Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Zafgen, Inc. investors (“Zafgen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZFGN)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On March 11, 2019, Zafgen announced its decision to suspend plans to
file an investigational new drug application for ZGN-1258, the Company’s
candidate for rare metabolic disorders based on a finding in rodent
toxicology studies. According to the Company, data showed degeneration
and other anomalies in rat muscle tissue to different degrees in both
vehicle and dose arms of the studies.
On this news, shares of Zafgen fell $1.71, or 37% to close at $2.89 on
March 12, thereby injuring investors.
