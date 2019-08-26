Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations at September Conferences
08/26/2019 | 07:31am EDT
SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a China and US-based innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the senior management team will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences this September. Details of the conferences are as follows:
Citi’s 14th Annual Biotech Conference Presentation: Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. EDT Presenter: Dr. Samantha Du, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Tao Fu, President & Chief Operating Officer, and Jonathan Wang, Head of Business Development Location: Boston, MA
J.P. Morgan China Healthcare CEO-CFO Forum, China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference Date: Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. CST Presenter: Billy Cho, Chief Financial Officer Location: Suzhou, China
