Z : P/L Trend

Z Holdings Corporation FY2019/4Q Consolidated Statements of Income Trend (IFRSs)
Unit: Millions of Yen
FY2018
FY2019
Quarter-on-Quarter
Year-on-Year
Grand Total
% of Revenue
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Increase/
Change
Increase/
Change
Decrease
Decrease
Revenue
231,855
233,163
242,571
247,123
238,634
245,510
275,469
293,329
100.0%
17,859
+6.5%
46,205
+18.7%
Advertising
76,427
79,354
82,936
85,131
78,234
82,142
87,635
93,033
31.7%
5,397
+6.2%
7,901
+9.3%
Business Services
101,780
99,192
105,660
107,639
106,498
108,577
128,502
138,134
47.1%
9,631
+7.5%
30,495
+28.3%
Personal Services
52,968
53,304
55,494
53,320
53,638
54,007
58,075
62,474
21.3%
4,399
+7.6%
9,154
+17.2%
Others
679
1,312
-1,519
1,031
263
783
1,255
-313
-0.1%
-1,568
-125.0%
-1,345
-130.4%
Intra-Company Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Cost of Sales
101,250
98,993
103,139
105,529
102,078
103,174
106,291
112,918
38.5%
6,627
+6.2%
7,389
+7.0%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
90,998
98,642
102,864
114,075
100,391
102,839
121,296
151,676
51.7%
30,379
+25.0%
37,600
+33.0%
Other Income and Expenses
7,977
-
-
-6,668
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
6,668
n.a.
Operating Income
47,584
35,527
36,567
20,849
36,164
39,496
47,881
28,733
9.8%
-19,147
-40.0%
7,884
+37.8%
Other Non-Operating Income and Expenses
688
551
-564
-291
*4
11,096
-235
-1,203
-1,715
-0.6%
-511
n.a.
-1,423
n.a.
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Associates
208
-1,174
-9,145
-7,430
-5,900
-5,034
-6,253
-7,353
-2.5%
-1,100
n.a.
77
n.a.
Income before Income Taxes
48,481
34,904
26,857
13,127
41,360
34,226
40,424
19,664
6.7%
-20,759
-51.4%
6,537
+49.8%
Net Income
32,647
22,794
14,646
7,740
27,837
24,756
26,977
8,448
2.9%
-18,528
-68.7%
708
+9.2%
Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent
32,673
22,473
15,024
8,505
27,379
23,798
23,878
6,618
2.3%
-17,260
-72.3%
-1,886
-22.2%
Operating Margin
20.5%
15.2%
15.1%
8.4%
15.2%
16.1%
17.4%
9.8%
n.a.
-7.6%
n.a.
+1.4%
n.a.
Ratio of Income before Income Taxes to Revenue
20.9%
15.0%
11.1%
5.3%
17.3%
13.9%
14.7%
6.7%
n.a.
-8.0%
n.a.
+1.4%
n.a.
Ratio of Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent to
14.1%
9.6%
6.2%
3.4%
11.5%
9.7%
8.7%
2.3%
n.a.
-6.4%
n.a.
-1.2%
n.a.
Revenue
FY2018
FY2019
Quarter-on-Quarter
Year-on-Year
Commerce Business
% of Revenue
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Increase/
Change
Increase/
Change
Decrease
Decrease
Revenue
158,467
157,837
166,154
167,173
165,826
169,645
197,246
210,015
100.0%
12,769
+6.5%
42,841
+25.6%
Advertising
6,602
6,633
9,136
7,730
7,827
8,074
11,112
10,793
5.1%
-318
-2.9%
3,062
+39.6%
Business Services
98,166
96,369
102,708
104,773
104,313
106,737
126,636
136,802
65.1%
10,166
+8.0%
32,029
+30.6%
Personal Services
52,198
52,780
54,999
52,840
52,808
53,515
57,695
62,160
29.6%
4,464
+7.7%
9,319
+17.6%
Others
679
1,312
-1,519
1,031
263
783
1,255
-313
-0.1%
-1,568
-125.0%
-1,345
-130.4%
Intra-Company Revenue
820
740
830
796
612
534
546
571
0.3%
25
+4.6%
-225
-28.2%
Cost of Sales
84,075
81,227
85,732
87,419
85,697
86,785
88,863
94,607
45.0%
5,744
+6.5%
7,188
+8.2%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
58,966
60,904
64,792
66,429
63,232
64,123
80,792
97,889
46.6%
17,097
+21.2%
31,460
+47.4%
Other Income and Expenses
-
-
-
*2
-4,289
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
4,289
n.a.
Operating Income
15,425
15,704
15,629
9,035
16,895
18,736
27,590
17,518
8.3%
-10,072
-36.5%
8,482
+93.9%
Operating Margin
9.7%
10.0%
9.4%
5.4%
10.2%
11.0%
14.0%
8.3%
n.a.
-5.6%
n.a.
+2.9%
n.a.
FY2018
FY2019
Quarter-on-Quarter
Year-on-Year
Media Business
% of Revenue
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Increase/
Change
Increase/
Change
Decrease
Decrease
Revenue
72,174
75,127
76,328
79,841
72,254
75,525
77,634
83,258
100.0%
5,623
+7.2%
3,417
+4.3%
Advertising
70,139
73,087
74,364
77,746
70,623
74,288
76,737
82,589
99.2%
5,852
+7.6%
4,842
+6.2%
Business Services
1,769
1,747
1,670
1,809
1,382
976
722
541
0.7%
-180
-25.1%
-1,267
-70.1%
Personal Services
265
292
293
285
247
260
175
128
0.2%
-47
-26.9%
-157
-55.1%
Intra-Company Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Cost of Sales
16,673
17,712
17,344
18,043
16,333
16,351
17,408
18,274
21.9%
866
+5.0%
231
+1.3%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
18,754
22,097
22,530
26,918
20,988
22,023
20,810
22,094
26.5%
1,283
+6.2%
-4,823
-17.9%
Other Income and Expenses
-
-
-0
*3
-2,379
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
2,379
n.a.
Operating Income
36,745
35,317
36,454
32,501
34,932
37,150
39,415
42,889
51.5%
3,473
+8.8%
10,388
+32.0%
Operating Margin
50.9%
47.0%
47.8%
40.7%
48.3%
49.2%
50.8%
51.5%
n.a.
+0.7%
n.a.
+10.8%
n.a.
FY2018
FY2019
Quarter-on-Quarter
Year-on-Year
Others
% of Revenue
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Increase/
Change
Increase/
Change
Decrease
Decrease
Revenue
3,173
2,118
2,425
2,190
2,197
1,887
2,145
1,773
100.0%
-372
-17.4%
-416
-19.0%
Advertising
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Business Services
1,845
1,074
1,281
1,056
803
862
1,143
790
44.6%
-353
-30.9%
-265
-25.1%
Personal Services
504
230
202
194
581
231
204
186
10.5%
-18
-9.0%
-7
-4.1%
Intra-Company Revenue
823
813
941
939
812
793
797
796
44.9%
-0
-0.1%
-143
-15.2%
Cost of Sales
819
67
67
71
48
37
19
29
1.7%
9
+49.6%
-41
-58.1%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
1,411
1,426
1,971
1,825
1,947
2,287
2,313
5,988
337.7%
3,675
+158.9%
4,163
+228.1%
Other Income and Expenses
*1
7,977
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Operating Income
8,920
624
387
293
201
-437
-187
-4,244
-239.4%
-4,057
n.a.
-4,538
-1544.5%
Operating Margin
281.1%
29.5%
16.0%
13.4%
9.1%
-23.2%
-8.7%
-239.4%
n.a.
-230.6%
n.a.
-252.8%
n.a.
FY2018
FY2019
Quarter-on-Quarter
Year-on-Year
Adjustments
% of Revenue
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Increase/
Change
Increase/
Change
Decrease
Decrease
Revenue
-1,959
-1,920
-2,337
-2,081
-1,642
-1,547
-1,557
-1,718
n.a.
-160
n.a.
363
n.a.
Advertising
-314
-366
-564
-346
-217
-219
-213
-349
n.a.
-136
n.a.
-3
n.a.
Business Services
-0
0
-0
0
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
-0
n.a.
Personal Services
-0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Intra-Company Revenue
-1,644
-1,553
-1,772
-1,736
-1,425
-1,328
-1,343
-1,368
n.a.
-24
n.a.
368
n.a.
Cost of Sales
-318
-13
-4
-4
-0
-0
-0
6
n.a.
7
n.a.
11
n.a.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
11,865
14,213
13,571
18,903
14,222
14,405
17,380
25,704
n.a.
8,323
+47.9%
6,800
+36.0%
Other Income and Expenses
-0
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
n.a.
0
n.a.
-
n.a.
Operating Income
-13,507
-16,119
-15,903
-20,981
-15,864
-15,952
-18,937
-27,429
n.a.
-8,491
n.a.
-6,448
n.a.
Operating Margin
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
Note 1: Adjustments figures represent inter-segment transaction and general corporate expenses not belonging to any reporting segment.
Note 2: As for the breakdown of the inner classifications of business segments (Advertising, Business Services, Personal Services, Others), please refer to "Business Segment Breakdown" described in the supplemental information of the Earnings Slides.
Note 3: Investment profit/loss etc., of The Japan Net Bank, Limited is recorded in "Others" in "Commerce Business" revenue.
Note 4: ZOZO, Inc. became a consolidated subsidiary on November 13, 2019. The financial results of ZOZO, Inc. have been consolidated from November 2019.
*1 In FY2018-1Q, gain in sales of shares of IDC Frontier Inc. of ¥7.9 billion is included in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Others".
*2 In FY2018-4Q, impairment loss of ¥3.6 billion related to the property and equipment and intangible assets of ASKUL Corporation's logistic center (AVC Hidaka) is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Business".
*3 In FY2018-4Q, impairment loss of ¥2.3 billion related to Synergy Marketing, Inc.'s intangible assets is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Media Business".
*4 In FY2019-1Q, gain on change in equity of PayPay Corporation of ¥10.8 billion is recorded in "Other Non-Operating Income and Expenses".
Yahoo Japan Corporation Full Year Consolidated Statements of Income Trend (IFRSs)
Unit: Millions of Yen
Fiscal Year
Year-on-Year
Grand Total
% of Revenue
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Increase/
Change
Decrease
Revenue
652,327
853,730
897,185
954,714
1,052,943
100.0%
98,229
+10.3%
Advertising
266,911
286,443
303,443
323,850
341,045
32.4%
17,195
+5.3%
Business Services
251,530
391,552
407,640
414,272
481,713
45.7%
67,440
+16.3%
Personal Services
133,885
175,733
185,735
215,088
228,195
21.7%
13,107
+6.1%
Others
-
-
365
1,503
1,988
0.2%
485
+32.3%
Intra-Company Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Cost of Sales
247,372
373,513
382,467
408,912
424,463
40.3%
15,550
+3.8%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
239,653
277,430
339,573
406,581
476,204
45.2%
69,623
+17.1%
Other Income and Expenses
59,696
-10,736
10,665
1,308
-
n.a.
-1,308
n.a.
Operating Income
224,997
192,049
185,810
140,528
152,276
14.5%
11,747
+8.4%
Other Non-Operating Income and Expenses
270
477
6,321
383
*7
7,942
0.8%
7,558
+1970.0%
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Associates
1,317
947
1,045
-17,541
-24,542
-2.3%
-7,000
n.a.
Income before Income Taxes
226,585
193,475
193,177
123,370
135,676
12.9%
12,305
+10.0%
Net Income
172,492
132,634
134,412
77,828
88,020
8.4%
10,191
+13.1%
Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent
171,617
136,589
131,153
78,677
81,675
7.8%
2,998
+3.8%
Operating Margin
34.5%
22.5%
20.7%
14.7%
14.5%
n.a.
-0.3%
n.a.
Ratio of Income before Income Taxes to Revenue
34.7%
22.7%
21.5%
12.9%
12.9%
n.a.
0.0%
n.a.
Ratio of Net Income Attributable to Owners of the
26.3%
16.0%
14.6%
8.2%
7.8%
n.a.
-0.5%
n.a.
Parent to Revenue
Fiscal Year
Year-on-Year
Commerce Business
% of Revenue
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Increase/
Change
Decrease
Revenue
-
-
592,082
649,632
742,732
100.0%
93,100
+14.3%
Advertising
-
-
24,064
30,103
37,807
5.1%
7,704
+25.6%
Business Services
-
-
381,504
402,017
474,490
63.9%
72,472
+18.0%
Personal Services
-
-
182,530
212,818
226,179
30.5%
13,360
+6.3%
Others
-
-
365
1,503
1,988
0.3%
485
+32.3%
Intra-Company Revenue
-
-
3,617
3,189
2,266
0.3%
-922
-28.9%
Cost of Sales
-
-
313,808
338,454
355,953
47.9%
17,498
+5.2%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
-
-
205,987
251,092
306,039
41.2%
54,947
+21.9%
Other Income and Expenses
-
-
*1*2*3
10,659
*5
-4,289
-
n.a.
4,289
n.a.
Operating Income
-
-
82,945
55,795
80,739
10.9%
24,943
+44.7%
Operating Margin
n.a.
n.a.
14.0%
8.6%
10.9%
n.a.
2.3%
n.a.
Fiscal Year
Year-on-Year
Media Business
% of Revenue
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Increase/
Change
Decrease
Revenue
-
-
290,591
303,472
308,673
100.0%
5,200
+1.7%
Advertising
-
-
280,679
295,338
304,238
98.6%
8,899
+3.0%
Business Services
-
-
7,717
6,996
3,622
1.2%
-3,373
-48.2%
Personal Services
-
-
2,194
1,137
811
0.3%
-325
-28.6%
Intra-Company Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Cost of Sales
-
-
58,614
69,773
68,368
22.1%
-1,405
-2.0%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
-
-
75,974
90,300
85,915
27.8%
-4,384
-4.9%
Other Income and Expenses
-
-
-
*6
-2,379
-
n.a.
2,379
n.a.
Operating Income
-
-
156,002
141,018
154,388
50.0%
13,369
+9.5%
Operating Margin
n.a.
n.a.
53.7%
46.5%
50.0%
n.a.
3.5%
n.a.
Fiscal Year
Year-on-Year
Others
% of Revenue
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Increase/
Change
Decrease
Revenue
-
-
23,327
9,908
8,004
100.0%
-1,904
-19.2%
Advertising
-
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Business Services
-
-
18,973
5,258
3,600
45.0%
-1,657
-31.5%
Personal Services
-
-
1,010
1,131
1,204
15.0%
72
+6.4%
Intra-Company Revenue
-
-
3,343
3,518
3,199
40.0%
-318
-9.0%
Cost of Sales
-
-
10,393
1,025
135
1.7%
-889
-86.7%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
-
-
9,368
6,634
12,536
156.6%
5,901
+89.0%
Other Income and Expenses
-
-
-244
*4
7,977
-
n.a.
-7,977
n.a.
Operating Income
-
-
3,822
10,225
-4,668
-58.3%
-14,894
-145.7%
Operating Margin
n.a.
n.a.
16.4%
103.2%
-58.3%
n.a.
-161.5%
n.a.
Fiscal Year
Year-on-Year
Adjustments
% of Revenue
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Increase/
Change
Decrease
Revenue
-
-
-8,815
-8,299
-6,466
n.a.
1,832
n.a.
Advertising
-
-
-1,299
-1,591
-1,000
n.a.
591
n.a.
Business Services
-
-
-554
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Personal Services
-
-
-
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Intra-Company Revenue
-
-
-6,961
-6,707
-5,465
n.a.
1,241
n.a.
Cost of Sales
-
-
-349
-341
5
n.a.
346
n.a.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
-
-
48,242
58,553
71,712
n.a.
13,158
+22.5%
Other Income and Expenses
-
-
-250
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Operating Income
-
-
-56,959
-66,511
-78,184
n.a.
-11,672
n.a.
Operating Margin
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
n.a.
Note 1: Adjustments figures represent inter-segment transaction and general corporate expenses not belonging to any reporting segment.
Note 2: As for the breakdown of the inner classifications of business segments (Advertising, Business Services, Personal Services, Others), please refer to "Business Segment Breakdown" described in the supplemental information of the Earnings Slides.
Note 3: Investment profit/loss etc., of The Japan Net Bank, Limited is recorded in "Others" in "Commerce Business" revenue.
Note 4: The group has made The Japan Net Bank, Limited its consolidated subsidiary on February 1, 2018.
Note 5: Reporting segments for some services have been changed from FY2018-1Q. The main change is the transfer of GYAO Corporation and video-related services, etc., from "Commerce Business" to "Media Business". Prior data and comparative figures have been adjusted to the current segments retroactively.
Note 6: In accordance with the change in accounting policy, part of the payment fees which was recorded as cost of sales, etc. has been deducted from revenue from FY2018-1Q. Prior data and comparative figures have not been retroactively adjusted.
Note 7: ZOZO, Inc. became a consolidated subsidiary on November 13, 2019. The financial results of ZOZO, Inc. have been consolidated from November 2019.
*1 In FY2017-1Q, insurance proceeds of ¥4.9 billion as a result of the fire incident at the logistics center of ASKUL Corporation is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Bussiness".
*2 In FY2017-3Q, gain on ASKUL Corporation's sales of property and equipment of ¥3.5 billion is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Bussiness".
*3 In FY2017-4Q, gain on forgiveness of debt of ¥1.7 billion as a result of the fire incident at the logistics center of ASKUL Corporation is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Bussiness".
*4 In FY2018-1Q, gain in sales of shares of IDC Frontier Inc. of ¥7.9 billion is included in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Others".
*5 In FY2018-4Q, impairment loss of ¥3.6 billion related to the property and equipment and intangible assets of ASKUL Corporation's logistic center (AVC Hidaka) is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Business".
*6 In FY2018-4Q, impairment loss of ¥2.3 billion related to Synergy Marketing, Inc.'s intangible assets is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Media Business".
*7 In FY2019-1Q, gain on change in equity of PayPay Corporation of ¥10.8 billion is recorded in "Other Non-Operating Income and Expenses".
