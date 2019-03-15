Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Zafgen, Inc. investors (“Zafgen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZFGN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 11, 2019, Zafgen announced its decision to suspend plans to file an investigational new drug application for ZGN-1258, the Company’s candidate for rare metabolic disorders based on a finding in rodent toxicology studies. According to the Company, data showed degeneration and other anomalies in rat muscle tissue to different degrees in both vehicle and dose arms of the studies.

On this news, shares of Zafgen fell $1.71, or 37% to close at $2.89 on March 12, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Zafgen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

