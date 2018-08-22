Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zai Lab Ltd    ZLAB

ZAI LAB LTD (ZLAB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Zai Lab Announces Presentations at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) and the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a Shanghai-based innovative biopharmaceutical company, today announced that two studies will be presented at the 21st Annual Meeting of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), which will be held September 19-23, 2018, at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center (XICEC) in Xiamen, China. Zai Lab will also present one study at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), which will be held September 23-26, 2018, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada.

    
CSCO Presentations
    
   Title: A Phase 1 study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics (PK) and safety of niraparib (ZL-2306) in Chinese patients with epithelial ovarian cancer (OC)
    
   Presentation Date and Time: Sept. 21st at 3:36pm
    
   Abstract Number: 936
    
    
   Title: Exploring the efficacy and safety of different doses of ZL-2301 (Brivanib) in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients with systemic treatment failure or intolerance
    
    Presentation Date and Time: Sept. 22nd at 4:30pm
    
   Abstract number: 1268
    
WCLC Presentation
    
   Title: A Phase 3 study of Niraparib as Maintenance Therapy in 1L Platinum Responsive Extensive Disease Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
    
   Presentation Date and Time: Sept. 23rd morning session (7am to 11:15am)
    
   Abstract number: 12119
    

About ZL-2306 (niraparib)

ZL-2306 (niraparib) is a highly potent and selective oral, once-daily small molecule poly (ADP-ribose) PARP 1/2 inhibitor. Niraparib was approved in March 2017 by the FDA in the U.S. and by the EMA in the EU under the trade name ZEJULA® in November 2017 as a maintenance treatment for women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. Based on the approval status in the U.S. and EU, Zai Lab submitted a market registration application for niraparib in Hong Kong and plans to launch and commercialize niraparib in Hong Kong in the second half of 2018. Zai Lab believes ZL-2306 (niraparib) has the potential to be a first-in-class Category 1 drug for treatment across multiple solid tumor types in China.

About ZL-2301 (Brivanib)

ZL-2301 (Brivanib) is an oral, small molecule dual target tyrosine kinase inhibitor, or TKI. Zai Lab licensed exclusive rights for China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan from Bristol Myers Squibb.ZL-2301 (Brivanib) has been tested in 4 phase III studies in hepatocellular cancer and showed anti-tumor activity and manageable drug safety. Based on Zai Lab’s review of the results from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s development program for ZL-2301 (Brivanib), its understanding of the etiology and current standard of care of HCC in Chinese patients and its ongoing research, Zai Lab believes that ZL-2301(Brivanib) has the potential to be an effective treatment option for Chinese HCC patients and merits further clinical trials. In the second quarter of 2017 Zai Lab initiated a Phase II trial of ZL-2301(Brivanib) as a second-line treatment for advanced HCC patients in China.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a Shanghai-based innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. The company’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and addressing unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners' and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.

Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for Zai Lab, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing words such as "anticipates", “believes”, "expects", “plans” and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact nor are they guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on Zai Lab's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) Zai Lab’s ability to obtain additional future funding, (2) Zai Lab’s results of clinical and pre-clinical development of its drug candidates, (3) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of Zai Lab’s drug candidates, (4) Zai Lab’s ability to generate revenue from its drug candidates, and (5) other factors discussed in Zai Lab's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Zai Lab anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Zai Lab’s expectations and assumptions to change and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Zai Lab’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Zai Lab
Billy Cho
+86 137 6151 2501
billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab
212-213-0006, ext. 364, rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Jill Steier
Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab
212-213-0006, ext. 367, jsteier@burnsmc.com

Zai Lab Limited

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZAI LAB LTD
02:01pZai Lab Announces Presentations at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Soc..
GL
08/21ZAI LAB : Labs ZL-2306 (niraparib) Completes Pharmacokinetics (PK) Study in Chin..
AQ
08/20Zai Lab’s ZL-2306 (niraparib) Completes Pharmacokinetics (PK) Study in ..
GL
08/20ASTRAZENECA : Antibacterial company Entasis proposes NASDAQ IPO
AQ
08/14Zai Lab Appoints Professor Kai-Xian Chen, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors
GL
06/29Zai Lab Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 3 China Registration Trial..
GL
06/05ZAI LAB : Expands Commercial Leadership Team, Appoints William Liang as Chief Co..
AQ
05/31ZAI LAB : Crescendo cuts psoriasis drug deal with Chinas Zai Labs
AQ
05/31ZAI LAB : and Crescendo Biologics Enter Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement fo..
AQ
05/30Zai Lab and Crescendo Biologics Enter Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement f..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08FDA Ad Com backs Paratek's omadacycline for ABSSSI 
07/01WEEK IN REVIEW : CStone Acquires China Rights To Leukemia Drug In $424 Million D.. 
06/16A High-Throughput Screen For Cancer Stocks That Have Few (Or No) Fundamentals 
06/07Pfizer's marketing applications for PARP inhibitor talazoparib accepted in U... 
06/03WEEK IN REVIEW : Alibaba Transfers Assets To Ali Health In $1.4 Billion Deal 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,35 M
EBIT 2018 -72,2 M
Net income 2018 -72,7 M
Finance 2018 156 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2 760x
EV / Sales 2019 605x
Capitalization 1 122 M
Chart ZAI LAB LTD
Duration : Period :
Zai Lab Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAI LAB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,3 $
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ying Samantha Du Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Billy Cho Chief Financial Officer
Ning Xu EVP-Clinical Operations & Regulatory Affairs
John D. Diekman Independent Director
Tao Fu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAI LAB LTD10.03%1 122
GILEAD SCIENCES1.01%95 048
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.25%45 198
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.31%40 182
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.46.41%10 352
GENMAB1.02%9 919
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.