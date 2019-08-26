Log in
Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations at September Conferences

08/26/2019 | 07:31am EDT

SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a China and US-based innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the senior management team will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences this September. Details of the conferences are as follows:

Citi’s 14th Annual Biotech Conference
Presentation: Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. EDT
Presenter: Dr. Samantha Du, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Tao Fu, President & Chief Operating Officer, and Jonathan Wang, Head of Business Development
Location: Boston, MA

J.P. Morgan China Healthcare CEO-CFO Forum, China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference
Date: Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. CST
Presenter: Billy Cho, Chief Financial Officer
Location: Suzhou, China

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. Zai Lab’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and addressing unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners' and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.

Contact:

Zai Lab
Billy Cho, CFO
+86 137 6151 2501
billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab
212-213-0006, ext. 315 / 364, rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Lee Roth
Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab
212-213-0006, ext. 331, lroth@burnsmc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 27,0 M
EBIT 2019 -161 M
Net income 2019 -147 M
Finance 2019 297 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
EV / Sales2019 79,5x
EV / Sales2020 33,3x
Capitalization 2 441 M
Chart ZAI LAB LTD
Duration : Period :
Zai Lab Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAI LAB LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 48,34  $
Last Close Price 36,88  $
Spread / Highest target 70,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ying Samantha Du Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tao Fu President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Billy Cho Chief Financial Officer
Ning Xu EVP-Clinical Operations & Regulatory Affairs
John D. Diekman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAI LAB LTD58.83%2 441
GILEAD SCIENCES-0.06%79 166
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.73%46 313
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-23.20%31 388
GENMAB28.90%13 359
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.36.66%8 937
