted for as equity transactions. The carrying amounts of the Company's interests and the non-controlling interests are adjusted to reflect the changes in their relative interests in the subsidiaries. Any difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interests are adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recognized directly in equity and attributed to owners of the parent. When the Company loses control of a subsidiary, a gain or loss is recognized in profit or loss and is calculated as the difference between (a) the aggregate of the fair value of the consideration received and the fair value of any retained interest and (b) the previous carrying amount of the assets (including goodwill), and liabilities of the subsidiary and any non-controlling interests. Any amounts previously recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income in relation to that subsidiary are reclassified to profit or loss. Business combinations

Acquisitions of businesses are accounted for using the acquisition method. The consideration transferred in a business combination is measured at fair value, which is calculated as the sum of the acquisition-date fair values of the assets transferred by the Group, liabilities incurred by the Group to the former owners of the acquiree and the equity interests issued by the Group in exchange for control of the acquiree. Acquisition-related costs are recognized in profit or loss as incurred.

At the acquisition date, the identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed are recognized at their fair value, except that: deferred tax assets and liabilities, and assets and liabilities related to employee benefit arrangements are recognized and measured in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 12 "Income Taxes" and IAS 19 "Employee Benefits," respectively; liabilities or equity instruments related to "share-based payment arrangements of the acquiree" or "share-based payment arrangements of the Group entered into to replace share-based payment arrangements of the acquiree" are measured in accordance with IFRS 2 "Share-based Payment" at the acquisition date; and assets or disposal groups that are classified as held for sale in accordance with IFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations" are measured in accordance with that standard. Goodwill arising upon a business acquisition is measured as the excess of the sum of the consideration transferred, the amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree, and the fair value of the acquirer's previously held equity interest in the acquiree (if any) over the net of the acquisition-date amounts of the identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed. The excess, if negative, is recognized immediately in profit or loss. Non-controlling interests that are present ownership interests and entitle their holders to a proportionate share of the entity's net assets in the event of liquidation may be initially measured either at fair value or at the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of the recognized amounts of the acquiree's identifiable net assets. Other types of non-controlling interests are measured at fair value, or, when applicable, on the basis specified in another standard. When a business combination is achieved in stages, the Group's previously held equity interest in the acquiree is remeasured to its acquisition-date fair value and the resulting gain or loss, if any, is recognized in profit or loss. Amounts arising from interests in the acquiree prior to the acquisition date that have previously been recognized in other comprehensive income are reclassified to profit or loss where such treatment would be appropriate if that interest were disposed of. - 14 - Goodwill

Goodwill arising on an acquisition of a business is carried at cost as established at the date of acquisition of the business less accumulated impairment losses, if any.

Each cash-generating unit to which goodwill is allocated is determined based on the unit at which the goodwill is monitored for internal management purposes, and is not larger than an operating segment before aggregation.

Goodwill is not amortized and is allocated to a cash-generating unit or group of cash-generating units. A cash-generating unit to which goodwill is allocated is tested for impairment at the same time every annual period, or more frequently when there is an indication that the cash-generating unit may be impaired. If the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit is less than its carrying amount, the impairment loss is allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the cash-generating unit and then to the other assets of the cash-generating unit pro rata based on the carrying amount of each asset in the cash-generating unit. Any impairment loss for goodwill is recognized directly in profit or loss and is not reversed in subsequent periods.

The Group's policy for goodwill arising on acquisition of an associate is described below in "5) Investments in associates and joint ventures." Investments in associates and joint ventures

An associate is an entity (a) over which the Group holds 20% or more of the voting power and has significant influence in the financial and operating policy decisions, unless it can be clearly demonstrated that this is not the case; or (b) over which the Group can exercise significant influence even if it holds less than 20% of the voting power.

A joint venture is an investee jointly controlled by the parties, including the Group, that have rights to the net assets of the investee. Joint control is the contractually agreed sharing of control of an arrangement, which exists only when significant decisions about the relevant business activities require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control.

An investment in an associate or a joint venture is accounted for using the equity method from the date on which the investee becomes an associate or a joint venture. On acquisition of the investment in an associate or a joint venture, any excess of the cost of the investment over the Group's share of the net fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities of the investee is recognized as goodwill, which is included within the carrying amount of the investment. Any excess of the Group's share of the net fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities over the cost of the investment, after reassessment, is recognized immediately in profit or loss in the period in which the investment is acquired.

Under the equity method, an investment in an associate or a joint venture is initially recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position at cost and adjusted thereafter to recognize the Group's share of the profit or loss and other comprehensive income of the associate or the joint venture. When the Group's share of losses of an associate or a joint venture exceeds the Group's interest in that associate or joint venture (which includes any long-term interests that, in substance, form part of the Group's net investment in the associate or the joint venture), the Group discontinues recognizing its share of further losses. Additional losses are recognized only to the extent that the Group has incurred legal or constructive obligations or made payments on behalf of the associate or the joint venture. - 15 - The Group discontinues the use of the equity method from the date when the investee ceases to be an associate or a joint venture, or when the investment is classified as held for sale. When the Group retains an interest in the former associate or joint venture and the retained interest is a financial asset, the Group measures the retained interest at fair value at that date and the fair value is regarded as its fair value on initial recognition in accordance with IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments." The difference between the carrying amount of the associate or the joint venture at the date the equity method was discontinued, and the fair value of any retained interest and any proceeds from disposing of a part interest in the associate or the joint venture is included in the determination of the gain or loss on disposal of the associate or the joint venture. The requirements of IFRS 9 are applied to determine whether it is necessary to recognize any impairment loss with respect to the Group's investment in an associate or a joint venture. When necessary, the entire carrying amount of the investment (including goodwill) is tested for impairment in accordance with IAS 36 "Impairment of Assets." (2) Foreign Currency Translation Transactions denominated in foreign currencies

The financial statements of each company in the Group are prepared in the respective company's functional currency. Transactions in currencies other than each company's functional currency (foreign currencies) are recognized at the rates of exchange prevailing at the dates of the transactions.

At the end of each quarter, monetary items denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the rates prevailing at that date. Non-monetary items carried at fair value that are denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the rates prevailing at the date when the fair value was determined. Exchange differences arising from translation are recognized in profit or loss in the period in which they arise, except those arising from

"2) Foreign operations." Foreign operations

For the purposes of presenting these consolidated financial statements, the assets and liabilities of the Group's foreign operations (including adjustments for goodwill and fair value arising from acquisitions) are translated into Japanese yen using exchange rates prevailing at the end of each quarter. Income and expense items are translated at the average exchange rates for each quarter period. Exchange differences arising from translating the financial statements of foreign operations are recognized in other comprehensive income and cumulative differences are included in exchange differences on translating foreign operations in accumulated other comprehensive income. These cumulative differences are reclassified from equity to profit or loss when the Company fully or partially disposes of its interest in the foreign operation. (3) Financial Instruments Recognition

Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognized when a Group entity becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instruments.

Financial assets and financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value. Transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issuance of financial assets and financial liabilities other than financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("financial assets at FVTPL") and financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss ("financial liabilities at FVTPL") are added to or deducted from the fair value of the financial assets or financial liabilities, as appropriate, on initial recognition. Transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of financial assets at FVTPL and financial liabilities at FVTPL are recognized immediately in profit or loss. 16 - Non-derivative financial assets

Non-derivative financial assets are classified as financial assets at amortized cost, debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("debt instruments at FVTOCI"), equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("equity instruments at FVTOCI"), and financial assets at FVTPL. The classification depends on the nature and purpose of the financial assets and is determined at initial recognition.

All purchases and sales of financial assets made in a regular way are recognized and derecognized on a trade date basis. Purchases and sales made in a regular way refer to acquiring or disposing of financial assets under a contract that requires the delivery of assets within a time frame established by regulation or convention in the marketplace. Financial assets at amortized cost

Financial assets are classified as financial assets at amortized cost if both of the following conditions are met: the financial asset is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by collecting contractual cash flows; and

the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Subsequent to initial recognition, financial assets at amortized cost are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method less any impairment. Interest income based on the effective interest method is recognized in profit or loss. Debt instruments at FVTOCI

Financial assets are classified as debt instruments at FVTOCI if both of the following conditions are met: the financial asset is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets; and

the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Subsequent to initial recognition, debt instruments at FVTOCI are measured at fair value and gains or losses arising from changes in fair value are recognized in other comprehensive income. Upon derecognition, previously recognized accumulated other comprehensive income is transferred to profit or loss. Exchange differences arising on monetary financial assets classified as debt instruments at FVTOCI and interest income calculated using the effective interest method relating to debt instruments at FVTOCI are recognized in profit or loss. Equity instruments at FVTOCI

The Group makes an irrevocable election at initial recognition to present in other comprehensive income, rather than in profit or loss, changes in the fair value of investments in equity instruments that are classified as investments in equity instruments at FVTOCI. Subsequent to initial recognition, investments in equity instruments at FVTOCI are measured at fair value and gains or losses arising from the changes in fair value are recognized in other comprehensive income. Fair value of equity instruments at FVTOCI is measured by using the method as discussed in "Note 30. Fair value of financial instruments (1)." 17 - The Group transfers directly accumulated gains or losses from other comprehensive income to retained earnings in the case of derecognition or significant or prolonged decline in the fair value below cost. Dividends received related to equity instruments at FVTOCI are recognized in profit or loss. Financial assets at FVTPL

Financial assets at FVTPL are classified if either of the following conditions is met: Financial assets held for trading; or

Non-derivative financial assets other than those classified as "financial assets at amortized cost," "debt instruments at FVTOCI," or "equity instruments at FVTOCI" are classified as "financial assets at FVTPL." Non-derivative financial assets acquired principally for the purpose of selling them in the near term are classified as financial assets held for trading. No financial assets have been designated as those measured at fair value through profit or loss to eliminate or significantly reduce accounting mismatches. Subsequent to initial recognition, financial assets at FVTPL are measured at fair value and gains or losses arising from changes in fair value, dividend income, and interest income are recognized in profit or loss. Fair value of financial assets at FVTPL is measured by using the method as discussed in "Note 30. Fair value of financial instruments (1)." Impairment of financial assets

Allowance for doubtful accounts is recognized for expected credit losses on financial assets at amortized cost and debt instruments at FVTOCI. The Group assesses whether credit risk on financial assets has increased significantly since initial recognition at the end of each fiscal year. If the credit risk on financial assets has not increased significantly since the initial recognition, the Group measures the allowance for doubtful accounts at an amount equal to the 12-month expected credit losses. If the credit risk on financial assets has increased significantly since the initial recognition or for credit-impaired financial assets, the Group measures the allowance for doubtful accounts at an amount equal to the lifetime expected credit losses.

Allowances for doubtful accounts for trade receivables are always measured at an amount equal to the lifetime expected credit losses. The Group measures expected credit losses in a way that reflects: an unbiased and probability-weighted amount that is determined by evaluating a range of possible outcomes;

probability-weighted amount that is determined by evaluating a range of possible outcomes; the time value of money; and

reasonable and supportable information that is available without undue cost or effort at the reporting date about past events, current conditions, and forecasts of future economic conditions. The Group shall recognize in profit or loss the amount of provision for the allowance of doubtful accounts and the amount of reversal if any event occurs that decreases the allowance for doubtful accounts. Financial assets are written off against the allowance for doubtful accounts when the Group has no reasonable expectations of recovering a financial asset in its entirety or a portion thereof. Derecognition of financial assets

The Group derecognizes a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire or the Group transfers substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset. 18 - Non-derivative financial liabilities

Non-derivative financial liabilities are classified as "financial liabilities at FVTPL" or "financial liabilities at amortized cost," and the classification is determined upon initial recognition. Subsequent to initial recognition, financial liabilities at FVTPL are measured at fair value, and gains or losses arising from changes in fair value and interest expense are recognized in profit or loss. Financial liabilities at amortized cost are measured using the effective interest method subsequent to initial recognition. The Group derecognizes financial liabilities when the Group satisfies its obligations or when the Group's obligations are discharged, canceled, or expired. Derivative financial assets and financial liabilities

Derivatives are initially recognized at fair value at the date the derivative contracts are entered into and are subsequently measured at fair value at the end of the fiscal year and at the end of each quarter. Changes in the fair value of derivatives are recognized in profit or loss immediately. Derivative financial assets are classified into "financial assets at FVTPL," and derivative financial liabilities are classified into "financial liabilities at FVTPL." Offsetting financial assets and financial liabilities

Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amounts are presented in the consolidated statement of financial position when, and only when, the Group currently has a legally enforceable right to offset the recognized amounts, and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realize the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously. (4) Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash, demand deposits and short-term investments with maturities of three months or less from the date of acquisition that are readily convertible to cash and subject to insignificant risk of change in value. (5) Inventories Inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Costs of inventories are determined primarily by using the moving-average method. Net realizable value represents the estimated selling price for inventories in the ordinary course of business less all estimated costs of completion and costs necessary to make the sale. Inventories of the Group mainly comprise merchandise. (6) Property and Equipment Property and equipment are measured on a historical cost basis under the cost model, less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Historical cost includes costs directly attributable to the acquisition of the asset and the initial estimated costs related to dismantling, removing and site restoration. Property and equipment, other than land and construction in progress, are depreciated using the straight-line method over the estimated useful life of each asset. The estimated useful lives of major property and equipment are as follows: Buildings and structures: 8-50 years Furniture and fixtures: 4-15 years Machinery and equipment: 4-15 years The depreciation methods, useful lives, and residual values of assets are reviewed at the end of each year, and any changes are applied prospectively as a change in an accounting estimate. - 19 - (7) Intangible Assets Intangible assets with finite useful lives that are acquired separately are carried at cost less accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses under the cost model. Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives that are acquired separately are carried at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Intangible assets acquired in a business combination and recognized separately from goodwill are initially recognized at their fair value at the acquisition date. Subsequent to initial recognition, intangible assets acquired in a business combination are reported at cost less accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses, on the same basis as intangible assets that are acquired separately. Expenditures for research activities are recognized as an expense in the period in which it is incurred. The amount initially recognized for internally-generated intangible assets during the development phase is the sum of the expenditures incurred from the date when the intangible asset first meets all of the capitalization criteria to the date the development is completed. Subsequent to initial recognition, internally-generated intangible assets are reported at cost less accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses, on the same basis as intangible assets that are acquired separately. Intangible assets with finite lives are amortized using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives. The estimated useful lives of major components of intangible assets are as follows: Software: Principally 5 years Customer relationships: 7-25 years Amortization methods, useful lives, and residual values of assets are reviewed at the end of each fiscal year and any changes are applied prospectively as a change in an accounting estimate. Certain trademarks that have been assessed as having indefinite useful lives are not amortized because the Group expects to continue to benefit from the trademarks as long as the related businesses continue to operate. (8) Leases For the year ended March 31, 2020 At the inception of a contract, the Group assesses whether the contract is, or contains, a lease. The Group accounts for each lease component within the contract as a lease separately from non-lease components of the contract by allocating the consideration in the contract as of the date of inception or remeasurement to each lease component on the basis of the relative stand-alone price of the lease component and the aggregate stand-alone price of the non-lease components. The Group determines the lease term as the non-cancellable period of a lease, together with both: periods covered by an option to extend the lease if the Group is reasonably certain to exercise that option; and periods covered by an option to terminate the lease if the Group is reasonably certain not to exercise that option. (As a Lessee) The Group does not apply IFRS 16 "Leases" to lease transactions of intangible assets. 20 - Right-of-use assets

At the commencement date, the Group recognize a right-of-use asset measured at cost. The cost of the right-of-use asset comprises: the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability; any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, less any lease incentives received; any initial direct costs incurred; and an estimate of costs to be incurred by the Group in dismantling and removing the underlying asset, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions. After the commencement date, the Group applies a cost model and measures the right-of-use asset at cost less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. The Group depreciates the right-of-use asset from the commencement date to the end of the useful life of the underlying asset, unless the lease transfers ownership of the underlying asset to the Group by the end of the lease term. The useful life of the right-of-use asset is determined based on the same method as applied to property and equipment. Lease liabilities

At the commencement date, the Group recognize a lease liability measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at that date. The lease payments are calculated by discounting the present value using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate is applied instead. The lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability mainly comprise: fixed payments; lease payments for the periods covered by an option to extend the lease if the Group is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and; payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising an option to terminate the lease. After the commencement date, the Group measures the lease liability at amortized cost using the effective interest method. The Group remeasures the lease liability if: there is a change in future lease payments resulting from a change in an index or a rate used to determine those payments; there is a change in the amounts expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or; there is a change in the assessment of the probability of exercising options to extend or terminate the lease. The Group recognizes the amount of the remeasurement of the lease liability as an adjustment to the right-of-use asset. However, if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset is reduced to zero and there is a further reduction in the measurement of the lease liability, the Group recognizes any remaining amount of the remeasurement in profit or loss. - 21 - For the year ended March 31, 2019 Leases are classified as finance leases whenever the terms of the lease transfer substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of assets to the lessee. All other leases are classified as operating leases. The assessment of whether an arrangement is a lease or contains a lease is made on a basis of all of the facts and circumstances at the inception of the arrangement. Finance leases (the Group as lessee)

At the inception of a lease, the Group initially recognizes finance leases as assets and the lease obligation at the amount equal to the fair value of the leased property or, if lower, at the present value of the minimum lease payments.

Subsequent to initial recognition, the accounting policy for assets held under finance leases is consistent with that of assets that are owned. Lease payments are apportioned between finance cost (other non-operating expenses) and reduction of the lease obligation so as to achieve a constant rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability.

Assets held under finance leases are depreciated over their estimated useful lives when there is reasonable certainty that ownership will be obtained by the end of the lease term. However, when there is no reasonable certainty that ownership will be obtained by the end of the lease term, assets are depreciated over the shorter of the lease term or their estimated useful lives. Operating leases (the Group as lessee) Gross operating lease payments are recognized as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. (9) Impairment of Property and Equipment, Right-of-Use Assets and Intangible Assets Other Than Goodwill At the end of each quarter, the Group reviews the carrying amounts of its property and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered an impairment loss. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss (if any). When it is not possible to estimate the recoverable amount of an individual asset, the Group estimates the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit to which the asset belongs. Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives and intangible assets not yet available for use are tested annually for impairment or whenever there is an indication that the asset may be impaired. The recoverable amount is the higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. If the recoverable amount of an asset (or cash-generating unit) is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset (or cash-generating unit) is reduced to its recoverable amount. When an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying amount of the asset (or cash-generating unit) is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, such that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognized for the asset (or cash-generating unit) in prior years. - 22 - (10) Provisions Provisions are recognized when the Group has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that the Group will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. When the effect of the time value of money is material, provisions are measured using the estimated future cash flows and discounted using a pre-tax rate reflecting the time value of money and the specific risks of the liability. Reversal of discount due to passage of time is recognized in profit or loss. Major provisions of the Group are as follows: Provision for interest repayment claims

To cover interest repayment claims for the interest rates charged in excess of the maximum rate imposed by the Interest Rate Restriction Act, the Group provides for the estimated future repayment. The amount of future interest repayment is subject to changes in business environment. Asset retirement obligations

The Group recognizes asset retirement obligations for obligations to restore leased offices to their original conditions upon termination of the lease contract. The amount and timing of future cash flows are based on the present business plans and assumptions and subject to changes depending on revised future business plans and assumptions. Provision for customer point reward programs

In anticipation of the future redemption of points granted to customers under its point reward programs, the Group recognizes a provision at the amount estimated to be redeemed by customers in the future based on historical activity. There is uncertainty regarding the extent to which such points will be redeemed. (11) Assets or Disposal Groups Classified as Held for Sale An asset (or disposal group) of which the carrying amount will be recovered principally through a sale transaction rather than through continuing use is classified as held for sale, if all the following conditions are satisfied: (a) the sale of the asset (or disposal group) within one year is probable; (b) the asset (or disposal group) is available for immediate sale; and (c) management is committed to a plan to sell the asset (or disposal group). If the Group is committed to a sale plan involving loss of control of a subsidiary and all the criteria above are met, the Group classifies all the assets and liabilities of that subsidiary as held for sale, regardless of whether the Group will retain a non-controlling interest in its former subsidiary after the sale. The Group measures an asset (or disposal group) classified as held for sale at the lower of its carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell. The Group does not depreciate property and equipment classified as held for sale and does not amortize intangible assets classified as held for sale once the classification has been made. (12) Share-Based Payments The Company has an equity-settled share option plan as an incentive plan for directors and employees. Share options are measured at the fair value of the equity instruments at the grant date. The fair value of share options is computed by using the Black-Scholes model, Monte Carlo simulation and other methods considering the terms and conditions of each share option. The fair value of share options determined at the grant date is expensed over the vesting period with a corresponding increase in equity. - 23 - At the end of each reporting period, the Company reviews estimates of the number of share options that are expected to vest, and revises them when necessary. (13) Revenue In accordance with IFRS 15, revenue is recognized upon transfer of the promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Group expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services based on the following five-step approach: Step 1: Identify the contract(s) with a customer; Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract; Step 3: Determine the transaction price; Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract; and Step 5: Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation. Consideration payable to a customer is accounted for as a reduction of the transaction price unless the payment to the customer is in exchange for a distinct good or service that the customer transfers to the Group. In addition, costs to obtain or fulfill a contract with a customer ("contract costs") that are expected to be recovered are recognized as assets. An asset that is recognized from the contract costs is amortized on a straight-line basis over the estimated period of the contract with the customer. The Group's major accounting policies for revenue recognition by business category are as follows: Commerce business

The commerce business mainly comprises (a) sales of products, (b) planning and sales of services, and (c) settlement- and finance-related services, all of which are provided via the internet, for small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. Major components of revenue are sale of goods by ASKUL Corporation ("ASKUL") and its group companies (collectively, "ASKUL Group"), e-commerce-related services such as ZOZOTOWN and YAHUOKU!, and membership services such as Yahoo! Premium. Revenue recognition is summarized as follows: Sales of Goods by ASKUL Group

ASKUL Group engages in the business of selling office-related products and other goods. ASKUL Group's major customers are small- and medium-sized companies, as well as individual users. Revenue from sales of goods is recognized when a customer obtains control of goods, that is, at the time the customer has the ability to direct the use of the goods and to obtain almost all remaining benefits from the goods. ZOZOTOWN

As a consignment agent for fashion brands who open up an online shop on ZOZOTOWN as a tenant, the Group sells their goods to individual users. Consignment fees charged to the tenants, which are determined by multiplying transaction volume by consignment percentage, are recognized as revenue when a customer obtains control of goods. YAHUOKU!

The Group provides online auction services named YAHUOKU! to individual users and corporations. System usage fees charged to sellers according to auction proceeds are recognized as revenue when auction transactions are completed. 24 - Yahoo! Premium

The Group offers Yahoo! Premium membership to individual users, through which they can enjoy a variety of membership privileges. Revenue is recognized over the period during which the membership is valid. Media business

The media business comprises (a) planning and sale of internet-basedadvertising-related services, (b) information listing services, and (c) other corporate services. Major components of revenue are paid search advertising and display advertising. Revenue recognition is summarized as follows: Paid Search Advertising

Paid search advertising is an advertising product sold to advertisers and advertising agencies as Sponsored Search. In Sponsored Search, fees are charged when users click the advertisements displayed on search results pages which are displayed according to search keywords used when users perform a search in Yahoo! JAPAN. The Group's performance obligations for paid search advertising are to provide ad management tools to the advertisers and the advertising agencies and to list advertisements according to their setting requests. Revenue from paid search advertising is recognized based on the per-click rate set by a customer when a website user clicks on paid search advertising. Display Advertising

Display advertising consists of Premium Advertising, Yahoo! Display Ad Network ("YDN"), and others. Premium Advertising is an advertising product which can offer many different kinds of ad expressions using images and videos, and is displayed in a variety of properties of Yahoo! JAPAN, such as Brand Panel and Prime Display. The main clients of Premium Advertising are media reps, and Premium Advertising is also sold to some advertising agencies. Premium Advertising is impression guaranteed advertisement and sold for a listing over a certain period. The Group's performance obligation for Premium Advertising is to list advertisements based on contracts. Revenue from Premium Advertising is recognized over the period during which advertisements are listed on websites.

YDN is an advertising product sold to advertisers and advertising agencies, for which conditions for target users are set and advertisements are distributed to Yahoo! JAPAN sites and partner sites that are browsed by users satisfying the conditions. The Group's performance obligations for YDN are to provide ad management tools to the advertisers and the advertising agencies and to list advertisements according to their setting requests. Revenue from YDN is recognized based on the per-click rate set by a customer when a website browser clicks on advertisements on contents pages. (14) Retirement Benefits The Group primarily participates in defined contribution pension plans. Defined contribution plans are post-employment benefit plans under which an employer pays fixed contributions into a separate fund and will have no legal or constructive obligation to pay further contributions. Contributions to the defined contribution plans are recognized as expenses when the related services are rendered by employees, and contributions payable are recognized as liabilities. - 25 - (15) Income Tax Income tax expense comprises current and deferred taxes, and is recognized in profit or loss, except for taxes related to business combinations and taxes related to items that are recognized in other comprehensive income or directly in equity. Current tax

Current tax is measured at the amount expected to be paid to or recovered from the taxation authorities, using the tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period. Deferred tax

Deferred tax assets are recognized for deductible temporary differences, unused tax losses, and unused tax credits to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available. Recoverability of deferred tax assets is reviewed at the end of each quarter. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognized for taxable temporary differences.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are not recognized for: temporary differences arising from the initial recognition, other than in a business combination, of assets and liabilities in a transaction that affects neither the accounting profit nor the taxable profit; taxable temporary differences arising from initial recognition of goodwill; deductible temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries and associates, where it is not probable that the temporary difference will reverse in the foreseeable future or where it is not probable that there will be sufficient taxable profits against which the temporary differences can be utilized; and taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries and associates, where the Company is able to control the reversal of the temporary difference and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period in which the asset is realized or the liability is settled, based on tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset if the Company has a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets against current tax liabilities, and income taxes are levied by the same taxation authority on the same taxable entity. (16) Treasury Stock When the Company acquires its own equity share capital ("treasury stock"), the consideration paid, including any directly attributable increment costs (net of tax), is deducted from equity. No gain or loss is recognized on the purchase, sale, or cancellation of treasury stock. The difference between the carrying amount and the consideration on sale is recognized as capital surplus. (17) Earnings per Share Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent by the weighted-average number of common stock (after adjusting for treasury stocks) outstanding for the period. - 26 - Diluted earnings per share assume full conversion of the issued potential shares having a dilutive effect, with an adjustment for profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent and the weighted-average number of common stock (after adjusting for treasury stocks) outstanding for the period. (18) Government Grants The Group recognizes government grants when there is reasonable assurance that the Group will comply with the conditions attaching to it, and that the grant will be received. Government grants related to income are recognized in profit or loss over the periods in which the Group recognizes as expenses the related costs for which the grants are intended to compensate. Government grants recognized in profit or loss are deducted from the related expense. Government grants related to assets are deducted from the carrying amount of the asset. (19) Changes in Accounting Policies Effective April 1, 2019, the Group applied IFRS 16, which revises accounting treatments of lease transactions and related disclosure requirements. Application of IFRS 16, Leases

In accordance with the transitional measures of IFRS 16, the Group has applied IFRS 16 to its leases retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying the standard recognized at the date of initial application (April 1, 2019). Therefore, the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2019 as comparative information are not restated.

IFRS 16 introduces a single accounting model, and for all leases in principle, requires recognition of a right-of-use asset that represents a lessee's right to use an underlying asset and lease liability that represents a lessee's obligation to make lease payments. Under IAS 17 "Leases," lease payments under an operating lease contract are accounted for as rent expense; however, they are accounted for as depreciation expense of the right-of-use asset and interest expense of the lease liability under IFRS 16.

In applying IFRS 16, the Group adopted a practical expedient in which it is not required to reassess whether the contract is, or contains, a lease. Accordingly, IFRS 16 is applied to contracts that were previously identified as leases, and is not applied to contracts that were not previously identified as leases under IAS 17 and International Finacial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") 4, "Determining Whether an Arrangement Contains a Lease." Therefore, the identification of a lease based on IFRS 16 is only applied to contracts entered into or revised on or after the date of initial application. The Group does not reassess sale and leaseback transactions entered into before the date of initial application to determine whether the transfer of the underlying asset satisfies the requirements in IFRS 15 to be accounted for as a sale.

In addition, the Group has adopted the following practical expedients, and the decision on whether to apply these practical expedients was made on a lease-by-lease basis: Allowing a lessee to rely on its assessment of whether leases are onerous under IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" immediately before the date of initial application as an alternative to performing an impairment review on the right-of-use assets

right-of-use assets Allowing a lessee to exclude initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application

right-of-use assets at the date of initial application Allowing a lessee to use hindsight, such as in determining the lease term if the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease

27 -

The effects of applying IFRS 16 on the Group's assets and liabilities as of the date of initial application mainly were: to increase right-of-use assets and lease liabilities included in interest-bearing liabilities by ¥85,654 million ($787,044 thousand) and ¥89,588 million ($823,192 thousand), respectively, and to decrease accrued expenses included in other liabilities by ¥3,205 million ($29,449 thousand). In addition, accumulated impairment loss of right-of-use assets and deferred tax assets increased by ¥7,735 million ($71,074 thousand) and ¥2,368 million ($21,758 thousand), respectively. This was attributable to impairment of right-of-use assets of certain lease contracts recognized at the date of application which were immediately written down because the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit to which the right-of-use assets belong was less than the carrying amount. As a result, retained earnings and non-controlling interests decreased by ¥2,466 million ($22,659 thousand) and ¥2,997 million ($27,538 thousand), respectively. Right-of-use assets are measured at either: amount of lease liabilities adjusted with prepaid and accrued lease expenses; or

carrying amount calculated assuming IFRS 16 had been adopted since the inception of the lease. Lease liabilities are measured as the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the date of initial application, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate on that date. The weighted-average incremental borrowing rate of the Group applied to the lease liabilities was 0.1%. The following table presents a reconciliation between the present value of future minimum lease payments under operating leases disclosed applying IAS 17 at the end of the previous year, which was discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate as of the date of initial application, and the lease liabilities recognized as of the date of initial application in the consolidated statement of financial position: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars (a) Undiscounted future minimum lease payments under operating leases as of March 31, 2019 ¥ 105,694 $ 971,184 Discounted present value of (a) above (3,056) (28,080) Discounted future minimum lease payments under operating leases as of April 1, 2019 102,637 943,094 Leases previously classified as finance leases 14,595 134,108 Adjustments due to revision of lease term 5,580 51,272 Adjustments due to contracts before the commencement date of the lease (27,875) (256,133) Other adjustments (5,350) (49,159) Lease liabilities as of April 1, 2019 ¥ 89,588 $ 823,192 Significant accounting policies changed by applying new accounting standards and interpretations

For the significant accounting policies changed by applying IFRS 16, please refer to "(8) Leases" in "Note 3. Significant accounting policies." 4. USE OF ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS In preparing consolidated financial statements under IFRSs, management makes judgments, estimates, and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and carrying amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue, and expenses. Actual results in the future may differ from those estimates or assumptions. Estimates and underlying assumptions are continuously reviewed. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised as well as in the future periods. 28 - The following is the critical judgment that has been made in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies and that has the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the consolidated financial statements: • Determination of scope of subsidiaries and associates ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (1)") The following are the key assumptions concerning the future, and other key sources of estimating uncertainty at the end of the reporting period, that may have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the current and next financial year: Fair value measurement of assets acquired and liabilities assumed through business combinations ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (1)" and "Note 5. Business combinations")

Estimates regarding impairment of property and equipment, right-of-use assets, goodwill and intangible assets ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (1) and (9)" and "Note 13. Goodwill and intangible assets")

right-of-use assets, goodwill and intangible assets ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (1) and (9)" and "Note 13. Goodwill and intangible assets") Estimates regarding impairment of investments in associates ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (1)")

Fair value measurement of financial assets and liabilities ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (3)" and "Note 30. Fair value of financial instruments")

Estimates regarding impairment of financial assets measured at amortized cost, debt instruments measured at FVTOCI, and committed lines of cash advances ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (3)")

Estimates of useful life and residual value of property and equipment, right-of-use assets, and intangible assets ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (6), (7) and (8)")

right-of-use assets, and intangible assets ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (6), (7) and (8)") Judgments and estimates regarding recognition and measurement of provisions ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (10)" and "Note 20. Provisions")

Fair value of share options ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (12)" and "Note 28. Share-based payments")

Share-based payments") Judgments and estimates regarding recognition and measurement of revenue ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (13)" and "Note 32. Revenue")

Recoverability of deferred tax assets ("Note 3. Significant accounting policies (15)" and "Note 15. Income taxes") The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has caused the sharp shrinkage in economic activities and the deterioration in the economic environment; however, the impact on the Group's operating results for the year ended March 31, 2020 was not significant. The extent and length of the COVID-19 epidemic cannot be reasonably estimable at this moment. If the epidemic takes more time to converge than expected, it will affect the Group's future profitability and cash flows and bring uncertainties in the estimates. In such situations, impairment of goodwill, property and equipment, right-of-use assets, and intangible assets, fair values of investments, and estimated credit losses of receivables are measured at amounts reasonably estimated based on information and fact available at the time of preparing the consolidated financial statements considering the effects, risks, and uncertainties that are attributable to the length of the COVID-19 epidemic. Actual results may differ from the estimated amounts that reflect the best available estimates due to future uncertainties. - 29 - 5. BUSINESS COMBINATIONS For the Year Ended March 31, 2020 ZOZO, Inc. Outline of business combination

With the aim of strengthening its fashion e-commerce category in order to further expand its e-commerce business, the Company conducted a tender offer for the common shares of ZOZO, Inc. ("ZOZO"), as resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on September 12, 2019. This tender offer was completed on November 13, 2019, and the Company acquired ZOZO's 152,952,900 common shares for ¥400,736 million ($3,682,219 thousand) in cash. As a result, the Company's voting rights of ZOZO became 50.1% and ZOZO became a subsidiary of the Company. The Company made a borrowing of ¥400,000 million ($3,675,457 thousand) in order to procure part of the fund necessary for this business combination. For details, please refer to "Note 19. Interest-bearing liabilities." Outline of acquiree Company name: ZOZO, Inc. Businesses: Planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website "ZOZOTOWN" Planning and development of the private brand "ZOZO" Customer support and operation of a logistics center "ZOZOBASE" Acquisition date November 13, 2019 Fair value of consideration, acquired assets and assumed liabilities, and non-controlling interests and goodwill, as of the acquisition date Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Fair value of consideration-Cash ¥ 400,736 $ 3,682,219 Total ¥ 400,736 $ 3,682,219 Fair value of acquired assets and assumed liabilities: Assets: Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 22,875 $ 210,190 Trade and other receivables 30,442 279,720 Property and equipment 8,609 79,105 Intangible assets (Note 2) 503,017 4,622,043 Others 42,533 390,820 Total assets 607,479 5,581,907 Liabilities: Trade and other payables (28,362) (260,608) Interest-bearing liabilities (42,589) (391,335) Others (162,951) (1,497,298) Total liabilities (233,902) (2,149,241) Net assets 373,576 3,432,656 Non-controlling interests (Note 3) (185,750) (1,706,790) Goodwill (Note 4) 212,910 1,956,353 Total ¥ 400,736 $ 3,682,219 - 30 - Notes: 1. Adjustments of provisional amounts The consideration was allocated to acquired assets and assumed liabilities based on their fair values as of the acquisition date. During the fourth quarter of the year ended March 31, 2020, the allocation was completed and no adjustments were made to the provisional amounts. 2. Intangible assets Intangible assets include ¥502,199 million ($4,614,527 thousand) of identifiable assets. The estimated useful lives of customer base are from 18 to 25 years. Trademarks are classified as intangible assets with indefinite useful lives. Intangible assets acquired in a business combination are measured based on assumptions including expected future cash flows, discount rates, diminishing rate of the number of existing customers, future revenue to be generated from the trademarks, and royalty rates. The details are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Customer base ¥ 322,070 $ 2,959,386 Trademarks 178,720 1,642,194 Others 1,409 12,946 Total ¥ 502,199 $ 4,614,527 Non-controlling interests

Non-controlling interests were measured at the proportionate interests in the identifiable net assets of the acquiree. Goodwill

Goodwill reflects excess earning power expected from the future business development and the synergy of the Group and the acquiree. Revenue and profit of the acquiree on and after the acquisition date

The amounts of ZOZO's revenue and profit on and after the acquisition date, which were recorded in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ended March 31, 2020, were ¥57,462 million ($527,997 thousand) and ¥5,773 million ($53,046 thousand), respectively. In addition, the above profit includes amortization expenses, which were related to intangible assets recognized at the acquisition date, and others. Pro forma Information (Unaudited) Pro forma consolidated revenue and pro forma profit for the year ended March 31, 2020, assuming that the business combinations were completed as of April 1, 2019, would have been ¥1,120,023 million ($10,291,491 thousand) and ¥90,350 million ($830,193 thousand), respectively. Amortization expenses of intangible assets newly recognized on the date of acquiring control and others had been reflected in the pro forma information above. For the Year Ended March 31, 2019 No significant business combinations occurred in the year ended March 31, 2019. - 31 - 6. SEGMENT INFORMATION (1) Reportable Segments The Group's reportable segments are components of the Group for which discrete financial information is available, and whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance. The Group has two reportable segments, namely, the (1) commerce business and (2) media business. The commerce business segment mainly comprises (1) sales of products, (2) planning and sales of services, and (3) settlement- and finance-related services, all of which are provided via the internet, for small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The media business segment comprises (1) planning and sale of internet-basedadvertising-related services, (2) information listing services, and (3) other corporate services. Other business consists of operating segments that are not included in the reportable segments and includes cloud-related services. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Group's accounting policies described in "Note 3. Significant accounting policies." Segment income is computed based on operating income with certain adjustments for corporate expenses not allocable to a reportable segment. Corporate expenses consist primarily of general and administrative expenses that are not attributable to reportable segments. Intersegment sales are based on prevailing market prices. Segment information of the Group as of and for the year ended March 31, 2020, is as follows: Millions of Yen Reportable Segments Commerce Media Other Business Business Total Business Reconciliation Consolidated Revenue: Sales to customers ¥ 740,466 ¥ 307,672 ¥ 1,048,139 ¥ 4,804 - ¥ 1,052,943 Intersegment sales 2,266 1,000 3,266 3,199 ¥ (6,466) - Total sales ¥ 742,732 ¥ 308,673 ¥ 1,051,405 ¥ 8,004 ¥ (6,466) ¥ 1,052,943 Segment income (loss) ¥ 80,739 ¥ 154,388 ¥ 235,128 ¥ (4,668) ¥ (78,184) ¥ 152,276 Other non-operating income 12,954 Other non-operating expenses (3,691) Loss on sale of investments in associates and joint ventures (1,319) Equity in losses of associates and joint ventures (24,542) Profit before tax ¥ 135,676 Others-Depreciation and amortization (Note) ¥ 45,584 ¥ 4,213 ¥ 49,798 ¥ 2,233 ¥ 31,387 ¥ 83,419 - 32 - Thousands of U.S. Dollars Reportable Segments Commerce Media Other Business Business Total Business Reconciliation Consolidated Revenue: Sales to customers $ 6,803,877 $ 2,827,088 $ 9,630,974 $ 44,142 - $ 9,675,117 Intersegment sales 20,821 9,188 30,010 29,394 $ (59,413) - Total sales $ 6,824,699 $ 2,836,285 $ 9,660,985 $ 73,545 $ (59,413) $ 9,675,117 Segment income (loss) $ 741,881 $ 1,418,616 $ 2,160,507 $ (42,892) $ (718,404) $ 1,399,209 Other non-operating income 119,029 Other non-operating expenses (33,915) Loss on sale of investments in associates and joint ventures (12,119) Equity in losses of associates and joint ventures (225,507) Profit before tax $ 1,246,678 Others-Depreciation and amortization (Note) $ 418,855 $ 38,711 $ 457,576 $ 20,518 $ 288,403 $ 766,507 Note: Amounts herein include depreciation of right-of-use assets from the application of IFRS 16. Segment information of the Group as of and for the year ended March 31, 2019, is as follows: Millions of Yen Reportable Segments Commerce Media Other Business Business Total Business Reconciliation Consolidated Revenue: Sales to customers ¥ 646,443 ¥ 301,880 ¥ 948,323 ¥ 6,390 - ¥ 954,714 Intersegment sales 3,189 1,591 4,781 3,518 ¥ (8,299) - Total sales ¥ 649,632 ¥ 303,472 ¥ 953,104 ¥ 9,908 ¥ (8,299) ¥ 954,714 Segment income (Note) ¥ 55,795 ¥ 141,018 ¥ 196,814 ¥ 10,225 ¥ (66,511) ¥ 140,528 Other non-operating income 1,320 Other non-operating expenses (1,238) Gain on sale of investments in associates and joint ventures 301 Equity in losses of associates and joint ventures (17,541) Profit before tax ¥ 123,370 Others-Depreciation and amortization ¥ 26,570 ¥ 4,328 ¥ 30,898 ¥ 1,790 ¥ 19,809 ¥ 52,498 Note: Other business includes ¥7,977 million of gain on sale of investments in a subsidiary. (Please refer to "Note 34. Gain on sale of investments in a subsidiary.") - 33 - (2) Sales to Customers, by Services and Major Goods Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Advertising ¥ 341,045 ¥ 323,850 $ 3,133,740 Business 481,713 414,272 4,426,288 Personal 228,195 215,088 2,096,802 Others 1,988 1,503 18,267 Total ¥ 1,052,943 ¥ 954,714 $ 9,675,117 The natures of major services are as follows: Advertising • Paid search, display and other advertising-related services Business • YAHUOKU!, Yahoo! Shopping, ZOZOTOWN, and other e-commerce related services • Sale of goods such as ASKUL Personal • YAHUOKU! and other e-commerce related services Yahoo! Premium and other membership services

Sale of goods such as LOHACO

Credit card and other settlement- and finance-related services 7. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS The components of cash and cash equivalents are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Cash and demand deposits ¥ 839,597 ¥ 508,280 $ 7,714,756 Time deposits (maturities of three months or less) 30,504 31,504 280,290 Others 9,999 6,999 91,877 Total ¥ 880,100 ¥ 546,784 $ 8,086,924 Note: The banking subsidiary is required to deposit certain amounts, which are determined by a fixed ratio against the deposits it receives ("the legal reserve requirement"), in the Bank of Japan in accordance with the Act on Reserve Requirement System in Japan. As of March 31, 2020 and 2019, cash and cash equivalents include deposits at the Bank of Japan of ¥311,897 million ($2,865,910 thousand) and ¥237,018 million, respectively, which are more than the legal reserve requirement. - 34 - 8. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES The components of trade and other receivables are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Trade receivables ¥ 155,626 ¥ 128,083 $ 1,429,991 Foreign exchange dealings cash- deposits with trust banks 97,188 101,394 893,025 Other receivables 78,990 40,850 725,810 Others 54,993 57,951 505,311 Total ¥ 386,799 ¥ 328,281 $ 3,554,157 9. INVESTMENT SECURITIES IN BANKING BUSINESS The components of investment securities in banking business are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Debt securities ¥ 269,543 ¥ 279,622 $ 2,476,734 Trust beneficiary rights 140,731 130,115 1,293,126 Others 5,534 9,813 50,849 Total ¥ 415,809 ¥ 419,551 $ 3,820,720 Note: Certain investment securities are pledged as collateral for financing and exchange settlement by the banking subsidiary. The carrying amount of such investment securities in banking business as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 were ¥47,830 million ($439,492 thousand) and ¥61,595 million, respectively. 10. OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS The components of other financial assets are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Deposits in the central clearing house (Note) ¥ 115,273 ¥ 77,654 $ 1,059,202 Equity securities 77,342 50,609 710,668 Derivative financial assets 28,270 19,449 259,762 Deposits paid 21,837 18,129 200,652 Others 21,488 25,416 197,445 Total ¥ 264,213 ¥ 191,260 $ 2,427,758 Note: This item represents cash pledged to the central clearing house as collateral for financing and exchange settlement by the banking subsidiary. - 35 - 11. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Changes in carrying amounts of property and equipment, acquisition costs, and accumulated depreciation and impairment losses are as follows: Carrying Amounts Millions of Yen Buildings and Furniture and Machinery and Construction Structures Fixtures Equipment Land in Progress Others Total As of April 1, 2018 ¥ 31,912 ¥ 53,940 ¥ 30,167 ¥ 3,260 ¥ 2,796 ¥1,865 ¥ 123,943 Purchase 2,748 24,074 1,415 ― 10,626 1,586 40,451 Business combinations 13 1 ― ― ― ― 15 Disposals (23) (822) (502) ― (0) (139) (1,488) Depreciation (3,813) (17,441) (4,666) ― ― (678) (26,601) Impairment losses (538) (392) (1,841) ― ― ― (2,772) Transfer of accounts 3,151 636 1,253 ― (5,066) ― (24) Others 46 172 (0) 18 36 69 344 As of March 31, 2019 33,497 60,169 25,824 3,279 8,392 2,703 133,867 Effect of adopting a new accounting standard (Note 1) ― (111) (13,780) ― ― ― (13,892) Purchase 2,282 23,006 2,209 ― 3,734 1,677 32,911 Business combinations (Note 2) 2,764 4,022 5 ― 1,870 ― 8,663 Disposals (171) (1,185) (26) (7) (176) (174) (1,742) Depreciation (4,706) (19,805) (2,444) ― ― (1,025) (27,982) Impairment losses (116) (27) (156) ― ― (22) (322) Transfer of accounts 6,498 1,248 768 ― (8,555) 18 (21) Others (37) (71) (0) (8) (146) (2) (265) As of March 31, 2020 ¥ 40,012 ¥ 67,246 ¥ 12,400 ¥ 3,263 ¥ 5,118 ¥3,174 ¥ 131,215 Thousands of U.S. Dollars Buildings and Furniture and Machinery and Construction Structures Fixtures Equipment Land in Progress Others Total As of March 31, 2019 $ 307,791 $ 552,871 $ 237,287 $ 30,129 $ 77,111 $ 24,836 $ 1,230,056 Effect of adopting a new accounting standard (Note 1) ― (1,019) (126,619) ― ― ― (127,648) Purchase 20,968 211,393 20,297 ― 34,310 15,409 302,407 Business combinations (Note 2) 25,397 36,956 45 ― 17,182 ― 79,601 Disposals (1,571) (10,888) (238) (64) (1,617) (1,598) (16,006) Depreciation (43,241) (181,981) (22,457) ― ― (9,418) (257,116) Impairment losses (1,065) (248) (1,433) ― ― (202) (2,958) Transfer of accounts 59,707 11,467 7,056 ― (78,608) 165 (192) Others (339) (652) (0) (73) (1,341) (18) (2,434) As of March 31, 2020 $ 367,655 $ 617,899 $ 113,939 $ 29,982 $ 47,027 $ 29,164 $ 1,205,687 Notes: 1. In applying IFRS 16, assets related to finance leases as a lessee, which were included in property and equipment, were reclassified to right-of-use assets. For details of right-of-use assets, please refer to "Note 12. Right-of-use assets." 2. Please refer to "Note 5. Business combinations." - 36 - Acquisition Costs Millions of Yen Buildings and Furniture and Machinery and Construction Structures Fixtures Equipment Land in Progress Others Total As of April 1, 2018 ¥ 44,038 ¥ 101,529 ¥ 42,624 ¥3,260 ¥2,796 ¥2,720 ¥ 196,970 As of March 31, 2019 49,807 115,679 43,769 3,279 8,392 3,356 224,284 As of March 31, 2020 62,400 137,464 29,522 3,263 5,118 4,204 241,973 Thousands of U.S. Dollars Buildings and Furniture and Machinery and Construction Structures Fixtures Equipment Land in Progress Others Total As of March 31, 2020 $ 573,371 $ 1,263,107 $ 271,267 $ 29,982 $ 47,027 $ 38,629 $ 2,223,403 Accumulated Depreciation and Impairment Losses Millions of Yen Buildings and Furniture and Machinery and Construction Structures Fixtures Equipment Land in Progress Others Total As of April 1, 2018 ¥ (12,126) ¥ (47,589) ¥ (12,456) - - ¥ (855) ¥ (73,027) As of March 31, 2019 (16,309) (55,510) (17,944) - - (652) (90,416) As of March 31, 2020 (22,387) (70,218) (17,122) - - (1,029) (110,758) Thousands of U.S. Dollars Buildings and Furniture and Machinery and Construction Structures Fixtures Equipment Land in Progress Others Total As of March 31, 2020 $ (205,706) $ (645,208) $ (157,327) - - $ (9,455) $ (1,017,715) 12. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS Changes in carrying amounts of right-of-use assets, acquisition costs, and accumulated depreciation and impairment losses are as follows: Carrying Amounts Millions of Yen Data Office Logistics Centers Spaces Warehouses Others Total As of April 1, 2019 ¥2,148 ¥ 27,932 ¥ 47,746 ¥91 ¥ 77,919 Purchase 1,192 3,440 25,620 - 30,254 Business combinations - 510 20,453 - 20,964 Depreciation (673) (9,605) (10,894) (31) (21,205) Impairment losses - - (1,561) - (1,561) Others (197) 130 - - (66) As of March 31, 2020 ¥2,471 ¥ 22,409 ¥ 81,364 ¥59 ¥ 106,304 Thousands of U.S. Dollars Data Office Logistics Centers Spaces Warehouses Others Total As of April 1, 2019 $ 19,737 $ 256,657 $ 438,720 $ 836 $ 715,969 Purchase 10,952 31,608 235,413 - 277,993 Business combinations - 4,686 187,935 - 192,630 Depreciation (6,183) (88,256) (100,101) (284) (194,845) Impairment losses - - (14,343) - (14,343) Others (1,810) 1,194 - - (606) As of March 31, 2020 $ 22,705 $ 205,908 $ 747,624 $ 542 $ 976,789 - 37 - Acquisition Costs Millions of Yen Data Office Logistics Centers Spaces Warehouses Others Total As of April 1, 2019 ¥2,148 ¥ 27,972 ¥ 58,542 ¥91 ¥ 88,754 As of March 31, 2020 2,941 32,031 104,075 91 139,140 Thousands of U.S. Dollars Data Office Logistics Centers Spaces Warehouses Others Total As of April 1, 2019 $ 19,737 $ 257,024 $ 537,921 $ 836 $ 815,528 As of March 31, 2020 27,023 294,321 956,308 836 1,278,507 Accumulated Depreciation and Impairment Losses Millions of Yen Data Office Logistics Centers Spaces Warehouses Others Total As of April 1, 2019 - ¥ (39) ¥ (10,796) - ¥ (10,835) As of March 31, 2020 ¥ (470) (9,622) (22,711) ¥ (31) (32,835) Thousands of U.S. Dollars Data Office Logistics Centers Spaces Warehouses Others Total As of April 1, 2019 - $ (358) $ (99,200) - $ (99,558) As of March 31, 2020 $ (4,318) (88,413) (208,683) $ (284) (301,709) 13. GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS Changes in carrying amounts of goodwill and intangible assets, acquisition costs, and accumulated amortization and impairment losses are as follows: Carrying Amounts Millions of Yen Intangible Assets with Indefinite Intangible Assets with Definite Useful Lives Total Useful Lives Customer Intangible Goodwill Trademarks Software Relationships Others Assets As of April 1, 2018 ¥ 162,015 ¥ 30,250 ¥ 68,725 ¥ 53,087 ¥ 15,049 ¥ 167,112 Cumulative effect of accounting change (Note 1) - - - - (13,271) (13,271) Purchase - - 14,870 - 30 14,900 Internal development - - 28,523 - - 28,523 Business combinations 13,286 - - - 2 2 Disposals - - (2,832) - (89) (2,921) Amortization - - (18,963) (6,152) (277) (25,394) Impairment losses - - (1,379) (2,379) - (3,758) Others - - 114 - (12) 101 As of March 31, 2019 175,301 30,250 89,057 44,555 1,431 165,293 Purchase - - 15,716 - 4 15,720 Internal development - - 34,891 - - 34,891 Business combinations (Note 2) 224,994 178,720 1,897 322,864 367 503,848 Disposals (261) - (3,941) - (1) (3,943) Amortization - - (22,837) (10,959) (224) (34,021) Impairment losses - - (1,635) (680) (14) (2,330) Others - - (73) - (11) (84) As of March 31, 2020 ¥ 400,034 ¥ 208,970 ¥ 113,076 ¥ 355,779 ¥ 1,550 ¥ 679,375 - 38 - Thousands of U.S. Dollars Intangible Assets with Indefinite Intangible Assets with Definite Useful Lives Total Useful Lives Customer Intangible Goodwill Trademarks Software Relationships Others Assets As of March 31, 2019 $ 1,610,778 $ 277,956 $ 818,312 $ 409,399 $ 13,148 $ 1,518,818 Purchase - - 144,408 - 36 144,445 Internal development - - 320,600 - - 320,600 Business combinations (Note 2) 2,067,389 1,642,194 17,430 2,966,681 3,372 4,629,679 Disposals (2,398) - (36,212) - (9) (36,230) Amortization - - (209,841) (100,698) (2,058) (312,606) Impairment losses - - (15,023) (6,248) (128) (21,409) Others - - (670) - (101) (771) As of March 31, 2020 $ 3,675,769 $ 1,920,150 $ 1,039,014 $ 3,269,126 $ 14,242 $ 6,242,534 Notes: 1. In applying IFRS 15, certain costs to obtain a contract with a customer that were expected to be recovered, which were recognized as intangible assets, were reclassified to "contract costs" as assets. 2. Please refer to "Note 5. Business combinations." Acquisition Costs Millions of Yen Intangible Assets with Indefinite Intangible Assets with Definite Useful Lives Total Useful Lives Customer Intangible Goodwill Trademarks Software Relationships Others Assets As of April 1, 2018 ¥ 162,015 ¥ 30,250 ¥ 144,097 ¥ 70,567 ¥ 18,395 ¥ 263,310 As of March 31, 2019 175,301 30,250 178,892 70,567 3,324 283,034 As of March 31, 2020 400,034 208,970 219,591 390,431 3,714 822,706 Thousands of U.S. Dollars Intangible Assets with Indefinite Intangible Assets with Definite Useful Lives Total Useful Lives Customer Intangible Goodwill Trademarks Software Relationships Others Assets As of March 31, 2020 $ 3,675,769 $ 1,920,150 $ 2,017,743 $ 3,587,531 $ 34,126 $ 7,559,551 Accumulated Amortization and Impairment Losses Millions of Yen Intangible Assets with Indefinite Intangible Assets with Definite Useful Lives Total Useful Lives Customer Intangible Goodwill Trademarks Software Relationships Others Assets As of April 1, 2018 - - ¥ (75,372) ¥ (17,479) ¥ (3,345) ¥ (96,198) As of March 31, 2019 - - (89,835) (26,011) (1,893) (117,740) As of March 31, 2020 - - (106,515) (34,652) (2,163) (143,330) Thousands of U.S. Dollars Intangible Assets with Indefinite Intangible Assets with Definite Useful Lives Total Useful Lives Customer Intangible Goodwill Trademarks Software Relationships Others Assets As of March 31, 2020 - - $ (978,728) $ (318,404) $ (19,875) $ (1,317,008) - 39 - Certain trademarks that have been assessed as having indefinite useful lives are not amortized because the Group expects to continue to benefit from the trademarks as long as the related businesses continue to operate. Customer relationships represent probable expected future economic benefits attributable to the existing customers of the acquiree at the time of the business combination. Amortization expenses are included in "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Research and development costs charged to income for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were ¥922 million ($8,471 thousand) and ¥1,015 million, respectively. The carrying amounts of internally-generated intangible assets related to software as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 were ¥60,365 million ($554,672 thousand) and ¥45,712 million, respectively. Significant goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives of the Group are allocated to the following groups of cash-generating units: Goodwill Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, Cash-Generating Unit 2020 2019 2020 Reportable segment: Commerce business Shopping (Note 1) ¥ 272,828 ¥ 60,180 $ 2,506,919 Ikyu 72,044 72,044 661,986 Finance-related (Note 2) 19,004 16,437 174,620 Others 2,447 2,447 22,484 Media business Marketing solutions 33,708 24,191 309,730 Total ¥ 400,034 ¥ 175,301 $ 3,675,769 Notes: 1. Please refer to "Note 5. Business combinations." 2. This cash-generating unit was named "Settlement- and finance-related" in the previous year; however, the name of the cash generating unit was changed to "Finance-related" in the current year as the settlement-related part of the cash generating unit has been allocated to "Shopping" and "Others." Intangible Assets with Indefinite Useful Lives Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, Cash-Generating Unit 2020 2019 2020 Reportable segment: Commerce business Shopping ¥ 198,850 ¥ 20,130 $ 1,827,161 Ikyu 10,120 10,120 92,989 Total ¥ 208,970 ¥ 30,250 $ 1,920,150 Note: Please refer to "Note 5. Business combinations." - 40 - In testing goodwill and intangible assets with indefinite useful lives for impairment, the recoverable amount is determined based on its value in use. Value in use is determined by discounting the estimated future cash flows to their present value based on the business plan and growth rate approved by management. Business plans are prepared based on external and internal information, which reflect management's assessment of future trends in the industry and past data, and generally do not exceed five years. The perpetual growth rate is determined considering the long-term average growth rate of the market or country to which the cash-generating unit belongs. The perpetual growth rates used for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively. The pretax discount rates used in measurement of value in use for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were 7.8%-10.2% and 9.1%-12.0%, respectively. In shopping business, based on the assumption that the pretax discount rates increased by 2% or the perpetual growth rate decreased by 3%, the recoverable amount may be equal to the carrying amount. For the cash-generating units other than those described above, as value in use sufficiently exceeds the carrying values of cash generating units, the Company determined that the recoverable amount is unlikely to decrease below the carrying value, even if major assumptions such as the discount rate and the perpetual growth rate used in the impairment test change to a reasonably foreseeable extent. In measuring value in use, uncertainties in the estimates of future cash flows are reflected in the business plans. As to Ikyu business, in response to the declaration of a state of emergency to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic announced by the Japanese government on April 7, 2020, some hotel facilities, restaurants, and other eating and drinking places that have contractual relationships with the Group have shut down or shut early. If the degree of future uncertainties increases due to delay of convergence of the epidemic or other factors, actual results may differ from the estimates. 14. DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS IN OTHER ENTITIES (1) Subsidiaries The Company's major subsidiaries as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows: Ownership Percentage of Voting Rights (%) As of March 31 Name of Subsidiary Location 2020 2019 Yahoo Japan Corporation Tokyo 100.0 - Z Financial Corporation Tokyo 100.0 - ValueCommerce Co., Ltd. Tokyo 52.0 52.0 YJFX, Inc. Tokyo 100.0 100.0 (100.0) YJ Card Corporation Fukuoka 100.0 100.0 (100.0) ASKUL Corporation (Note 2) Tokyo 45.1 45.1 Ikyu Corporation Tokyo 100.0 100.0 eBOOK Initiative Japan Co., Ltd. (Note 3) Tokyo 43.5 43.6 (43.5) The Japan Net Bank, Limited (Note 4) Tokyo 46.6 46.6 (46.6) ZOZO, Inc. Chiba 50.1 - - 41 - Notes: 1. Figures in parentheses in ownership percentage of voting rights indicate indirect ownership percentage included in the total. The Company does not have a majority of the voting rights; however, the Company determined that it has the practical ability to direct the relevant activities unilaterally and therefore has control over ASKUL and accounts for ASKUL as a subsidiary after considering all facts and circumstances, including the widely-dispersed holdings of voting rights among shareholders and the voting patterns at previous ASKUL shareholders meetings. The Company does not have a majority of the voting rights of eBOOK Initiative Japan Co., Ltd. ("eBOOK"); however, the Company determined that it has the practical ability to direct the relevant activities unilaterally and therefore has control over eBOOK and accounts for eBOOK as a subsidiary because the Company's officers and employees comprise the majority of the Board of Directors of eBOOK. The Company does not have a majority of the voting rights of The Japan Net Bank, Limited ("JNB"); however, the Company determined that it has the practical ability to direct the relevant activities unilaterally and therefore has control over JNB and accounts for JNB as a subsidiary because the Company's officers and employees comprise the majority of the Board of Directors of JNB. (2) Summarized Consolidated Financial Information and Other Information on Subsidiaries with Significant Non-controlling Interests ASKUL Group (ASKUL and its subsidiaries) (a) General information Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Proportion of ownership interests held by the non-controlling interests (%) 54.9 54.9 Accumulated non-controlling interests of ASKUL Group ¥ 46,657 ¥ 48,887 $ 428,714 Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Profit (loss) allocated to the non-controlling interests of ASKUL Group ¥1,578 ¥ (1,708) $ 14,499 - 42 - (b) Summarized consolidated financial information Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Assets ¥ 277,406 ¥ 229,602 $ 2,548,984 Liabilities 199,183 142,742 1,830,221 Equity 78,222 86,859 718,754 Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Revenue ¥ 399,203 ¥ 385,566 $ 3,668,133 Profit (loss) for the year 2,355 (3,632) 21,639 Comprehensive income (loss) 2,356 (3,631) 21,648 Note: Dividends paid by ASKUL to the non-controlling interests for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were ¥1,035 million ($9,510 thousand) and ¥1,007 million, respectively. Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities-net ¥ 23,153 ¥ 12,734 $ 212,744 Cash flows from investing activities-net (4,999) (5,527) (45,934) Cash flows from financing activities-net (13,247) 1,701 (121,721) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3) (4) (27) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents ¥ 4,903 ¥ 8,904 $ 45,051 JNB (a) General information Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Proportion of ownership interests held by the non-controlling interests (%) 53.4 53.4 Accumulated non-controlling interests of JNB ¥ 30,509 ¥ 31,139 $ 280,336 - 43 - Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Profit allocated to the non-controlling interests of JNB ¥ 350 ¥ 475 $3,216 (b) Summarized consolidated financial information Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Assets ¥ 999,524 ¥ 883,244 $ 9,184,269 Liabilities 942,412 824,951 8,659,487 Equity 57,112 58,292 524,781 Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Revenue ¥ 25,922 ¥ 22,884 $ 238,187 Profit for the year 656 774 6,027 Comprehensive (loss) income (1,079) 1,849 (9,914) Note: Dividends paid by JNB to non-controlling interests for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, were ¥178 million ($1,635 thousand) and ¥364 million, respectively. Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities-net ¥ 85,591 ¥ 73,361 $ 786,465 Cash flows from investing activities-net (11,421) (114,873) (104,943) Cash flows from financing activities-net (334) (7,613) (3,069) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 15 (19) 137 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents ¥ 73,850 ¥ (49,144) $ 678,581 - 44 - ZOZO Group (ZOZO and its subsidiaries) (a) General information As of March 31, 2020 Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Proportion of ownership interests held by the non-controlling interests (%) 49.9 Accumulated non-controlling interests of ZOZO Group ¥ 188,603 $ 1,733,005 Year Ended March 31, 2020 Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Profit allocated to the non-controlling interests of ZOZO Group ¥2,880 $ 26,463 (b) Summarized consolidated financial information As of March 31, 2020 Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Assets ¥ 608,808 $ 5,594,119 Liabilities 225,721 2,074,069 Equity 383,086 3,520,040 Year Ended March 31, 2020 Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Revenue ¥ 57,462 $ 527,997 Profit for the year 5,773 53,046 Comprehensive income 5,773 53,046 Note: The figures for the year ended March 31, 2020 in the above table are revenue, profit for the year, and total comprehensive income earned on and after the acquisition date. Dividends paid by ZOZO to non-controlling interests for the year ended March 31, 2020 were ¥3,660 million ($33,630 thousand). Year Ended March 31, 2020 Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Cash flows from operating activities-net ¥ 16,849 $ 154,819 Cash flows from investing activities-net (2,246) (20,637) Cash flows from financing activities-net (5,708) (52,448) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0 0 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents ¥ 8,894 $ 81,723 Note: The figures for the year ended March 31, 2020 in the above table are cash flows of ZOZO on and after the acquisition date. - 45 - (3) Investments Accounted for Using the Equity Method Summarized Consolidated Financial Information and Other Information on Significant Investments Accounted for Using the Equity Method PayPay Corporation ("PayPay") General information

PayPay (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) operates an electronic settlement business offering mobile payment services and other services. Summarized consolidated financial information Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Assets ¥ 292,019 ¥ 40,775 $ 2,683,258 Cash and cash equivalents 180,680 33,572 1,660,203 Liabilities 249,307 31,563 2,290,792 Equity 42,711 9,212 392,456 Ownership interests (%) 25.0 50.0 Carrying amount of the investments - 4,606 - Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Revenue ¥ 9,160 ¥ 595 $ 84,167 Selling, general and administrative expenses 89,516 37,157 822,530 Loss for the year (Note 2) (82,501) (36,787) (758,072) Comprehensive loss (82,501) (36,787) (758,072) Comprehensive loss attributable to the Group (22,317) (18,393) (205,062) Loss for the year (22,317) (18,393) (205,062) Comprehensive loss (22,317) (18,393) (205,062) Notes: 1. No dividends were received from PayPay for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. 2. Other than the investments accounted for using the equity method, the Group also holds preferred shares of PayPay classified as equity instruments at FVTOCI. As the losses incurred in PayPay exceeded the Group's equity interests in PayPay, equity in losses of PayPay of ¥6,822 million ($62,684 thousand) has been allocated in the carrying amount of the preferred shares. - 46 - Aggregated amount of investments accounted for using the equity method that are not individually material is as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Carrying amount ¥8,567 ¥ 19,904 $ 78,719 Other financial information of investments accounted for using the equity method that are not individually material is as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 (Loss) profit for the year attributable to the Group ¥ (2,224) ¥ 851 $ (20,435) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax, attributable to the Group 0 (13) 0 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the Group (2,223) 838 (20,426) (4) Structured Entities The Group invests inside and outside Japan by utilizing investment partnerships. Such partnerships provide their investees with cash raised from members of the partnerships mainly in the form of investments, and have been designed so that voting or similar rights are not the dominant factor in deciding who controls the entity. The Group invests in unconsolidated structured entities such as investment funds and trusts over which the Group does not have control with regard to operating policies such as those related to selecting investees. The Company does not have any contractual obligations to provide any financial support to the unconsolidated structured entities. The potential maximum loss exposure incurred from the involvement with such structured entities is as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Other financial assets ¥ 15,699 ¥ 15,107 $ 144,252 The Company's maximum loss exposure represents the potential maximum loss amount, and does not indicate the probability of occurrence. - 47 - 15. INCOME TAXES (1) Deferred Taxes The components of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities are as follows: As of March 31, 2020 Millions of Yen Recognized As of Recognized in Other As of April 1, in Profit Comprehensive March 31, 2019 for the Year Income Others 2020 Deferred tax assets: Enterprise tax payable ¥ 1,331 ¥ 802 - ¥ 247 ¥ 2,381 Property and equipment and intangible assets 12,385 2,375 - 2,170 16,931 Net operating loss carryforwards 8,471 (1,342) - 17 7,146 Liabilities related to employee benefits (Note 1) 5,825 405 - 263 6,495 Allowance for doubtful receivables 4,464 891 - (0) 5,355 Provision for interest repayment claims 4,117 (665) - - 3,451 Others 11,915 (833) - 8,284 19,366 Total deferred tax assets before offset 48,511 1,633 - 10,983 61,128 Offset of deferred tax assets and liabilities (13,960) (17,389) Total deferred tax assets, net ¥ 34,551 ¥ 43,739 Deferred tax liabilities: Property and equipment and intangible assets (Note 2) ¥ 23,933 ¥ (4,223) - ¥ 150,532 ¥ 170,242 Available-for-sale financial assets 6,394 - ¥ (1,464) (188) 4,742 Others 4,034 (654) - - 3,380 Total deferred tax liabilities before offset 34,363 (4,878) (1,464) 150,344 178,365 Offset of deferred tax assets and liabilities (13,960) (17,389) Total deferred tax liabilities, net ¥ 20,403 ¥ 160,976 - 48 - Thousands of U.S. Dollars Recognized As of Recognized in Other As of April 1, in Profit Comprehensive March 31, 2019 for the Year Income Others 2020 Deferred tax assets: Enterprise tax payable $ 12,230 $ 7,369 - $ 2,269 $ 21,878 Property and equipment and intangible assets 113,801 21,823 - 19,939 155,572 Net operating loss carryforwards 77,836 (12,331) - 156 65,662 Liabilities related to employee benefits (Note 1) 53,523 3,721 - 2,416 59,680 Allowance for doubtful receivables 41,018 8,187 - (0) 49,205 Provision for interest repayment claims 37,829 (6,110) - - 31,710 Others 109,482 (7,654) - 76,118 177,947 Total deferred tax assets before offset 445,750 15,005 - 100,918 561,683 Offset of deferred tax assets and liabilities (128,273) (159,781) Total deferred tax assets, net $ 317,476 $ 401,902 Deferred tax liabilities: Property and equipment and intangible assets (Note 2) $ 219,911 $ (38,803) - $ 1,383,184 $ 1,564,292 Available-for-sale financial assets 58,752 - $ (13,452) (1,727) 43,572 Others 37,066 (6,009) - - 31,057 Total deferred tax liabilities before offset 315,749 (44,822) (13,452) 1,381,457 1,638,932 Offset of deferred tax assets and liabilities (128,273) (159,781) Total deferred tax liabilities, net $ 187,475 $ 1,479,150 Notes: 1. Liabilities related to employee benefits include liabilities attributable to accrued bonuses and paid absences. 2. Increase in "Others" represents the deferred tax liabilities arising from the temporary differences related to intangible assets identified at the time of acquisition of ZOZO shares. (Please refer to "Note 5. Business combinations.") As of March 31, 2019 Millions of Yen Recognized As of Recognized in Other As of April 1, in Profit Comprehensive March 31, 2018 for the Year Income Others 2019 Deferred tax assets: Enterprise tax payable ¥ 1,490 ¥ (158) - - ¥ 1,331 Property and equipment and intangible assets 9,542 2,843 - - 12,385 Net operating loss carryforwards 10,697 (2,239) - ¥ 13 8,471 Liabilities related to employee benefits (Note 1) 5,755 59 - 11 5,825 Allowance for doubtful receivables (Note 2) 2,773 1,660 - 30 4,464 Provision for interest repayment claims 4,822 (705) - - 4,117 Others 10,048 673 - 1,193 11,915 Total deferred tax assets before offset 45,129 2,133 - 1,249 48,511 Offset of deferred tax assets and liabilities (17,442) (13,960) Total deferred tax assets, net ¥ 27,686 ¥ 34,551 Deferred tax liabilities: Property and equipment and intangible assets ¥ 27,145 ¥ (3,211) - - ¥ 23,933 Available-for-sale financial assets 7,919 - ¥ 608 ¥ (2,133) 6,394 Others 5,335 (1,300) - - 4,034 Total deferred tax liabilities before offset 40,399 (4,511) 608 (2,133) 34,363 Offset of deferred tax assets and liabilities (17,442) (13,960) Total deferred tax liabilities, net ¥ 22,956 ¥ 20,403 - 49 - Notes: 1. Liabilities related to employee benefits include liabilities attributable to accrued bonuses and paid absences. 2. The effect of application of IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" has been reflected. (Please refer to "Note 3. Significant accounting policies (3).") Deferred tax assets which belong to individual entities that recorded losses as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 are ¥43 million ($395 thousand) and ¥12,632 million, respectively. The Group recognizes deferred tax assets to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profit will be available. Deductible temporary differences and net operating tax loss carryforwards (after multiplying by the tax rate) for which no deferred tax assets have been recognized are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Deductible temporary differences ¥ 13,365 ¥ 2,352 $ 122,806 Net operating tax loss carryforwards which expire: Within one year - - - In one year to five years ¥ 1,117 ¥ 716 $ 10,263 After five years 6,601 5,308 60,654 Total ¥ 7,718 ¥ 6,025 $ 70,917 Total taxable temporary differences (before multiplying by the tax rate) for which no deferred tax liabilities related to the investments in subsidiaries have been recognized as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 are ¥150,885 million ($1,386,428 thousand) and ¥39,945 million, respectively. (2) Tax Expenses The components of income tax expense are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Current tax expense ¥ 54,167 ¥ 52,186 $ 497,721 Deferred tax expense (6,511) (6,644) (59,827) Total ¥ 47,655 ¥ 45,542 $ 437,884 Reconciliations between the statutory effective tax rate and the actual tax rates for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows. The actual tax rate represents the ratio of income tax expense to profit before tax. Year Ended March 31 2020 2019 Statutory effective tax rate 31.46% 31.46% Equity in earnings or losses of associates and joint ventures 2.98 4.47 Other 0.69 0.98 Actual tax rate 35.12% 36.91% - 50 - 16. OTHER ASSETS The components of other assets are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Income taxes refundable (Note 1) ¥ 111,724 ¥ 157 $ 1,026,591 Consideration paid to customers (Note 2) 22,857 19,735 210,024 Prepaid expenses 13,202 12,045 121,308 Others 8,079 5,671 74,235 Total ¥ 155,863 ¥ 37,609 $ 1,432,169 Notes: 1. Income taxes refundable as of March 31, 2020 represents income taxes withheld arising from inter-Group dividends. 2. This item represents consideration paid to customers that is required to be accounted for as a reduction of the revenue at the time of transfer of the related goods or services to the customer. 17. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES The components of trade and other payables are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Other payables ¥ 153,158 ¥ 123,691 $ 1,407,314 Foreign exchange dealings deposits from customers 118,978 115,372 1,093,246 Trade payables 94,595 88,234 869,199 Deposits received 69,114 32,547 635,063 Others 51,395 34,699 472,250 Total ¥ 487,242 ¥ 394,545 $ 4,477,092 18. CUSTOMER DEPOSITS IN BANKING BUSINESS The components of customer deposits in banking business are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Savings deposits ¥ 779,566 ¥ 643,894 $ 7,163,153 Time deposits 123,552 124,718 1,135,275 Total ¥ 903,118 ¥ 768,613 $ 8,298,428 - 51 - 19. INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES The components of interest-bearing liabilities are as follows: Weighted Thousands Average of U.S. Interest Repayment Millions of Yen Dollars Rate (%) Date As of As of As of As of March 31 March 31, March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 Bank loans ¥ 614,612 ¥ 69,997 $ 5,647,450 0.59 From April 2020 (Note 1) to March 2027 Bonds 354,327 130,000 3,255,784 0.32 From December 2020 (Note 2) to July 2029 Lease liabilities 116,593 - 1,071,331 0.36 From April 2020 to June 2031 Others 903 15,215 8,297 - - Total ¥ 1,086,436 ¥ 215,212 $ 9,982,872 Notes: 1. On November 14, 2019, the Company entered into loan agreements with five financial institutions, the administrative agent of which was MIZUHO BANK, LTD., to procure funds to be used for the tender offer to acquire ZOZO shares. The loan agreements were executed on November 19, 2019. The details are as follows: Amount of loans

¥400,000 million ($3,675,457 thousand) Interest rate

Japanese Yen TIBOR released by Japanese Bankers Association plus credit spread (The credit spread specified in the agreement will be applied.) Repayment date November 14, 2020 Collateral Unsecured Joint guarantor

Yahoo Japan Corporation Significant contractual obligations of borrower Without consent of majority lenders, the Company shall not provide a third party guarantee, loan money to a third party other than the Group companies, or loan money to the Group companies for the purpose of loan to or investment in a third party. The Company also shall not guarantee, loan money to and provide other credit activities to, or invest in SoftBank Group Japan Corporation or SoftBank Corp. 52 - Covenants Equity of the Company at March 31, 2020 and each year-end balance sheet date thereafter should maintain 75% of the amount of equity as of September 30, 2019. Equity of the Group at March 31, 2020 and each year-end consolidated balance sheet date thereafter as well as at September 30, 2020 and each six-month interim consolidated balance sheet date thereafter should maintain 75% of the amount of equity as of September 30, 2019. Total liabilities of the Company at March 31, 2020 and each year-end balance sheet date thereafter should not exceed its total assets. Total liabilities of the Group at March 31, 2020 and each year-end consolidated balance sheet date thereafter as well as at September 30, 2020 and each six-month interim consolidated balance sheet date thereafter should not exceed its total assets. The Company should not record operating loss and/or net loss for the year ended March 31, 2020 and thereafter. The Group should not record operating loss or net loss on a consolidated basis for the year ended March 31, 2020 and thereafter. Net leverage ratio (see below (i)) on a consolidated basis for the year ended March 31, 2020 and thereafter as well as six-month period ended September 30, 2020 and thereafter should not exceed the ratio specified in the agreement. Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt (see below (ii)) divided by adjusted EBITDA (see below (iii)). Net debt is defined as interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents on the consolidated statement of financial position of the Group. This interest-bearing liabilities herein defined do not include those arising from fund procurement transactions through securitization of assets. In determining net debt ratio, certain adjustments specified in the agreement are made. Such adjustments include JNB's interest-bearing debts and cash and cash equivalents, which are excluded from the determination of net debt ratio. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adjusting operating income with depreciation/amortization, losses on disposal included in operating expenses, and other items that are specified in the agreement. - 53 - 2. Outline of terms and conditions of the bonds are as follows: Thousands Millions of U.S. Interest Redemption of Yen Dollars Rate (%) Date As of As of As of As of March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, Date of Issue 2020 2020 2020 2020 The Company: 2nd Series February 28, ¥ 15,000 $ 137,829 0.17 February 28, Unsecured 2017 2022 Bonds 3rd Series February 28, 15,000 137,829 0.37 February 28, Unsecured 2017 2024 Bonds 4th Series December 7, 10,000 91,886 0.07 December 7, Unsecured 2017 2020 Bonds* 5th Series December 7, 25,000 229,716 0.2 December 7, Unsecured 2017 2022 Bonds 6th Series December 7, 25,000 229,716 0.35 December 6, Unsecured 2017 2024 Bonds 7th Series December 7, 10,000 91,886 0.4 December 7, Unsecured 2017 2027 Bonds 8th Series December 6, 15,000 137,829 0.2 December 6, Unsecured 2018 2023 Bonds 9th Series December 6, 10,000 91,886 0.5 December 6, Unsecured 2018 2028 Bonds 10th Series July 31, 2019 60,000 551,318 0.04 July 19, 2022 Unsecured Bonds 11th Series July 31, 2019 50,000 459,432 0.18 July 31, 2024 Unsecured Bonds 12th Series July 31, 2019 70,000 643,204 0.37 July 31, 2026 Unsecured Bonds 13th Series July 31, 2019 50,000 459,432 0.46 July 31, 2029 Unsecured Bonds Total ¥ 355,000 $ 3,261,968 The 4th series unsecured bonds of ¥10,000 million ($91,886 thousand) were redeemable within a year as of March 31, 2020. - 54 - 20. PROVISIONS The components of provisions are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Provision for interest repayment claims (Notes 1 and 2) ¥ 10,075 ¥ 12,017 $ 92,575 Asset retirement obligations (Note 1) 10,326 7,965 94,881 Others (Notes 1 and 3) 7,758 10,378 71,285 Total ¥ 28,161 ¥ 30,360 $ 258,761 Notes: 1. Additional information on the nature of the provisions included in the table above is provided in "Note 3. Significant accounting policies." Provision for interest repayment claims is calculated by estimating the future repayment amount based on the historical experience of repayments and expirations due to the statute of limitations. This item mainly consists of provision for customer point reward programs. Changes in provisions are as follows: Millions of Yen Provision for Interest Asset Repayment Retirement Claims Obligations Others Total As of April 1, 2019 ¥ 12,017 ¥ 7,965 ¥ 10,378 ¥ 30,360 Recognition of provisions - 1,180 13,578 14,758 Business combinations - 1,245 1,836 3,081 Used (1,941) (16) (700) (2,657) Others - (47) (17,333) (17,381) As of March 31, 2020 ¥ 10,075 ¥ 10,326 ¥ 7,758 ¥ 28,161 Thousands of U.S. Dollars Provision for Interest Asset Repayment Retirement Claims Obligations Others Total As of April 1, 2019 $ 110,419 $ 73,187 $ 95,359 $ 278,967 Recognition of provisions - 10,842 124,763 135,605 Business combinations - 11,439 16,870 28,310 Used (17,835) (147) (6,432) (24,414) Others - (431) (159,266) (159,707) As of March 31, 2020 $ 92,575 $ 94,881 $ 71,285 $ 258,761 - 55 - PURCHASE COMMITMENTS

Commitments to purchase property and equipment and intangible assets as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 are ¥10,592 million ($97,326 thousand) and ¥2,308 million, respectively. The commitments are mainly attributable to executory contracts of purchase of assets to be used in data centers. OTHER LIABILITIES

The components of other liabilities are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars As of As of March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Taxes withheld (Note) ¥ 102,100 - $ 938,160 Consumption taxes payable 18,073 ¥ 4,174 166,066 Contract liabilities 12,868 12,403 118,239 Accrued bonuses 11,874 9,386 109,105 Accrued paid absences 8,413 8,513 77,304 Others 23,776 22,640 218,469 Total ¥ 177,106 ¥ 57,118 $ 1,627,363 Note: Taxes withheld as of March 31, 2020 represents taxes withheld arising from inter-Group dividends. 23. RETIREMENT BENEFITS The Company and certain subsidiaries participate primarily in defined contribution pension plans. Retirement benefit costs of defined contribution pension plans are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Contributions to defined contribution pension plans ¥1,309 ¥1,178 $ 12,027 24. LEASES For the Year Ended March 31, 2020 As lessee (1) Right-of-Use Assets For details of carrying amounts, depreciation and amortization, and increase during the year of right-of-use assets by class of underlying assets, please refer to "Note 12. Right-of-use assets." (2) Cash Outflow for Leases For details of total cash outflow for leases, please refer to "Note 38. Supplemental information to the consolidated statement of cash flows." - 56 - (3) Lease Liabilities For details of total minimum lease payments, please refer to "3) Liquidity risk: Maturities of financial liabilities" in "(2) Financial risk" in "Note 29. Financial instruments." For details of interest expense on lease liabilities, please refer to "Note 38. Supplemental information to the consolidated statement of cash flows." (4) Nature of Leasing Activities The Group leases data centers, office spaces and logistics warehouses for the purpose of efficient capital management. Certain lease contracts contain extension options and termination options to improve the flexibility in business. Most of such options are exercisable only by the Group after a specified notice period. In determining the lease term, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive for the Group to exercise the option to extend the lease, or not to exercise the option to terminate the lease. This assessment is revised upon the occurrence of either a significant event or a significant change in circumstances that affects the assessment. Lease terms for major right-of-use assets by class of underlying assets are principally as follows: Data centers: 10-17 years Office spaces: 3-15 years Logistics warehouses: 3-15 years Data centers, office spaces and logistics warehouses are mainly applicable to buildings and structures. (5) Leases Not Yet Commenced to Which the Group Is Committed Certain fixed-term building lease agreements and fixed-term building lease reservation agreements that the Group has already entered into were not reflected in the measurement of lease liabilities as of March 31, 2020 because the lease had not yet commenced. The underlying assets of such lease agreements are logistics warehouses. The lease term is planned to commence in the following fiscal year or thereafter for a period from 10 years to 15 years. The total amount of the expected future payment for such leases as of March 31, 2020 was ¥29,535 million ($271,386 thousand). For the Year Ended March 31, 2019 (1) Finance Leases As lessee The Group leases machinery and equipment, software and system-related equipment, and other items through financing lease contracts. There are no contingent rents payable, purchase options, escalation clauses, or restrictions imposed by lease arrangements, such as those concerning dividends, additional debt, and further leasing. - 57 - The carrying amounts of leased assets, net of accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, as of March 31, 2019 are as follows: Millions of Yen As of March 31, 2019 Software ¥ 51 Machinery and equipment 13,938 Furniture and fixtures 450 Total ¥ 14,440 The components of the total of future minimum lease payments and their present value under finance leases as of March 31, 2019 are as follows: Millions of Yen As of March 31, 2019 Present Value of Total of the Total of Future Minimum Future Minimum Lease Payments Lease Payments Not later than one year ¥ 2,016 ¥ 1,803 Later than one year and not later than five years 7,791 7,202 Later than five years 6,392 6,206 Total 16,200 ¥ 15,211 Less: Future finance costs (988) Present value of the total of future minimum lease payments ¥ 15,211 (2) Operating Leases As lessee The Group leases buildings to utilize as offices and data centers through operating lease contracts. Certain operating lease contracts have an automatic renewal option. There are no contingent rents payable, purchase options, escalation clauses, or restrictions imposed by lease arrangements, such as those concerning dividends, additional debt, and further leasing. Total rental expenses under operating lease contracts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 were ¥24,046 million. Non-cancelable Operating Leases The components of the future minimum lease payments under non-cancelable operating leases are as follows: Millions of Yen As of March 31, 2019 Not later than one year ¥ 19,294 Later than one year and not later than five years 50,902 Later than five years 35,497 Total ¥ 105,694 - 58 - Total future minimum lease payments as of March 31, 2019 include sale and leaseback transactions entered into at ASKUL Logi PARK Tokyo Metropolitan and ASKUL Logi PARK Fukuoka on November 9, 2017. 25. CURRENT/NON-CURRENT DISTINCTION As of March 31, 2020 Millions of Yen Expected Period to Recover or Settle No More than More than 12 Months 12 Months Total Assets: Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 880,100 - ¥ 880,100 Trade and other receivables 386,799 - 386,799 Inventories 20,889 - 20,889 Loans in credit card business 249,327 ¥ 92,918 342,245 Investment securities in banking business 80,473 335,335 415,809 Loans in banking business 12,881 85,870 98,752 Other financial assets 29,010 235,202 264,213 Property and equipment - 131,215 131,215 Right-of-use assets - 106,304 106,304 Goodwill - 400,034 400,034 Intangible assets - 679,375 679,375 Investments accounted for using the equity method - 8,567 8,567 Deferred tax assets - 43,739 43,739 Other assets 124,913 30,950 155,863 Total assets ¥ 1,784,394 ¥ 2,149,515 ¥ 3,933,910 Liabilities: Trade and other payables ¥ 487,242 - ¥ 487,242 Customer deposits in banking business 882,082 ¥ 21,036 903,118 Interest-bearing liabilities 608,458 477,978 1,086,436 Other financial liabilities 4,421 5,735 10,157 Income taxes payable 32,887 ― 32,887 Provisions 9,517 18,643 28,161 Deferred tax liabilities - 160,976 160,976 Other liabilities 167,137 9,968 177,106 Total liabilities ¥ 2,191,747 ¥ 694,339 ¥ 2,886,086 - 59 - Thousands of U.S. Dollars Expected Period to Recover or Settle No More than More than 12 Months 12 Months Total Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,086,924 - $ 8,086,924 Trade and other receivables 3,554,157 - 3,554,157 Inventories 191,941 - 191,941 Loans in credit card business 2,290,976 $ 853,790 3,144,767 Investment securities in banking business 739,437 3,081,273 3,820,720 Loans in banking business 118,358 789,028 907,396 Other financial assets 266,562 2,161,187 2,427,758 Property and equipment - 1,205,687 1,205,687 Right-of-use assets - 976,789 976,789 Goodwill - 3,675,769 3,675,769 Intangible assets - 6,242,534 6,242,534 Investments accounted for using the equity method - 78,719 78,719 Deferred tax assets - 401,902 401,902 Other assets 1,147,780 284,388 1,432,169 Total assets $ 16,396,159 $ 19,751,125 $ 36,147,293 Liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 4,477,092 - $ 4,477,092 Customer deposits in banking business 8,105,136 $ 193,292 8,298,428 Interest-bearing liabilities 5,590,903 4,391,969 9,982,872 Other financial liabilities 40,622 52,696 93,329 Income taxes payable 302,186 - 302,186 Provisions 87,448 171,303 258,761 Deferred tax liabilities - 1,479,150 1,479,150 Other liabilities 1,535,762 91,592 1,627,363 Total liabilities $ 20,139,180 $ 6,380,033 $ 26,519,213 - 60 - As of March 31, 2019 Millions of Yen Expected Period to Recover or Settle No More than More than 12 Months 12 Months Total Assets: Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 546,784 - ¥ 546,784 Call loans in banking business 20,000 - 20,000 Trade and other receivables 328,281 - 328,281 Inventories 18,306 - 18,306 Loans in credit card business 179,162 ¥ 74,178 253,340 Investment securities in banking business 75,793 343,757 419,551 Loans in banking business 11,265 69,677 80,942 Other financial assets 20,502 170,757 191,260 Property and equipment - 133,867 133,867 Goodwill - 175,301 175,301 Intangible assets - 165,293 165,293 Investments accounted for using the equity method - 24,510 24,510 Deferred tax assets - 34,551 34,551 Other assets 10,149 27,460 37,609 Total assets ¥ 1,210,244 ¥ 1,219,356 ¥ 2,429,601 Liabilities: Trade and other payables ¥ 394,545 - ¥ 394,545 Customer deposits in banking business 746,509 ¥ 22,104 768,613 Interest-bearing liabilities 50,480 164,731 215,212 Other financial liabilities 3,734 4,949 8,683 Income taxes payable 24,138 ― 24,138 Provisions 12,435 17,925 30,360 Deferred tax liabilities - 20,403 20,403 Other liabilities 48,564 8,553 57,118 Total liabilities ¥ 1,280,409 ¥ 238,667 ¥ 1,519,077 - 61 - 26. EQUITY (1) Common Stock and Treasury Stock The number of authorized shares is as follows: As of March 31 20202019 Authorized shares-Common stock 24,160,000,000 24,160,000,000 The number of issued shares is as follows: Number of Issued Shares Balance as of April 1, 2018 5,696,866,300 Increase (Note 1) 910,100 Decrease (Note 2) (546,146,785) Balance as of March 31, 2019 5,151,629,615 Increase (Note 1) 1,513,150,950 Decrease (Note 2) ( 1,842,273,100) Balance as of March 31, 2020 4,822,507,465 Notes: 1. This item represents the exercise of share subscription rights, issue of shares through a third-party allotment, and issue of shares with restriction on transfer. 2. This item represents disposal of treasury stock. The number of treasury stock included in issued shares as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 was 60,061,000 shares and 67,879,000 shares, respectively. At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 8, 2019, the Company decided to issue new shares and purchase its treasury stock. The number of issued shares and treasury stock increased by 1,511,478,050 shares and 1,834,377,600 shares, respectively, for the year ended March 31, 2020 mainly as a result of the new share issuance and the purchase of treasury stock. At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 4, 2019, the Company decided to dispose of its treasury stock. The number of issued shares and treasury stock decreased by 1,842,273,100 shares each for the year ended March 31, 2020 as a result of the transaction to dispose of treasury stock. (2) Surplus Capital surplus

Capital surplus of the Company includes additional paid-in capital. Under the Companies Act of Japan (the "Companies Act"), at least 50% of the proceeds upon issuance of equity instruments shall be credited to common stock. The remainder of the proceeds shall be credited to additional paid-in capital. The Companies Act permits, upon approval at the general meeting of shareholders, the transfer of amounts from additional paid-in capital to common stock. Retained earnings

Retained earnings of the Company include the reserve legally required as legal retained earnings. The Companies Act provides that 10% of the dividends from retained earnings shall be appropriated as legal capital surplus or as legal retained earnings until their aggregate amount equals 25% of common stock. The legal retained earnings may be used to eliminate or reduce a deficit or be transferred to retained earnings upon approval at the general meeting of shareholders. 62 - 27. DIVIDENDS The total amount of dividends was as follows: Millions Thousands of of Yen U.S. Dollars Yen U.S. Dollars Total Total Dividends Dividends Resolution Dividends Dividends per Share per Share Record Date Effective Date Year Ended March 31, 2020 Board of Directors meeting held on May 16, 2019 ¥ 45,042 $ 413,874 ¥8.86 $0.08 March 31, 2019 June 4, 2019 Year Ended March 31, 2019 Board of Directors meeting held on April 27, 2018 ¥ 50,449 ¥8.86 March 31, 2018 June 26, 2018 (Note) Note: On May 31, 2018, the Board of Directors resolved to change the effective date of dividends from June 5, 2018 to June 26, 2018. Dividends to become effective during the year ending March 31, 2021 are as follows: Millions Thousands of of Yen U.S. Dollars Yen U.S. Dollars Total Total Dividends Dividends Resolution Dividends Dividends per Share per Share Record Date Effective Date Board of Directors meeting held on May 18, 2020 ¥ 42,195 $ 387,714 ¥8.86 $0.08 March 31, 2020 June 5, 2020 28. SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS The Company and certain subsidiaries have share option plans as share-based payment awards. Share options are granted to the Company's directors and employees based on the terms approved by the Company's shareholders and the Board of Directors. Share-based payments are accounted for as equity-settled share based payments. Expenses related to equity-settledshare-based payments for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are not presented because they are not significant. (1) Share Option Plans Details of share option plans The details of the Company's share option plans for the year ended March 31, 2020 are as follows. The details of the subsidiaries' share option plans are not presented because they are not significant. - 63 - The Company grants share options to its directors and employees. The Company shares will be issued upon exercise of such share options. Options Series Grant Date Exercise Period 2009 From May 12, 2009 From April 28, 2019 to February 10, 2010 to January 27, 2020 2010 From May 11, 2010 From April 27, 2020 to February 8, 2011 to January 25, 2021 2011 From June 3, 2011 From May 20, 2021 to February 17, 2012 to February 3, 2022 2012-1st May 16, 2012 May 2, 2022 Note: Vesting conditions Each stock options in the table above vests in three phases. One-half of the options vests mainly after two years have passed from the grant date; and in the following two years, one-fourth of the options vests each year. The right holders shall be employed for a period from the grant date to the vesting date. The options are forfeited upon termination of employment even if they are vested. (2) Fair Value of Share Options Granted during the Period Not applicable. (3) Changes in Share Options during the Period and the Condition of Share Options at the Period End Changes in share options (expressed in the number of shares issued upon exercise) during the period and the condition of share options at the period end are as follows: Weighted Average Number Exercise Price of Shares (Yen) (U.S. Dollars) Balance at April 1, 2018 Unexercised 55,987,100 ¥430 Granted - - Forfeited (8,171,800) ¥420 Exercised (86,100) ¥306 Matured (483,000) ¥424 Balance at April 1, 2019 Unexercised 47,246,200 ¥431 ($3.96) Granted - - Forfeited ( 45,951,600) ¥435 ($4.00) Exercised (131,900) ¥305 ($2.80) Matured (345,300) ¥305 ($2.80) Balance at March 31, 2020 Unexercised 817,400 ¥303 ($2.78) Weighted Average Number Exercise Price of Shares (Yen) (U.S. Dollars) Balance at March 31, 2019 Exercisable 1,393,200 ¥305 Balance at March 31, 2020 Exercisable 817,400 ¥303 ($2.78) - 64 - The unexercised share options as of March 31, 2020, are as follows: Weighted Average Range of Weighted Average Remaining Exercise Price Number Exercise Price Contract Period (Yen) of Shares (Yen) (U.S. Dollars) (Years) 201-300 469,500 ¥271 ($2.49) 1.4 301-400 347,900 ¥345 ($3.17) 0.3 Total 817,400 ¥303 ($2.78) 1.0 (4) Share Options Exercised during the Period Weighted-average stock prices at exercise for share options exercised during the period are as follows: Year Ended March 31 2020 2019 Weighted Weighted Average Average Number Stock Price Number Stock Price Options of Shares at Exercise Options of Shares at Exercise Series Issued (Yen) (U.S. Dollars) Series Issued (Yen) 2008 - - 2008 17,700 ¥ 444 2009 14,100 ¥352 ($3.23) 2009 18,100 ¥ 429 2010 52,100 ¥415 ($3.81) 2010 5,300 ¥ 481 2011 63,100 ¥358 ($3.29) 2011 30,000 ¥ 364 2012 2,600 ¥401 ($3.68) 2012 15,000 ¥ 387 29. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (1) Capital Management The Company's capital management policy is to realize and maintain optimum capital composition to continue mid- and long-term sustainable growth and maximize corporate value. The Group is subject to regulatory capital requirements under the applicable laws and regulations, and required to maintain capital adequacy ratios, net assets and other indicators at certain levels. Significant capital requirements attributable to the Group are as follows: YJFX, Inc.

YJFX, Inc. is subject to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and related laws and regulations and is required to maintain a ratio, which is calculated by dividing its unappropriated capital by the total amount of the following three risk equivalent amounts, of at least 120%. The three risk equivalent amounts are: market risk (risk arising from fluctuations in stock price, interest rate and exchange rate that affect holding assets) equivalent amount, counterparty risk (risk assumed to be attributable to counterparties of financial instrument transactions) equivalent amount, and fundamental risk (risk attributable to processing daily operations such as errors in paperwork) equivalent amount. 65 - YJ Card Corporation

YJ Card Corporation is subject to the Payment Services Act, the Installment Sales Act and related laws and regulations and is required to maintain its equity (net assets) at a certain level. The minimum amount of net assets required to be maintained is the greater of the following two items: ¥100 million 90% of share capital or capital contribution JNB

In accordance with the requirements of capital adequacy ratio as prescribed in the Banking Act and the Notification issued by Financial Services Agency in Japan, JNB is required to maintain its capital adequacy ratio of at least 4.0% as a bank that does not have overseas locations. No revision was made to applicable laws that have a significant impact on the capital requirements for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. (2) Financial Risk Management The Group is exposed to a variety of financial risks (currency risk, price risk, interest rate risk, credit risk, and liquidity risk) in its operations. The Company manages risks based on its established policies to prevent and reduce these financial risks. As an online only bank, the banking subsidiary raises funds mainly from customer deposits and manages the funds by financing through loans, securities, and others. Because the banking subsidiary holds financial assets and financial liabilities that are subject to the risk of interest rate fluctuations, the subsidiary conducts asset-liability management ("ALM") to protect itself from the negative effects of the interest rate fluctuations. As a part of such activities, the Group utilizes derivative transactions. Derivative transactions entered into by the Group are limited to the extent of actual demands. The Group does not enter into derivative contracts for speculative or trading purposes. Market risk Currency Risk

The Group conducts foreign currency exchange transactions and is subject to currency risk from changes in currency exchange rates, mainly of U.S. dollars to Japanese yen. To avoid this risk, the Company utilizes forward foreign exchange contracts. In addition, to avoid currency risk arising from foreign exchange dealings, the Company utilizes covering transactions with counterparties to cover its positions arising from transactions with customers. - 66 - Foreign exchange sensitivity analysis The following table presents the effect of a 1% appreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar on profit before tax and other comprehensive income (before net of tax effect) for the financial instruments with the above foreign currency risk exposure, assuming that all other factors are constant. The analysis does not include the effect of translating assets and liabilities of foreign operations into the presentation currency. Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Decrease in profit before tax ¥ (221) ¥ (183) $ (2,030) Decrease in other comprehensive income before tax effect (8) (63) (73) Price Risk

As a part of its business strategy, the Company holds equity securities traded in active markets and is exposed to market price fluctuation risk. To manage this risk, the Company continuously monitors the financial condition of the security issuers and stock market fluctuations.

Price sensitivity analysis

The table below presents the effect of a 10% decrease in market price in the securities traded in active markets on other comprehensive income before tax effect in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, assuming that all other factors are constant. Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Decrease in other comprehensive income before tax effect ¥ (1,197) ¥ (2,235) $ (10,998) Interest Rate Risk (except the Banking Subsidiary)

The Group's use of funds for financing activities is exposed to interest rate risk. To prevent or reduce interest rate risk, the Company maintains an appropriate mix between fixed and floating interest rate debts and constantly monitors the interest rate fluctuations of the floating interest rate debts. - 67 - Interest rate sensitivity analysis The table below presents the effect of a 1% increase in interest rates in the Group's financial instruments that are exposed to changes in interest rates on profit before tax in the consolidated statement of profit or loss, assuming that all other factors are constant. Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Decrease in profit before tax ¥ (5,416) ¥ (410) $ (49,765) Interest Rate Risk Management by the Banking Subsidiary

The banking subsidiary identifies assets and liabilities from the portfolio that are subject to interest rate risk management and sets the allowable risk limits of present value fluctuations, monitoring the limits daily. The banking subsidiary also periodically analyzes present value fluctuations arising from shifts of the yield curve (parallel shift, steepening and others) and monitors the effects of such changes on assets and liabilities. In monitoring such risks, the business units are separated into a front-office department, middle-office department, and back-office department, and monitored by the Risk Management Department, which is independent of the business units. The results of monitoring are reported internally on a daily basis, and periodically at ALM Committee meetings and Board of Directors meetings to ensure the appropriate independent checks have taken place.

The principal financial assets, financial liabilities, and derivative transactions in the banking business that are subject to the major risk parameters of interest rate risks are loans and investment securities, customer deposits, and bond futures transactions and interest rate futures transactions.

The banking subsidiary calculates BPV (basis point value: denotes the change in value of a financial instrument resulting from a 0.01 percentage-point change in the yield) as the change in the present value of the portfolio due to interest rate fluctuations to perform a quantitative analysis to manage interest rate risk. In calculating BPV, the corresponding financial instruments are categorized by type of the instrument, and then each instrument is allocated to an appropriate cash flow, based on its maturity, with a fluctuation range of the interest rate for the period set forth by the banking subsidiary.

Based on the assumption that all risk variables except interest rate risks are consistent, and that all interest rate indices increased by 1 basis point (0.01%), net fair value of the financial instruments as of March 31, 2020 would decrease by ¥100 million

($918 thousand) on a pre-tax basis. If the interest rate decreased by 1 basis point (0.01%), based on the same assumptions, net fair value would increase by ¥100 million ($918 thousand) on a pre-tax basis. The change in net fair value presumes that risk variables except interest rate risks are consistent and disregards the correlation between interest rates and other risk variables. - 68 - Credit risk

In the course of the Company's business, trade and other receivables and other financial assets (including equity securities and derivatives) are exposed to the credit risk of counterparties. Loans in the credit card business include individual loans that are exposed to the credit risk of individual customers. Investment securities in banking business include domestic bonds, foreign bonds, and trust beneficiary rights. Such bonds are exposed to the credit risk of issuers, whereas trust beneficiary rights are exposed to the credit risk of underlying assets. Loans in the banking business include non-business individual loans, housing loans, and business loans, all of which are exposed to credit risk of customers. To manage the credit risk of such financial instruments, which is mainly from counterparties in Japan, the Group secures collateral and obtains guarantees that correspond to each customer's credit status after performing credit research and setting a line of credit in accordance with internal customer credit management rules. In addition, the Company performs due date controls and balance controls for each customer and periodically monitors their credit status.

All non-business individual loans and guaranteed business loans in the banking business are guaranteed by guarantee companies. All housing loans are secured.

The Group conducts foreign exchange margin transactions with customers and covering transactions with counterparties in order to avoid risks arising from the transactions.

The Group is exposed to the credit risks of customers that include possible uncollectible receivables arising from losses that exceed the customers' funds, and the credit risks of financial institutions as counterparties of the transactions. Because automatic stop-loss rules and systems are implemented, the exposure to the credit risks of customers is limited. As to the credit risks of counterparties, the Group believes that the possibility of default is remote because the Group conducts covering transactions only with creditworthy financial institutions. Also, in conducting covering transactions, positions, gains and losses of the transactions are checked in accordance with internal management policy.

The carrying amount of financial instruments, net of impairment, which is presented in the consolidated statement of financial position, as well as the amount of lending commitments, represents the Company's maximum exposure to credit risk on financial assets. The value of collateral held and other credit enhancements are not included. The details of lending commitments are described in "Note 40. Contingencies."

Trade and other receivables include security deposits received as credit enhancements. Such deposits as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 were ¥1,082 million ($9,942 thousand) and ¥1,376 million, respectively. Non-business individual loans and guaranteed business loans in the banking business are guaranteed for credit enhancements. The guaranteed amounts as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 were ¥84,191 million ($773,601 thousand) and ¥76,675 million, respectively.

Foreign exchange dealings deposits from customers include security deposits received from customers. Such deposits as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 were ¥118,978 million ($1,093,246 thousand) and ¥115,372 million, respectively.

The Group measures the loss allowance at an amount equal to the lifetime expected credit losses for trade receivables, contract assets, and committed lines of cash advances. For receivables other than trade receivables, contract assets, or committed lines of cash advances, the Group measures the loss allowance at an amount equal to the future expected credit losses after assessing whether credit risk has increased significantly. When making the assessment, the Group uses the change in the risk of a default occurring after considering past due information, adverse changes in operating results, and external credit ratings. For receivables other than trade receivables or contract assets, the Group in principle measures the loss allowance at an amount equal to 12-month expected credit losses. If the credit risk on that receivable has increased significantly since initial recognition, the Group measures the loss allowance at an amount equal to the lifetime expected credit losses. 69 - The Group's definition of default is being credit-impaired. When one or more events that have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash flows of that financial asset have occurred, the Group measures the expected credit losses for each receivables as a credit-impaired financial asset. Such events include: significant financial difficulty of the issuer or the borrower, a breach of contract, such as a default of principle or interest or a past due event, and it is becoming probable that the borrower will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganization. If the financial asset is not individually significant, it is measured on a collective basis based on the characteristics of the credit risks and nature of the transactions. Credit Risk Exposure

Credit risk exposure of loans in the credit card business is as follows: As of March 31, 2020 Millions of Yen Financial Assets for Which Financial Assets for Which Loss Allowance Is Measured at Loss Allowance Is an Amount Equal to the Lifetime Expected Credit Losses Measured at an Amount Financial Assets for Which Credit Equal to 12-Month Risk Has Increased Significantly Credit-Impaired Past Due Dates Expected Credit Losses Since Initial Recognition Financial Assets Total None ¥ 306,529 - - ¥ 306,529 Within 30 days 31,816 - - 31,816 30 days to 90 days - ¥3,451 - 3,451 Over 90 days - - ¥ 11,006 11,006 Total ¥ 338,346 ¥3,451 ¥ 11,006 ¥ 352,804 Thousands of U.S. Dollars Financial Assets for Which Financial Assets for Which Loss Allowance Is Measured at Loss Allowance Is an Amount Equal to the Lifetime Expected Credit Losses Measured at an Amount Financial Assets for Which Credit Equal to 12-Month Risk has Increased Significantly Credit-Impaired Past Due Dates Expected Credit Losses Since Initial Recognition Financial Assets Total None $ 2,816,585 - - $ 2,816,585 Within 30 days 292,345 - - 292,345 30 days to 90 days - $ 31,710 - 31,710 Over 90 days - - $ 101,130 101,130 Total $ 3,108,940 $ 31,710 $ 101,130 $ 3,241,789 As of March 31, 2019 Millions of Yen Financial Assets for Which Financial Assets for Which Loss Allowance Is Measured at Loss Allowance Is an Amount Equal to the Lifetime Expected Credit Losses Measured at an Amount Financial Assets for Which Credit Equal to 12-Month Risk Has Increased Significantly Credit-Impaired Past Due Dates Expected Credit Losses Since Initial Recognition Financial Assets Total None ¥ 229,077 - - ¥ 229,077 Within 30 days 21,158 - - 21,158 30 days to 90 days - ¥3,041 - 3,041 Over 90 days - - ¥9,466 9,466 Total ¥ 250,235 ¥3,041 ¥9,466 ¥ 262,743 As of March 31, 2020 and 2019, other than those in the table above, no financial assets for which the credit risk has increased significantly were identified. The credit risks on the carrying amounts of such financial assets were not significant. - 70 - Analysis of the Allowance Account for Credit Losses

Changes in the allowance account for credit losses for loans in the credit card business are as follows: As of March 31, 2020 Millions of Yen Lifetime Expected Credit Losses Financial Assets for Which Credit 12-Month Expected Risk Has Increased Significantly Credit-Impaired Credit Losses Since Initial Recognition Financial Assets Total Beginning balance ¥1,025 ¥1,376 ¥6,999 ¥ 9,402 Increase-Provision 310 104 846 1,261 Decrease-Used - - (69) (69) Decrease-Reversal (0) (1) (34) (35) Total ¥1,336 ¥1,480 ¥7,742 ¥ 10,558 Thousands of U.S. Dollars Lifetime Expected Credit Losses Financial Assets for Which Credit 12-Month Expected Risk Has Increased Significantly Credit-Impaired Credit Losses Since Initial Recognition Financial Assets Total Beginning balance $ 9,418 $ 12,643 $ 64,311 $ 86,391 Increase-Provision 2,848 955 7,773 11,586 Decrease-Used - - (634) (634) Decrease-Reversal (0) (9) (312) (321) Total $ 12,276 $ 13,599 $ 71,138 $ 97,013 As of March 31, 2019 Millions of Yen Lifetime Expected Credit Losses Financial Assets for Which Credit 12-Month Expected Risk Has Increased Significantly Credit-Impaired Credit Losses Since Initial Recognition Financial Assets Total Beginning balance ¥ 728 ¥1,082 ¥4,330 ¥6,141 Increase-Provision 297 293 2,750 3,341 Decrease-Used - - (81) (81) Total ¥1,025 ¥1,376 ¥6,999 ¥9,402 Liquidity risk

The Group is exposed to liquidity risk in funding, use and repayment of cash in relation to operating transactions and investing activities. In order to prevent and reduce the liquidity risk, the Group limits its use of funds to highly liquid and low-risk investments which mature within a year. The Group finances its funds through direct financing such as bank loans, bonds, and securitization of receivables for which repayment periods are decided after considering the market environment and long-term and short-term balances.

The banking subsidiary's funds are managed with an emphasis on financing capabilities in emergencies and a preference for investment in bonds with high liquidity. As to fund raising, in order to prevent excessive dependence on short-term finances, the banking subsidiary sets limits on short-term cash requirements and monitors the observance of such limits on a daily basis. The banking subsidiary also monitors the balances of assets that can be converted into cash to respond to emergency cash requirements, such as large outflows of customer deposits. 71 - Maturities of financial liabilities are as follows: As of March 31, 2020 Millions of Yen Carrying Contractual Within 5 Years and Amount Cash Flow a Year 1-2 Years 2-3 Years 3-4 Years 4-5 Years Thereafter Non-derivative financial liabilities: Trade and other payables ¥ 487,242 ¥ 487,242 ¥ 487,242 ¥ 0 - - - - Customer deposits in banking business 903,118 903,245 882,093 6,770 ¥ 6,278 ¥ 2,661 ¥ 2,330 ¥ 3,110 Interest-bearing liabilities: Long-term bank loans 614,612 618,254 574,616 20,541 2,584 1,385 3,751 15,375 Bonds 354,327 357,146 10,485 15,459 85,365 30,265 75,152 140,418 Lease liabilities 116,593 117,691 26,990 24,225 16,125 12,075 10,314 27,959 Others 903 911 195 178 170 158 125 82 Other financial liabilities 6,019 6,019 671 2,862 473 454 401 1,157 Derivative financial liabilities- Other financial liabilities 4,137 4,137 3,749 387 - - - - Off balance items: Committed lines of cash advances (Note 2) - 4,573,130 4,573,130 - - - - - Credit guarantees (Note 2) - 6,380 6,380 - - - - - Thousands of U.S. Dollars Carrying Contractual Within 5 Years and Amount Cash Flow a Year 1-2 Years 2-3 Years 3-4 Years 4-5 Years Thereafter Non-derivative financial liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 4,477,092 $ 4,477,092 $ 4,477,092 $ 0 - - - - Customer deposits in banking business 8,298,428 8,299,595 8,105,237 62,207 $ 57,686 $ 24,450 $ 21,409 $ 28,576 Interest-bearing liabilities: Long-term bank loans 5,647,450 5,680,915 5,279,941 188,743 23,743 12,726 34,466 141,275 Bonds 3,255,784 3,281,687 96,342 142,047 784,388 278,094 690,544 1,290,250 Lease liabilities 1,071,331 1,081,420 248,001 222,594 148,166 110,952 94,771 256,905 Others 8,297 8,370 1,791 1,635 1,562 1,451 1,148 753 Other financial liabilities 55,306 55,306 6,165 26,297 4,346 4,171 3,684 10,631 Derivative financial liabilities- Other financial liabilities 38,013 38,013 34,448 3,556 - - - - Off balance items: Committed lines of cash advances (Note 2) - 42,020,858 42,020,858 - - - - - Credit guarantees (Note 2) - 58,623 58,623 - - - - - As of March 31, 2019 Millions of Yen Carrying Contractual Within 5 Years and Amount Cash Flow a Year 1-2 Years 2-3 Years 3-4 Years 4-5 Years Thereafter Non-derivative financial liabilities: Trade and other payables ¥ 394,545 ¥ 394,545 ¥ 394,545 - - - - - Customer deposits in banking business 768,613 768,790 746,519 ¥ 6,037 ¥ 5,950 ¥ 3,159 ¥ 2,773 ¥ 4,349 Interest-bearing liabilities: Long-term bank loans 69,997 70,367 43,906 3,619 20,078 1,513 1,008 241 Bonds 130,000 131,935 5,345 10,338 15,313 25,263 30,177 45,497 Others 15,215 16,204 2,018 2,058 1,975 1,888 1,870 6,392 Other financial liabilities 5,101 5,101 522 1,889 553 534 445 1,155 Derivative financial liabilities- Other financial liabilities 3,582 3,582 3,212 370 - - - - Off balance items: Committed lines of cash advances (Note 2) - 3,854,555 3,854,555 - - - - - Credit guarantees (Note 2) - 7,668 7,668 - - - - - - 72 - Notes: 1. Financial liabilities payable on demand are included in "Within a Year." Customer deposits in banking business include ¥779,566 million ($7,163,153 thousand) and ¥643,894 million of demand deposits as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 2. Please refer to "Note 40. Contingencies." (3) Categories of Financial Instruments Components of financial instruments (excluding cash and cash equivalents) by category are as follows: As of March 31, 2020 Millions of Yen Financial Debt Equity Financial Assets Instruments Instruments Assets at Financial Assets at FVTPL at FVTOCI at FVTOCI Amortized Cost Total Trade and other receivables - - - ¥ 386,799 ¥ 386,799 Loans in credit card business - - - 342,245 342,245 Investment securities in banking business ¥ 11,717 ¥ 361,724 - 42,366 415,809 Loans in banking business - - - 98,752 98,752 Other financial assets 44,582 - ¥ 77,342 142,288 264,213 Total ¥ 56,299 ¥ 361,724 ¥ 77,342 ¥ 1,012,451 ¥ 1,507,818 Millions of Yen Financial Financial Liabilities Liabilities at Financial Liabilities at FVTPL Amortized Cost Total Trade and other payables - ¥ 487,242 ¥ 487,242 Customer deposits in banking business - 903,118 903,118 Interest-bearing liabilities - 1,086,436 1,086,436 Other financial liabilities ¥4,137 6,019 10,157 Total ¥4,137 ¥ 2,482,817 ¥ 2,486,955 Thousands of U.S. Dollars Financial Debt Equity Financial Assets Instruments Instruments Assets at Financial Assets at FVTPL at FVTOCI at FVTOCI Amortized Cost Total Trade and other receivables - - - $ 3,554,157 $ 3,554,157 Loans in credit card business - - - 3,144,767 3,144,767 Investment securities in banking business $ 107,663 $ 3,323,752 - 389,286 3,820,720 Loans in banking business - - - 907,396 907,396 Other financial assets 409,648 - $ 710,668 1,307,433 2,427,758 Total $ 517,311 $ 3,323,752 $ 710,668 $ 9,303,050 $ 13,854,801 Thousands of U.S. Dollars Financial Financial Liabilities Liabilities at Financial Liabilities at FVTPL Amortized Cost Total Trade and other payables - $ 4,477,092 $ 4,477,092 Customer deposits in banking business - 8,298,428 8,298,428 Interest-bearing liabilities - 9,982,872 9,982,872 Other financial liabilities $ 38,013 55,306 93,329 Total $ 38,013 $ 22,813,718 $ 22,851,741 - 73 - As of March 31, 2019 Millions of Yen Financial Debt Equity Financial Assets Instruments Instruments Assets at Financial Assets at FVTPL at FVTOCI at FVTOCI Amortized Cost Total Call loans in banking business - - - ¥ 20,000 ¥ 20,000 Trade and other receivables - - - 328,281 328,281 Loans in credit card business - - - 253,340 253,340 Investment securities in banking business ¥ 25,927 ¥ 348,851 - 44,771 419,551 Loans in banking business - - - 80,942 80,942 Other financial assets 38,944 - ¥ 50,704 101,611 191,260 Total ¥ 64,872 ¥ 348,851 ¥ 50,704 ¥ 828,947 ¥ 1,293,375 Millions of Yen Financial Financial Liabilities Liabilities at Financial Liabilities at FVTPL Amortized Cost Total Trade and other payables - ¥ 394,545 ¥ 394,545 Customer deposits in banking business - 768,613 768,613 Interest-bearing liabilities - 215,212 215,212 Other financial liabilities ¥3,582 5,101 8,683 Total ¥3,582 ¥ 1,383,473 ¥ 1,387,056 (4) Equity Instruments at FVTOCI Fair value of significant investments

An investment, which is held for the purpose of maximizing profit by strengthening the services of the Company with collaboration gained through investments, is designated as equity instruments at FVTOCI. A significant item of such investments is as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 PayPay (preferred shares (Note)) ¥ 35,000 - $ 321,602 Tpoint Japan Co., Ltd. 15,237 ¥ 16,422 140,007 KREO CO., LTD. 1,115 1,356 10,245 GameWith, Inc. 958 2,172 8,802 User Local, Inc. 853 1,204 7,837 Note: The amount as of March 31, 2020 does not include equity in losses of PayPay of ¥6,822 million ($62,684 thousand) allocated to the preferred shares. For details, please refer to "Summarized consolidated financial information and other information on significant investments accounted for using the equity method" in "(3) Investments accounted for using the equity method" in "Note 14. Disclosure of interests in other entities." - 74 - Equity instruments at FVTOCI derecognized during the year

The fair value at the date of sale of equity instruments at FVTOCI derecognized during the year, which were sold because they were not expected to maximize profit by strengthening the services of the Company, and the related pretax cumulative gains or losses on sale are as follows: Thousands of Millions of Yen U.S. Dollars Year Ended Year Ended March 31 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 Fair value at the date of sale ¥4,065 ¥ 13,192 $ 37,351 Cumulative gains or losses on sale 1,682 10,289 15,455 Transfer to retained earnings

The Group transfers cumulative gains or losses from changes in the fair value of an equity instrument measured at FVTOCI to retained earnings when the instrument is derecognized or when the fair value has been less than the carrying amount to a significant degree or for a long term. The cumulative gains or losses transferred to retained earnings, which were previously recognized in other comprehensive income, for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, were losses of ¥1,877 million ($17,247 thousand) and gains of ¥9,823 million, respectively. 30. FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (1) Categorization by Level within the Fair Value Hierarchy Financial instruments that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis after initial recognition are classified into three levels of the fair value hierarchy based on the observability and significance of inputs used for the measurement. Levels 1 to 3 of the fair value hierarchy are defined as follows: Level 1: Fair value is measured using quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2: Fair value is measured using inputs, other than those used in Level 1, that are observable, either directly or indirectly. Level 3: Fair value is measured using unobservable inputs. If the fair value measurement uses different levels of inputs, the fair value is categorized based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the entire fair value measurement. Transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy are recognized as if they have occurred at the beginning of each quarter. There were no transfers between Levels 1 and 2 during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. Because carrying amounts of financial instruments on the consolidated statement of financial position are equal to or reasonably approximate to their fair values, information regarding comparisons between carrying amounts and fair values for each class of financial instruments is omitted. - 75 - Financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis by level within the fair value hierarchy are as follows: As of March 31, 2020 Millions of Yen Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets: Derivatives used in foreign exchange dealings - ¥ 28,186 - ¥ 28,186 Equity securities ¥ 6,442 - ¥ 66,479 72,922 Debt securities 5,027 243,571 2,182 250,781 Trust beneficiary rights - ― 117,126 117,126 Others 4,627 6,069 15,653 26,350 Total ¥ 16,097 ¥ 277,827 ¥ 201,442 ¥ 495,367 Financial liabilities: Derivatives used in foreign exchange dealings - ¥ 3,601 - ¥ 3,601 Others ¥ 91 443 - 535 Total ¥ 91 ¥ 4,045 - ¥ 4,137 Thousands of U.S. Dollars Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets: Derivatives used in foreign exchange dealings - $ 258,991 - $ 258,991 Equity securities $ 59,193 - $ 610,851 670,054 Debt securities 46,191 2,238,086 20,049 2,304,337 Trust beneficiary rights - - 1,076,228 1,076,228 Others 42,515 55,765 143,829 242,120 Total $ 147,909 $ 2,552,853 $ 1,850,978 $ 4,551,750 Financial liabilities: Derivatives used in foreign exchange dealings - $ 33,088 - $ 33,088 Others $ 836 4,070 - 4,915 Total $ 836 $ 37,168 - $ 38,013 - 76 - As of March 31, 2019 Millions of Yen Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets: Derivatives used in foreign exchange dealings - ¥ 19,449 - ¥ 19,449 Equity securities ¥ 13,570 - ¥ 37,038 50,609 Debt securities 2,703 254,908 2,896 260,508 Trust beneficiary rights - ― 104,458 104,458 Others 5,901 9,607 13,894 29,403 Total ¥ 22,175 ¥ 283,964 ¥ 158,288 ¥ 464,427 Financial liabilities: Derivatives used in foreign exchange dealings - ¥ 3,212 - ¥ 3,212 Others - 370 - 370 Total - ¥ 3,582 - ¥ 3,582 (2) Valuation Techniques for Financial Instruments Derivatives used in foreign exchange dealings are categorized as Level 2 as they are measured based on the quoted market price of similar transactions. As for equity securities, fair values of listed equity securities are evaluated at quoted prices at the end of the year, whereas fair values of non-listed equity securities are measured using quoted prices of comparable companies and valuation techniques such as the discounted cash flow model. They are classified as Level 2 if all significant inputs such as quoted prices and perpetual growth rates that are used for the measurement of future cash flows are observable, whereas if inputs include significant unobservable inputs, they are classified as Level 3. Fair values of debt securities and trust beneficiary rights are measured by using prices based on available information, including reference trading statistics and brokers' quotes. The Group also utilizes the discounted cash flow model using discount rates as inputs after taking into account risk-free interest rates and credit spreads. They are categorized as Level 2 or Level 3 depending on their observability and significance. Because the fair values of financial assets on the consolidated statement of financial position other than above are the same or reasonably approximate their carrying values, the carrying values are deemed to be their fair values. - 77 - (3) Fair Value Measurements of Financial Instruments That Are Categorized as Level 3 Valuation techniques and inputs

Valuation techniques and significant unobservable inputs used in the Level 3 fair value measurements are as follows: Ranges of Unobservable Inputs Valuation Unobservable As of March 31 Techniques Inputs 2020 2019 Equity securities Discounted Capital cost 10.5%-40.0% 11.0% cash flow Perpetual 1.0% 1.0% growth rate EBIT ratio 20.3% ― (Note) Note: In determining the terminal value, EBIT ratios of similar corporations are used. Perpetual growth rate and EBIT ratio have a positive correlation with the fair value of equity securities, whereas capital cost has a negative correlation. Other than those above, certain financial assets are measured by using the Guideline Transaction Method. Reconciliation of financial instruments categorized as Level 3

Reconciliation of financial instruments categorized as Level 3 is as follows: For the Year Ended March 31, 2020 Millions of Yen Equity Trust Securities Debt Beneficiary (Note 3) Securities Rights Other As of April 1, 2019 ¥ 37,038 ¥2,896 ¥ 104,458 ¥ 13,894 Gains or losses: Profit for the year (Note 1) (31) 60 ― 1,046 Other comprehensive income (Note 2) (2,859) (3) (12) (6) Purchases (Note 3) 38,767 ― 33,774 1,024 Sales or redemption (1,616) (770) (21,094) ― Others (Note 3) (4,818) ― ― (305) As of March 31, 2020 ¥ 66,479 ¥2,182 ¥ 117,126 ¥ 15,653 - 78 - Thousands of U.S. Dollars Equity Trust Securities Debt Beneficiary (Note 3) Securities Rights Other As of April 1, 2019 $ 340,328 $ 26,610 $ 959,827 $ 127,667 Gains or losses: Profit for the year (Note 1) (284) 551 ― 9,611 Other comprehensive income (Note 2) (26,270) (27) (110) (55) Purchases (Note 3) 356,216 ― 310,337 9,409 Sales or redemption (14,848) (7,075) (193,825) ― Others (Note 3) (44,270) ― ― (2,802) As of March 31, 2020 $ 610,851 $ 20,049 $ 1,076,228 $ 143,829 Notes: 1. Gains or losses included in profit for the year are included in "Other non-operating income" and "Other non-operating expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. Gains or losses included in other comprehensive income are included in "Equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income," "Debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income," and "Exchange differences on translating foreign operations" in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. The Group acquired and holds preferred shares of PayPay and the acquisition cost of ¥35,000 million ($321,602 thousand) of which is included in "Purchases" in the table above. In addition, equity in losses of PayPay of ¥6,822 million ($62,684 thousand) allocated to the preferred shares of PayPay is included in "Others" in the table above. For details, please refer to "Summarized consolidated financial information and other information on significant investments accounted for using the equity method" in "(3) Investments accounted for using the equity method" in "Note 14. Disclosure of interests in other entities." For the Year Ended March 31, 2019 Millions of Yen Trust Equity Debt Beneficiary Securities Securities Rights Other As of April 1, 2018 ¥ 31,145 ¥3,942 ¥ 25,336 ¥ 8,354 Gains or losses: Profit for the year (Note 1) (124) (101) ― 607 Other comprehensive income (Note 2) 3,779 ― 86 133 Purchases 8,957 ― 86,346 5,156 Sales or redemption (1,683) (939) (7,312) (157) Transfer due to obtaining control (5,003) ― ― ― Others (31) (5) ― (199) As of March 31, 2019 ¥ 37,038 ¥2,896 ¥ 104,458 ¥ 13,894 - 79 - Notes: 1. Gains or losses included in profit for the year are included in "Other non-operating income" and "Other non-operating expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit or loss. 2. Gains or losses included in other comprehensive income are included in "Equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income," "Debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income," and "Exchange differences on translating foreign operations" in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. Sensitivity analysis

For financial instruments classified as Level 3, no significant changes in fair value are expected to occur as a result of changing unobservable inputs to other alternative assumptions that are considered reasonable. Valuation processes

The fair value of Level 3 financial instruments is measured by our personnel in the investment management department, taking into account external specialists' advice and using the most appropriate valuation techniques and inputs that reflect the nature, characteristics, and risks of the financial instruments subject to fair valuation. The result of the fair value measurement, including the valuation by the external specialists, is reviewed by managers of the investment management department and approved by the Chief Financial Officer (Managing Corporate Officer and Executive Vice President). 31. TRANSFERS OF FINANCIAL ASSETS The Company enters into securitization transactions involving certain trade receivables included in trade and other receivables and certain monthly clear receivables (right to claim for charges for products or services provided to a credit cardholder who purchased such products or services by choosing a payment method in which the cardholder pays the total amount one month after the purchase) included in loans in credit card business. Certain securitized receivables have recourse that makes the Group obliged to pay in the case of the debtor's default and other conditions. The Group bears credit risks arising from such transactions until collection of receivables. Such receivables are not derecognized because they do not meet the criteria for derecognition of financial assets. The proceeds from such transfers are recorded as a borrowing and included in interest-bearing liabilities. The Group recorded ¥3,995 million ($36,708 thousand) and ¥3,994 million of transferred assets that do not meet the criteria for derecognition of financial assets included in trade and other receivables as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Group also recorded ¥1,360 million ($12,496 thousand) of such transferred assets included in loans in credit card business as of March 31, 2020. In addition, the Group recorded ¥63,995 million ($588,027 thousand) and ¥3,994 million of other financial liabilities in relation to the transferred assets as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. This liability will be settled without significant delay when the payment for the transferred assets by the original debtors is executed; however, the Group is unable to utilize the transferred assets until the related liabilities are settled or the original debtors paid. The difference between the amount of transferred assets and related financial liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2020 is treated as collection of loans in credit card business. - 80 - 32. REVENUE (1) Disaggregation of Revenue Revenue of each reporting segment is disaggregated into "Advertising," "Business," "Personal," and "Others." Revenues from these businesses are recognized based on the contracts with customers. The amount of revenue which includes variable consideration is not significant. The promised amounts of consideration do not contain significant financing components. The components of revenue are as follows: For the Year Ended March 31, 2020 Millions of Yen