Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zafgen Inc    ZFGN

ZAFGEN INC

(ZFGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 08:51pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Zafgen, Inc. investors (“Zafgen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZFGN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 11, 2019, Zafgen announced its decision to suspend plans to file an investigational new drug application for ZGN-1258, the Company’s candidate for rare metabolic disorders based on a finding in rodent toxicology studies. According to the Company, data showed degeneration and other anomalies in rat muscle tissue to different degrees in both vehicle and dose arms of the studies.

On this news, shares of Zafgen fell $1.71, or 37% to close at $2.89 on March 12, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Zafgen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZAFGEN INC
08:51pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, I..
BU
03/14ZAFGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
03/13Zafgen to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference
GL
03/11ZAFGEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/11Zafgen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating and Financial Resu..
GL
03/07ZAFGEN : to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
AQ
03/07ZAFGEN : to Host to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
AQ
03/06Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 F..
GL
03/05ZAFGEN : Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Industry Vete..
AQ
03/04Zafgen, Inc. Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Indust..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2,00 M
EBIT 2019 -61,9 M
Net income 2019 -68,4 M
Finance 2019 87,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 12,6x
EV / Sales 2020 48,5x
Capitalization 113 M
Chart ZAFGEN INC
Duration : Period :
Zafgen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAFGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Hatfield Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Barrett Chairman
Patricia L. Allen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Dennis D. Kim Chief Medical Officer
John L. LaMattina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAFGEN INC-38.79%113
GILEAD SCIENCES3.58%82 640
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.04%47 580
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.10%43 752
GENMAB6.84%10 645
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC18.58%9 534
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.