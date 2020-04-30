Z : P/L Trend

*4 In FY2019-1Q, gain on change in equity of PayPay Corporation of ¥10.8 billion is recorded in "Other Non-Operating Income and Expenses".

*3 In FY2018-4Q, impairment loss of ¥2.3 billion related to Synergy Marketing, Inc.'s intangible assets is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Media Business".

*2 In FY2018-4Q, impairment loss of ¥3.6 billion related to the property and equipment and intangible assets of ASKUL Corporation's logistic center (AVC Hidaka) is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Business".

*1 In FY2018-1Q, gain in sales of shares of IDC Frontier Inc. of ¥7.9 billion is included in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Others".

Note 4: ZOZO, Inc. became a consolidated subsidiary on November 13, 2019. The financial results of ZOZO, Inc. have been consolidated from November 2019.

Note 3: Investment profit/loss etc., of The Japan Net Bank, Limited is recorded in "Others" in "Commerce Business" revenue.

Note 2: As for the breakdown of the inner classifications of business segments (Advertising, Business Services, Personal Services, Others), please refer to "Business Segment Breakdown" described in the supplemental information of the Earnings Slides.

Note 1: Adjustments figures represent inter-segment transaction and general corporate expenses not belonging to any reporting segment.

Ratio of Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent to

Ratio of Income before Income Taxes to Revenue

Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent

Yahoo Japan Corporation Full Year Consolidated Statements of Income Trend (IFRSs)

Unit: Millions of Yen Fiscal Year Year-on-Year Grand Total % of Revenue 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Increase/ Change Decrease Revenue 652,327 853,730 897,185 954,714 1,052,943 100.0% 98,229 +10.3% Advertising 266,911 286,443 303,443 323,850 341,045 32.4% 17,195 +5.3% Business Services 251,530 391,552 407,640 414,272 481,713 45.7% 67,440 +16.3% Personal Services 133,885 175,733 185,735 215,088 228,195 21.7% 13,107 +6.1% Others - - 365 1,503 1,988 0.2% 485 +32.3% Intra-Company Revenue - - - - - n.a. - n.a. Cost of Sales 247,372 373,513 382,467 408,912 424,463 40.3% 15,550 +3.8% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 239,653 277,430 339,573 406,581 476,204 45.2% 69,623 +17.1% Other Income and Expenses 59,696 -10,736 10,665 1,308 - n.a. -1,308 n.a. Operating Income 224,997 192,049 185,810 140,528 152,276 14.5% 11,747 +8.4% Other Non-Operating Income and Expenses 270 477 6,321 383 *7 7,942 0.8% 7,558 +1970.0% Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Associates 1,317 947 1,045 -17,541 -24,542 -2.3% -7,000 n.a. Income before Income Taxes 226,585 193,475 193,177 123,370 135,676 12.9% 12,305 +10.0% Net Income 172,492 132,634 134,412 77,828 88,020 8.4% 10,191 +13.1% Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent 171,617 136,589 131,153 78,677 81,675 7.8% 2,998 +3.8% Operating Margin 34.5% 22.5% 20.7% 14.7% 14.5% n.a. -0.3% n.a. Ratio of Income before Income Taxes to Revenue 34.7% 22.7% 21.5% 12.9% 12.9% n.a. 0.0% n.a. Ratio of Net Income Attributable to Owners of the 26.3% 16.0% 14.6% 8.2% 7.8% n.a. -0.5% n.a. Parent to Revenue Fiscal Year Year-on-Year Commerce Business % of Revenue 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Increase/ Change Decrease Revenue - - 592,082 649,632 742,732 100.0% 93,100 +14.3% Advertising - - 24,064 30,103 37,807 5.1% 7,704 +25.6% Business Services - - 381,504 402,017 474,490 63.9% 72,472 +18.0% Personal Services - - 182,530 212,818 226,179 30.5% 13,360 +6.3% Others - - 365 1,503 1,988 0.3% 485 +32.3% Intra-Company Revenue - - 3,617 3,189 2,266 0.3% -922 -28.9% Cost of Sales - - 313,808 338,454 355,953 47.9% 17,498 +5.2% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - - 205,987 251,092 306,039 41.2% 54,947 +21.9% Other Income and Expenses - - *1*2*3 10,659 *5 -4,289 - n.a. 4,289 n.a. Operating Income - - 82,945 55,795 80,739 10.9% 24,943 +44.7% Operating Margin n.a. n.a. 14.0% 8.6% 10.9% n.a. 2.3% n.a. Fiscal Year Year-on-Year Media Business % of Revenue 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Increase/ Change Decrease Revenue - - 290,591 303,472 308,673 100.0% 5,200 +1.7% Advertising - - 280,679 295,338 304,238 98.6% 8,899 +3.0% Business Services - - 7,717 6,996 3,622 1.2% -3,373 -48.2% Personal Services - - 2,194 1,137 811 0.3% -325 -28.6% Intra-Company Revenue - - - - - n.a. - n.a. Cost of Sales - - 58,614 69,773 68,368 22.1% -1,405 -2.0% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - - 75,974 90,300 85,915 27.8% -4,384 -4.9% Other Income and Expenses - - - *6 -2,379 - n.a. 2,379 n.a. Operating Income - - 156,002 141,018 154,388 50.0% 13,369 +9.5% Operating Margin n.a. n.a. 53.7% 46.5% 50.0% n.a. 3.5% n.a. Fiscal Year Year-on-Year Others % of Revenue 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Increase/ Change Decrease Revenue - - 23,327 9,908 8,004 100.0% -1,904 -19.2% Advertising - - - - - n.a. - n.a. Business Services - - 18,973 5,258 3,600 45.0% -1,657 -31.5% Personal Services - - 1,010 1,131 1,204 15.0% 72 +6.4% Intra-Company Revenue - - 3,343 3,518 3,199 40.0% -318 -9.0% Cost of Sales - - 10,393 1,025 135 1.7% -889 -86.7% Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - - 9,368 6,634 12,536 156.6% 5,901 +89.0% Other Income and Expenses - - -244 *4 7,977 - n.a. -7,977 n.a. Operating Income - - 3,822 10,225 -4,668 -58.3% -14,894 -145.7% Operating Margin n.a. n.a. 16.4% 103.2% -58.3% n.a. -161.5% n.a. Fiscal Year Year-on-Year Adjustments % of Revenue 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Increase/ Change Decrease Revenue - - -8,815 -8,299 -6,466 n.a. 1,832 n.a. Advertising - - -1,299 -1,591 -1,000 n.a. 591 n.a. Business Services - - -554 - - n.a. - n.a. Personal Services - - - - - n.a. - n.a. Intra-Company Revenue - - -6,961 -6,707 -5,465 n.a. 1,241 n.a. Cost of Sales - - -349 -341 5 n.a. 346 n.a. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - - 48,242 58,553 71,712 n.a. 13,158 +22.5% Other Income and Expenses - - -250 - - n.a. - n.a. Operating Income - - -56,959 -66,511 -78,184 n.a. -11,672 n.a. Operating Margin n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Note 4: The group has made The Japan Net Bank, Limited its consolidated subsidiary on February 1, 2018.

Note 5: Reporting segments for some services have been changed from FY2018-1Q. The main change is the transfer of GYAO Corporation and video-related services, etc., from "Commerce Business" to "Media Business". Prior data and comparative figures have been adjusted to the current segments retroactively.

Note 6: In accordance with the change in accounting policy, part of the payment fees which was recorded as cost of sales, etc. has been deducted from revenue from FY2018-1Q. Prior data and comparative figures have not been retroactively adjusted.

*1 In FY2017-1Q, insurance proceeds of ¥4.9 billion as a result of the fire incident at the logistics center of ASKUL Corporation is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Bussiness".

*2 In FY2017-3Q, gain on ASKUL Corporation's sales of property and equipment of ¥3.5 billion is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Bussiness".

*3 In FY2017-4Q, gain on forgiveness of debt of ¥1.7 billion as a result of the fire incident at the logistics center of ASKUL Corporation is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Bussiness".

