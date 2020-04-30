Log in
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4689)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 04/28
405 JPY   -2.41%
Z : P/L Trend

04/30/2020

Z Holdings Corporation FY2019/4Q Consolidated Statements of Income Trend (IFRSs)

Unit: Millions of Yen

FY2018

FY2019

Quarter-on-Quarter

Year-on-Year

Grand Total

% of Revenue

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Increase/

Change

Increase/

Change

Decrease

Decrease

Revenue

231,855

233,163

242,571

247,123

238,634

245,510

275,469

293,329

100.0%

17,859

+6.5%

46,205

+18.7%

Advertising

76,427

79,354

82,936

85,131

78,234

82,142

87,635

93,033

31.7%

5,397

+6.2%

7,901

+9.3%

Business Services

101,780

99,192

105,660

107,639

106,498

108,577

128,502

138,134

47.1%

9,631

+7.5%

30,495

+28.3%

Personal Services

52,968

53,304

55,494

53,320

53,638

54,007

58,075

62,474

21.3%

4,399

+7.6%

9,154

+17.2%

Others

679

1,312

-1,519

1,031

263

783

1,255

-313

-0.1%

-1,568

-125.0%

-1,345

-130.4%

Intra-Company Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Cost of Sales

101,250

98,993

103,139

105,529

102,078

103,174

106,291

112,918

38.5%

6,627

+6.2%

7,389

+7.0%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

90,998

98,642

102,864

114,075

100,391

102,839

121,296

151,676

51.7%

30,379

+25.0%

37,600

+33.0%

Other Income and Expenses

7,977

-

-

-6,668

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

6,668

n.a.

Operating Income

47,584

35,527

36,567

20,849

36,164

39,496

47,881

28,733

9.8%

-19,147

-40.0%

7,884

+37.8%

Other Non-Operating Income and Expenses

688

551

-564

-291

*4

11,096

-235

-1,203

-1,715

-0.6%

-511

n.a.

-1,423

n.a.

Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Associates

208

-1,174

-9,145

-7,430

-5,900

-5,034

-6,253

-7,353

-2.5%

-1,100

n.a.

77

n.a.

Income before Income Taxes

48,481

34,904

26,857

13,127

41,360

34,226

40,424

19,664

6.7%

-20,759

-51.4%

6,537

+49.8%

Net Income

32,647

22,794

14,646

7,740

27,837

24,756

26,977

8,448

2.9%

-18,528

-68.7%

708

+9.2%

Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent

32,673

22,473

15,024

8,505

27,379

23,798

23,878

6,618

2.3%

-17,260

-72.3%

-1,886

-22.2%

Operating Margin

20.5%

15.2%

15.1%

8.4%

15.2%

16.1%

17.4%

9.8%

n.a.

-7.6%

n.a.

+1.4%

n.a.

Ratio of Income before Income Taxes to Revenue

20.9%

15.0%

11.1%

5.3%

17.3%

13.9%

14.7%

6.7%

n.a.

-8.0%

n.a.

+1.4%

n.a.

Ratio of Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent to

14.1%

9.6%

6.2%

3.4%

11.5%

9.7%

8.7%

2.3%

n.a.

-6.4%

n.a.

-1.2%

n.a.

Revenue

FY2018

FY2019

Quarter-on-Quarter

Year-on-Year

Commerce Business

% of Revenue

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Increase/

Change

Increase/

Change

Decrease

Decrease

Revenue

158,467

157,837

166,154

167,173

165,826

169,645

197,246

210,015

100.0%

12,769

+6.5%

42,841

+25.6%

Advertising

6,602

6,633

9,136

7,730

7,827

8,074

11,112

10,793

5.1%

-318

-2.9%

3,062

+39.6%

Business Services

98,166

96,369

102,708

104,773

104,313

106,737

126,636

136,802

65.1%

10,166

+8.0%

32,029

+30.6%

Personal Services

52,198

52,780

54,999

52,840

52,808

53,515

57,695

62,160

29.6%

4,464

+7.7%

9,319

+17.6%

Others

679

1,312

-1,519

1,031

263

783

1,255

-313

-0.1%

-1,568

-125.0%

-1,345

-130.4%

Intra-Company Revenue

820

740

830

796

612

534

546

571

0.3%

25

+4.6%

-225

-28.2%

Cost of Sales

84,075

81,227

85,732

87,419

85,697

86,785

88,863

94,607

45.0%

5,744

+6.5%

7,188

+8.2%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

58,966

60,904

64,792

66,429

63,232

64,123

80,792

97,889

46.6%

17,097

+21.2%

31,460

+47.4%

Other Income and Expenses

-

-

-

*2

-4,289

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

4,289

n.a.

Operating Income

15,425

15,704

15,629

9,035

16,895

18,736

27,590

17,518

8.3%

-10,072

-36.5%

8,482

+93.9%

Operating Margin

9.7%

10.0%

9.4%

5.4%

10.2%

11.0%

14.0%

8.3%

n.a.

-5.6%

n.a.

+2.9%

n.a.

FY2018

FY2019

Quarter-on-Quarter

Year-on-Year

Media Business

% of Revenue

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Increase/

Change

Increase/

Change

Decrease

Decrease

Revenue

72,174

75,127

76,328

79,841

72,254

75,525

77,634

83,258

100.0%

5,623

+7.2%

3,417

+4.3%

Advertising

70,139

73,087

74,364

77,746

70,623

74,288

76,737

82,589

99.2%

5,852

+7.6%

4,842

+6.2%

Business Services

1,769

1,747

1,670

1,809

1,382

976

722

541

0.7%

-180

-25.1%

-1,267

-70.1%

Personal Services

265

292

293

285

247

260

175

128

0.2%

-47

-26.9%

-157

-55.1%

Intra-Company Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Cost of Sales

16,673

17,712

17,344

18,043

16,333

16,351

17,408

18,274

21.9%

866

+5.0%

231

+1.3%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

18,754

22,097

22,530

26,918

20,988

22,023

20,810

22,094

26.5%

1,283

+6.2%

-4,823

-17.9%

Other Income and Expenses

-

-

-0

*3

-2,379

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

2,379

n.a.

Operating Income

36,745

35,317

36,454

32,501

34,932

37,150

39,415

42,889

51.5%

3,473

+8.8%

10,388

+32.0%

Operating Margin

50.9%

47.0%

47.8%

40.7%

48.3%

49.2%

50.8%

51.5%

n.a.

+0.7%

n.a.

+10.8%

n.a.

FY2018

FY2019

Quarter-on-Quarter

Year-on-Year

Others

% of Revenue

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Increase/

Change

Increase/

Change

Decrease

Decrease

Revenue

3,173

2,118

2,425

2,190

2,197

1,887

2,145

1,773

100.0%

-372

-17.4%

-416

-19.0%

Advertising

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Business Services

1,845

1,074

1,281

1,056

803

862

1,143

790

44.6%

-353

-30.9%

-265

-25.1%

Personal Services

504

230

202

194

581

231

204

186

10.5%

-18

-9.0%

-7

-4.1%

Intra-Company Revenue

823

813

941

939

812

793

797

796

44.9%

-0

-0.1%

-143

-15.2%

Cost of Sales

819

67

67

71

48

37

19

29

1.7%

9

+49.6%

-41

-58.1%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

1,411

1,426

1,971

1,825

1,947

2,287

2,313

5,988

337.7%

3,675

+158.9%

4,163

+228.1%

Other Income and Expenses

*1

7,977

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Operating Income

8,920

624

387

293

201

-437

-187

-4,244

-239.4%

-4,057

n.a.

-4,538

-1544.5%

Operating Margin

281.1%

29.5%

16.0%

13.4%

9.1%

-23.2%

-8.7%

-239.4%

n.a.

-230.6%

n.a.

-252.8%

n.a.

FY2018

FY2019

Quarter-on-Quarter

Year-on-Year

Adjustments

% of Revenue

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Increase/

Change

Increase/

Change

Decrease

Decrease

Revenue

-1,959

-1,920

-2,337

-2,081

-1,642

-1,547

-1,557

-1,718

n.a.

-160

n.a.

363

n.a.

Advertising

-314

-366

-564

-346

-217

-219

-213

-349

n.a.

-136

n.a.

-3

n.a.

Business Services

-0

0

-0

0

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

-0

n.a.

Personal Services

-0

0

-

-

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Intra-Company Revenue

-1,644

-1,553

-1,772

-1,736

-1,425

-1,328

-1,343

-1,368

n.a.

-24

n.a.

368

n.a.

Cost of Sales

-318

-13

-4

-4

-0

-0

-0

6

n.a.

7

n.a.

11

n.a.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

11,865

14,213

13,571

18,903

14,222

14,405

17,380

25,704

n.a.

8,323

+47.9%

6,800

+36.0%

Other Income and Expenses

-0

-

0

-

-

-

-

-

n.a.

0

n.a.

-

n.a.

Operating Income

-13,507

-16,119

-15,903

-20,981

-15,864

-15,952

-18,937

-27,429

n.a.

-8,491

n.a.

-6,448

n.a.

Operating Margin

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Note 1: Adjustments figures represent inter-segment transaction and general corporate expenses not belonging to any reporting segment.

Note 2: As for the breakdown of the inner classifications of business segments (Advertising, Business Services, Personal Services, Others), please refer to "Business Segment Breakdown" described in the supplemental information of the Earnings Slides.

Note 3: Investment profit/loss etc., of The Japan Net Bank, Limited is recorded in "Others" in "Commerce Business" revenue.

Note 4: ZOZO, Inc. became a consolidated subsidiary on November 13, 2019. The financial results of ZOZO, Inc. have been consolidated from November 2019.

*1 In FY2018-1Q, gain in sales of shares of IDC Frontier Inc. of ¥7.9 billion is included in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Others".

*2 In FY2018-4Q, impairment loss of ¥3.6 billion related to the property and equipment and intangible assets of ASKUL Corporation's logistic center (AVC Hidaka) is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Business".

*3 In FY2018-4Q, impairment loss of ¥2.3 billion related to Synergy Marketing, Inc.'s intangible assets is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Media Business".

*4 In FY2019-1Q, gain on change in equity of PayPay Corporation of ¥10.8 billion is recorded in "Other Non-Operating Income and Expenses".

Yahoo Japan Corporation Full Year Consolidated Statements of Income Trend (IFRSs)

Unit: Millions of Yen

Fiscal Year

Year-on-Year

Grand Total

% of Revenue

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Increase/

Change

Decrease

Revenue

652,327

853,730

897,185

954,714

1,052,943

100.0%

98,229

+10.3%

Advertising

266,911

286,443

303,443

323,850

341,045

32.4%

17,195

+5.3%

Business Services

251,530

391,552

407,640

414,272

481,713

45.7%

67,440

+16.3%

Personal Services

133,885

175,733

185,735

215,088

228,195

21.7%

13,107

+6.1%

Others

-

-

365

1,503

1,988

0.2%

485

+32.3%

Intra-Company Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Cost of Sales

247,372

373,513

382,467

408,912

424,463

40.3%

15,550

+3.8%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

239,653

277,430

339,573

406,581

476,204

45.2%

69,623

+17.1%

Other Income and Expenses

59,696

-10,736

10,665

1,308

-

n.a.

-1,308

n.a.

Operating Income

224,997

192,049

185,810

140,528

152,276

14.5%

11,747

+8.4%

Other Non-Operating Income and Expenses

270

477

6,321

383

*7

7,942

0.8%

7,558

+1970.0%

Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Associates

1,317

947

1,045

-17,541

-24,542

-2.3%

-7,000

n.a.

Income before Income Taxes

226,585

193,475

193,177

123,370

135,676

12.9%

12,305

+10.0%

Net Income

172,492

132,634

134,412

77,828

88,020

8.4%

10,191

+13.1%

Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent

171,617

136,589

131,153

78,677

81,675

7.8%

2,998

+3.8%

Operating Margin

34.5%

22.5%

20.7%

14.7%

14.5%

n.a.

-0.3%

n.a.

Ratio of Income before Income Taxes to Revenue

34.7%

22.7%

21.5%

12.9%

12.9%

n.a.

0.0%

n.a.

Ratio of Net Income Attributable to Owners of the

26.3%

16.0%

14.6%

8.2%

7.8%

n.a.

-0.5%

n.a.

Parent to Revenue

Fiscal Year

Year-on-Year

Commerce Business

% of Revenue

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Increase/

Change

Decrease

Revenue

-

-

592,082

649,632

742,732

100.0%

93,100

+14.3%

Advertising

-

-

24,064

30,103

37,807

5.1%

7,704

+25.6%

Business Services

-

-

381,504

402,017

474,490

63.9%

72,472

+18.0%

Personal Services

-

-

182,530

212,818

226,179

30.5%

13,360

+6.3%

Others

-

-

365

1,503

1,988

0.3%

485

+32.3%

Intra-Company Revenue

-

-

3,617

3,189

2,266

0.3%

-922

-28.9%

Cost of Sales

-

-

313,808

338,454

355,953

47.9%

17,498

+5.2%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

-

-

205,987

251,092

306,039

41.2%

54,947

+21.9%

Other Income and Expenses

-

-

*1*2*3

10,659

*5

-4,289

-

n.a.

4,289

n.a.

Operating Income

-

-

82,945

55,795

80,739

10.9%

24,943

+44.7%

Operating Margin

n.a.

n.a.

14.0%

8.6%

10.9%

n.a.

2.3%

n.a.

Fiscal Year

Year-on-Year

Media Business

% of Revenue

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Increase/

Change

Decrease

Revenue

-

-

290,591

303,472

308,673

100.0%

5,200

+1.7%

Advertising

-

-

280,679

295,338

304,238

98.6%

8,899

+3.0%

Business Services

-

-

7,717

6,996

3,622

1.2%

-3,373

-48.2%

Personal Services

-

-

2,194

1,137

811

0.3%

-325

-28.6%

Intra-Company Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Cost of Sales

-

-

58,614

69,773

68,368

22.1%

-1,405

-2.0%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

-

-

75,974

90,300

85,915

27.8%

-4,384

-4.9%

Other Income and Expenses

-

-

-

*6

-2,379

-

n.a.

2,379

n.a.

Operating Income

-

-

156,002

141,018

154,388

50.0%

13,369

+9.5%

Operating Margin

n.a.

n.a.

53.7%

46.5%

50.0%

n.a.

3.5%

n.a.

Fiscal Year

Year-on-Year

Others

% of Revenue

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Increase/

Change

Decrease

Revenue

-

-

23,327

9,908

8,004

100.0%

-1,904

-19.2%

Advertising

-

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Business Services

-

-

18,973

5,258

3,600

45.0%

-1,657

-31.5%

Personal Services

-

-

1,010

1,131

1,204

15.0%

72

+6.4%

Intra-Company Revenue

-

-

3,343

3,518

3,199

40.0%

-318

-9.0%

Cost of Sales

-

-

10,393

1,025

135

1.7%

-889

-86.7%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

-

-

9,368

6,634

12,536

156.6%

5,901

+89.0%

Other Income and Expenses

-

-

-244

*4

7,977

-

n.a.

-7,977

n.a.

Operating Income

-

-

3,822

10,225

-4,668

-58.3%

-14,894

-145.7%

Operating Margin

n.a.

n.a.

16.4%

103.2%

-58.3%

n.a.

-161.5%

n.a.

Fiscal Year

Year-on-Year

Adjustments

% of Revenue

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Increase/

Change

Decrease

Revenue

-

-

-8,815

-8,299

-6,466

n.a.

1,832

n.a.

Advertising

-

-

-1,299

-1,591

-1,000

n.a.

591

n.a.

Business Services

-

-

-554

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Personal Services

-

-

-

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Intra-Company Revenue

-

-

-6,961

-6,707

-5,465

n.a.

1,241

n.a.

Cost of Sales

-

-

-349

-341

5

n.a.

346

n.a.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

-

-

48,242

58,553

71,712

n.a.

13,158

+22.5%

Other Income and Expenses

-

-

-250

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Operating Income

-

-

-56,959

-66,511

-78,184

n.a.

-11,672

n.a.

Operating Margin

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Note 1: Adjustments figures represent inter-segment transaction and general corporate expenses not belonging to any reporting segment.

Note 2: As for the breakdown of the inner classifications of business segments (Advertising, Business Services, Personal Services, Others), please refer to "Business Segment Breakdown" described in the supplemental information of the Earnings Slides.

Note 3: Investment profit/loss etc., of The Japan Net Bank, Limited is recorded in "Others" in "Commerce Business" revenue.

Note 4: The group has made The Japan Net Bank, Limited its consolidated subsidiary on February 1, 2018.

Note 5: Reporting segments for some services have been changed from FY2018-1Q. The main change is the transfer of GYAO Corporation and video-related services, etc., from "Commerce Business" to "Media Business". Prior data and comparative figures have been adjusted to the current segments retroactively.

Note 6: In accordance with the change in accounting policy, part of the payment fees which was recorded as cost of sales, etc. has been deducted from revenue from FY2018-1Q. Prior data and comparative figures have not been retroactively adjusted.

Note 7: ZOZO, Inc. became a consolidated subsidiary on November 13, 2019. The financial results of ZOZO, Inc. have been consolidated from November 2019.

*1 In FY2017-1Q, insurance proceeds of ¥4.9 billion as a result of the fire incident at the logistics center of ASKUL Corporation is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Bussiness".

*2 In FY2017-3Q, gain on ASKUL Corporation's sales of property and equipment of ¥3.5 billion is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Bussiness".

*3 In FY2017-4Q, gain on forgiveness of debt of ¥1.7 billion as a result of the fire incident at the logistics center of ASKUL Corporation is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Bussiness".

*4 In FY2018-1Q, gain in sales of shares of IDC Frontier Inc. of ¥7.9 billion is included in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Others".

*5 In FY2018-4Q, impairment loss of ¥3.6 billion related to the property and equipment and intangible assets of ASKUL Corporation's logistic center (AVC Hidaka) is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Commerce Business".

*6 In FY2018-4Q, impairment loss of ¥2.3 billion related to Synergy Marketing, Inc.'s intangible assets is recorded in "Other Income and Expenses" in "Media Business".

*7 In FY2019-1Q, gain on change in equity of PayPay Corporation of ¥10.8 billion is recorded in "Other Non-Operating Income and Expenses".

Disclaimer

Z Holdings Corporation published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 10:32:07 UTC
