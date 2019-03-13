Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zafgen Inc    ZFGN

ZAFGEN INC

(ZFGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zafgen to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

BOSTON, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafgen, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, announced today that Jeffrey Hatfield, Chief Executive Officer of Zafgen, Inc. will participate in a fireside discussion at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website (www.zafgen.com) for 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Zafgen

Zafgen (Nasdaq:ZFGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary MetAP2 biology platform to develop novel therapies for patients affected by complex metabolic diseases. Zafgen has pioneered the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders and is currently advancing programs for type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome and liver diseases. Learn more at www.zafgen.com.

Media/Investor Relations Contacts:
Zafgen, Inc.
Patricia Allen
Chief Financial Officer
617-648-9792

Media
Krystle Gibbs
Ten Bridge Communications
krystle@tenbridgecommunications.com
508-479-6358

Investors
John Woolford
Westwicke
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

zag logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZAFGEN INC
03/11ZAFGEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/11Zafgen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating and Financial Resu..
GL
03/07ZAFGEN : to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
AQ
03/07ZAFGEN : to Host to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
AQ
03/06Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 F..
GL
03/05ZAFGEN : Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Industry Vete..
AQ
03/04Zafgen, Inc. Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Indust..
GL
02/15ZAFGEN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
01/19ZAFGEN : has something to cheer as diabetes drug makes the cut in PhII study
AQ
01/18ZAFGEN : Announces Positive Results for Second Cohort of Phase 2 Clinical Trial ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2,00 M
EBIT 2019 -61,9 M
Net income 2019 -68,4 M
Finance 2019 87,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 9,34x
EV / Sales 2020 46,6x
Capitalization 107 M
Chart ZAFGEN INC
Duration : Period :
Zafgen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAFGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Hatfield Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Barrett Chairman
Patricia L. Allen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Dennis D. Kim Chief Medical Officer
John L. LaMattina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAFGEN INC-41.62%107
GILEAD SCIENCES3.65%82 691
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.19%46 675
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS11.81%44 838
GENMAB6.37%10 569
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC22.91%9 874
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.