Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zagg Inc    ZAGG

ZAGG INC

(ZAGG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZAGG to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on March 12, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 04:06pm EST

SALT LAKE CITY, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, will report fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, immediately following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results and discuss the Company’s outlook and business.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (866) 501-1537 (domestic) or (253) 237-1156 (international) at 4:55 p.m. ET (1:55 p.m. PT) and provide the conference identification number: 4199305. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at investors.ZAGG.com. Please visit the website and select the “Events” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until March 19, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 4199305. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay.  A podcast of the conference call will be archived at investors.ZAGG.com for one year.

For more information about ZAGG® or any of their products, please visit ZAGG.com.

About ZAGG Inc:
ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s websites at zagg.com, mophie.com, Gear4.com, and BestHALO.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Brendon Frey

203-682-8216

brendon.frey@icrinc.com


Company:

Jeff Dubois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

ZAGG Inc logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZAGG INC
04:06pZAGG to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on March 12, 2019
GL
02/28STRAX :  year-end report for the financial year 2018
AQ
02/21ZAGG : mophie announces juice pack battery cases for Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 an..
AQ
02/21Gear4 Debuts New Chelsea Design Packs for Samsung Galaxy S10 Devices
GL
02/21InvisibleShield Announces Screen Protection Solutions for the New Samsung S10..
GL
02/21Gear4 Announces Portfolio of Cases for Samsung's Latest Flagship Phones
GL
01/10ZAGG : Announces Participation in the 2019 ICR Conference
AQ
01/07ZAGG : InvisibleShield Announces Patented Glass+ VisionGuard for Apple's Latest ..
AQ
01/07ZAGG : Announces the All-New Slim Book Go, Rugged Book Go, and Messenger Folio K..
AQ
01/07mophie reinvents iconic battery case and unveils the juice pack access for th..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 535 M
EBIT 2018 53,0 M
Net income 2018 38,9 M
Finance 2018 17,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,69
P/E ratio 2019 7,18
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 330 M
Chart ZAGG INC
Duration : Period :
Zagg Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAGG INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,2 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Ahern Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Stech President
Cheryl A. Larabee Chairman
Jim Kearns Chief Operating Officer
Bradley J. Holiday Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAGG INC21.27%322
SONY CORP3.46%60 634
PANASONIC CORPORATION6.46%22 461
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%10 680
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 528
SHARP CORPORATION27.19%6 192
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.